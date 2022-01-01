VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

Restaurant header imageView gallery
WINGS
BONELESS WINGS

APPETIZERS (22)

CHECK OUT OUR HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS WHERE YOU GET BIG DISCOUNTS ON APPETIZERS!!
PICKLE CHIPS

PICKLE CHIPS

$10.00

Breaded and deep fried pickle chips served with Texas petal sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00+

Four or six piece chicken breast, breaded and deep fried served with honey mustard sauce.

BANANA PEPPERS

BANANA PEPPERS

$11.00

Sliced banana peppers, breaded and deep fried and served with house bleu cheese.

LOADED NACHOS

LOADED NACHOS

$13.00

Fresh tortillas, nacho cheese, house made seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.

BBQ NACHOS

BBQ NACHOS

$13.00

Pulled pork or grilled chicken breast, fresh made tortilla chips, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, BBQ sauce and sour cream.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$13.00

Fresh cauliflower florets, breaded, deep fried and tossed in mild buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese crumbles.

FRIES (22)

Deep fried hush puppies!
FRIES

FRIES

$6.00+

French fries are hand cut daily!

TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00+

With parmesan, parsley and truffle aioli.

TOTS

TOTS

$6.00+

Deep fried potato tots!

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$10.00+

Gourmet crumb breading and deep fried!

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00+

SUB CAESAR SALAD

$6.50+

CHEESE APPS (22)

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$12.00
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

$11.00Out of stock

Seasoned steak, sauteed onions and peppers, white American cheese with a side of tiger sauce.

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

Three mac-n-cheese topped with toasted bread crumbs!

PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE

PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE

$12.00

Fresh baked soft Bavarian salted pretzels and Fat Tire Amber Ale beer cheese.

PROVOLONE STICKS

PROVOLONE STICKS

$10.00

Provolone cheese sticks breaded with Italian breading, deep fried and served with house marinara sauce.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

CHEESE/CHICKEN/SHRIMP/STEAK Mozzarella and cheddar cheese on a grilled cheddar jalapeno tortilla with chunky salsa and sour cream. Add sauteed peppers & onions $1

QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO

$12.00

Creamy queso cheese, hatch chilies, chorizo sausage and cream sauce served with fresh made nacho chips.

SIDE OF BEER CHEESE (4 oz.)

$5.75

VARSITY CRUNCH WRAP (22)

BUFFALO CHICKEN or TACO BEEF Nacho cheese, tostadas, sour cream, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and scallions in a grilled flour tortilla.
CHICKEN CRUNCH WRAP

CHICKEN CRUNCH WRAP

$12.00

Buffalo sauce, nacho & bleu cheese crumbles, tostadas, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, scallions and cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with chipotle crema, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

BEEF CRUNCH WRAP

BEEF CRUNCH WRAP

$12.00

Taco beef, nacho & bleu cheese crumbles, tostadas, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, scallions and cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with chipotle crema, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

WINGS (22)

Teriyaki Wings!
WINGS

WINGS

$13.00+

JUMBO WINGS!

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$13.00+

BONELESS WINGS!

BURGERS (22)

BEST VIRGINIA BURGER

BEST VIRGINIA BURGER

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

BLACK N BLEU BURGER

BLACK N BLEU BURGER

$13.00

Cajun seasonings, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

USDA ground sirloin cooked to order with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

DEVIL ANSE BURGER

DEVIL ANSE BURGER

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion straws, Bourbon sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

UMAMI BURGER

UMAMI BURGER

$15.00

Black truffle butter, Vermont cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, garlic truffle aioli with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

VARSITY STACKER

VARSITY STACKER

$12.00+

Grilled 4oz. sirloin patties, American cheese, dill pickle chips, diced red onion and dijonnaise sauce.

NAPKIN BURGER

NAPKIN BURGER

$15.00

Caramelized onions, imported gruyere cheese, rosemary and garlic aioli on a grilled potato onion roll.

BACON JAM BURGER

BACON JAM BURGER

$15.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon bacon jam, imported gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

EL CAPITAN

EL CAPITAN

$15.00

Sirloin/Chorizo patties, lettuce, tomato, house made cowboy candy (candied jalapenos) and chipotle mayo on grilled brioche.

CHICKEN SANDWICHES (22)

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato slices, mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

PEPPERONI PARM CKN SAND

PEPPERONI PARM CKN SAND

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken, grilled pepperoni, provolone cheese, marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

BUFFALO CKN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CKN SANDWICH

$11.00

Battered and fried chicken breast, choice of buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

CLUB CHKN SANDWICH

CLUB CHKN SANDWICH

$12.00

Crispy chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, rosemary mayo dressing with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

CHIPOTLE LIME CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHIPOTLE LIME CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Crunchy fried chicken, sliced tomato, pickle chips, American cheese and topped with our chipotle lime crema slaw!

HOAGIES (22)

BAKED ITALIANO

BAKED ITALIANO

$14.00

Grilled Capicola, Salami, Ham, Sandwich and Pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, tomatoes, pepper relish, Northern Italian dressing with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

CHEESE STEAK

CHEESE STEAK

$13.00

USDA sirloin steak, sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, au jus and mild cheddar cheese sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$14.00

Thin slice USDA Prime Rib, caramelized onions and mushrooms, provolone cheese on a fresh baked French Baguette, au jus with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge. Prepared horseradish or horseradish sauce available!

GRINDER

GRINDER

$13.00

USDA Sirloin steak, provolone cheese, sauteed mushrooms, banana peppers, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

GYROAGIE

GYROAGIE

$13.00

Beef and Lamb meat, lettuce, red onion, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

HOT PEPPER STEAK

HOT PEPPER STEAK

$14.00

Grilled sirloin steak, provolone, grilled salami, Calabrian chili peppers, hot Italian peppers in sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, chips and pickle wedge.

PANINI (22)

TURKEY PESTO PANINI

TURKEY PESTO PANINI

$11.00

Grilled smoked turkey breast, roasted red pepper pesto, basil pesto, mozzarella cheese with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

BALSAMIC PANINI

BALSAMIC PANINI

$11.00

Shredded chicken breast, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze, Monterey jack cheese with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

CUBAN PANINI

CUBAN PANINI

$12.00

Roasted pork, baked ham, Piacenti Tuskan Porchetta, imported gruyere cheese, pickle chips, yellow mustard with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

BLUEBERRY HAM

BLUEBERRY HAM

$12.00

Prosciutto ham, blueberry bourbon sauce, brie cheese and granny smith apple slices, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge. *CONTAINS NUTS

CRANBERRY TURKEY

CRANBERRY TURKEY

$12.00

Smoked turkey, brie cheese, cranberry relish with Grand Marnier and granny smith apple slices, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

PIZZA (22)

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

House marinara sauce and fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$14.00

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, and minced roasted garlic.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, choice of buffalo sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese and bleu cheese crumbles.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

House marinara, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced ham, pineapple chunks and Applewood smoked bacon.

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$16.00

House marinara, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and Italian sausage.

Calzone

Calzone

$13.00

Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese with house made marinara sauce. Choose additional toppings @ $1.50 each.

Pizza Pieces

Pizza Pieces

$13.00

Rustic crust, pressed garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella & Pecorino Romano cheeses, Italian herbs and spices baked golden brown with house marinara for dipping.

SALADS (22)

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB eggm bacon pieces and mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.

HOUSE CAESAR SALAD

HOUSE CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, HB egg, seasoned croutons tossed in our house Caesar dressing.

LARGE SALAD

LARGE SALAD

$9.00

Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, HB egg, bacon pieces, cucumber and mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed chicken breast or Buffalo Style (fried) with choice of buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.

STEAK SALAD

STEAK SALAD

$14.00

USDA Choice Bistro Tender Sirloin grilled to order, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.

SALMON SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$14.00

Salmon fillet, Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, fresh made croutons and shredded parmesan cheese , HB egg, tossed in house Caesar dressing. Anchovies available per request!

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Chicken breast, Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed, Iceberg lettuce, fresh made croutons and shredded parmesan cheese, HB egg, tossed in house Caesar dressing. Anchovies available per request!

SALMON CAESAR SALAD

SALMON CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Salmon fillet, Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed, Iceberg lettuce, fresh made croutons and shredded parmesan cheese, HB egg, tossed in house Caesar dressing. Anchovies available per request!

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$13.00

Mexican beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black olives, avocado, chipotle lime crema on a fried jalapeno tortilla shell. Add jalapenos!

AHI STEAK SALAD

AHI STEAK SALAD

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Steak, Grilled, Blackened, Balsamic Glazed or Panko flash fried, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.

AHI STEAK CAESAR SALAD

AHI STEAK CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Steak, Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed or Panko flash fried, Iceberg lettuce, fresh made croutons and shredded parmesan cheese, HB egg, tossed in house Caesar dressing. Anchovies available per request!

