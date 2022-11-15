- Home
Victory Brewing Parkesburg
No reviews yet
3127 Lower Valley Road
Parkesburg, PA 19365
IPAs
Brotherly Love- Crowler
We cultivate hops, and now, through this hazy IPA packed with tropical and citrusy hop notes. We are cultivating a universal sense of human kindness that inspires courage and ignites positive change within our communities. See through the haze and celebrate what unites us all: Brotherly Love.
Cloud Walker - Crowler
6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA
Hop Devil-Crowler
Pine and citrus aromatics from American hops are balanced with malt sweetness culminating in bold hop flavor with ample caramel undertones and a full-bodied finish.
Summer Hazy Love- Crowler
Let's keep sharing the love. Summer Love goes Hazy in this IPA that sparkles with juicy hop notes for those days that feel like the sun never sets. Time for another. 5.5% ABV
DDH Dirtwolf- Crowler
DDH Dirtwolf, a 9.6% Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA. The pack is growing through this limited release of a double dry hopped Dirtwolf. Intense aromas of citrus and earthy notes will send you howling for more.
Cryo Pop DIPA Crowler
Hop Ranch CR
Hop Hazer-CR
Fruit Rusher- CR
Cryo Pop DIPA-Growler
Hop Ranch GR
Hop Hazer -Growler
Fruit Rusher- Growler
ALEs
Golden Monkey-Crowler
Nose is loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish.
Mad King's Weiss-Crowler
High-powered with all German malts and the subtle, spicy complexity of our special yeast, Mad King’s Weiss offers a quenching quality that can’t be beat.
Summer Love -Crowler
Summer Love is a refreshing Golden Ale that delivers big flavor through its fine balance of clean pilsner malts and citrusy, earthy Simcoe and Tettnang hops. This year, we slightly dialed back bitterness to promote even easier drinking in line with other summer beers in market!
Merry Monkey - Crowler
10.0% ABV Belgian-Style Ale with Cranberry, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg
Slow Breeze-CR
4.0% Belgian Style Ale with Honey
Slow Breeze-GR
Slow Breeze is the cool relief you need after a summer day baking in the summer sun. The refreshing hints of honey and lemon in this Belgian-style Table Beer will revive you as the sun sets on our blue Carolina Sky.
LAGERs
Braumeister-Crowler
Keller Pils. Like great jazz improvisation, there are endless opportunities when crafting malt, water, hops and yeast into beer. Varying only the variety of hops employed each time we brew a Braumeister Pils, we get to enjoy this pleasure of possibilities. Cold conditioned for maximum refinement, it is always offered unfiltered. ABV: 4.7-5.4% Expect dry, quenching character as the often subtle, sometimes assertive signatures of great hop varieties lead this brewers quartet.
Festbier-Crowler
Victory Festbier is build on experiences straight from Bavaria to your beir stein. Brewed with hand-picked German malts and hops, it is an authentic Oktoberfest experience fit for the season.
Prima Pils-Crowler
A crisp yet distinct pilsner brewed with German hops that bring vivid notes of floral and spice with citrus and lemon. This is truly brilliant, bringing nuanced complexity together with smooth, easy drinking.
DD Braumeister PIls-Crowler
Tim's Kolsch-CR
Classic Lager-Crowler
4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager
DD Braumeister Pils-Growler
Tim's Kolsch-GR
Classic Lager -Growler
4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager
SOUR/GOSEs
Sour Monkey-Crowler
Fruity notes from imported Belgian yeast swirl through a precise souring. Pucker up to a bite of citrus laden tang, ending with a delectable experience.
Berry Monkey-Crowler
Berry Monkey-Growler
STOUT/PORTERs
Shareables
Victory Pretzel
Prima Pils Cheese Sauce with Hop Devil Mustard
Smoked Chicken Nachos
Prima Pils cheese sauce, black beans, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, marinated onions, white bbq sauce
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Curds
fried house-made mozzarella cheese curds, vodka sauce
Classic Fried Pickles
Served with Fennel Remoulade
Loaded Fries
Prima Pils Cheese Sauce, Diced Bacon, Hot Cherry Peppers, Parmesan Ranch
Fried Cauliflower
Chopped Parsley and Parmesan with a Lemon Aioli
Smoked Wings
Tossed in Dirtwolf BBQ Sauce and Fries
Classic Breaded Wings
Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots
Classic Boneless Wings
Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots
Side Fries
Side Salad
Hot Honey Popcorn Shrimp
scallions, cilantro
Handhelds
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Shredded Lettuce, Cloud Walker Pickle Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun
Cheesesteak
Sauteed Onions, Prima Pils Cheese Sauce on a classic Hoagie
Double Smash Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce, sesame seed bun
Pastrami Reuben
Festbeir sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island, toasted rye
Smoked Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey, bacon, American, cheddar, cherry pepper aioli, sourdough
Pulled Pork Sandwich
jalapeno slaw, DirtWolf BBQ sauce, potato roll
Victory Burger
American, Amish Cheddar, cherry peppers, shredded lettuce, shaved onions, bacon aioli, sesame seed bun.
