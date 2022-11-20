- Home
Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
93 Reviews
$$
5485 N Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60630
Order Again
Popular Items
Snacks & Sharing
Charred Brussel Sprouts
Queso fresco, herbs, almonds, olive oil, sweet chili
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch
Baked Flatbreads
3 Choices
Pub Fries
2 Choices
Pub Tots
2 Choices
Hummus
Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers, bleu cheese dressing, pita bread
Sliders - Mini Cheeseburger (3)
Pub Nachos
Chicken or smoked brisket; beans, cheese sauce, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo, Ideal for sharing.
Giant German Pretzel
Beer cheese, spicy mustard
Quesadilla
Chicken or steak: veggies, salsa, sour cream
Fish Tacos (3)
Corona battered cod; lettuce, pico de gallo, smoked jalapeno aioli, flour tortilla
Pub Chicken Wings (8) (BoneIN)
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, mango habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ; bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Pub Chicken Wings (8) (Boneless)
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, mango habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ; bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Pub Chicken Wings (14)
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, mango habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ; bleu cheese or ranch dressing
House-Made Guacamole
Tortilla chips, salsa
Fried Pickles
House brined and breaded pickle chips, Served with Chipotle Ranch
Burgers
Pub Burger
8oz Angus, Turkey Or Beyond burger char grilled, with all the trimmings
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened spices, marble bleu cheese
Chirish Burger
Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon
Big Hickory Burger
Thick-cut bacon, smoked brisket, crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, Guinness BBQ sauce + trimmings
Mucker Burger
Fried egg, Irish sausage, Swiss cheese
Kickin' Southwest Burger
Ghost pepper cheese, poblano red onion jam, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, chicharron, chipotle aioli + trimmings
Sandwiches & Wraps
Jim's BLT Sandwich
2 mini BLT's on Irish brown bread; one with Irish Bacon and one with American bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper, arugula, ranch, brioche bun. SPICY!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, brioche bun
Corned Beef Sandwich
Thick cut, half pound, Guinness and cider brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar, Irish cheddar, house smoked brisket, Texas toast. Tomato bisque for dipping
Irish Breakfast Sandwich
Irish Bacon, sausage, egg, French roll
Steak Sandwich
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, coleslaw, French roll
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch
Carne Asada Steak Wrap
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, beans, cilantro, onion, tortilla strips, queso fresco, chipotle ranch
Chicken & Bacon Wrap
Avocado, tomato, romaine, balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing
Hummus and Veggie Wrap
Tomato, cucumber, avocado, hummus and balsamic drizzle
Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap
Crispy chicken strips, cilantro lime cabbage, pickled cucumber, sweet chili Sriracha sauce
Soups & Salads
Cup White Bean & Chicken Chili
Topped with queso fresco and tortilla strips
Bowl White Bean & Chicken Chili
Topped with queso fresco and tortilla strips
Cup Tomato Bisque
Bowl Tomato Bisque
Carne Asada Steak Salad
Grilled peppers, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, chipotle vinaigrette
Pear and Goat Cheese Salad
Grill chicken, mixed greens, fresh raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppyseed dressing
Pub Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, egg, white beans, shaved radishes
Irish Caesar
Grilled blackened salmon, romaine lettuce, shaved Irish cheddar, grilled tomatoes, Caesar dressing, Irish brown bread, cream cheese
Caesar
Bacon Tomato Wedge Salad
Cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles
House Side Salad
Mains
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Mashed potatoes and boiled turnips
Bangers & Mash
Irish sausages, mashed potatoes, Irish baked beans
Chicken Curry
Red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Irish curry sauce, rice
Fish And Chips
Hand dipped beer battered cod, French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce
All Day Irish Breakfast
Irish bacon, black and white pudding, sausage, beans, eggs, grilled tomato, Irish brown bread
Blackened Atlantic Salmon
Sautéed, sustainably fished, sautéed watermelon, tomato, red onion, pan fried Brussels sprouts
Shepherd’s Pie
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes
Mac & Cheese: Classic
Cavatappi pasta, house-made three cheese sauce, parmesan, toasted beadcrumbs
Mac & Cheese: Mac Piggy
Salami, bacon, Irish bacon, Andouille sausage
Mac & Cheese: Smoke House
Smoked brisket, mozzarella, green onion
Mac & Cheese: Buffalo Bird
Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, carrot and celery sticks
Fried Chicken Dinner
Mashed potatoes or French fries, Irish beans
Family DINNERS
Bangers & Mash (FAMILY)
Served with gravy and baked beans. Serves approx 4.
Chicken Curry (FAMILY)
Served with rice and french fries. Serves approx 4.
Corned Beef & Cabbage (FAMILY)
Served with mashed potatoes, boiled potatoes and boiled turnips. Serves approx 4.
Fish & Chips (FAMILY)
Tartar, peas, malt vinegar, grilled lemon and curry sauce. Serves approx 4.
Guinness Beef Stew (FAMILY)
Shepherds Pie (FAMILY)
Beef casserole topped with mashed potatoes. Serves approx 4.
Blackened Salmon (FAMILY)
Served with sauteed watermelon and onions and mashed potatoes. Serves approx 4.
Fried Chicken (FAMILY)
Served with french fries, mashed potatoes and gravy. Serves approx 4.
Cheeseburger (FAMILY)
Four 9oz burgers cooked medium well, brioche bun, American cheese, all trimmings, french fries, onion rings and curry sauce. Serves approx 4.
Mac & Cheese (FAMILY)
Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce, parmesan. Serves approx 4.
Mac & Cheese Piggy (FAMILY)
Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce. Salami, bacon, Irish bacon, Andouille sausage Serves approx 4.
Mac & Cheese Smoke House (FAMILY)
Cavatappi pasta. Smoked brisket, smoked provolone, green onion Serves approx 4.
Mac & Cheese Buffalo Bird (FAMILY)
Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce. Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, carrot and celrey sticks. Serves approx 4.
Pub Chicken Wings Bone-In (30pc Family)
Bone-in: Sriracha BBQ, mango habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ; bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Sides (Family Dinners)
Side Orders
Kids Menu
Beer, Wine & Cocktails
Miller Lite - 6 pack
6 pack - 12 oz bottles
White Claw - Black Cherry 12 pack
12 pack - 12oz cans
White Claw - Mango 12 pack
12 pack - 12oz cans
Maplewood Son of Juice - 4 pack
4 pack - 16oz cans
Corona - 6 pack
6 pack - 12 oz bottles
Magners - 6 pack
6 pack - 12 oz bottles
Guinness - 4 pack
4 pack - 14.9 oz cans
Growler - Zombie Dust(64oz)
Growler - Magners (64oz)
Growler Smithwicks(64oz)
Growler - Old Irving Beezer (64oz)
Chardonnay - Pepperwood
Cabernet Sauvignon - Tabalia
Pinot Noir - Pepperwood
Rosé - All Day Rosé
Sauvignon Blanc - The Better Half
Bloody Mary TO GO*
32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks -Comes with side of garnishes: lime & lemon slices, pickles, olives & celery
Irish Mule TO GO*
32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks
Margarita TO GO*
32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks
Spike Peach Tea Lemonade TO GO*
32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks
Strawberry Basil Lemon TO GO*
32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 am
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago, IL 60630