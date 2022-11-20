Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side

93 Reviews

$$

5485 N Northwest Hwy

Chicago, IL 60630

Order Again

Popular Items

Pub Burger
Fish And Chips
Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Snacks & Sharing

Charred Brussel Sprouts

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Queso fresco, herbs, almonds, olive oil, sweet chili

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.50

Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch

Baked Flatbreads

Baked Flatbreads

$9.00

3 Choices

Pub Fries

Pub Fries

$9.00

2 Choices

Pub Tots

$9.00

2 Choices

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers, bleu cheese dressing, pita bread

Sliders - Mini Cheeseburger (3)

Sliders - Mini Cheeseburger (3)

$12.00
Pub Nachos

Pub Nachos

$14.00

Chicken or smoked brisket; beans, cheese sauce, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo, Ideal for sharing.

Giant German Pretzel

Giant German Pretzel

$12.00

Beer cheese, spicy mustard

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken or steak: veggies, salsa, sour cream

Fish Tacos (3)

Fish Tacos (3)

$14.00

Corona battered cod; lettuce, pico de gallo, smoked jalapeno aioli, flour tortilla

Pub Chicken Wings (8) (BoneIN)

Pub Chicken Wings (8) (BoneIN)

$13.00

Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, mango habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ; bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Pub Chicken Wings (8) (Boneless)

Pub Chicken Wings (8) (Boneless)

$13.00

Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, mango habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ; bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Pub Chicken Wings (14)

Pub Chicken Wings (14)

$19.00

Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, mango habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ; bleu cheese or ranch dressing

House-Made Guacamole

House-Made Guacamole

$10.00

Tortilla chips, salsa

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.50

House brined and breaded pickle chips, Served with Chipotle Ranch

Burgers

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$12.75

8oz Angus, Turkey Or Beyond burger char grilled, with all the trimmings

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.25

Blackened spices, marble bleu cheese

Chirish Burger

Chirish Burger

$15.25

Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon

Big Hickory Burger

Big Hickory Burger

$16.25

Thick-cut bacon, smoked brisket, crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, Guinness BBQ sauce + trimmings

Mucker Burger

$16.25

Fried egg, Irish sausage, Swiss cheese

Kickin' Southwest Burger

$14.75

Ghost pepper cheese, poblano red onion jam, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, chicharron, chipotle aioli + trimmings

Sandwiches & Wraps

Jim's BLT Sandwich

$14.00

2 mini BLT's on Irish brown bread; one with Irish Bacon and one with American bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Fried chicken breast, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper, arugula, ranch, brioche bun. SPICY!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, brioche bun

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Thick cut, half pound, Guinness and cider brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted

Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Cheddar, Irish cheddar, house smoked brisket, Texas toast. Tomato bisque for dipping

Irish Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Irish Bacon, sausage, egg, French roll

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$18.50

Sautéed onions, mushrooms, coleslaw, French roll

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch

Carne Asada Steak Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, beans, cilantro, onion, tortilla strips, queso fresco, chipotle ranch

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Avocado, tomato, romaine, balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing

Hummus and Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Tomato, cucumber, avocado, hummus and balsamic drizzle

Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap

Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken strips, cilantro lime cabbage, pickled cucumber, sweet chili Sriracha sauce

Soups & Salads

Cup White Bean & Chicken Chili

Cup White Bean & Chicken Chili

$3.95

Topped with queso fresco and tortilla strips

Bowl White Bean & Chicken Chili

Bowl White Bean & Chicken Chili

$6.00

Topped with queso fresco and tortilla strips

Cup Tomato Bisque

Cup Tomato Bisque

$3.95
Bowl Tomato Bisque

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$6.00
Carne Asada Steak Salad

Carne Asada Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled peppers, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, chipotle vinaigrette

Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

$17.00

Grill chicken, mixed greens, fresh raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppyseed dressing

Pub Chopped Salad

Pub Chopped Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, egg, white beans, shaved radishes

Irish Caesar

Irish Caesar

$19.00

Grilled blackened salmon, romaine lettuce, shaved Irish cheddar, grilled tomatoes, Caesar dressing, Irish brown bread, cream cheese

Caesar

$14.00
Bacon Tomato Wedge Salad

Bacon Tomato Wedge Salad

$12.00

Cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles

House Side Salad

$6.00

Mains

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$19.00

Mashed potatoes and boiled turnips

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$16.00

Irish sausages, mashed potatoes, Irish baked beans

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$17.00

Red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Irish curry sauce, rice

Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$19.00

Hand dipped beer battered cod, French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce

All Day Irish Breakfast

All Day Irish Breakfast

$19.00

Irish bacon, black and white pudding, sausage, beans, eggs, grilled tomato, Irish brown bread

Blackened Atlantic Salmon

Blackened Atlantic Salmon

$21.00

Sautéed, sustainably fished, sautéed watermelon, tomato, red onion, pan fried Brussels sprouts

Shepherd’s Pie

Shepherd’s Pie

$18.00

Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes

Mac & Cheese: Classic

Mac & Cheese: Classic

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta, house-made three cheese sauce, parmesan, toasted beadcrumbs

Mac & Cheese: Mac Piggy

Mac & Cheese: Mac Piggy

$17.00

Salami, bacon, Irish bacon, Andouille sausage

Mac & Cheese: Smoke House

Mac & Cheese: Smoke House

$16.00

Smoked brisket, mozzarella, green onion

Mac & Cheese: Buffalo Bird

Mac & Cheese: Buffalo Bird

$16.00

Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, carrot and celery sticks

Fried Chicken Dinner

Fried Chicken Dinner

$18.50Out of stock

Mashed potatoes or French fries, Irish beans

Family DINNERS

Bangers & Mash (FAMILY)

Bangers & Mash (FAMILY)

$50.00

Served with gravy and baked beans. Serves approx 4.

Chicken Curry (FAMILY)

$50.00

Served with rice and french fries. Serves approx 4.

Corned Beef & Cabbage (FAMILY)

Corned Beef & Cabbage (FAMILY)

$58.00

Served with mashed potatoes, boiled potatoes and boiled turnips. Serves approx 4.

Fish & Chips (FAMILY)

Fish & Chips (FAMILY)

$56.00

Tartar, peas, malt vinegar, grilled lemon and curry sauce. Serves approx 4.

Guinness Beef Stew (FAMILY)

$50.00Out of stock
Shepherds Pie (FAMILY)

Shepherds Pie (FAMILY)

$55.00

Beef casserole topped with mashed potatoes. Serves approx 4.

Blackened Salmon (FAMILY)

Blackened Salmon (FAMILY)

$58.00

Served with sauteed watermelon and onions and mashed potatoes. Serves approx 4.

Fried Chicken (FAMILY)

Fried Chicken (FAMILY)

$50.00Out of stock

Served with french fries, mashed potatoes and gravy. Serves approx 4.

Cheeseburger (FAMILY)

Cheeseburger (FAMILY)

$49.00

Four 9oz burgers cooked medium well, brioche bun, American cheese, all trimmings, french fries, onion rings and curry sauce. Serves approx 4.

Mac & Cheese (FAMILY)

Mac & Cheese (FAMILY)

$45.00

Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce, parmesan. Serves approx 4.

Mac & Cheese Piggy (FAMILY)

Mac & Cheese Piggy (FAMILY)

$56.00

Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce. Salami, bacon, Irish bacon, Andouille sausage Serves approx 4.

Mac & Cheese Smoke House (FAMILY)

Mac & Cheese Smoke House (FAMILY)

$56.00

Cavatappi pasta. Smoked brisket, smoked provolone, green onion Serves approx 4.

Mac & Cheese Buffalo Bird (FAMILY)

Mac & Cheese Buffalo Bird (FAMILY)

$56.00

Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce. Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, carrot and celrey sticks. Serves approx 4.

Pub Chicken Wings Bone-In (30pc Family)

Pub Chicken Wings Bone-In (30pc Family)

$39.00

Bone-in: Sriracha BBQ, mango habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ; bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Sides (Family Dinners)

Vegetable Soup Pint (COLD)

$10.00Out of stock

With Irish Brown Bread and Butter

Coleslaw Pint

$12.00

Curry Sauce Pint

$12.00

Brown Bread

$7.50

McNamee's Brown Bread Loaf

Taytos Six Pack

$10.75

McNamee's Brown Bread Loaf

Flakes (3 Pack)

$6.00

McNamee's Brown Bread Loaf

Digestives

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Biscuits

Side Orders

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Coleslaw Tub

$4.50

Side Curry Sauce

$2.00

French Fries PLATE

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Taytos

$1.75

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Side Irish Bacon

$5.00

Side Irish Sausage

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Black Pudding

$3.00

Side White Pudding

$3.00

Side of Jalapeños

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Finger & Fries

$7.50

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.50

Kids Grill Cheese

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Sausage & Fries

$7.50

Irish Drinks

Club Orange

$3.95

Rock Shandy

$3.95

Lucozade

$3.95Out of stock

Beer, Wine & Cocktails

Miller Lite - 6 pack

Miller Lite - 6 pack

$11.00

6 pack - 12 oz bottles

White Claw - Black Cherry 12 pack

White Claw - Black Cherry 12 pack

$24.00

12 pack - 12oz cans

White Claw - Mango 12 pack

White Claw - Mango 12 pack

$24.00

12 pack - 12oz cans

Maplewood Son of Juice - 4 pack

Maplewood Son of Juice - 4 pack

$15.00

4 pack - 16oz cans

Corona - 6 pack

Corona - 6 pack

$15.00

6 pack - 12 oz bottles

Magners - 6 pack

Magners - 6 pack

$16.00

6 pack - 12 oz bottles

Guinness - 4 pack

Guinness - 4 pack

$16.00

4 pack - 14.9 oz cans

Growler - Zombie Dust(64oz)

Growler - Zombie Dust(64oz)

$22.00Out of stock
Growler - Magners (64oz)

Growler - Magners (64oz)

$22.00Out of stock
Growler Smithwicks(64oz)

Growler Smithwicks(64oz)

$22.00Out of stock
Growler - Old Irving Beezer (64oz)

Growler - Old Irving Beezer (64oz)

$22.00Out of stock
Chardonnay - Pepperwood

Chardonnay - Pepperwood

$20.00
Cabernet Sauvignon - Tabalia

Cabernet Sauvignon - Tabalia

$20.00
Pinot Noir - Pepperwood

Pinot Noir - Pepperwood

$20.00
Rosé - All Day Rosé

Rosé - All Day Rosé

$19.00
Sauvignon Blanc - The Better Half

Sauvignon Blanc - The Better Half

$22.00

Bloody Mary TO GO*

$25.00

32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks -Comes with side of garnishes: lime & lemon slices, pickles, olives & celery

Irish Mule TO GO*

Irish Mule TO GO*

$25.00

32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks

Margarita TO GO*

Margarita TO GO*

$25.00

32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks

Spike Peach Tea Lemonade TO GO*

$25.00

32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks

Strawberry Basil Lemon TO GO*

Strawberry Basil Lemon TO GO*

$25.00

32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Order TAKE OUT or DELIVERY today.

Website

Location

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago, IL 60630

Directions

