Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Vavalas Deli

30 Reviews

$$

156 heights rd

Darien, CT 06820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Vavalas Breakfast

Butter Roll

$1.50

Egg roll

$3.25

Egg Wedge

$6.99

BYO Omelet

$7.99

French Toast

$6.99

Grill Cheese

$3.99

S.E.C

$3.75

T.E.C

$3.75

Potato Cones

$4.99

Home Fries

$4.99

Egg & Cheese

$3.50

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

H.E.C

$3.75

Bagel Butter

$2.50

Bagel Cream Cheese

$2.99

B.E.C.

$3.75

Muffin

$2.50

STK.E.C

$3.99

Croissant

$1.79

Specialties of the House

Speciality - 8.99

$8.99

Speciality - 7.99

$7.99

Roll - 7.49

$7.49

Speciality - 5.99

$5.99

Speciality - 10.99

$10.99

Speciality - 9.99

$9.99

FREE SANDWICH

Wedge - 8.49

$8.49

Grill Cheese

$3.99

Pb & J

$2.99

Speciality - 9.49

$9.49

Speciality 11.95

$11.95

Big Burger

$10.49

6 Piece

$6.99

10 Piece

$8.99

12 Piece

$10.99

CYO Sandwich

CYO Sandwich

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parm

$7.99

Sausage Peppers Onions & Cheese

$7.99

Eggplant Parm

$8.99

Meatball

$7.99

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

$8.99

Steak & Cheese

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

Small Hot Plate

$4.99

Large Hot Plate

$7.99

Soups

Bowl Soup

$3.50

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.99

Tuna Plate

$8.99

Chicken Plate

$8.99

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Antipasto

$9.99

Gorgonzola

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$8.49

By the Pound

Turkey

Special Discount

PO

$5.00

Construction Special

$10.00

Tailgate Treats

$5.99

Lrg Tailgate Treats

$10.99

Drinks

Drink

$2.25

Small Water

$1.59

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Bai

$3.25

Small Coffee

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Large Water

$1.99

Viti Cocoa

$3.25

Large Drink

$3.15

Large Coffee

$2.00

Nantucket

$2.25

Small Juice

$1.50

Orangina

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.15

Ice Coffee

$2.50

Can

$1.50

Sides

Small Chip

$1.59

Cookie

$4.99

Mac Salad

$3.25

Banana

$0.99

Nuts

$1.99

Large Cape Cod

$3.79

Develed Eggs

$4.99

Potato Salad

$3.25

Fudge

$1.29

Lola

$2.79

Large Chip

$4.29

Fruit

$3.99

Cucumber Salad

$3.25

Brownie

$4.99

Artichoke

$3.25

Candy

$2.00

Rice Pudding

$2.50

Coleslaw

$3.25

Large Candy

$2.49

Pickle

$1.25

Sunflower Seeds

$2.79

Hot Entrees

Baked Ziti (Half)

$35.95

Baked Ziti (Full)

$65.95

Baked Ziti w/meat (Half)

$41.95

Baked Ziti w/meat (Full)

$74.95

Penne Vodka (Half)

$36.95

Penne Vodka (Full)

$65.95

Lasgna (Half)

$36.95

Lasgna (Full)

$65.95

Manicotti (Half)

$29.95

Manicotti (Full)

$59.95

Rigatoni & Brocc (Half)

$29.95

Rigatoni & Brocc (Full)

$59.95

Mac & Cheese (Half)

$29.95

Mac & Cheese (Full)

$59.95

Chicken Cutlet (Half)

$39.95

Chicken Cutlet (Full)

$69.95

Chicken Parm (Half)

$41.95

Chicken Parm (Full)

$79.95

Chicken Marsala (Half)

$41.95

Chicken Marsala (Full)

$79.95

Lemon Chicken (Half)

$41.95

Lemon Chicken (Full)

$79.95

Chicken Scapariello (Half)

