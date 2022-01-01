Vauxhall imageView gallery

Vauxhall

1,146 Reviews

$$

26 clinton Ave

Huntington, NY 11743

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Burger B.Y.O.
Fried Chicken Nugs
The Villager

Start/Share

Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Parsley, Garlic Aioli.

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Parsley, Garlic Oil.

Sweet Potato Tots

$10.00

Marshmallow + Maple Aioli on side

Onion Rings

$10.00

Vauxhall Sauce + BBQ Sauce on side.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Sriracha Lime BBQ Sauce, Napa Slaw, Avocado Ranch.

Vegan Soy Wings

$14.50

3 Large Vegan Drumsticks. Sriracha Lime BBQ Sauce, Napa Slaw, Vegan Chipotle Mayo.

Nashville Hot Nugs

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Nuggets, Nashville HOT oil, Coleslaw, Pickles, Ranch

Fried Chicken Nugs

$13.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Nuggets, Avocado Ranch + House BBQ Sauce on Side.

Vegan Nugs

$14.50

Served with Sriracha Lime BBQ Sauce and Vegan Chipotle Mayo

Mac and Cheese

American, Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Cheddar.

Mac and Cheese

$12.50

Smoked Gouda, Vermont Cheddar, Parmesan.

Sliders

Fried Chicken Sliders

$14.00

3 Per Order. Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Vauxhall Sauce. Slaw. Pickle. Brioche Bun.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

3 Per Order. House Smoked Pulled Pork. Jameson BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Pickle, Brioche. x3

Glizzies (Kobe Beef Hot Dog)

LA Street Dog

$14.00

100% Kobe Beef Snake River Farm Hot Dog. Bacon Wrapped, Slaw, Tomato, Yellow Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup, Jalapeño, Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Side.

BLT Dog

$13.50

100% Kobe Beef Snake River Farm Hot Dog. Bacon Wrapped, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Choice of Side.

Big Philly Style Dog

$13.00

100% Kobe Beef Snake River Farm Hot Dog. Cream Cheese, Scallions, Everything Bagel Seasoning. Choice of Side.

Dog Pound

$14.00

100% Kobe Beef Snake River Farm Hot Dog. Bacon Wrapped, Ghost Pepper Marmalade, Jalapeño, Spicy Mayo, Vinegar Onion Crisps. Choice of Side.

B.Y.O. Hot Dog

$10.00

100% Kobe Beef Snake River Farm Hot Dog. Your Choice Of Side.

The Burgers

Beef Burger B.Y.O.

$12.00

1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side. Build Your Own.

The OG

$15.50

1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side. American, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Vauxhall Sauce, Brioche Bun.

The Villager

$16.50

1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side. Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Tomato Jam, Brioche Bun.

New York Jam

$17.50

1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side. Bacon, Brie Cheese, Wild Arugula, Onion Mustard Seed Jam, Pretzel Bun.

Blue Velvet

$16.00

1/2 LB. Custom Blend Served with your choice of Side. Tomato Jam, Pickled Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Brioche Bun.

Wild Life

$16.50

1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side. Smoked Gruyere, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Brioche Bun.

Evil Sal

$16.50

1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side. Spicy Ghost Pepper Marmalade, Vinegar Onion Crisps, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pretzel Bun.

Breakfast Binge

$18.00

1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side. Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Tomato Jam, Hash brown Waffle, Sunny side Egg, Brioche Bun.

Jameson BBQ Burger

$18.00

Jameson BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Ring, Pretzel Bun.

Burrata Burger

$22.50

Fresh Burrata, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Brioche Bun.

Surf and Turf Lobster Burger

$34.00

1/2 lb. Custom Blend Burger, Butter Poached Knuckle + Claw, Vauxhall Cheese Sauce, Sriracha Aioli, Brioche Bun.

Not Burgers

Lobster Sandwich

$34.00

Fresh Lobster Salad, Mixed Greens, Brioche Bun.

Vegan Burgers

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Tomato Jam. Avocado. Pickled Red Onion. Chipotle Vegan Mayo. Challah Bun.

Impossible Burger

$18.00

1/2 LB. Vegan Impossible Burger. Served with your choice of Side. Lettuce, Plum Tomato, Pickles, Vegan Chipotle Mayo, Challah Bun.

Black Bean Burger B.Y.O.

$12.00

House Made Black Bean Burger. Served with your choice of Side. Build Your Own.

Impossible Burger B.Y.O.

$15.00

1/2 LB. Impossible Burger. Served with your Choice of Side. Build Your Own.

Chicken Sandwiches

Nashville Chicken

$16.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of Side. Hot Oil, Napa Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun.

Vegan Nashville Chick'n

$17.00

Vegan Fried Chick'n. Served with your choice of Side. Hot Oil, Vegan Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun.

26 Clinton Chicken

$16.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of Side. Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun.

The New Chick

$16.50

Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun

Chicken Sandwich B.Y.O.

$12.00

Fried Chicken, Grilled Chicken, or Vegan Chick'n. Served with your choice of Side. Build Your Own.

Ghost Pepper Chicken

$17.00

Ghost Pepper Marmelade, Slaw, Smoked Gruyere, Pickle, Brioche Bun

Salads

BLT Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

Kale, Bacon, Tomato, Parmesan, House Made Caesar Dressing.

Vauxhall Salad

$12.00

Baby Kale, Wild Arugula, Marcona Almonds, Chick Peas, Dried Pear, Cider Dressing.

Burrata Salad

$18.00

Sides

Tomato Jam

$0.50

Ghost Peper Marmalade

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Vauxhall Sauce

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Nashville Hot Oil

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Vegan Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

T Shirt

Black Burger Knife Tee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Craft burgers, beers and cocktails. Menu by Chef Michael Meehan

26 clinton Ave, Huntington, NY 11743

