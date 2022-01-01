Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
VASO Rooftop Lounge VASO Rooftop Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Bridgepark, a vibrant community where VASO is mixing it up and offering incredible views. Located on the rooftop of the AC Dublin, VASO offers an unique Spanish-style tapas menu and panoramic views of the Scioto River and Historic Downtown Dublin.
Location
6540 Riverside Drive, Dublin, OH 43017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Condado Tacos - Powell Ghost Kitchen
4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurant