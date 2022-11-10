Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Vecino Brewing Co.

208 Reviews

$$

300 E Main St

Carrboro, NC 27510

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Burger plain or with cheese and Apple slices W/ Caprisun
Nachos
Grilled Chicken Tacos and Apple slices W/ Caprisun. (GF DF)

Appetizers

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

House Nacho cheese sauce, lime, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, corn tortilla chips.

Autumn Fritters

$10.00

Corn and Zucchini Fritters with Balsamic Glazed Cherry Tomatoes served with House Marinara (V)

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Sandwiches

Mushroom Po' Boy

$12.00
Farmhouse Burger

Farmhouse Burger

$11.00

6oz Spring Crest Farm Beef with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Ketchup and Mayonnaise on Toasted Brioche Bun.

Flame Grilled Brat

$10.00

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Braised Beef Special

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese with Apples W/ Caprisun

$6.00

Kids Burger plain or with cheese and Apple slices W/ Caprisun

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos and Apple slices W/ Caprisun. (GF DF)

$6.00

Desserts

Choco Pumpkin Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Flights (Choose 4)

Vecino Mythical God of a Sour Disposition (flight)

$3.00

Vecino The Griffin (flight)

$3.00

Vecino The Squirrel (flight)

$3.00

Vecino Pasqua Rosee (flight)

$3.00

HR 450 Million Year Parade (flight)

$3.00

HR Saxy Machismo OG (flight)

$3.00

HR St. Benedict's Breakfast (flight)

$3.00

HR Cultural Divide Farmstand Pickle (flight)

$3.00

HR Javalantern (flight)

$3.00

HR Regents Rye Tripel (flight)

$3.00

HR Sax Pale (Flight)

$3.00

HR Mille Fleur (Flight)

$3.00

HR Odds & Ends (Flight)

$3.00

HR Uncommon Grind (Flight)

$3.00

Pomegranate Ginger (Flight)

$3.00

Sparkling Strawberry Cider (flight)

$3.00

Hibiscus Flight

$3.00

To-Go Beer

Vecino The Hefe Giant To Go

$12.00+

Vecino Mythical God of a Sour Disposition To Go

$12.00+

Vecino Tea Time English IPA To Go

$12.00+

Vecino Maibock To Go

$12.00+

Vecino Pasqua Rosee To Go

$12.00+

5.4% ABV 30 IBU Based on recipes for Porters from around 1800, Brown malt plus Pale malt and Amber malt but no Patent Black malt (invented 1817), and no Roast Barley (not legal before 1880). The aroma of coffee hits right away, and carries through in to the flavour, along with a little dark bitter chocolate, biscuit, toast, and stone fruits. The finish is long with toast and floral hops, but very little bitterness. In the terminology of its day, a Mild Porter, where Mild meant unaged, young beer.

Vecino The Griffin To Go

$12.00+

Vecino The Squirrel To Go

$12.00+
HR Saxy Machismo OG To Go

HR Saxy Machismo OG To Go

$22.00+

Saxy Machismo is our big, bold Trappist-style quadrupel brewed with a touch of cherrywood smoked malt and dark Belgian candi syrup, aged in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels for twelve months on a handful of dried guajillo and fresh-roasted habanero peppers.

HR Saxy Machismo Strawberry To Go

HR Saxy Machismo Strawberry To Go

$12.00+

This special small-batch variant was aged in a pair of fresh-emptied strawberry brandy oak barrels (instead of the bourbon barrels used in the main production batch), lending an intense jammy complexity that plays beautifully with the final version of this small batch specialty.

HR Golden Milk Stout To Go

$14.00+

Inspired by the sunshine-golden, centuries-old traditional Indian beverage, we brew this beautiful “golden stout” with plenty of flaked oats, toasted coconut flakes, fresh organic turmeric root, baby ginger, crushed cardamom pods, whole cinnamon & cracked black peppercorn. We then wrap everything up before canning with a velvety smooth coffee concentrate from our friends at Joe Van Gogh in Hillsborough, NC, which helps accentuate the roasty chocolate notes and provides an extra layer of complexity to this unique brew.

HR Saxtoberfest To Go

HR Saxtoberfest To Go

$13.00+

Saxtoberfest! Bavarian-style Marzenbier As a nod to tradition, we brew this special seasonal batch, which happens to be a little outside our wheelhouse, to allow our friends & fans to enjoy a bright, cold European-style Märzenbier or two wherever you happen to be celebrating this autumn. Prost, y’all!

HR St. Benedict's Breakfast To Go

$12.00+

HR Newlins Pale Ale To Go

$12.00+
HR Seven Faces of Pepe Grano To Go

HR Seven Faces of Pepe Grano To Go

$12.00+

Brewed with seven different grains (malted barley, raw wheat, flaked oats, rye, malted millet, toasted amaranth and buckwheat) and seven types of peppercorns (Tellicherry, Sarawak white, green, red Sichuan, pink, Indian long and Cubeb berries) for a complex, layered flavor and aroma that evolves wonderfully with every sip. A sticky, frothy white head sits atop this brilliant, golden-hued saison that makes a great late autumn thirst-quencher.

HR Javalantern To Go

$12.00+

HR 450 Million Year Parade To Go

$14.00+
HR Sun Hands To Go

HR Sun Hands To Go

$16.00+

A wonderfully aromatic Golden Strong with a bit more hop bite than usual. We brew this one with over 250 pounds of locally-collected wildflower honey from our friends at King Cobra Apiary and a blend of punchy American hops. It's a clean, bright Golden Strong Ale that finishes medium-dry and offers up just the right amount of sticky honey & citrusy hops to celebrate the warm summer months!

HR Sun Hands "Tropical Vacation" To Go

HR Sun Hands "Tropical Vacation" To Go

$16.00+

A special small-batch variant of our wonderfully aromatic Golden Strong with a bit more hop bite than usual. Sun Hands is brewed with over 250 pounds of locally-collected wildflower honey from our friends at King Cobra Apiary and a blend of punchy American hops, and this special limited-edition variant has been infused with handfuls of toasted coconut flakes and a blend of real crushed pineapple & mango! Don't miss this special batch of one of our most popular beers!

HR "Coconut Curry" St. Benedict's Breakfast To Go

HR "Coconut Curry" St. Benedict's Breakfast To Go

$14.00+

Brewed with oatmeal, organic roasted cocoa nibs and a special blend of Peruvian coffee beans from Joe Van Gogh Specialty Roasters, this special variant of our Trappist-style “Breakfast” Dubbel has been infused with toasted flaked coconut and a custom blend of warm Indian spices, for a unique take on our favorite coffee & oatmeal dubbel, with floral aromatics of roasted coffee, warm spiced curry and rich, creamy cocoa.

HR JavaQue Cream Stout To Go

HR JavaQue Cream Stout To Go

$16.00+

Subtlety is the name of the game with our JavaQue Cream Stout—we describe it as a salted stout, but it's got a great balance of sweet roast from the coffee beans, bright salinity from a little sea salt, sweetness from a variety of malted grains, and some great complexity from just a touch of campfire-infused cherrywood-smoked barley and hand-rendered sirloin bacon from our friends at Left Bank Butchery here in Saxapahaw, all layering atop one another for a truly enjoyable pint.

HR "Double Maple" JavaQue Cream Stout To Go

HR "Double Maple" JavaQue Cream Stout To Go

$16.00+

Subtlety is the name of the game with our JavaQue Cream Stout—we describe it as a salted stout, but it's got a great balance of sweet roast from the coffee beans, bright salinity from a little sea salt, sweetness from a variety of malted grains, and some great complexity from just a touch of campfire-infused cherrywood-smoked barley and hand-rendered sirloin bacon from our friends at Left Bank Butchery here in Saxapahaw, all layering atop one another for a truly enjoyable pint!

HR "Carrot Cake" Beneath the Feet of Orion To Go

$14.00+

Imperial Rye Saison 8.2%ABV

HR Regent's Rye To Go

HR Regent's Rye To Go

$12.00+

Our take on the traditional Trappist Tripel-style ale, brewed with authentic Belgian candi syrup and 100% NC-grown barley, wheat & rye, supplied by our friends at both Carolina Malt House and Riverbend Malthouse in Asheville. Crisp, bright and refreshingly dry, this Tripel takes advantage of the malted rye addition to provide a subtle spicy foundation for the prominent yeast phenols. With a spiced malt sweetness that runs throughout and finishes snappy & dry, this is a perfectly well-rounded food beer for just about any occasion!

HR Odds and Ends To Go

HR Odds and Ends To Go

$12.00+

Our year-round, beautifully balanced American IPA using 100% locally-malted barley, wheat & rye from our friends at both Carolina Malt House and Riverbend Malt House here in NC! As a nod to the original concept where we'd use up partial bags of leftover hops from other batches, each production batch of Odds & Ends rotates a different curated hop blend—for this round, we've dry-hopped profusely with a blend of Amarillo & Rakau hops!

HR Saxpahaw Lager To Go

HR Saxpahaw Lager To Go

$11.00+

This crisp, clean pale lager is brewed simply with traditional ingredients and cold-conditioned slowly in steel tanks for eight weeks. This beauty is bound to become a new everyday favorite. Note: Saxapahaw Lager is one of only two beers we package in 12oz cans, available as a 6-pack.

HR Saxpahaw Pale Ale To Go

HR Saxpahaw Pale Ale To Go

$11.00+

A clean-drinkin', awesome little American session ale brewed with 100% NC-malted grains and dry-hopped profusely with a blend of classic American hops. Weighing in at just over 5%, this one may just find a permanent home on a refrigerator shelf for many a beer lover.

HR Squeeze Worthy To Go

HR Squeeze Worthy To Go

$12.00+

Citrus Zwickelbier - 4.6%ABV

HR Mille Fleur To Go

HR Mille Fleur To Go

$10.00+

Brewed with both malted barley and artisan malted spelt, our year-round straw-hued farmhouse ale offers up a fresh bouquet of both Crystal & Sorachi Ace hops, and finishes dry & crisp on the palate. A well-rounded, easy-drinking saison with enough personality to remain a customer favorite throughout the year.

HR The Scribbler's Son To Go

HR The Scribbler's Son To Go

$10.00+

Our traditional schwarzbier has been brewed with continental malted grains and traditional European hops, fermented with our house lager yeast and conditioned in steel for over 6 weeks. Bright & crisp with a touch of smooth roast and a clean, snappy finish.

HR Cultural Divide Farmstand Pickle To Go

$12.00+

HR Fuzzy Buttons To Go

$12.00+

50/50 Griffin/Squirrel To Go

$12.00

Gingers Revenge Passionfruit To Go

$16.00+

HR Funk The Flying Dragon 4-Pack

$14.00

HR Rusted Plow Margarita Saison 500ml.

$9.00

HR Brewers Blend Cuvée No. 2 500ml.

$12.00

HR Uncommon Grind To Go

$12.00

BB Precious Apricot Crowler

$21.00

HR 2022 Pound Of Flesh 500ml

$11.00

Red Wine

Chateau Souverain Merlot Glass

$8.00

Corte Majoli Valpolicella Glass

$10.00

Lis Neris Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Colterenzio Pinot Nero

$15.00

Corte Majoli Valpolicella Bottle

$30.00

Lis Neris Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

Colterenzio Pinot Nero

$45.00

Tuesday Majoli Valpolicella Bottle

$15.00

Tuesday Lis Neris Cab Bottle

$27.00

Tuesday Colterenzio Pinot Nero Bottle

$22.50

White Wine

Ameztoi Rubentis

$14.00

Mazzolino Chardonnay Blanc

$18.00

Bidoli Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.00

Murdoch Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Ameztoi Rubentis

$42.00

Bidoli Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Mazzolino Chardonnay Blanc

$54.00

Murdoch Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Sparkling

La Vostra Prosecco

$12.00Out of stock

Jean-Claude Brut Glass

$16.50

La Vostra Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Jean Claude Brut Bottle

$49.50

Non-Alcoholic

Juice Box

$1.50

Sparkling Water - La Croix

$1.50Out of stock

Grey Squirrel Coffee Bag

$12.00Out of stock

Boylans Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylans Diet Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylans Orange Soda

$3.00Out of stock
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Vecino Brewing Co. Taproom & Kitchen offers and eclectic mix of our Chef's take on various pub classics. There is a little something for everyone!

300 E Main St, Carrboro, NC 27510

Vecino Brewing Co. image
Vecino Brewing Co. image
Vecino Brewing Co. image

Franklin Motors
orange starNo Reviews
601 West Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
orange star4.6 • 674
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Fullsteam at Boxyard RTP
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Dr, Suite 125 Durham, NC 27703
View restaurantnext
Metal Brixx Cafe - 213 Lorax Ln
orange starNo Reviews
213 Lorax Ln Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Bright Penny Brewing Co. - 107 N. Seventh St.
orange starNo Reviews
107 N. Seventh St. Mebane, NC 27302
View restaurantnext
Lonerider Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
8816 Gulf Ct #100 Raleigh, NC 27617
View restaurantnext
Acme Food & Beverage Company
orange star4.2 • 1,194
110 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Open Eye Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,049
101 S Greensboro St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Spotted Dog Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 982
111 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
The Station - 201 East Main St. Carrboro
orange star4.3 • 144
201 East Main St. Carrboro Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Tesoro
orange star5.0 • 109
100 E Weaver St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Carrboro Pizza Oven
orange star4.2 • 87
200 N. Greensboro Street Suite B8 Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
