Vecchia Nuova Italian Restaurant

Popular Items

Margherita
Covaccino
Regina Margherita

Begin (hot)

Arancini

$13.00Out of stock

Golden fried Arborio rice balls, spring peas, pomo

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Crispy calamari, fresh lemon aoli

Charred Asparagus App

$13.00

prosciutto slice, fried egg, reggiano

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$13.00

Crispy fried artichoke hearts, lemon zest, sale marino

Octopus

$15.00

Warm octopus, white beans, grilled scallions, roasted tomatoes

Ribolitta

$8.00

Tuscan white bean soup

Vecchia Meatballs

$13.00

San Marzano, ricotta dollop

Begin (cold)

Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

local honey, brick oven bread

Arugula

$14.00

Baby arugula, tear drop tomatoes, Reggiano, lemon & EVOO

Caeser

$14.00

Hearts of romaine, signature dressing, croutons

Pizzeria Salad

$12.00

iceberg, red onion, cucumber, tomato, olives, croutons, pepperoncini, mozzarella, italian dressing

Buratta

$14.00

Honey poached pears with hazelnuts

Pizza

Marinara

$12.00

San Marzano, oregano, basil, EVOO

Margherita

$13.00

Mozzeralla, San Marzano, basil, EVOO

Fior di Latte Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano, basil, EVOO

Regina Margherita

$16.00

Mozzarella di bufala, San Marzano, basil, EVOO

Quattro Formaggi

$17.00

mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, ricotta, gorgonzola, basil, garlic, EVOO

Covaccino

$17.00

Mozzarella, garlic, arugula, Prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO

Mortadella, Ricotta & Pistachio

$17.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, mortadella, pistachio pesto and nuts

Melanzana

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano, breaded eggplant, ricotta salata

Pasta

Spaghetti Al Limone

$16.00

Spaghetti, fresh lemon, whole butter, Parmigiano Reggiano

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.00

sheep's ricotta dollop

Bucatini

$16.00

cacio e pepe

Orrechiette con Salsiccia

$17.00

fennel sausage, rapini, bread crumbs

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$17.00

silky vodka sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro (Main)

$16.00

Pasta alla Nerano

$17.00

Spaghetti, fried zucchini, whole butter Parmesan Reggiano

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp, garlic, white wine, lemon, spaghetti

Plates

NY Strip (16 oz)

$35.00

16 oz with roasted cherry tomatoes & fried potatoes

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Chicken breast, fresh lemon, capers & broccoli rabe, toasted garlic

Market Fish

$26.00

Lemon-pine nut sauce & green beans

Sides

Fried Potatoes

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

chili, toasted garlic

Charred Asparagus

$8.00

lemon squeeze, Parmigiano Reggiano

Spaghetti Pomodoro (Side)

$8.00

Desserts

Brownie Bar

$10.00

“single origin”, mascarpone crema, ground hazelnuts

Ricotta “pie”

$10.00

ricotta “pie”, lemon zest

Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

Olive oil cake, pistachio crema

Cold

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coca Cola

$2.50

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Diet Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$4.00

San Pellegrino Small

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Vera Pizza Napoletana

Website

Location

249 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

