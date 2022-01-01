Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

VASO Rooftop Lounge VASO Rooftop Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

6540 Riverside Drive

Dublin, OH 43017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Deviled Eggs
Chicken Salad Croissants
Cilantro Lime Hummus

TAPAS

Small Appetizers

Miso Deviled Eggs

$9.00

yuzu, furikake (GF) (DF)

Bar Snacks

$8.00

spanish marcona almonds, crispy corn and peas (GF) (VG)

Marinated Olives

$7.00

assorted marinated Spanish olives

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

assorted Spanish meats, cheeses, crostini

Cilantro Lime Hummus

$9.00

hummus and guacamole combo, corn chips (GF) (VG)

Brazilian Cheese Bread Bites

$9.00

manchego cheese, truffle oil (GF)

Smoked Duck Cannoli

$16.00

shaved green apples, apple butter, manchego cheese

Baked Brie

$15.00Out of stock

manchego cheese, truffle oil (GF)

Steak Fundito

$16.00

shaved green apples, apple butter, manchego cheese

PAN CON

On Bread

Truffle Grilled Cheese

$13.00

truffle mayo, spiced honey

Chicken Salad Croissants

$15.00

miniature croissant sandwiches, smoked chicken salad, celery, red onion, frisee, lemon vinaigrette

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

house tomato jam, fresh mozzarella, basil

Side Sour Dough Bread

$4.00

FRITURA

Fried

Angry Crab Cakes

$19.00

spicy avocado, crab, Yuzu aioli (GF) (DF)

Seasoned Yukon Potatoes

$10.00

yukon gold potatoes, sweet pimento ketchup, garlic yogurt (GF) (VG)

Falafel Bites

$15.00

served with cucumber slices, lemon, and garlic yogurt (GF) (V)

Calamari

$25.00

Tempura Broccolini

$10.00

Arancini

$15.00

CARNE

Meat

Thai Chicken Meatballs

$15.00Out of stock

apple, mushrooms, coconut curry (GF) (DF)

Grilled Filet Mignon

$45.00

6oz filet mignon, charred brocollini, au jus

Mini Lamb Kebabs

$20.00

garlic yogurt, naan, hummus

Ropa Vieja

$18.00

12 hour braised brisket, sweet plantain, black beans (DF)

Duck Bao

$18.00Out of stock

Three confit duck dumplings, mushroom, tamari, lemon, mint

General Cy's Chicken

$16.00

marinated chicken, peppers, onion, sweet and sour

Side Of Rice

$5.00

Butter Chicken Meatballs

$25.00

MAR

Seafood

Tuna Tostadas

$12.00

brined, smoked, lightly seared ahi tuna, crispy rice paper, pico de gallo (GF) (DF)

Tiger Shrimp

$18.00

spicy garlic tiger shrimp, pickled shishitos, chili oil, sourdough

VASO Seafood Paella

$35.00

saffron rice cooked in lobster stock, steamed mussels, clams, tiger shrimp (GF) (DF)

Sloppy Fish Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Mahi, fennel slaw, flour tortillas (DF)

Seared Sea Scallops

$36.00

mexican street corn, shaved fennel, speck bacon

VERDURAS

Vegetables

Brussels Caesar Salad

$16.00

brussels sprouts two ways, Caesar dressing, marinated white anchovy (GF) (V)

Tempura Sweet Potato Tacos

$14.00

white corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, carbon cashew aioli (VG) (GF)

Autumn Panzanella & Burrata

$16.00

Burrata, Smoked Cherry Tomatoes, Serrano Cornbread Croutons, Peppers, Onion, Basil, Lemon Vinaigrette

Summer Squash Tart

$16.00Out of stock

phyllo, basil ricotta, smoked tomato (V)

DESSERT

Churros Con Chocolate

$7.00

Churros, Cinnamon and Sugar Dusted, House Chocolate Sauce (GF) (VG)

Sticky Toffee Date Cake

$8.00

Toffee soaked date cake, vanilla bean ice cream, caramel sauce

Coconut Pana Cotta

$8.00Out of stock

Toffee soaked date cake, vanilla bean ice cream, caramel sauce

Burnt Baklava Cheesecake

$11.00

pickled peaches, bourbon caramel, fresh mint (GF)

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$8.00

chocolate & gold covered peanut butter mousse, housemade crackerjack

Pastel De Nata

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Vanilla

ROOM SERVICE BEVERAGE

Signature G&T

$16.00

Sparkling White Sangria

$14.00

VASO Old Fashioned

$20.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

House Chardonnay

$12.00

House Rosé

$12.00

Corona Can

$7.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA Can

$7.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Bridgepark, a vibrant community where VASO is mixing it up and offering incredible views. Located on the rooftop of the AC Dublin, VASO offers an unique Spanish-style tapas menu and panoramic views of the Scioto River and Historic Downtown Dublin.

Website

Location

6540 Riverside Drive, Dublin, OH 43017

Directions

Gallery
VASO Rooftop Lounge image
VASO Rooftop Lounge image
VASO Rooftop Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Condado Tacos - Dublin
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Last Call Music Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 92
5815 Karric Square Drive Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Powell Ghost Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
The Bogey Inn - Dublin Ohio
orange star3.8 • 543
6013 Glick Rd Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Powell
orange star4.8 • 1,796
9711 Sawmill Pkwy Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Novella Osteria - 170 West Olentangy St
orange star4.7 • 412
170 West Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dublin

Condado Tacos - Dublin
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Hen Quarter - Dublin
orange star4.5 • 1,909
6628 Riverside Dr Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin CATERING
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Urban Meyer's Pint House
orange star4.3 • 1,250
6632 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Yogi's Bar & Grill - Tuttle CHURNED
orange star4.4 • 1,030
5857 Karric Square Drive Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dublin
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston