Vaughan Cheese imageView gallery

Vaughan Cheese

review star

No reviews yet

4116 7th st #784

North Beach, MD 20714

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Charcuterie Means Meats
Sausage Sliders
Grilled Cheese & Soup

Snacks

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Bread & Bobolink Cultured Butter

White Anchovies on Toast

$9.00

cultured butter, dill

Crudite

$8.00

raw veggies, blue cheese dip

House Spiced Nuts

$5.00

cashews, walnuts, almonds, rosemary, salt, sugar

Cured Olives

$6.00

picholine, kalamata, castelvetrano, lemon zest

House Pickled Fruits & Vegetables

$6.00

House Pickled Vegetables & Egg

Pimento Cheese & Toast

$11.00

Sausage Sliders

$15.00

Stachowski sausage sliders with melty cheese, pickles, and mustard

Candied Bacon

$7.00

Candied Edwards Smokehouse Bacon

Stachowski Sausage Only

$8.00

Cheese Boards

DMV Originals

$18.00

cheeses from right around here

Run the World

$18.00

lady farmers and cheesemakers

Singing the Blues

$18.00

three blue cheeses

Charcuterie Means Meats

$20.00

4 meats, all meats, cured, sliced, etc.

Monger's Choice- 5 cheese

$30.00

5 cheeses, mongers choice, the best of the best right now

All I do is Win

$18.00

3 cheeses, all award winners

Sandwiches

"Muffeletta"

$17.00

salami, mortadella, ham, havarti, olive salad

Ham and Appalachian

$15.00

arugula, mustard, soft wheat

Pickled Veg Sandwich

$9.00

pickled carrots, roasted peppers, tomatoes, pickled onion

Roasted Red Pepper and MD Goat Cheese

$9.00

olive oil, baguette

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

smooth sails, capers, onions, on baguette

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Salads

Arugula Salad

$10.00

in season fruit, smooth sails, lemon, olive oil

Caesar

$11.00

calderwood, anchovies

Vaughan Made Fresh Mozzarella

$15.00

pickled peppers, herbs, olive oil

Happy Waitress

$20.00

backed bloomy breeze, honey, fruit & nuts

Beets and Goat Cheese

$10.00

ginger, garlic, scallion, chilis

Mains

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$17.00

bacon, mustard, our cheese blend, brioche

Mug of Soup

$6.00

spiced tomato soup

Spiced Chicken

$18.00

local pink potatoes, brussels sprouts, smooth sails, almonds

Happy Waitress

$20.00

baked bloomy breeze, honey, fruit & nuts, toasted bread, greens

Toasted Farro Bowl

$19.00

stachowski andoulle, tomato, scallion

Beef and Couscous

$21.00

israeli couscous, romanesco

Spicy Shrimp

$21.00

ginger, garlic, chilis, rice, 10 day pea shoots

Side Sauteed Pea Shoots

$6.00

ginger, garlic, scallion, spices

Double Sauteed Pea Shoots

$12.00

ginger, garlic, scallion, spices

Cassoulet

$22.00Out of stock

WHEELHOUSE

DELIVER TO WHEELHOUSE

Hot Dog

$11.00Out of stock

Quarter Pound Stachowski Hot Dog on Fresh baked bun. Choose Your Style....

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vaughan Cheese Counter & Bar is a full service restaurant and cheese counter specializing in in American artisan cheeses. They offer a full menu showcasing cheese & charcuterie boards, sandwiches, salads, grain bowls, and shareable dishes along with a robust selection of wines by the glass and bottle, beers, and specialty cocktails.

Location

4116 7th st #784, North Beach, MD 20714

Directions

Gallery
Vaughan Cheese image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4114 7th street North Beach, MD 20714
View restaurantnext
Baia Kitchen and Wine Bar - 8323 Bayside Rd
orange starNo Reviews
8323 Bayside Rd Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
View restaurantnext
Chesapeake Market & Deli - North Beach
orange star4.2 • 174
7150 Lake Shore Dr. North Beach, MD 20714
View restaurantnext
1936 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4160 Mears Avenue Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
View restaurantnext
South County Cafe
orange star4.6 • 265
5960 Deale Churchton Rd Deale, MD 20751
View restaurantnext
South County Cafe - Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 265
5960 Deale Churchton Road Deale, MD 20751
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Beach

Chesapeake Market & Deli - North Beach
orange star4.2 • 174
7150 Lake Shore Dr. North Beach, MD 20714
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Beach
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Michaels
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Annapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Bowie
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
Lusby
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston