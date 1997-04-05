Vaucresson Creole Cafe & Deli

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Boudin Balls

$9.00

3 with dipping sauce

Sausage Sampler

$14.00

3 with mustard dipping sauce

Sausage & Bean Dip

$8.00

Poboys/Burgers/Sandwiches

Hot Sausage Poboy

$12.00

poboy bread, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Crawfish Sausage Poboy

$14.00

poboy bread, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Creole Chicken Sausage Poboy

$13.00

poboy bread, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Jerk Chicken Sausage Poboy

$13.00

poboy bread, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Italian Sausage

$12.00

poboy bread, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$13.00

poboy bread, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Creole Burger

$13.00

Brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Deli

Hot Sausage

$6.00

by pound

Hot Sausage 2lb Pre Pack

$12.00

Pre pack/2lb

Crawfish Sausage

$8.00

by pound

Crawfish Sausage 2lb Pre Pack

$16.00

by pound

Creole Chicken Sausage

$8.00

by pound

Creole Chicken 2lb Pre Pack

$16.00

by pound

Cajun Nation 2lb Pre Pack

$16.00

by pound

Jerk Chicken Sausage

$8.00

by pound

Jerk Chicken Sausage 2lb Pre Pack

$16.00

by pound

Turkey Hot Sausage

$8.00

by pound

Chicken Hot Sausage

$8.00

T shirts

Cafe T shirt

$20.00

Red Logo T shirt

$20.00

Cafe Apron

$20.00

Insulated Bag

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1800 St. Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