$44.95

Chicken Scapariello (Full)

$82.95

Rolled Chicken (Half)

$44.95

Rolled Chicken (Full)

$82.95

Chicken Picatta (Half)

$41.95

Chicken Picatta (Full)

$79.95

Meatballs (Half)

$34.95

Meatballs (Full)

$59.95

Roast Beef and Gravy (Half)

$44.95

Roast Beef and Gravy (Full)

$84.95

Sausage and Peppers (Half)

$39.95

Sausage and Peppers (Full)

$74.95

Eggplant Parm (Half)

$39.95

Eggplant Parm (Full)

$79.95

Starters

Fresh Veg. Platter (sm)

$29.95

Fresh Veg. Platter (med)

$39.95

Fresh Veg. Platter (lg)

$49.95

Cold Antipasto (sm)

$29.95

Cold Antipasto (med)

$39.95

Cold Antipasto (lg)

$49.95

Cheese Platter (sm)

$39.95

Cheese Platter (med)

$44.95

Cheese Platter (lg)

$59.95

Tomato and Fresh Mozz (sm)

$39.95

Tomato and Fresh Mozz (med)

$54.95

Tomato and Fresh Mozz (lg)

$65.95

Tossed Salad (med)

$24.99

Tossed Salad (lg)

$34.99

Caesar Salad (med)

$24.99

Caesar Salad (lg)

$34.99

Salads

Med Tossed

$24.99

Lrg Tossed

$34.99

Med Caesar

$24.99

Lrg Caesar

$34.99

Homemade Sides

Potato Salad

Mac Salad

Tomato & Mozz Salada

Grilled Veggie Salad

Italian Pasta Salad

Artichoke Salad

Sides

Roasted Potatoes (Sm)

$19.95

Roasted Potatoes (lg)

$35.95

Grilled Veggies(Sm)

$34.95

Grilled Veggies (lg)

$59.95

Green Beans (sm)

$19.95

Green Beans (lg)

$34.95

Brocc Rabe (sm)

$34.95

Brocc Rabe (lg)

$74.95

Mashed Potatoes (sm)

$24.95

Mashed Potatoes (lg)

$45.95

Set Up

$6.95

Delivary

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Sandwich Platters

Small Platter

$35.95

Med Platter

$59.95

Large Platter

$74.95

Italian Combo (1ft)

$17.99

American Combo(1ft)

$18.99

Real Deal Italian

$21.99

Chicken Cutlet

$22.95

Grilled Chicken

$22.95

End With

Fruit Salad

Cookie Platter

Deviled Eggs

Breakfast Catering

Juice

Tea

Coffee

$80.00

Bagels

Fruit Platters

Scrambled Egg Platters

$41.95

Platters of Egg Sandwiches

$59.95

Small Platter

$31.95

Med Platter

$36.95

Lrg Platter

$44.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

156 heights rd, Darien, CT 06820

Directions

Gallery
Vavalas Deli image
Vavalas Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Aux Delices - Darien
orange starNo Reviews
25 Old Kings Highway North Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
The Village Table
orange star4.7 • 614
1056 Hope St Stamford, CT 06907
View restaurantnext
Wedge Inn
orange star4.6 • 597
885 Summer St Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
ROASTED - Stamford
orange starNo Reviews
148 Bedford St. Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Old Greenwich Deli - 1380 east putnam ave
orange starNo Reviews
1380 east putnam ave old greenwich, CT 06870
View restaurantnext
JB's Deli and Pizza - Tierney St
orange starNo Reviews
15 Tierney St Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Darien

The Melting Pot - Darien CT
orange star4.3 • 1,805
14 Grove St Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
NEAT Coffee
orange star4.2 • 276
20 Grove Street Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
Nino's
orange star4.6 • 121
390 Boston Post Rd Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe - Darien
orange star4.4 • 68
49 Tokeneke Rd Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Darien
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston