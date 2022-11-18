Latin American
American
Vecina
158 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your support means the world to us during this difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Love, Team Vecina
Location
3433 N 56th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Biltmore
4.6 • 2,448
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurant
Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia
4.8 • 1,475
4502 N. 40th St. Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurant