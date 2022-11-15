Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victory Brewing Parkesburg

3127 Lower Valley Road

Parkesburg, PA 19365

IPAs

Brotherly Love- Crowler

$8.00

We cultivate hops, and now, through this hazy IPA packed with tropical and citrusy hop notes. We are cultivating a universal sense of human kindness that inspires courage and ignites positive change within our communities. See through the haze and celebrate what unites us all: Brotherly Love.

Cloud Walker - Crowler

$8.00

6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA

Hop Devil-Crowler

$8.00

Pine and citrus aromatics from American hops are balanced with malt sweetness culminating in bold hop flavor with ample caramel undertones and a full-bodied finish.

Summer Hazy Love- Crowler

$8.00

Let's keep sharing the love. Summer Love goes Hazy in this IPA that sparkles with juicy hop notes for those days that feel like the sun never sets. Time for another. 5.5% ABV

DDH Dirtwolf- Crowler

$8.00

DDH Dirtwolf, a 9.6% Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA. The pack is growing through this limited release of a double dry hopped Dirtwolf. Intense aromas of citrus and earthy notes will send you howling for more.

Cryo Pop DIPA Crowler

$8.00

Hop Ranch CR

$8.00

Hop Hazer-CR

$8.00

Fruit Rusher- CR

$8.00
Cloud Walker -Growler

$13.00

6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA

Hop Devil -Growler

$13.00

Pine and citrus aromatics from American hops are balanced with malt sweetness culminating in bold hop flavor with ample caramel undertones and a full-bodied finish.

Summer Hazy Love- Growler

$13.00

Let's keep sharing the love. Summer Love goes Hazy in this IPA that sparkles with juicy hop notes for those days that feel like the sun never sets. Time for another. 5.5% ABV

DDH Dirtwolf- Growler

$13.00

DDH Dirtwolf, a 9.6% Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA. The pack is growing through this limited release of a double dry hopped Dirtwolf. Intense aromas of citrus and earthy notes will send you howling for more.

Cryo Pop DIPA-Growler

$13.00

Hop Ranch GR

$13.00

Hop Hazer -Growler

$9.50

Fruit Rusher- Growler

$13.00

ALEs

Golden Monkey-Crowler

$8.00

Nose is loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish.

Mad King's Weiss-Crowler

$8.00

High-powered with all German malts and the subtle, spicy complexity of our special yeast, Mad King’s Weiss offers a quenching quality that can’t be beat.

Summer Love -Crowler

$8.00

Summer Love is a refreshing Golden Ale that delivers big flavor through its fine balance of clean pilsner malts and citrusy, earthy Simcoe and Tettnang hops. This year, we slightly dialed back bitterness to promote even easier drinking in line with other summer beers in market!

Merry Monkey - Crowler

$8.00

10.0% ABV Belgian-Style Ale with Cranberry, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg

Slow Breeze-CR

$8.00

4.0% Belgian Style Ale with Honey

Golden Monkey -Growler

$13.00

Nose is loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish.

Mad King's Weiss -Growler

$13.00

High-powered with all German malts and the subtle, spicy complexity of our special yeast, Mad King’s Weiss offers a quenching quality that can’t be beat.

Slow Breeze-GR

$13.00

Slow Breeze is the cool relief you need after a summer day baking in the summer sun. The refreshing hints of honey and lemon in this Belgian-style Table Beer will revive you as the sun sets on our blue Carolina Sky.

Merry Monkey -Growler

$13.00

10.0% ABV Belgian-Style Ale with Cranberry, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg

LAGERs

Braumeister-Crowler

$8.00

Keller Pils. Like great jazz improvisation, there are endless opportunities when crafting malt, water, hops and yeast into beer. Varying only the variety of hops employed each time we brew a Braumeister Pils, we get to enjoy this pleasure of possibilities. Cold conditioned for maximum refinement, it is always offered unfiltered. ABV: 4.7-5.4% Expect dry, quenching character as the often subtle, sometimes assertive signatures of great hop varieties lead this brewers quartet.

Festbier-Crowler

$8.00

Victory Festbier is build on experiences straight from Bavaria to your beir stein. Brewed with hand-picked German malts and hops, it is an authentic Oktoberfest experience fit for the season.

Prima Pils-Crowler

$8.00

A crisp yet distinct pilsner brewed with German hops that bring vivid notes of floral and spice with citrus and lemon. This is truly brilliant, bringing nuanced complexity together with smooth, easy drinking.

DD Braumeister PIls-Crowler

$8.00

Tim's Kolsch-CR

$8.00
Classic Lager-Crowler

$8.00

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Braumeister -Growler

$13.00

Keller Pils. Like great jazz improvisation, there are endless opportunities when crafting malt, water, hops and yeast into beer. Varying only the variety of hops employed each time we brew a Braumeister Pils, we get to enjoy this pleasure of possibilities. Cold conditioned for maximum refinement, it is always offered unfiltered. ABV: 4.7-5.4% Expect dry, quenching character as the often subtle, sometimes assertive signatures of great hop varieties lead this brewers quartet.

