VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive
Morgantown, WV 26505
Popular Items
APPETIZERS (22)
PICKLE CHIPS
Breaded and deep fried pickle chips served with Texas petal sauce.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Four or six piece chicken breast, breaded and deep fried served with honey mustard sauce.
BANANA PEPPERS
Sliced banana peppers, breaded and deep fried and served with house bleu cheese.
LOADED NACHOS
Fresh tortillas, nacho cheese, house made seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
BBQ NACHOS
Pulled pork or grilled chicken breast, fresh made tortilla chips, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, BBQ sauce and sour cream.
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Fresh cauliflower florets, breaded, deep fried and tossed in mild buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese crumbles.
FRIES (22)
CHEESE APPS (22)
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS
Seasoned steak, sauteed onions and peppers, white American cheese with a side of tiger sauce.
MAC N CHEESE
Three mac-n-cheese topped with toasted bread crumbs!
PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE
Fresh baked soft Bavarian salted pretzels and Fat Tire Amber Ale beer cheese.
PROVOLONE STICKS
Provolone cheese sticks breaded with Italian breading, deep fried and served with house marinara sauce.
QUESADILLA
CHEESE/CHICKEN/SHRIMP/STEAK Mozzarella and cheddar cheese on a grilled cheddar jalapeno tortilla with chunky salsa and sour cream. Add sauteed peppers & onions $1
QUESO FUNDIDO
Creamy queso cheese, hatch chilies, chorizo sausage and cream sauce served with fresh made nacho chips.
SIDE OF BEER CHEESE (4 oz.)
VARSITY CRUNCH WRAP (22)
CHICKEN CRUNCH WRAP
Buffalo sauce, nacho & bleu cheese crumbles, tostadas, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, scallions and cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with chipotle crema, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
BEEF CRUNCH WRAP
Taco beef, nacho & bleu cheese crumbles, tostadas, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, scallions and cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with chipotle crema, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
WINGS (22)
BURGERS (22)
BEST VIRGINIA BURGER
Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
BLACK N BLEU BURGER
Cajun seasonings, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
CHEESE BURGER
USDA ground sirloin cooked to order with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
DEVIL ANSE BURGER
Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion straws, Bourbon sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
UMAMI BURGER
Black truffle butter, Vermont cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, garlic truffle aioli with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
VARSITY STACKER
Grilled 4oz. sirloin patties, American cheese, dill pickle chips, diced red onion and dijonnaise sauce.
NAPKIN BURGER
Caramelized onions, imported gruyere cheese, rosemary and garlic aioli on a grilled potato onion roll.
BACON JAM BURGER
Maker's Mark Bourbon bacon jam, imported gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
EL CAPITAN
Sirloin/Chorizo patties, lettuce, tomato, house made cowboy candy (candied jalapenos) and chipotle mayo on grilled brioche.
CHICKEN SANDWICHES (22)
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato slices, mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
PEPPERONI PARM CKN SAND
Crispy fried chicken, grilled pepperoni, provolone cheese, marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
BUFFALO CKN SANDWICH
Battered and fried chicken breast, choice of buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
CLUB CHKN SANDWICH
Crispy chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, rosemary mayo dressing with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
CHIPOTLE LIME CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crunchy fried chicken, sliced tomato, pickle chips, American cheese and topped with our chipotle lime crema slaw!
HOAGIES (22)
BAKED ITALIANO
Grilled Capicola, Salami, Ham, Sandwich and Pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, tomatoes, pepper relish, Northern Italian dressing with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
CHEESE STEAK
USDA sirloin steak, sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, au jus and mild cheddar cheese sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
FRENCH DIP
Thin slice USDA Prime Rib, caramelized onions and mushrooms, provolone cheese on a fresh baked French Baguette, au jus with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge. Prepared horseradish or horseradish sauce available!
GRINDER
USDA Sirloin steak, provolone cheese, sauteed mushrooms, banana peppers, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
GYROAGIE
Beef and Lamb meat, lettuce, red onion, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
HOT PEPPER STEAK
Grilled sirloin steak, provolone, grilled salami, Calabrian chili peppers, hot Italian peppers in sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, chips and pickle wedge.