SHRIMP SALAD

SHRIMP SALAD

$14.00

Six jumbo (16-20) shrimp grilled, Garlic butter, blackened or deep fried, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.

SHRIMP CAESAR

SHRIMP CAESAR

$14.00

Six Jumbo (16-20) shrimp, Grilled, Blackened, garlic butter or deep fried, Iceberg lettuce, fresh made croutons and shredded parmesan cheese, HB egg, tossed in house Caesar dressing.

SANDWICHES (22)

GIOVANNI

GIOVANNI

$11.00

Grilled sirloin steak, American cheese, mild or hot Italian peppers in sauce on Texas toast with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$11.00

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, rosemary mayonnaise on grilled Italian bread with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

VARSITY CLUB SANDWICH

VARSITY CLUB SANDWICH

$13.00

Turkey, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, rosemary mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$11.00

Grilled corned beef or Turkey, sauerkraut, imported gruyere cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye bread with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

THE RACHEL

THE RACHEL

$11.00

Grilled turkey breast, coleslaw, imported gruyere cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye bread with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

VARSITY MELT

VARSITY MELT

$12.00

Ground sirloin, caramelized onions, cheddar and white American cheeses, tomato, shredded lettuce, Russian pickle slaw sauce on grilled Texas toast.

BBQ PULLED PORK

BBQ PULLED PORK

$12.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, piled high on grilled brioche, crispy fried onions, raspberry peach chipotle BBQ sauce, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

BBQ BRISKET

BBQ BRISKET

$14.00

Sous vide championship brisket, crispy onion straws, and raspberry peach chipotle BBQ sauce.

50/50 PORK & BRISKET SANDO

50/50 PORK & BRISKET SANDO

$13.00

Half pulled pork and half brisket, crispy onion straws and raspberry peach chipotle BBQ sauce on grilled brioche.

VARSITY BEEF

VARSITY BEEF

$13.00

Tender braised medium roast beef piled high, white American cheese, mayonnaise, James River BBQ sauce on a grilled potato onion roll.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$12.00

FISH & SEAFOOD (22)

BIG FISH SANDWICH

BIG FISH SANDWICH

$13.00

Lightly breaded Alaskan cod, lettuce, tomato, American cheese on a brioche bun, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

SALMON SANDWICH

SALMON SANDWICH

$14.00

Grilled or Blackened salmon fillet, lettuce, avocado, tomato, dill mayonnaise on a wheat roll, kettle cooked chips and a pickle wedge.

AHI STEAK SANDWICH

AHI STEAK SANDWICH

$15.00

Ahi tuna steak, panko dredge, flash fried, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, pickled sriracha aioli, balsamic glaze, on a wheat roll with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

SUPER GROUPER SANDWICH

SUPER GROUPER SANDWICH

$15.00

Blackened, Grilled or lightly breaded and deep fried, lettuce, tomato, red onions with regular or Cajun tartar sauce on grilled brioche, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

FRIED COD

FRIED COD

$13.00

Lightly breaded cod fillets, regular tartar, Cajun tartar or cocktail sauce, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

FRIED SHRIMP

FRIED SHRIMP

$14.00

Jumbo butterfly shrimp, panko breaded and deep fried, cocktail sauce, lemon wedges, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

GREUBEN

GREUBEN

$15.00

Grouper fillet (blackened, grilled or fried), choice of sauerkraut of coleslaw, imported gruyere cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye with chips and pickle wedge.

TACOS (22)

BAJA FISH TACO

BAJA FISH TACO

Tilapia or Grouper, blackened, grilled or fried, avocado, cheddar cheese, lettuce, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

BANG BANG SHRIMP TACO

BANG BANG SHRIMP TACO

$14.00

Beer battered shrimp, bang bang sauce, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, scallions, tomato, cilantro and sour cream with chips. *CONTAINS NUTS

BRISKET TACO

BRISKET TACO

$14.00

Onion Straws, smoked cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage and raspberry peach chipotle sauce.

CRUNCHY BEEF TACO

CRUNCHY BEEF TACO

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream drizzle on crunchy corn tacos with a side of picante sauce.

CRUNCHY CHICKEN TACO

CRUNCHY CHICKEN TACO

$11.00

Seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream drizzle on crunchy corn tacos with a side of picante sauce.

