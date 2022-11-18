- Home
Vector Brewing
74 Reviews
$
9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405
Dallas, TX 75238
Order Again
Bottled Beer
Baptism by Foeder
Brewed in the spring of '22 with our friends from Turning Point Beer, this delicate and intensely clean lager was fermented and conditioned in our American white oak foeder with Brettanomyces var. Clausssenii. We then dry hopped it with Michigan-grown Mackinac hops, lending notes of candied fruit peel and robust citrus to the nose. Dry, funky, and supremely drinkable. A brett lovers beer.
Idle Days Fresh-Hop Saison - 750 mL Bottle
House table saison fermented and conditioned in our french oak foeder, then charged with 60 pounds of fresh Amarillo hop cones from Crosby Hop Farms. Huge notes of juicy citrus, grapefruit, and bright dill burst through on the nose and palate while a tart finish make this a unique and crushable fresh hop beer.
Neil Kvass Tyson: Death by Black Hole 750mL
6.5% ABV | No IBU | Named in honor of our favorite astrophysicist's book by the same name, this funky ale pours a beautifully deep, ruby red color with a lively, rose-hued foam head that dissipates quickly. Notes of jammy and tart berries, cherry, balsamic vinegar, melba toast, and oak intermingle with a prominently acidic finish on the palate.
Rêve Vert - 500 mL Bottle
6% ABV | no IBU | Rêve Vert, or Green Dream, is one of the more unique beers we've brewed, in that it contains no hops at all, only botanicals. Working with our friends from Lockwood Distilling in Richardson, TX, we brewed a light saison and infused it with spent absinthe botanicals throughout the brew, both in the mash and whirlpool. We then let it ferment in stainless with our house mixed culture. With bold, herbal notes including licorice, anise, and fennel throughout, this quirky, cocktail-esque beer will have you dreaming about (or possibly seeing) the green fairy in your sleep.
Cans To Go
Single 16 oz Can - Apfelholz
This Bamberg-inspired lagerbier brings a taste of the Deutschland with a Texas twist. Rather than using traditional beechwood smoked malt, our helles is brewed with applewood-smoked Texas barley, courtesy of our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth. Light, crisp, and refreshing, it's the perfect beer to enjoy with a couple links of sausage and a warm pretzel.
Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Apfelholz
This Bamberg-inspired lagerbier brings a taste of the Deutschland with a Texas twist. Rather than using traditional beechwood smoked malt, our helles is brewed with applewood-smoked Texas barley, courtesy of our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth. Light, crisp, and refreshing, it's the perfect beer to enjoy with a couple links of sausage and a warm pretzel.
Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Apfelholz
This Bamberg-inspired lagerbier brings a taste of the Deutschland with a Texas twist. Rather than using traditional beechwood smoked malt, our helles is brewed with applewood-smoked Texas barley, courtesy of our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth. Light, crisp, and refreshing, it's the perfect beer to enjoy with a couple links of sausage and a warm pretzel.
Single 16 oz Can - Bullpen
4.5% ABV | 9 IBU This ain’t your dad’s beer. Or...is it? Bullpen is our take on the classic American light beer. Lagered for over five weeks, this crisp and clean favorite hearkens back to those mass produced brews that still hold a special place in our hearts. It may not be your opener, or your backup, but it’s your tried-and-true reliever when you’re in a pinch and need something light and easy-drinking to get the job done.
Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Bullpen
4.5% ABV | 9 IBU This ain’t your dad’s beer. Or...is it? Bullpen is our take on the classic American light beer. Lagered for over five weeks, this crisp and clean favorite hearkens back to those mass produced brews that still hold a special place in our hearts. It may not be your opener, or your backup, but it’s your tried-and-true reliever when you’re in a pinch and need something light and easy-drinking to get the job done.
Single 16 oz Can - Kleinegeist
Kleinegeist (meaning little spirit) is our Bavarian-style weissbier brewed for the cooling days of autumn. With pleasing, soft notes of banana and lemon peel, clove, and a hint of bubble gum from the distinct yeast, this lighter-bodied wheat beer finishes with a whisper on the palate.
Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Kleinegeist
Kleinegeist (meaning little spirit) is our Bavarian-style weissbier brewed for the cooling days of autumn. With pleasing, soft notes of banana and lemon peel, clove, and a hint of bubble gum from the distinct yeast, this lighter-bodied wheat beer finishes with a whisper on the palate.
Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Kleinegeist
Kleinegeist (meaning little spirit) is our Bavarian-style weissbier brewed for the cooling days of autumn. With pleasing, soft notes of banana and lemon peel, clove, and a hint of bubble gum from the distinct yeast, this lighter-bodied wheat beer finishes with a whisper on the palate.
16 oz Can - Pixel Punk
Like a bitmap banger with an attitude, Pixel Punk is here and ready to party! This "Köld IPA" is brewed and dry hopped with a combo of Idaho 7, El Dorado, Chinook, and Cascade for a fruity and piney punch to the kisser, then cold fermented with our house kölsch yeast. With notes of peach rings, dried mango, apricot, and red grapefruit, this punk is the master of raster. 2 Kool 4 Skool, if you will.
4 Pack of 16 oz Cans - Pixel Punk
Like a bitmap banger with an attitude, Pixel Punk is here and ready to party! This "Köld IPA" is brewed and dry hopped with a combo of Idaho 7, El Dorado, Chinook, and Cascade for a fruity and piney punch to the kisser, then cold fermented with our house kölsch yeast. With notes of peach rings, dried mango, apricot, and red grapefruit, this punk is the master of raster. 2 Kool 4 Skool, if you will.
Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Pixel Punk
Like a bitmap banger with an attitude, Pixel Punk is here and ready to party! This "Köld IPA" is brewed and dry hopped with a combo of Idaho 7, El Dorado, Chinook, and Cascade for a fruity and piney punch to the kisser, then cold fermented with our house kölsch yeast. With notes of peach rings, dried mango, apricot, and red grapefruit, this punk is the master of raster. 2 Kool 4 Skool, if you will.
Single 16 oz Can - Starfighter
Like a supersonic powerhouse of cold and crisp enjoyment with maximum freshness, Starfighter delivers the payload. This super clean and easy-drinking German-style kölsch was brewed exclusively with NZH-104, a unique experimental hop from our friends at the Bract Brewing Programme and NZ Hops Ltd. With delicate notes of pineapple, stone fruit, and wild flowers, it's the perfect thirst quenching lager/ale hybrid banger every beer lover wants.
Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Starfighter
Like a supersonic powerhouse of cold and crisp enjoyment with maximum freshness, Starfighter delivers the payload. This super clean and easy-drinking German-style kölsch was brewed exclusively with NZH-104, a unique experimental hop from our friends at the Bract Brewing Programme and NZ Hops Ltd. With delicate notes of pineapple, stone fruit, and wild flowers, it's the perfect thirst quenching lager/ale hybrid banger every beer lover wants.
Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Starfighter
Like a supersonic powerhouse of cold and crisp enjoyment with maximum freshness, Starfighter delivers the payload. This super clean and easy-drinking German-style kölsch was brewed exclusively with NZH-104, a unique experimental hop from our friends at the Bract Brewing Programme and NZ Hops Ltd. With delicate notes of pineapple, stone fruit, and wild flowers, it's the perfect thirst quenching lager/ale hybrid banger every beer lover wants.
Cans & Bottles of Cider
Trinity- Cideboob- 12 Oz Can
A local classic. Crisp, hard apple cider blended with fresh watermelon juice. Perfect in warm weather. Perfect for patios.
Tin City Extra Dry Cider - 12 oz Can
A tart, green apple, bone dry cider. Carefully crafted with West Coast apples, dry hopped and barrel fermented for a bright and refreshing finish.
Stem - Leaves 12 oz Can
Leaves is a blend of fresh pressed apples, lemongrass and lemon verbena botanicals, and fresh brewed black and oolong teas. Reminiscent of an Arnold Palmer.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Moonshine Tea - 16 oz
Moonshine Tea, Sweet - 16 oz
Honest Apple Juice - 6 oz
A box or squeezie pouch of Honest Apple Juice.
HOP WTR Classic - 12oz can
Non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Crisp, citrusy, piney, with zero carbs, calories, and sugar.
Rambler Sparkling Water - 12 oz
Texas limestone-filtered Rambler sparkling water from Austin.
Topo Chico
Topo Chico needs no explanation. Sizes/packaging may vary.
Bag of Ice
Pebble ice, the kind everyone likes.
Coca Cola - 20 oz
Diet Coke - 20 oz
20 oz bottle of Diet Coke.
Dr Pepper - 20 oz
20 oz bottle of Dr Pepper.
Dublin Cherry Limeade - 12 oz
Dublin - Vanilla Creme - 12 oz
Dublin Ginger Ale - 12 oz
Dublin - Root Beer - 12 oz
Jarritos - Mandarin - 12 oz
Jarritos - Pineapple - 12 oz
Jarritos - Fruit Punch - 12 oz
Hats and Headwear
Autumn Red Surf Hat
Autumn red surfer-style cap made of quick-dry nylon.
Dark Grey Patch Hat
Dark grey hat with green block VB logo.
Grey Corduroy Patch Hat
Grey corduroy hat with Vector Brewing patch.
Mustard Hat
Mustard yellow hat with "stained glass" Vector patch.
Navy Surf Patch Cap
Navy blue surfer-style cap made of quick-dry nylon.
Red Triangle Patch Hat
Black and light grey hat with red triangle logo.
Vector Beanies
Knit beanie with triangular Vector logo on the tag.
Bandana
Gold Vector glass logo on a black bandana.
Olive Leather Triangle Hat
Green Findlay hat with a brown, leather Vector patch. Has a tiny interior pocket and the signature Findlay multi-strap.
Hoodies
Shirts
Black Skeleton Twins Shirt
Skeleton twins in white ink. Yellow text reads: "Well crafted ales and lagers. Superior pizzas crafted well."
Drink More Saison Shirt
Green shirt. Scripty yellow text reads: "Drink more saison."
Men's Black Glass Shirt
Vector Circle Logo Shirt
Dark navy blue T-shirt with "Vector Brewing" in red ink, "craft beer craft pizza" in white ink.
Crusty Crew
Red print on yellow shirt. "Crusty Crew" "You wanna pizza me." For adults and little kiddos.
Roaring Tiger
Black tiger in a white triangle, printed on a light blue Comfort Colors T-shirt.
Off-Print Vector
Vector in a mid-cen-mod font, off-printed in red and blue, on a white T-shirt.
Tin Tacker
Spirit Night
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Beer. Wine. Food. Neighbors.
9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas, TX 75238