Festbier -Growler

$13.00

Victory Festbier is build on experiences straight from Bavaria to your beir stein. Brewed with hand-picked German malts and hops, it is an authentic Oktoberfest experience fit for the season.

DD Braumeister Pils-Growler

$13.00

Tim's Kolsch-GR

$13.00
Classic Lager -Growler

$13.00

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Prima Pils -Growler

$13.00

5.3% Pilsner

SOUR/GOSEs

Sour Monkey-Crowler

$10.00

Fruity notes from imported Belgian yeast swirl through a precise souring. Pucker up to a bite of citrus laden tang, ending with a delectable experience.

Berry Monkey-Crowler

$10.00
Sour Monkey -Growler

$13.00

Fruity notes from imported Belgian yeast swirl through a precise souring. Pucker up to a bite of citrus laden tang, ending with a delectable experience.

Berry Monkey-Growler

$13.00

STOUT/PORTERs

Storm King -Crowler

$10.00

9.1% Imperial Stout

Dark Thunder-CR

$10.00
Storm King -Growler

$13.00

9.1% Imperial Stout

Dark Thunder-GR

$13.00

Shareables

Victory Pretzel

$9.00

Prima Pils Cheese Sauce with Hop Devil Mustard

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Prima Pils cheese sauce, black beans, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, marinated onions, white bbq sauce

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Curds

$12.00

fried house-made mozzarella cheese curds, vodka sauce

Classic Fried Pickles

$12.00

Served with Fennel Remoulade

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Prima Pils Cheese Sauce, Diced Bacon, Hot Cherry Peppers, Parmesan Ranch

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Chopped Parsley and Parmesan with a Lemon Aioli

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Tossed in Dirtwolf BBQ Sauce and Fries

Classic Breaded Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots

Classic Boneless Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00
Hot Honey Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

scallions, cilantro

Handhelds

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Shredded Lettuce, Cloud Walker Pickle Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Sauteed Onions, Prima Pils Cheese Sauce on a classic Hoagie

Double Smash Cheeseburger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce, sesame seed bun

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Festbeir sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island, toasted rye

Smoked Turkey Melt

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked turkey, bacon, American, cheddar, cherry pepper aioli, sourdough

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

jalapeno slaw, DirtWolf BBQ sauce, potato roll

Victory Burger

$14.00

American, Amish Cheddar, cherry peppers, shredded lettuce, shaved onions, bacon aioli, sesame seed bun.

Chicken Pita

$14.00

whipped feta, pepperoncini, spicy red cabbage, cucumber-tomato relish

Heirloom BLT

$13.00

mixed greens, bacon, basil aioli, sourdough

Greens

Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Pickled Egg, Tomato, Bacon Balsalmic Vinaigrette

Steak Tip Salad

$15.00

romaine, mixed greens, grilled onions, tomatoes, croutons, cucumber vinaigrette

Fried Shrimp Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, tomatoes, red peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, lemon-parsley vinaigrette

Pizza

Meathead LARGE

$19.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Meathead SMALL

$14.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Margherita LARGE

$19.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Margherita SMALL

$14.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Dirtwolf BBQ LARGE

$19.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzeralla, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Onion Straws, Scallions

Dirtwolf BBQ SMALL

$14.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzeralla, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Onion Straws, Scallions

Mushroom SMALL

$14.00

Garlic parmesan sauce, mozzarella, red onion, arugula.

Mushroom LARGE

$19.00

Garlic parmesan sauce, mozzarella, red onion, arugula.

Entrees

Donnybrook Battered Fish-N-Chips

$18.00

Served with Old Bay Fries, Jalapeno Slaw and Fennel Remoulade

Smoked Chicken Burrito

$14.00

black beans, rice, roasted peppers, smoked tomato Mole, hot sauce crema

Korean Beef Bowl

$19.00

jasmine rice, carrots, bell pepper, red cabbage, sesame seeds

Pozole Pork Tacos

$15.00

white hominy, cabbage, red onion, radish, queso, salsa verde, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas

Kids/ Desserts

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$7.00

bourbon caramel, vanilla cream, spiced walnuts

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Cinnamon, Sugar

Kids Burger

$9.00

Bun, American cheese, cooked well done

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Crispy, golden chicken tenders

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American on sourdough

Kids Pretzel

$9.00

House made pretzel with cheese sauce and choice of side.

Kids Mac

$7.00

Variety Packs

Kickback Pack - 12oz 15pack

$21.99

Variety Pack: No Brainer, Cloud Walker, Easy Ringer, Sour Monkey, Golden Monkey. ABV% Range 4.3% - 9.5%

Mystical Monkey Mixer - 12oz 12pack

$21.99

Variety Pack: Golden Monkey, Sour Monkey, Twisted Monkey, Tart Monkey. ABV% Ranges from 4.9% - 9.5%

IPAs

Brotherly Love- 12oz 6pack Cans

$10.99

We cultivate hops, and now, through this hazy IPA packed with tropical and citrusy hop notes. We are cultivating a universal sense of human kindness that inspires courage and ignites positive change within our communities. See through the haze and celebrate what unites us all: Brotherly Love.

Cloud Walker - 12oz 6pack Cans

$12.99

6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA

Summer Hazy Love- 12oz 6pk Cans

$10.99

5.5% Hazy IPA

Brotherly Love 12c15pk

$18.99
Summer Hazy Love- 12oz 12pk Cans

$19.99

5.5% Hazy IPA

Cloud Walker - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA

Brotherly Love- 12oz 24pk Cans

$42.99

We cultivate hops, and now, through this hazy IPA packed with tropical and citrusy hop notes. We are cultivating a universal sense of human kindness that inspires courage and ignites positive change within our communities. See through the haze and celebrate what unites us all: Brotherly Love.

Summer Hazy Love- 12oz 24pk Cans

$42.99

5.5% Hazy IPA

Dirt Wolf - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99

8.7% Double IPA

Hop Devil - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99

6.7% IPA

Summer Love- 12oz Bottle 6 Pack

$10.99

Summer Love is a refreshing Golden Ale that delivers big flavor through its fine balance of clean pilsner malts and citrusy, earthy Simcoe and Tettnang hops. This year, we slightly dialed back bitterness to promote even easier drinking in line with other summer beers in market!

Merry Monkey - 12 oz Bottle 6 pack

$12.99

10.0% ABV Belgian-Style Ale with Cranberry, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg

Hop Hazer-12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99
Dirt Wolf - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$48.99

8.7% Double IPA

Hop Devil - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$42.99

6.7% IPA

Summer Love- 12oz Bottle 24 Pack

$42.99

Summer Love is a refreshing Golden Ale that delivers big flavor through its fine balance of clean pilsner malts and citrusy, earthy Simcoe and Tettnang hops. This year, we slightly dialed back bitterness to promote even easier drinking in line with other summer beers in market!

Hop Hazer- 12oz 24pack Bottles

$42.99

ALEs

Summer Love- 12oz Can 12 Pack

$19.99

Summer Love is a refreshing Golden Ale that delivers big flavor through its fine balance of clean pilsner malts and citrusy, earthy Simcoe and Tettnang hops. This year, we slightly dialed back bitterness to promote even easier drinking in line with other summer beers in market!

Summer Hazy Love- 12oz 12pk Cans

$19.99

5.5% Hazy IPA

Golden Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Golden Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Summer Love- 12oz Bottle 6 Pack

$10.99

Summer Love is a refreshing Golden Ale that delivers big flavor through its fine balance of clean pilsner malts and citrusy, earthy Simcoe and Tettnang hops. This year, we slightly dialed back bitterness to promote even easier drinking in line with other summer beers in market!

Merry Monkey - 12 oz Bottle 6 pack

$12.99

10.0% ABV Belgian-Style Ale with Cranberry, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg

Golden Monkey - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$48.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Summer Love- 12oz Bottle 24 Pack

$42.99

Summer Love is a refreshing Golden Ale that delivers big flavor through its fine balance of clean pilsner malts and citrusy, earthy Simcoe and Tettnang hops. This year, we slightly dialed back bitterness to promote even easier drinking in line with other summer beers in market!

Merry Monkey - 12oz 24pack Btls

$48.99

10.0% ABV Belgian-Style Ale with Cranberry, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg

LAGERs

Prima Pils - 12oz 6pack Cans

$10.99

5.3% Pilsner

Prima 12oz 12

$19.99
Prima Pils - 12oz 24pack Cans

$42.99

5.3% Pilsner

Prima Pils - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99

5.3% Pilsner

Whirlwind Citrus Wit - 12oz 6pack Btls

$10.99

5.2% Citrus Wheat/Witbier

Festbier-12oz 6 pack bottles

$10.99
Prima Pils - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$42.99

5.3% Pilsner

Whirlwind Citrus Wit - 12oz 24pack Btls

$42.99

5.2% Citrus Wheat/Witbier

Festbier-12oz 24pack bottles

$42.99

SOUR/GOSEs

Sour Monkey - 12oz 6pack Cans

$12.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Berry Monkey- 12oz 6pack cans

$12.99

Sour Monkey 12 Pack

$18.99
Sour Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Berry Monkey Can Case

$48.99
Sour Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Tart Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99