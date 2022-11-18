Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
American

Vecina

158 Reviews

$$

3433 N 56th St

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Tacos
White Bean Puree
Pork Belly Tacos

Starters

Chips & Guac

$15.00

Salsa Trio

$12.00

Chips, Salsa & Guac Combo

$16.00

White Bean Puree

$16.00

Karaage

$16.00

Papas Verde

$15.00

Octopus

$24.00

Eggplant

$15.00

Barbacoa

$18.00

Salads

Shaved Brussel

$16.00

Romaine

$15.00

Seafood

Hiramasa Ceviche

$26.00

Grilled Collar

$28.00

Vegetables

Elote

$10.00

Eggplant

$16.00

Tortillas

Skirt Steak Tacos

$22.00

Salmon Tacos

$20.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$18.00

Carnitas Empanada

$17.00

Tlayuda

$20.00

Lengua

$15.00

Large Format

Smoked Half Chicken

$36.00

Duroc Pork Chop

$46.00

Carne Asada Ribeye

$72.00

Sonoran Pasta Gemelli

$28.00

Kids

Kids Tacos

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Desserts

Banana Bread

$14.00

Concha

$16.00

Dessert Service Fee

$3.00

Sd Peanut Butter Mousse

$4.00

Chocolate Mousse

$14.00

Extras

SD Roasted Tomato Salsa

$3.00

SD Salsa Cruda

$3.00

SD Habanero Salsa

$3.00

SD Corn Tortillas

$2.00

SD LG Flour Tortilla

$2.00

SD SM Flour Tortillas

$2.00

SD Lg Side Guac

$8.00

SD Side Sliced Avocado

$2.00

SD White Bean Puree

$2.00

SD Chimichurri

$2.00

SD Escabeche

$2.00

SD SM Guac

$4.00

SD Hab Pomme Puree

$3.00

SD Noble Bread

$4.00

SD Kids Fruit

$2.00

SD Leche de Tigre

$2.00

SD Manzana Chile Sauce

$2.00

Sd Chiltepin

$2.00

Vecina Candle

$32.00

SD Crema

$2.00

SD Lemon Tahini

$2.00

Sd Yuzu Koshi Aioli

$2.00

Half Avocado

$4.00

Tostones

$2.00

BEER

Big Spill Pils (Wren House)

$7.00

Black House (Modern Times)

$8.00

Bronco (Wrenhouse)

$8.00

Carmine (AZ Wilderness)

$24.00

Chameleon Suit (Modern Times)

$9.00

Church Music (Shop Beer Co)

$8.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00

Crispy (Shop Beer Co)

$7.00

Desert Vibes

$5.00

Dupont Saison

$8.00

Festbier (Wrenhouse)

$8.00

Fortunate Islands(Modern Times)

$8.00

Guava Cart(golden Road)

$7.00

Hefeweizen (Oak Creek)

$7.00

HellsGate (AZ Wilderness)

$8.00

Horse Sense

$8.00

Hummingbird Springs (AZ wilderness)

$8.00

Jomax (Wren House)

$8.00

Laser Rain (Modern Times)

$8.00

Mango Cart (Golden Road)

$7.00

Nut Brown (Oak Creek)

$7.00

Oktoberforest (AZ wilderness)

$8.00

Orderville

$8.00

Over And Out ( Tombstone)

$8.00

Prickly Pear Gose(Tombstone)

$8.00

Raspberry Berliner (Tombstone)

$8.00

Region Sauvage d'Arizona 750mL

$25.00

Riwaka Spellbinder (Modern Times)

$9.00

Saison (AZ Wilderness)

$8.00

Since 2015 (wren House)

$10.00

Soliloquy (AZ Wilderness)

$24.00

Spellbinder (Wren House)

$8.00

Star Jungle ( Modern Times)

$8.00

Terra Incognita (Az Wilderness)

$8.00

Terroir Project (AZ Wilderness)

$26.00

Unlawful Waffle (AZ Wildernesz)

$10.00

Valley Beer (Wren House)

$7.00

SpringTime Wally (Wren House)

$8.00Out of stock

Strata Single Hop IPA (Tombstone)

$8.00Out of stock

Villaverde (AZ Wilderness)

$26.00Out of stock

Alien Radio Dbl IPA (Modern Times)

$8.00Out of stock

Athletic Brewing Company IPA (NA)

$7.00Out of stock

Dankworth w/ Cashmere (Wren House)

$8.00Out of stock

Gumpton (Rowley)

$8.00Out of stock

Father Of The Pils (Tombstone)

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo Negra

$6.00Out of stock

Older Dog (Wren House)

$8.00Out of stock

Newer Tricks (Wren House)

$8.00Out of stock

Run Wild

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Blush (Mikkeller)

$8.00Out of stock

WINE BOTTLES

BTL Cava- Azimut

$54.00

BTL Brut Rosé- Raventos i Blanc

$62.00

BTL Rosé- Broc Cellars

$62.00

BTL Rosé - Txomin Etxaniz

$62.00

BTL Tendu Cortese

$62.00

BTL Melon- La Pepie

$50.00

BTL Albariño- Fillaboa

$58.00

BTL Sancerre-

$74.00

BTL Godello- El Zarzal

$86.00

BTL Chardonnay- Mathiasson

$98.00

BTL Sebastien Dauvissat Chablis

$88.00

BTL Pais - Pedro Parra

$54.00

BTL Pinot Noir- L'Oliveto

$62.00

BTL Garnatxa- Sindicat La Figuera

$62.00

BTL Trousseau- Arbois

$70.00

BTL Water Massa- Barbera

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Refosk- Rojac

$62.00

BTL Cabernet- Gran Araucano

$86.00

BTL SPÑ Red Blend

$39.00

BTL Goyo Garcia - Tempranillo

$74.00

WINE RESERVE LIST

Bichi Pet Mex BTL

$78.00Out of stock

Comte Abbatucci Brut BTL

$175.00

La Voluta Loop Pet-Nat BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Meinklang Prosa Pet-Nat BTL

$52.00

Vigneto Saetti Lambrusco BTL

$60.00

Recaredo "Terres" BTL

$85.00

Francis Boulard Champagne BTL

$300.00

Lelarge-Pugeot Champagne BTL

$110.00Out of stock
Guy Larmandier Champagne BTL

$114.00

Tarlant Champagne 350mL

$50.00

Guy Larmandier Grand Cru, Brut Zero 375mL

$62.00

Frank Cornellisen Susucaru BTL

$75.00

Las Jaras Rosé BTL

$70.00Out of stock

Clos Cibonne Rosé BTL

$75.00

Domaine de Montbourgeau

$120.00Out of stock

La Stoppa "Ageno" Orange BTL

$100.00Out of stock

Domaine Moutard Aligoté BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Domaine Hüet Chenin Blanc

$138.00

Dopff & Irion Crustaces BTL

$42.00

Emidio Pepe Trebbiano BTL

$288.00Out of stock

Eyrie Vineyards Pinot Gris BTL

$118.00

Faury Viognier

$150.00Out of stock

George Verney Vernon Viognier

$644.00

Guiseppe Quintarelli Bianco BTL

$156.00

Knoll Grüner Veltliner BTL

$140.00

Martha Stoumen Colombard BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Marto Riesling BTL

$85.00

Nikolaihof Vinotek Riesling BTL

$300.00

Quinta Vinho Verde

$46.00

Roca Altxerri Txakoli

$48.00

Thierry Hesnault Chenin Blanc

$118.00

Venica Pinot Grigio BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage Syrah BTL

$118.00

Arnot-Roberts Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$245.00

Bichi Mistico Misión BTL

$64.00

BOND "Vecina" BTL

$1,200.00

Chacra “Sin Azufre” Pinot Noir BTL

$82.00

Chateau Massereau Bordeux Supérieur BTL

$98.00

Chateau Musar Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$250.00

Château le Puy "Duc de Nauves" BTL

$78.00

Château Simone Grenache BTL

$150.00

Conti Nebbiolo BTL

$64.00

Corison Cabernet Sauvignon

$240.00

Domaine Majas Grenache BTL

$52.00

Domaine Vigot Pinot Noir BTL

$208.00

Elodie Balme BTL

$68.00

Emidio Pepe Montepulciano '12 BTL

$358.00

Envínate Lousas BTL

$82.00

Fattori Di Gratena, Chianti BTL

$68.00

Francesco Rinaldi Barolo BTL

$150.00

Gianni Brunelli Brunello di Montalcino BTL

$238.00

Gianni Brunelli Rosso di Montalcino BTL

$90.00Out of stock

Guiseppe Quintarelli Amarone BTL

$248.00Out of stock

Lorenzo Mattoni Sagrantino BTL

$78.00

Malleolus Tempranillo BTL

$150.00

Matias Riccitelli Malbec BTL

$78.00Out of stock

Matthiason Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Monthelie-Douhairet Pinot Noir BTL

$138.00

Nicolas Jay Pinot Noir BTL

$92.00

Occhipinti Frappato

$98.00

Olga Raffault Cabernet Franc BTL

$90.00

Pintia Tempranillo

$245.00

Pravada Tinto

$98.00

Produttori del Barbaresco BTL

$140.00

Raisins Gaulois

$58.00

Saint Pierre Trousseau

$120.00Out of stock

Stolpman Crunchy Rôasti Syrah

$62.00

Storybook Zinfandel

$98.00

Unti Zinfandel

$78.00

Vignale di Cecelia Prosecco MAG

$90.00Out of stock

Larmandier-Bernier Champagne MAG

$298.00

Que Pasa Skin Contact MAG

$144.00

Clos de la Roilette Gamay MAG

$150.00Out of stock

Vieux Télégraphe MAG

$120.00Out of stock

COFFEE

Cappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Americano

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Oat Milk Latte

$8.00

Oat Milk Cappuccino

$8.00Out of stock

Vecina Beans

$20.00

Vecina Beans STAFF

$12.00

TO GO COCKTAILS

Margarita (serves 4)

$40.00

Paloma (serves 4)

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your support means the world to us during this difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Love, Team Vecina

Website

Location

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Directions

Gallery
Vecina image
Vecina image
Vecina image
Vecina image

Search similar restaurants

Map