PANINI (22)
TURKEY PESTO PANINI
Grilled smoked turkey breast, roasted red pepper pesto, basil pesto, mozzarella cheese with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
BALSAMIC PANINI
Shredded chicken breast, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze, Monterey jack cheese with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
CUBAN PANINI
Roasted pork, baked ham, Piacenti Tuskan Porchetta, imported gruyere cheese, pickle chips, yellow mustard with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
BLUEBERRY HAM
Prosciutto ham, blueberry bourbon sauce, brie cheese and granny smith apple slices, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge. *CONTAINS NUTS
CRANBERRY TURKEY
Smoked turkey, brie cheese, cranberry relish with Grand Marnier and granny smith apple slices, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
PIZZA (22)
Cheese Pizza
House marinara sauce and fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
White Pizza
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, and minced roasted garlic.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, choice of buffalo sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese and bleu cheese crumbles.
Hawaiian Pizza
House marinara, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced ham, pineapple chunks and Applewood smoked bacon.
Supreme Pizza
House marinara, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and Italian sausage.
Calzone
Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese with house made marinara sauce. Choose additional toppings @ $1.50 each.
Pizza Pieces
Rustic crust, pressed garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella & Pecorino Romano cheeses, Italian herbs and spices baked golden brown with house marinara for dipping.
SALADS (22)
HOUSE SALAD
Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB eggm bacon pieces and mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
HOUSE CAESAR SALAD
Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, HB egg, seasoned croutons tossed in our house Caesar dressing.
LARGE SALAD
Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, HB egg, bacon pieces, cucumber and mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed chicken breast or Buffalo Style (fried) with choice of buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
STEAK SALAD
USDA Choice Bistro Tender Sirloin grilled to order, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
SALMON SALAD
Salmon fillet, Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, fresh made croutons and shredded parmesan cheese , HB egg, tossed in house Caesar dressing. Anchovies available per request!
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chicken breast, Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed, Iceberg lettuce, fresh made croutons and shredded parmesan cheese, HB egg, tossed in house Caesar dressing. Anchovies available per request!
SALMON CAESAR SALAD
Salmon fillet, Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed, Iceberg lettuce, fresh made croutons and shredded parmesan cheese, HB egg, tossed in house Caesar dressing. Anchovies available per request!
TACO SALAD
Mexican beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black olives, avocado, chipotle lime crema on a fried jalapeno tortilla shell. Add jalapenos!
AHI STEAK SALAD
Ahi Tuna Steak, Grilled, Blackened, Balsamic Glazed or Panko flash fried, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
AHI STEAK CAESAR SALAD
Ahi Tuna Steak, Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed or Panko flash fried, Iceberg lettuce, fresh made croutons and shredded parmesan cheese, HB egg, tossed in house Caesar dressing. Anchovies available per request!
SHRIMP SALAD
Six jumbo (16-20) shrimp grilled, Garlic butter, blackened or deep fried, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
SHRIMP CAESAR
Six Jumbo (16-20) shrimp, Grilled, Blackened, garlic butter or deep fried, Iceberg lettuce, fresh made croutons and shredded parmesan cheese, HB egg, tossed in house Caesar dressing.
SANDWICHES (22)
GIOVANNI
Grilled sirloin steak, American cheese, mild or hot Italian peppers in sauce on Texas toast with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
TURKEY CLUB
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, rosemary mayonnaise on grilled Italian bread with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
VARSITY CLUB SANDWICH
Turkey, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, rosemary mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
REUBEN
Grilled corned beef or Turkey, sauerkraut, imported gruyere cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye bread with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
THE RACHEL
Grilled turkey breast, coleslaw, imported gruyere cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye bread with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
VARSITY MELT
Ground sirloin, caramelized onions, cheddar and white American cheeses, tomato, shredded lettuce, Russian pickle slaw sauce on grilled Texas toast.
BBQ PULLED PORK
Slow roasted pulled pork, piled high on grilled brioche, crispy fried onions, raspberry peach chipotle BBQ sauce, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
BBQ BRISKET
Sous vide championship brisket, crispy onion straws, and raspberry peach chipotle BBQ sauce.
50/50 PORK & BRISKET SANDO
Half pulled pork and half brisket, crispy onion straws and raspberry peach chipotle BBQ sauce on grilled brioche.
VARSITY BEEF
Tender braised medium roast beef piled high, white American cheese, mayonnaise, James River BBQ sauce on a grilled potato onion roll.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
FISH & SEAFOOD (22)
BIG FISH SANDWICH
Lightly breaded Alaskan cod, lettuce, tomato, American cheese on a brioche bun, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
SALMON SANDWICH
Grilled or Blackened salmon fillet, lettuce, avocado, tomato, dill mayonnaise on a wheat roll, kettle cooked chips and a pickle wedge.
AHI STEAK SANDWICH
Ahi tuna steak, panko dredge, flash fried, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, pickled sriracha aioli, balsamic glaze, on a wheat roll with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
SUPER GROUPER SANDWICH
Blackened, Grilled or lightly breaded and deep fried, lettuce, tomato, red onions with regular or Cajun tartar sauce on grilled brioche, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
FRIED COD
Lightly breaded cod fillets, regular tartar, Cajun tartar or cocktail sauce, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
FRIED SHRIMP
Jumbo butterfly shrimp, panko breaded and deep fried, cocktail sauce, lemon wedges, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
GREUBEN
Grouper fillet (blackened, grilled or fried), choice of sauerkraut of coleslaw, imported gruyere cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye with chips and pickle wedge.
TACOS (22)
BAJA FISH TACO
Tilapia or Grouper, blackened, grilled or fried, avocado, cheddar cheese, lettuce, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
BANG BANG SHRIMP TACO
Beer battered shrimp, bang bang sauce, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, scallions, tomato, cilantro and sour cream with chips. *CONTAINS NUTS
BRISKET TACO
Onion Straws, smoked cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage and raspberry peach chipotle sauce.
CRUNCHY BEEF TACO
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream drizzle on crunchy corn tacos with a side of picante sauce.
CRUNCHY CHICKEN TACO
Seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream drizzle on crunchy corn tacos with a side of picante sauce.
GREEK TACO
Beef and Lamb meat, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
WRAPS (22)
SHREDDED CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled shredded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
Smoked turkey, avocado, lettuce, red onion, tomato, Vermont cheddar cheese, dijon mustard with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP
Chipotle pesto, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, southwest ranch dressing, on a cheddar jalapeno tortilla, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled shredded or crispy chicken breast, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese, choice of buffalo sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
STEAK WRAP
Juicy USDA roast beef, lettuce tomato, provolone cheese, crispy fried onion rings, banana peppers and mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
JUMBO SHRIMP WRAP
Six grilled jumbo (16-20) shrimp with mango habanero sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, smoked cheddar cheese and our Southwest ranch dressing.
STEAKS (22)
VARSITY ROLL (22)
ORIGINAL VARSITY ROLL
Grilled sandwich pepperoni, marinara sauce, hot or mild Italian peppers in sauce and mozzarella & Romano cheeses. It's a pepperoni roll on steroids!!
SAUSAGE PARM VARSITY ROLL
Grilled hot Italian sausage, marinara sauce and add mild/hot Italian peppers in sauce, mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
MEATBALL PARM VARSITY ROLL
Italian seasoned meat balls, marinara sauce, peppers in sauce, marinara, mozzarella & Romano cheese in a sausage roll.
CHILI & SOUP (22)
CHILI
House made three bean chipotle chile topped with cheddar cheese!
FRENCH ONION SOUP
Baked french onion soup, croutons and side of cristini and topped with slices of provolone cheese.
XTRA CORN BREAD
Mini cheddar cornbread loaf!
GRILLED CHEESE
LOBSTER BISQUE
CLAM CHOWDER
SHECRAB BISQUE
DESSERT (22)
SODA'S (22)
WATER (22)
JUICES & OTHER (22)
PERRIER (22)
SAN PELLEGRINO
KIDS FOOD (22)
KIDS CHEESE BURGER
4oz. burger with American cheese on a grilled brioche bun.
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
7" pizza with Mozzarella cheese. (Additional toppings .50 cents each)
KIDS CORN DOG
KIDS DINO CHICKEN
KIDS FRIES
KIDS SWEET POTATO FRIES
KIDS TOTS
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
KIDS MAC N CHEESE
KIDS PB&J
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
KIDS DRINKS (22)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
"Eat like a champion today"
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505