GREEK TACO

GREEK TACO

$13.00

Beef and Lamb meat, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

WRAPS (22)

SHREDDED CHICKEN WRAP

SHREDDED CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

Grilled shredded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP

TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP

$12.00

Smoked turkey, avocado, lettuce, red onion, tomato, Vermont cheddar cheese, dijon mustard with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

Chipotle pesto, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, southwest ranch dressing, on a cheddar jalapeno tortilla, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

Grilled shredded or crispy chicken breast, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese, choice of buffalo sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

STEAK WRAP

STEAK WRAP

$14.00

Juicy USDA roast beef, lettuce tomato, provolone cheese, crispy fried onion rings, banana peppers and mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.

JUMBO SHRIMP WRAP

JUMBO SHRIMP WRAP

$14.00

Six grilled jumbo (16-20) shrimp with mango habanero sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, smoked cheddar cheese and our Southwest ranch dressing.

STEAKS (22)

STOCKYARD SIRLOIN

STOCKYARD SIRLOIN

$19.00+

Stockyard sirloin cooked to temp. with sauteed onions and mushrooms!

VARSITY ROLL (22)

ORIGINAL VARSITY ROLL

ORIGINAL VARSITY ROLL

$8.00+

Grilled sandwich pepperoni, marinara sauce, hot or mild Italian peppers in sauce and mozzarella & Romano cheeses. It's a pepperoni roll on steroids!!

SAUSAGE PARM VARSITY ROLL

SAUSAGE PARM VARSITY ROLL

$8.00+

Grilled hot Italian sausage, marinara sauce and add mild/hot Italian peppers in sauce, mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

MEATBALL PARM VARSITY ROLL

MEATBALL PARM VARSITY ROLL

$8.00+

Italian seasoned meat balls, marinara sauce, peppers in sauce, marinara, mozzarella & Romano cheese in a sausage roll.

CHILI & SOUP (22)

CHILI

CHILI

$7.00

House made three bean chipotle chile topped with cheddar cheese!

FRENCH ONION SOUP

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$7.00

Baked french onion soup, croutons and side of cristini and topped with slices of provolone cheese.

XTRA CORN BREAD

XTRA CORN BREAD

$1.50

Mini cheddar cornbread loaf!

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

LOBSTER BISQUE

$7.00

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00

SHECRAB BISQUE

$9.50Out of stock

DESSERT (22)

Deep fried cheesecake!
Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$8.00

Funnel fries topped with powdered sugar and melba or chocolate sauce.

SODA'S (22)

COKE

COKE

$3.25
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.25
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.25
ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$3.25
ICED TEA (UNSWT)

ICED TEA (UNSWT)

$3.25
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.25
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$3.25
MELLOW YELLOW

MELLOW YELLOW

$3.25
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$3.25

WATER (22)

WATER

WATER

WATER W/LEMON

WATER W/LEMON

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

JUICES & OTHER (22)

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25
PINEAPPLE JUICE

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.25
CRANBERRY JUICE

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.25
TOMATO JUICE

TOMATO JUICE

$3.25
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.25

MILK

$3.25

TOMATO JUICE (RED EYE)

$0.99

KIDS (22)

KID'S CUP

KID'S CUP

$1.50
MILK

MILK

$1.50
CHOCOLATE MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.99
JUICE BOX

JUICE BOX

$1.50

RED BULL (22)

RED BULL

RED BULL

$5.25
SUGAR FREE RED BULL

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$5.25
BLUE BERRY

BLUE BERRY

$5.25
TROPICAL

TROPICAL

$5.25

HOT (22)

COFFEE

COFFEE

$1.29
HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$1.29
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.99

PERRIER (22)

PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

$3.75

PERRIER PINEAPPLE

$3.75

PERRIER PINK GRAPEFRUIT

$3.75

PERRIER LIME

$3.75

SAN PELLEGRINO

SAN PELLEGRINO

$5.75

KIDS FOOD (22)

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$5.00

4oz. burger with American cheese on a grilled brioche bun.

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$5.00

7" pizza with Mozzarella cheese. (Additional toppings .50 cents each)

KIDS CORN DOG

KIDS CORN DOG

$3.00
KIDS DINO CHICKEN

KIDS DINO CHICKEN

$3.00
KIDS FRIES

KIDS FRIES

$2.00
KIDS SWEET POTATO FRIES

KIDS SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.00
KIDS TOTS

KIDS TOTS

$2.00
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$3.00
KIDS MAC N CHEESE

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$3.00
KIDS PB&J

KIDS PB&J

$2.00
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.00

KIDS DRINKS (22)

MILK

$1.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.50

SODA

$1.50

JUICE BOX

$1.50

WATER

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

"Eat like a champion today"

Website

Location

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505

Directions

