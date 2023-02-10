Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vande's Bar & Grill 117 S Story Street

review star

No reviews yet

117 South Story Street

Rock Rapids, IA 51246

Popular Items

Vande Burger
Midwestern
Boneless (8)

Appetizers

Boom Boom Shrimp

$9.95

Dynamite! Breaded shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce served on lettuce cups

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.95

Delicious cream cheese, sour cream, buffalo sauce, melted bleu cheese crumbles, and chicken served with fried wonton chips and celery

Cheeseballs

$7.95

balls of cheese baby, oh yeah!

Loaded Waffle Fries

$12.95

Crispy waffle fries loaded with melted cheese, bacon, and sour cream.

Original Sportsman's Chislic

$11.95

That’s right, Barb’s original recipe! 8 oz marinated and made to perfection

Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls

$9.95

Everyone loves an egg roll, Served with chipotle sauce

Truffle Fries

$7.95

No words needed…okay, shoestring fries, parm, and magical truffle oil

Wonton Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Drool worthy! Fried wonton chips, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, jalapenos, melted monterey jack, and asian zing drizzle

Baskets

Steak Tips

$11.95

8 oz of Barb’s famous chislic recipe, grilled to perfection served with choice of side and toast

Shrimp Basket

$10.95

Beer battered shrimp served with choice of side and toast.

Chislic Basket

$14.95

8 oz fried to perfection served with toast and side

Broasted Chicken

2 Piece

$12.00

4 Piece

$15.00

8 Piece

$23.00

12 Piece Family Pack

$30.00

Burgers

Vande Burger

$8.95

The classic! Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. $8.95 Add cheese $.50 Add bacon $1

Patty Melt

$11.95

Grilled sourdough, caramelized bourbon onions, swiss and american cheese

Bacon & Bleu

$11.95

Sloppy Goodness! Bleu cheese slaw, bacon jam, and pepperjack cheese

Hangover RX

$11.95

Fried egg, jalapeno bacon, american cheese, and hot honey glaze

Midwestern

$12.95

Giddy Up! Smoked brisket, american, bacon, onion strings, and honey bbq drizzle

Dessert

Fried Bread Pudding

$7.95

served with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle

Hot Dogs

Rory Dog

$7.95

The cute & classic with pickles

Veja Dog

$8.95

(Vay-uh in case you were wondering) with blue cheese slaw

Bane Dog

$8.95

Feisty just like the namesake! Roasted red pepper, asian zing, crispy wonton strips

Rhett Dog

$10.95

Who doesn’t love cheese on a dog? Melted monterey jack cheese, jalapeno bacon, chipotle mayo

Thor Dog

$12.95

The Big Boy! Smoked brisket, bacon jam, caramelized bourbon onions, and honey bbq sauce

Kids

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.95

all served with fries, drink, and ice cream cup.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

served with fries, drink, and ice cream cup.

Kid's Popcorn Chicken

$7.95

served with fries, drink, and ice cream cup.

Kid's 1919 Root Beer

$3.50

Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Pepperoni

$13.00

All Meat

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Deluxe

$13.00

Salads

Asian Zing Chicken Salad

$12.95

spring mix, cabbage, chicken grilled in asian zing sauce, parmesan cheese, roasted red pepper, crispy wonton strips. Served with toasted sesame dressing

Chicken Cobb

$12.95

spring and romaine blend, grilled chicken, monterey jack cheese, diced egg, bacon, onion, tomato, crouton

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.95

spring and romaine blend, crispy chicken tossed in choice of wing sauce, parmesan cheese, tomato, onion, croutons

Brisket Salad

$14.95

spring and romaine blend, brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, bourbon caramelized onion, and cornbread crouton

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

$9.95

Crispy chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and hot honey

Jammin' Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Pepperjack, swiss, american, roasted red peppers, and bacon jam

Chipotle BLT

$10.95

Jalapeno bacon, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo on grilled sourdough

Turkey Melt

$11.95

Turkey, roasted red pepper, bacon jam, tomato, and swiss on grilled sourdough

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.95

A cajun tradition! Crispy shrimp, boom boom aioli, tomato, lettuce, and onion

Brisket Philly

$14.95

Smoked brisket, caramelized bourbon onion, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese, horseradish aioli

Wings

Boneless (8)

$9.95

8 crispy boneless wings served with sauce or dry rub of choice.

Bone In (6)

$9.95

6 jumbo bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub.

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Shoestring Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup of Day

$5.95

Specials

Daily Special

$12.95

Stickers

Vande's Sticker

$1.00

Dog Head Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friendly Neighborhood Bar & Grill

117 South Story Street, Rock Rapids, IA 51246