Chicken Pita
whipped feta, pepperoncini, spicy red cabbage, cucumber-tomato relish
Heirloom BLT
mixed greens, bacon, basil aioli, sourdough
Greens
Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Pickled Egg, Tomato, Bacon Balsalmic Vinaigrette
Steak Tip Salad
romaine, mixed greens, grilled onions, tomatoes, croutons, cucumber vinaigrette
Fried Shrimp Salad
chopped romaine, tomatoes, red peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, lemon-parsley vinaigrette
Pizza
Meathead LARGE
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
Meathead SMALL
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
Margherita LARGE
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Margherita SMALL
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Dirtwolf BBQ LARGE
BBQ Sauce, Mozzeralla, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Onion Straws, Scallions
Dirtwolf BBQ SMALL
BBQ Sauce, Mozzeralla, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Onion Straws, Scallions
Mushroom SMALL
Garlic parmesan sauce, mozzarella, red onion, arugula.
Mushroom LARGE
Garlic parmesan sauce, mozzarella, red onion, arugula.
Entrees
Donnybrook Battered Fish-N-Chips
Served with Old Bay Fries, Jalapeno Slaw and Fennel Remoulade
Smoked Chicken Burrito
black beans, rice, roasted peppers, smoked tomato Mole, hot sauce crema
Korean Beef Bowl
jasmine rice, carrots, bell pepper, red cabbage, sesame seeds
Pozole Pork Tacos
white hominy, cabbage, red onion, radish, queso, salsa verde, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
Kids/ Desserts
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
bourbon caramel, vanilla cream, spiced walnuts
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites
Cinnamon, Sugar
Kids Burger
Bun, American cheese, cooked well done
Kids Chicken Fingers
Crispy, golden chicken tenders
Kids Grilled Cheese
American on sourdough
Kids Pretzel
House made pretzel with cheese sauce and choice of side.
Kids Mac
Variety Packs
IPAs
Summer Hazy Love- 12oz 6pk Cans
5.5% Hazy IPA
Brotherly Love 12c15pk
Summer Hazy Love- 12oz 12pk Cans
5.5% Hazy IPA
Dirt Wolf - 12oz 6pack Bottles
8.7% Double IPA
Hop Devil - 12oz 6pack Bottles
6.7% IPA
Summer Love- 12oz Bottle 6 Pack
Summer Love is a refreshing Golden Ale that delivers big flavor through its fine balance of clean pilsner malts and citrusy, earthy Simcoe and Tettnang hops. This year, we slightly dialed back bitterness to promote even easier drinking in line with other summer beers in market!
Merry Monkey - 12 oz Bottle 6 pack
10.0% ABV Belgian-Style Ale with Cranberry, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg
Hop Hazer-12oz 6pack Bottles
Hop Hazer- 12oz 24pack Bottles
ALEs
Summer Love- 12oz Can 12 Pack
Summer Love is a refreshing Golden Ale that delivers big flavor through its fine balance of clean pilsner malts and citrusy, earthy Simcoe and Tettnang hops. This year, we slightly dialed back bitterness to promote even easier drinking in line with other summer beers in market!
Summer Hazy Love- 12oz 12pk Cans
5.5% Hazy IPA
LAGERs
Prima Pils - 12oz 6pack Cans
5.3% Pilsner
Prima 12oz 12
Prima Pils - 12oz 6pack Bottles
5.3% Pilsner
Whirlwind Citrus Wit - 12oz 6pack Btls
5.2% Citrus Wheat/Witbier
Festbier-12oz 6 pack bottles
Festbier-12oz 24pack bottles
SOUR/GOSEs
Sour Monkey - 12oz 6pack Cans
9.5% Sour Brett Tripel
Berry Monkey- 12oz 6pack cans
Sour Monkey 12 Pack
Berry Monkey Can Case
Sour Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles
9.5% Sour Brett Tripel