Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vault @ 237

review star

No reviews yet

237 Main Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Fried to Perfection Served with Gochujang Aioli, Chipotle BBQ, Blue Cheese

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Lemon, Marinara, Gochujang Aioli

Vault Mac & Cheese

$10.00

White Cheddar and Gruyere Mac & Cheese Baked to Perfection

Meatballs

$17.00

Beef, Veal, and Pork with Marinara, Roasted Peppers, Ricotta, and Garlic Bread

The Vault Fries

$7.00+

Crispy House-Cut Fries Seasoned to Perfection

Lump Crab Cake

$24.00

Cajun Remoulade, Petit Salad, Lemon Vinaigrette

Crispy Korean Wings

$16.00

Sweet Korean Chili, Scallions, Served with Celery, Carrots and Blue Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.00

Medium, Hot, or Chipotle BBQ, Served with Celery, Carrots and Blue Cheese

Salads

Vault House Salad

$7.00+

Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Pickled Red Onions with a Choice of Dressing

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad Served with Bacon, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Blue Cheese Dressing

Mexican Cobb Salad

$20.00

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Corn Salsa, Hard Boiled Egg, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Lime Ranch

Classic Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, Torn Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Caesar Dressing Add Grilled Chicken for $6.00 Add Grilled Shrimp for $8.00

Soups

Soup - Cup

$5.00+

French Onion

$12.00

Handhelds

The Vault Burger

$18.00

8 Ounce Smashburger, Carmelized Onion Aioli, Homemade Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, American Cheese, Vault Brioche Bun

Onion Smashburger

$18.00

8 Ounce Smashburger with Embedded White Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Choice of Provolone, American or Cheddar Cheese, Vault Brioche Bun

Vault Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Fried to Perfection, Hot Pepper Honey, Dill Pickles, House Slaw on a Brioche Bun

Cubano Sandwich

$18.00

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Banana Peppers, White American Cheese

Carnitas Taco

$14.00

Braised Pork, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro Crema, Pickled Red Onions, Flour Tortilla

Fried Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Fried Shrimp, Shaved Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro Crema, Pickled Red Onions

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi, Shaved Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro Cremw, Pickled Red Onions

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Shaved Cabbage, Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro Crema, Sambal Olek Chili Sauce, Flour Tortilla

Veggie Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Squash, Zucchini, Red Peppers, Shaved Cabbage, Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro Crema, Queso Fresco, Flour Tortilla

House Chips

Vault Fries

$3.00

Vault Salad

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Rice Pilaf, Asparagus, Lemon Beurre Blanc, Fennel Salad

Vault Meatloaf

$26.00

House Blend of Beef, Veal and Pork Finished with Sweet Ketchup Glaze, Vegetable Medley, Boursin Mashed Potatoes

Boneless Short Rib

$30.00

Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Haricot Verts, Onion Agrodolc

Pappardelle Stroganoff

$30.00

Pulled Short Rib, Wild Mushrooms, Egg Noodles, Classic Stroganoff Sauce

Brown Butter Potato Gnocchi

$28.00

Asparagus Tips, Pulled Chicken, Blistered Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic Cream

Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Half Chicken, Roasted Root Vegetables, Natural Jus

Jambalaya

$32.00

Shrimp, Pulled Chicken, Andouille

Hanger Steak

$38.00

Garlic Fingerling Tostones, Chimichurri, Haricot Verts, Blistered Tomatoes, Bacon Lardons

Prime Steak Frites

$54.00

14 Ounce Chop Prime New York Strip, Au Poivre Sauce, House-Cut Vault Fries (+$3 Truffle Fries, +$7 Max & Cheese)

Steak Diane

$42.00

Filet Medallions, Lyonnaise Potatoes, Asparagus, Cognac Sauce

Cauliflower Steak

$25.00

Coconut Penang Curry, Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Basil

Bone-In Pork Chop

$34.00

14 Ounce Chop, Korean Glaze, Black Rice, House Kimchi

Desserts

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$10.00

Vanilla Creme Anglaise

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Macerated Strawberries

Chocolate Tower Cake

$18.00

For Two

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Salted Carmel Cake

$12.00

NA Beverages

7 up

$3.00

club soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

coke

$3.00

cranberry juice

$3.00

diet

$3.00

gingerale

$3.00

grapefruit juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

ice tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.00

orange

$3.00

orange juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

pineapple juice

$3.00

tonic water

$3.00

V-8 juice

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Prohibition themed restaurant & bar honoring WNY's Rich history from the roaring 20's, starring elevated American fare focused on fresh ingredients.

Location

237 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Southern Tier Buffalo
orange starNo Reviews
7 Scott Street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Newbury Salads Williamsville
orange starNo Reviews
75 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
The Draft Room - 79 Perry Street
orange star4.2 • 52
79 Perry Street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Deep South Taco
orange star4.0 • 1,513
291 Ellicott St Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Hofbräuhaus Buffalo - 190 SCOTT ST
orange starNo Reviews
190 SCOTT ST Buffalo, NY 14204
View restaurantnext
Hatchets and Hops - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
505 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston