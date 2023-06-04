Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Franco's Pescheria

540 Reviews

$$

35 west main street

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

232 Salad

232 Salad

$11.00

Choice of Chicken, Steak or Seafood/Iceberg Split/Tomatoes/Cucumber/Corn/Bacon/Blue cheese/Avocado/Blue Cheese Dressing

Waffle Crusted Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Waffle Crusted Chicken/Pepper Jack/Tomato/Spring Mix/Pickles/Brioche Bun/Choice of Either Chipotle or Mango Habanero Sauce

Hot Lobster Roll

Hot Lobster Roll

$32.00

Broiled Lobster Meat/Brioche Bun/Clarified butter/Chives

Vault 232 Menu

Dinner Specials

Crab Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

Red snapper Vera cruz

$24.95Out of stock

Online - Online Partners all day Menu

Small Plates OL

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Grilled or Fried Squid/Hot Giardiniera/Choice of HM Marinara or Lemon Aioli

Mango Habanero Cauliflower

Mango Habanero Cauliflower

$12.00

Battered Cauliflower florets/Mango Habanero Dipping Sauce

Fire Shrimp

Fire Shrimp

$13.00

Wild Caught US gulf shrimp, Fried, Calabrian Chili Aioli

Green Apple Goat Flatbread

Green Apple Goat Flatbread

$12.00

Chefs Flatbread/Fig Jam/Green Apple/Goat Cheese

Flatbread and Hummus

Flatbread and Hummus

$12.00

Chefs Flatbread/Garbanzo Beans/Tahini/Roasted Tomatoes

Salted Pretzel

Salted Pretzel

$9.00

Salted Pretzel/HM beer Cheese

Waffle Crusted Chicken Tenders

$9.00

5 Waffle Crusted Chicken Tenders/Cajun Maple Mustard Dipping Sauce

Soups and Salads OL

232 Salad

232 Salad

$11.00

Choice of Chicken, Steak or Seafood/Iceberg Split/Tomatoes/Cucumber/Corn/Bacon/Blue cheese/Avocado/Blue Cheese Dressing

Beets and Burratta Salad

Beets and Burratta Salad

$13.00

Arugula/Red and Gold Beets/Pickled Onion/Burrata/Candied Pistachios/Lemon Vinaigrette/Beet Drizzle

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Head Split/Grated Part/HM Croutons/Grilled Lemon half/Caesar Dressing

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens/Cavatappi noodles/Tomatoes/Feta/Grilled Cactus/Smoked Pork Belly/Red Onion/Avocado/Hard Boiled Egg/Sweet Basil Dressing

Lox Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens/Cherry Tomatoes/Cucumbers/HM Lox/Everything Bagel Croutons/Red Onion/Capers/Creamy Chive and Port Dressing

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$10.00

Watermelon | Arugula | Feta | Mint | Watermelon Redbull and Miso Dressing

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Flatbread OL

Chefs flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Tomato Chutney/Crumbled Sausage/Pepperoni/Fresh Mozzarella/Red onion/Red pepper flakes

Chicken Florentine

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken breast/Fresh basil marinara/Fresh Mozzarella/Garlic/Spinach/Italian seasoning/Grated parmesan

Grape and Blue Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Green grapes/Leeks/Blue cheese/Honey/Rosemary and Oregano

Inferno Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Beef/Chorizo/Pepperoni/Pepper jack/Jalapeños/Onion/Ghost pepper flakes

Pastrami Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Creamy Garlic sauce/Pastrami/Swiss cheese/Dill pickle/Red onion

Steak and Goat Cheese Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Steak/Goat cheese/Roasted Brussel sprouts/Balsamic glaze

Hand Helds OL

Waffle Crusted Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Waffle Crusted Chicken/Pepper Jack/Tomato/Spring Mix/Pickles/Brioche Bun/Choice of Either Chipotle or Mango Habanero Sauce

Blackened Grouper Sandwich with Side Wasabi Salad

Blackened Grouper Sandwich with Side Wasabi Salad

$22.00

Blackened Grouper/Romaine/Mango Salsa/Avocado/Calabrian Chili Aioli/Side pf Wasabi Salad

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

HM Pulled Pork/BBQ Sauce/Coleslaw/Frizzled Onion/Pretzel bun/Pickle

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Fried Gulf Shrimp/Arugula/Tomato/Calabrian Chili/Brioche Bun

Lobster Roll Cold

$21.00

Lobster Meat/Lemon Aioli/Tomato/Brioche Bun/Chives

Hot Lobster Roll

Hot Lobster Roll

$32.00

Broiled Lobster Meat/Brioche Bun/Clarified butter/Chives

Pizza Burger

$13.00

Beef Patty/Pepperoni/HM Marinara/Fresh Mozzarella/Brioche Bun

Heart Attack Burger

$17.00

Beef Patty/Pulled Pork/Smoked Pork Belly/Pepperoni/Swiss/Onion/Tomato/All Between 2 Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00

Tacos OL

Dry Slaw/Mango Salsa/Calabrian Chili Aioli/Cilantro/Lime
Mahi Mahi Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00
Grouper Tacos

Grouper Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Wings OL

Wings

Wings

$10.00+

Land OL

Chicken Sicilian

$16.00

Roasted Potatoes, Onion, Tomatoes, and Kalamatas

Chicken Visuvio

Chicken Visuvio

$14.00

Roasted potatoes/Mushroom

Kona Top Sirloin

$42.00

Green Beans/Mushrooms/Charred Radicchio/Roasted Garlic/Marrow Steak sauce/Chimichurri

Picanha Top Sirloin

Picanha Top Sirloin

$21.00

Brazilian Steak|Mixed Vegetables/Mashed potatoes

Pork Chop

$32.00

Sautéed vegetables/Mashed Potatoes/Peppercorn demi glaze

Sirloin Skewers

Sirloin Skewers

$22.00

Bell pepper/Onion/Tomato/Dill Chimichurri/Cous Cous

Smoked Full Slab Ribs

$20.00

HM BBQ sauce/Mac

Steak Au Poivre

$46.00

French Ribeye/Roasted Cauliflower

T-Bone

$46.00

Roasted Garlic/Rosemary Potatoes/Fried Leeks

Tequila Steak

Tequila Steak

$46.00

Clase Azul Tequila marinated Porterhouse/Grilled Cactus/Habanero Flakes/Cous cous

Pasta and Rice OL

Top Sirloin

Top Sirloin

$25.00

Mushroom

Scallop Risotto

Scallop Risotto

$28.00Out of stock

Sun Dried tomatoes/Spinach/Citrus Zest

Calabrian Pasta

$19.00

Rigatoni/Crumbled Sausage/Hot Pancetta/Calabrian tomato sauce/Grated Parm

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.00

HM Meatballs/HM marinara/Grated Parmesan

MUSSELS SPAGHETTI

$16.00

Spaghetti/HM marinara/Garlic/Win e/Red pepper flakes

Sides OL

Side of Clam Chowder

Side of Clam Chowder

$9.00
Side of Cous Cous

Side of Cous Cous

$8.00

Side of Fries

$8.00

Side of Garden Salad

$7.00

Side of HM Coleslaw

$6.00
Side of Mac and Cheese

Side of Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi noodles/Mozzarella mix/Cream/Smoked Cheddar/Chives

Broc , Carrots And Kale

$8.00

Side of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

35 west main street, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Directions

Gallery
Franco's Pescheria image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DLISH Fresh Healthy Meals
orange starNo Reviews
35 west main street Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake - 935 Diamond lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 667
935 Diamond lake Rd Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurantnext
Chicago Prime Steakhouse - 1444 E Algonquin Road
orange star4.3 • 857
1444 E Algonquin Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Chicago Prime Italian
orange starNo Reviews
700 N. Meacham Rd, Schaumburg IL 60173 Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Lalo's Restaurant - Schaumburg
orange starNo Reviews
425 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193
View restaurantnext
Mariscos El Charco
orange star4.3 • 575
302 South McLean Boulevard, Unit G Elgin, IL 60123
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Zurich

Beelow's Steakhouse - Lake Zurich
orange star4.2 • 1,326
763 S Rand Road Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Enzo & Lucia Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 937
343 Old McHenry Road Long Grove, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Gianni's Cafe Kildeer - 20505 N Rand Rd
orange star4.4 • 824
20505 N Rand Rd Kildeer, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Koffee Kup Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 407
30 East Main Street Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Zin GastroPub - Lake Zurich
orange star4.4 • 346
583 N Rand Rd Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Creek Brewing
orange star5.0 • 181
360 Historical Ln Long Grove, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Zurich
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston