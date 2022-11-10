Vecino Brewing Co.

Vecino Pasqua Rosee To Go

$12.00 +

5.4% ABV 30 IBU Based on recipes for Porters from around 1800, Brown malt plus Pale malt and Amber malt but no Patent Black malt (invented 1817), and no Roast Barley (not legal before 1880). The aroma of coffee hits right away, and carries through in to the flavour, along with a little dark bitter chocolate, biscuit, toast, and stone fruits. The finish is long with toast and floral hops, but very little bitterness. In the terminology of its day, a Mild Porter, where Mild meant unaged, young beer.