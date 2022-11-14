Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nisiotis Taverna 365 Queen Anne Road

review star

No reviews yet

365 Queen Anne Road

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Galaktoboureko

Greek Spreads

Tyrokafteri

$9.50

Feta cheese, roasted peppers

Melitzanosalata

$9.50

Roasted eggplant

Tzatziki

$9.50

Yogurt, cucumber & garlic

Taramosalata

$9.50

Caviar with lemon juice & evoo

Skordalia

$9.50

Garlic & potato purée

Hummus

$9.50

Chickpea purée

Crudité

$4.50

Substitute pita with vegetables

Lunch Pikilia (3)

$13.50

Extra Pita

$1.95

Orektika - Appetizers

Avgolemono

$6.50

Lemon chicken soup

Soup of the Day

$6.50

Monday & Tuesday- Bean Soup, Wednesday & Thursday- Lentil Soup, Friday & Saturday-Fish Soup

Xtapodi

$22.50

Grilled octopus

Kalamarakia

$15.50

Calamari; grilled or fried

Dolmades

$9.50

Stuffed grape leaves with rice

Loukaniko

$12.50

Greek sausage

Kolokithokeftedes

$12.50

Zucchini croquets

Nisiotika Keftedakia

$12.50

Seasoned meatballs with ouzo

Saganaki

$12.50

Fried kefalogaviera cheese

Spanakopita App

$12.50

Feta & spinach triangle pies

Tiropitakia

$12.50

Feta cheese triangle pies

Gigantes

$12.50

Roasted gigante beans in tomato sauce

Greek Chips

$12.50

Lighty fired zucchini & eggplant chips served with tzaiki

Fava

$12.50

Lesvos style green split pea

Feta Fotias

$12.50

Baked feta with tomatoes & peppers

Sykoti

$12.50

Seasoned Calves liver

Lahanika

$12.50

Grilled vegetables served with tzatziki

French Fries

$8.50

Lunch Salates-Salads

Elliniki

$12.50

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese & house dressing

Horiatiki

$12.50

Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, olives, onions, feta cheese, oil & vinegar

Prasini

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, scallions, dill lemon juice, & olive oil

Lunch Tilixta-Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$11.50

Beef, Lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki in a pita (Add french fries +$3.00)

Bifteki Sandwich

$11.50

Greek seasoned beef patties, Lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki in a pita (Add french fries +$3.00)

Kotopoulo Skaras Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled chicken, Lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki in a pita (Add french fries +$3.00)

Garides Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled shrimps, Lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki in a pita (Add french fries +$3.00)

Gyro Combo Sandwich

$12.50

Chicken & Gyro, Lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki in a pita (Add french fries +$3.00)

Lunch Kalamakia-Souvlaki Sticks

Kotopoulo Souvlaki

$6.50

Chicken skewer, Served with pita & tzatziki (Add french fries +$3.00)

Hirino Souvlaki

$6.50

Pork skewer, Served with pita & tzatziki (Add french fries +$3.00)

Arnisio Souvlaki

$7.50

Lamb skewer, Served with pita & tzatziki (Add french fries +$3.00)

Garides Souvlaki

$9.50

Shrimp skewers, Served with pita & tzatziki (Add french fries +$3.00)

Lunch Magyrefta-Classic Greek Dishes

Lunch Pastitsio

$17.50

Thick pasta & seasoned ground beef, topped with bechamel, Served with Greek salad & soup

Lunch Spanakopita

$17.50

Fresh spinach, feta & dill wrapped in phyllo, Served with Greek salad & soup

Lunch Moussaka

$17.50

Fresh spinach, feta & dill wrapped in phyllo, Served with Greek salad & soup

Lunch Yiayia's Reicpe

$19.50

Beef stew, layered eggplant, topped with melted cheese, Served with Greek salad & soup

Lunch Kreatika-From the Land

Lunch Brizola Mosharisia

$24.50

New York steak, Served with a vegetable & soup

Lunch Brizola Hirini

$19.50

Pork chops, Served with a vegetable & soup

Lunch Kopsisdia

$19.50

Greek seasoned pork strips, Served with Greek seasoned french fries, Served with a vegetable & soup

Lunch Paidakia

$25.50

Lamb chops, Served with a vegetable & soup

Lunch Kotopoulo

$20.50

Broiled chicken, Served with a vegetable & soup

Lunch Thalassina-Seafood

Lunch Solomos-Spanakorizo

$21.50

Grilled salmon over spinach rice, Prepared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with a side, cup of soup

Lunch Garides

$21.50

Grilled shrimps, lemon potatoes, Prepared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with a side, cup of soup

Lunch Lavraki

$22.50

Filet Bronzino, horta, Prepared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with a side, cup of soup

Lunch Filet of Sole

$21.50

Prepared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with a side, cup of soup

Lunch Whitings

$21.50

Lightly fired, skordalia, horta, Prepared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs, Served with a side, cup of soup

Lunch Mydia Lesvou

$20.50

Mussels steamed in ouzo, fresh cut french fries, Prepared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs

Lunch Makaronades-Seafood Pasta

Lunch Shrimp Saganaki

$22.50

Shrimp, calamari, tomato sauce, saganaki cheese, linguini or orzo

Lunch Nisioti's Makaronada

$23.50

Clams, shrimp, light with ouzo sauce, linguini

Platters

Gyro Platter

$20.50

Beef & lamb gyro, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Bifteki Platter

$20.50

Seasoned ground beef patties, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Kopsidia Platter

$22.50

Greek seasoned pork strips, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Garides Souvlaki

$23.50

Shrimp skewers, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Kotopoulo Souvlaki

$22.50

Chicken skewers, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Hirino Souvlaki Platter

$22.50

Pork skewers, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Arnisio Souvlaki

$22.50

Lamb skewers, Served with pita, greek salad, tzatziki, & french fries or rice

Kreato Pikilia Tis Pareas

$35.50

Grilled mix: Paidakia, kopsidia, gyro, kotopoulo souvlaki, loukaniko, biftekia (Lamb chops, pork strips, gyro, chicken skewers, Greek sausage, seasoned ground beef patties)

Lunch Synodeftika-Sides

Patates Fournou

$5.50

Roasted lemon potatoes

Horta

$6.50

Steamed dandelions

Fasolakia

$6.50

String beans in tomato sauce

Rizi

$5.50

Rice pilaf

Spanakorizo

$6.50

Spanish rice

Araka

$6.50

Greek style peas with dill

LUNCH SPECIALS

Soup & Salad

$15.00

Selection of soup Side Greek salad *Does not include protein*

Gyro Sandwich

$16.00

Gyro Sandwich French Fries

Kotopoulo Souvlaki Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken souvlaki sandwich French Fries

Hirino Souvlaki Sandwich

$16.00

Pork souvlaki sandwich French Fries

Arnisio Souvlaki

$18.00

Lamb souvlaki sandwich French Fries

Halloumi Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled halloumi cheese, cucumbers, & tomatoes drizzled with olive oil in a pita. W French Fries

Vegetable Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled onions, tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini & hummus on a pita W French Fries

Spanakopita Salad

$18.00

Spinach triangles over Greek salad; Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese & house dressing

Greek Salad / Shrimp

$20.00

Greek Salad / Chicken

$18.00

Greek Salad / Gyro

$18.00

Combo Platter

$28.00

Gyro meat Chicken souvlaki Pork souvlaki Pita & tzatziki Side Greek salad Greek Fries or Rice Greek french fries or rice

Stuffed Calamari

$18.00

Grilled calamari stuffed with spinach & feta Served over rice

Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon over spanakorizo and lemon potatoes. Prepared with olive oil, lemon juice & Greek herbs,.

Lavraki

$24.00

Filet branzino lean white fish, served with horta & lemon potatoes

Drinks

Poland Spring

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.75

Seltzer

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Still Water

$6.00

Cappuccino

$3.75

Frappe

$3.75

Greek Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Dessert

Baklava

$8.00

Almonds., walnuts & honey in phyllo

Galaktoboureko

$8.00

Custard filled phyllo

Rizogalo

$7.00

Creamy rich rice pudding topped with cinnamon

Ravani

$8.00

Semolina Sponge Cake with syrup

Karidopita

$8.00

Walnut cake

Giaourti W/Honey & Walnuts

$10.00

Yogurt with honey & walnuts

Giaourti W/Fruit

$10.00

Yogurt with fruit

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Souvlaki

$10.95

Served with french fries

Kid's Pork Souvlaki

$10.95

Served with french fries

Kid's Hamburger

$10.95

On a pita, served with french fries

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Served with french fries

Kid's Gyro

$10.95

On a pita, served with french fries

Kid's Pizza

$10.95

Personal homemade pizza made on a pita

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Greek cuisine serving fresh seafood in a cozy mediterranean setting. Come in and enjoy!

Location

365 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Rancho Restaurant - Teaneck
orange star4.3 • 243
299 Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Luka's Italian Cuisine - 10 River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
10 River Rd Bogota, NJ 07603
View restaurantnext
Bogota Press Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1000 West Fort Lee Rd Bogota, NJ 07603
View restaurantnext
Mi Rancho Restaurant - Hackensack
orange star4.3 • 1,129
59 Main St Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Pizzeria - 111 Anderson St,
orange starNo Reviews
111 Anderson St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurantnext
Cap's on Main - Hackensack
orange star4.0 • 19
240 Main Street Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Teaneck

Maggie's Southern Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 399
1368 Teaneck Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
orange star4.4 • 394
1448A Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Chickies - Teaneck
orange star4.2 • 352
172A West Englewood Ave Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Mi Rancho Restaurant - Teaneck
orange star4.3 • 243
299 Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Wok 18
orange star4.4 • 82
1443 Queen Anne RD Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Teaneck
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston