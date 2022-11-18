Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vector Brewing

74 Reviews

$

9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405

Dallas, TX 75238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottled Beer

Baptism by Foeder

Baptism by Foeder

$10.00

Brewed in the spring of '22 with our friends from Turning Point Beer, this delicate and intensely clean lager was fermented and conditioned in our American white oak foeder with Brettanomyces var. Clausssenii. We then dry hopped it with Michigan-grown Mackinac hops, lending notes of candied fruit peel and robust citrus to the nose. Dry, funky, and supremely drinkable. A brett lovers beer.

Idle Days Fresh-Hop Saison - 750 mL Bottle

Idle Days Fresh-Hop Saison - 750 mL Bottle

$14.00

House table saison fermented and conditioned in our french oak foeder, then charged with 60 pounds of fresh Amarillo hop cones from Crosby Hop Farms. Huge notes of juicy citrus, grapefruit, and bright dill burst through on the nose and palate while a tart finish make this a unique and crushable fresh hop beer.

Neil Kvass Tyson: Death by Black Hole 750mL

Neil Kvass Tyson: Death by Black Hole 750mL

$22.00

6.5% ABV | No IBU | Named in honor of our favorite astrophysicist's book by the same name, this funky ale pours a beautifully deep, ruby red color with a lively, rose-hued foam head that dissipates quickly. Notes of jammy and tart berries, cherry, balsamic vinegar, melba toast, and oak intermingle with a prominently acidic finish on the palate.

Rêve Vert - 500 mL Bottle

Rêve Vert - 500 mL Bottle

$12.00

6% ABV | no IBU | Rêve Vert, or Green Dream, is one of the more unique beers we've brewed, in that it contains no hops at all, only botanicals. Working with our friends from Lockwood Distilling in Richardson, TX, we brewed a light saison and infused it with spent absinthe botanicals throughout the brew, both in the mash and whirlpool. We then let it ferment in stainless with our house mixed culture. With bold, herbal notes including licorice, anise, and fennel throughout, this quirky, cocktail-esque beer will have you dreaming about (or possibly seeing) the green fairy in your sleep.

Cans To Go

Vector beers in bottles may be consumed at the brewpub. Vector beers in cans are for enjoying elsewhere. Ciders and meads maybe drunk at the pub.
Single 16 oz Can - Apfelholz

Single 16 oz Can - Apfelholz

$3.50

This Bamberg-inspired lagerbier brings a taste of the Deutschland with a Texas twist. Rather than using traditional beechwood smoked malt, our helles is brewed with applewood-smoked Texas barley, courtesy of our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth. Light, crisp, and refreshing, it's the perfect beer to enjoy with a couple links of sausage and a warm pretzel.

Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Apfelholz

Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Apfelholz

$12.00

This Bamberg-inspired lagerbier brings a taste of the Deutschland with a Texas twist. Rather than using traditional beechwood smoked malt, our helles is brewed with applewood-smoked Texas barley, courtesy of our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth. Light, crisp, and refreshing, it's the perfect beer to enjoy with a couple links of sausage and a warm pretzel.

Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Apfelholz

Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Apfelholz

$70.00

This Bamberg-inspired lagerbier brings a taste of the Deutschland with a Texas twist. Rather than using traditional beechwood smoked malt, our helles is brewed with applewood-smoked Texas barley, courtesy of our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth. Light, crisp, and refreshing, it's the perfect beer to enjoy with a couple links of sausage and a warm pretzel.

Single 16 oz Can - Bullpen

Single 16 oz Can - Bullpen

$3.00

4.5% ABV | 9 IBU This ain’t your dad’s beer. Or...is it? Bullpen is our take on the classic American light beer. Lagered for over five weeks, this crisp and clean favorite hearkens back to those mass produced brews that still hold a special place in our hearts. It may not be your opener, or your backup, but it’s your tried-and-true reliever when you’re in a pinch and need something light and easy-drinking to get the job done.

Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Bullpen

Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Bullpen

$11.00

4.5% ABV | 9 IBU This ain’t your dad’s beer. Or...is it? Bullpen is our take on the classic American light beer. Lagered for over five weeks, this crisp and clean favorite hearkens back to those mass produced brews that still hold a special place in our hearts. It may not be your opener, or your backup, but it’s your tried-and-true reliever when you’re in a pinch and need something light and easy-drinking to get the job done.

Single 16 oz Can - Kleinegeist

Single 16 oz Can - Kleinegeist

$3.50Out of stock

Kleinegeist (meaning little spirit) is our Bavarian-style weissbier brewed for the cooling days of autumn. With pleasing, soft notes of banana and lemon peel, clove, and a hint of bubble gum from the distinct yeast, this lighter-bodied wheat beer finishes with a whisper on the palate.

Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Kleinegeist

Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Kleinegeist

$12.00Out of stock

Kleinegeist (meaning little spirit) is our Bavarian-style weissbier brewed for the cooling days of autumn. With pleasing, soft notes of banana and lemon peel, clove, and a hint of bubble gum from the distinct yeast, this lighter-bodied wheat beer finishes with a whisper on the palate.

Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Kleinegeist

Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Kleinegeist

$70.00Out of stock

Kleinegeist (meaning little spirit) is our Bavarian-style weissbier brewed for the cooling days of autumn. With pleasing, soft notes of banana and lemon peel, clove, and a hint of bubble gum from the distinct yeast, this lighter-bodied wheat beer finishes with a whisper on the palate.

16 oz Can - Pixel Punk

16 oz Can - Pixel Punk

$5.00

Like a bitmap banger with an attitude, Pixel Punk is here and ready to party! This "Köld IPA" is brewed and dry hopped with a combo of Idaho 7, El Dorado, Chinook, and Cascade for a fruity and piney punch to the kisser, then cold fermented with our house kölsch yeast. With notes of peach rings, dried mango, apricot, and red grapefruit, this punk is the master of raster. 2 Kool 4 Skool, if you will.

4 Pack of 16 oz Cans - Pixel Punk

4 Pack of 16 oz Cans - Pixel Punk

$18.00

Like a bitmap banger with an attitude, Pixel Punk is here and ready to party! This "Köld IPA" is brewed and dry hopped with a combo of Idaho 7, El Dorado, Chinook, and Cascade for a fruity and piney punch to the kisser, then cold fermented with our house kölsch yeast. With notes of peach rings, dried mango, apricot, and red grapefruit, this punk is the master of raster. 2 Kool 4 Skool, if you will.

Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Pixel Punk

Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Pixel Punk

$100.00

Like a bitmap banger with an attitude, Pixel Punk is here and ready to party! This "Köld IPA" is brewed and dry hopped with a combo of Idaho 7, El Dorado, Chinook, and Cascade for a fruity and piney punch to the kisser, then cold fermented with our house kölsch yeast. With notes of peach rings, dried mango, apricot, and red grapefruit, this punk is the master of raster. 2 Kool 4 Skool, if you will.

Single 16 oz Can - Starfighter

Single 16 oz Can - Starfighter

$3.50

Like a supersonic powerhouse of cold and crisp enjoyment with maximum freshness, Starfighter delivers the payload. This super clean and easy-drinking German-style kölsch was brewed exclusively with NZH-104, a unique experimental hop from our friends at the Bract Brewing Programme and NZ Hops Ltd. With delicate notes of pineapple, stone fruit, and wild flowers, it's the perfect thirst quenching lager/ale hybrid banger every beer lover wants.

Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Starfighter

Four Pack of 16 oz Cans - Starfighter

$12.00

Like a supersonic powerhouse of cold and crisp enjoyment with maximum freshness, Starfighter delivers the payload. This super clean and easy-drinking German-style kölsch was brewed exclusively with NZH-104, a unique experimental hop from our friends at the Bract Brewing Programme and NZ Hops Ltd. With delicate notes of pineapple, stone fruit, and wild flowers, it's the perfect thirst quenching lager/ale hybrid banger every beer lover wants.

Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Starfighter

Case (24) of 16 oz Cans - Starfighter

$70.00

Like a supersonic powerhouse of cold and crisp enjoyment with maximum freshness, Starfighter delivers the payload. This super clean and easy-drinking German-style kölsch was brewed exclusively with NZH-104, a unique experimental hop from our friends at the Bract Brewing Programme and NZ Hops Ltd. With delicate notes of pineapple, stone fruit, and wild flowers, it's the perfect thirst quenching lager/ale hybrid banger every beer lover wants.

Cans & Bottles of Cider

Trinity- Cideboob- 12 Oz Can

Trinity- Cideboob- 12 Oz Can

$5.00

A local classic. Crisp, hard apple cider blended with fresh watermelon juice. Perfect in warm weather. Perfect for patios.

Tin City Extra Dry Cider - 12 oz Can

Tin City Extra Dry Cider - 12 oz Can

$6.00

A tart, green apple, bone dry cider. Carefully crafted with West Coast apples, dry hopped and barrel fermented for a bright and refreshing finish.

Stem - Leaves 12 oz Can

Stem - Leaves 12 oz Can

$5.00

Leaves is a blend of fresh pressed apples, lemongrass and lemon verbena botanicals, and fresh brewed black and oolong teas. Reminiscent of an Arnold Palmer.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Moonshine Tea - 16 oz

Moonshine Tea - 16 oz

$2.50
Moonshine Tea, Sweet - 16 oz

Moonshine Tea, Sweet - 16 oz

$2.50
Honest Apple Juice - 6 oz

Honest Apple Juice - 6 oz

$1.50

A box or squeezie pouch of Honest Apple Juice.

HOP WTR Classic - 12oz can

HOP WTR Classic - 12oz can

$5.00

Non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Crisp, citrusy, piney, with zero carbs, calories, and sugar.

Rambler Sparkling Water - 12 oz

Rambler Sparkling Water - 12 oz

$2.00+

Texas limestone-filtered Rambler sparkling water from Austin.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50

Topo Chico needs no explanation. Sizes/packaging may vary.

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Pebble ice, the kind everyone likes.

Coca Cola - 20 oz

Coca Cola - 20 oz

$2.50
Diet Coke - 20 oz

Diet Coke - 20 oz

$2.50

20 oz bottle of Diet Coke.

Dr Pepper - 20 oz

Dr Pepper - 20 oz

$2.50

20 oz bottle of Dr Pepper.

Dublin Cherry Limeade - 12 oz

Dublin Cherry Limeade - 12 oz

$2.50
Dublin - Vanilla Creme - 12 oz

Dublin - Vanilla Creme - 12 oz

$2.50
Dublin Ginger Ale - 12 oz

Dublin Ginger Ale - 12 oz

$2.50
Dublin - Root Beer - 12 oz

Dublin - Root Beer - 12 oz

$2.50
Jarritos - Mandarin - 12 oz

Jarritos - Mandarin - 12 oz

$2.50
Jarritos - Pineapple - 12 oz

Jarritos - Pineapple - 12 oz

$2.50
Jarritos - Fruit Punch - 12 oz

Jarritos - Fruit Punch - 12 oz

$2.50

Hats and Headwear

Autumn Red Surf Hat

Autumn Red Surf Hat

$25.00

Autumn red surfer-style cap made of quick-dry nylon.

Dark Grey Patch Hat

Dark Grey Patch Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Dark grey hat with green block VB logo.

Grey Corduroy Patch Hat

Grey Corduroy Patch Hat

$25.00

Grey corduroy hat with Vector Brewing patch.

Mustard Hat

Mustard Hat

$25.00

Mustard yellow hat with "stained glass" Vector patch.

Navy Surf Patch Cap

Navy Surf Patch Cap

$25.00

Navy blue surfer-style cap made of quick-dry nylon.

Red Triangle Patch Hat

Red Triangle Patch Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Black and light grey hat with red triangle logo.

Vector Beanies

Vector Beanies

$24.00

Knit beanie with triangular Vector logo on the tag.

Bandana

Bandana

$12.00

Gold Vector glass logo on a black bandana.

Olive Leather Triangle Hat

Olive Leather Triangle Hat

$36.00

Green Findlay hat with a brown, leather Vector patch. Has a tiny interior pocket and the signature Findlay multi-strap.

Hoodies

Gold/yellow ink on a black hoodie. Bella + Canvas brand.
Black Hoodie with Gold

Black Hoodie with Gold

$50.00+

Gold/yellow ink on a black hoodie. Bella + Canvas brand.

Shirts

Black Skeleton Twins Shirt

Black Skeleton Twins Shirt

$25.00+

Skeleton twins in white ink. Yellow text reads: "Well crafted ales and lagers. Superior pizzas crafted well."

Drink More Saison Shirt

Drink More Saison Shirt

$25.00+

Green shirt. Scripty yellow text reads: "Drink more saison."

Men's Black Glass Shirt

Men's Black Glass Shirt

$20.00+
Vector Circle Logo Shirt

Vector Circle Logo Shirt

$25.00+

Dark navy blue T-shirt with "Vector Brewing" in red ink, "craft beer craft pizza" in white ink.

Crusty Crew

Crusty Crew

$15.00+

Red print on yellow shirt. "Crusty Crew" "You wanna pizza me." For adults and little kiddos.

Roaring Tiger

Roaring Tiger

$25.00+

Black tiger in a white triangle, printed on a light blue Comfort Colors T-shirt.

Off-Print Vector

Off-Print Vector

$25.00+

Vector in a mid-cen-mod font, off-printed in red and blue, on a white T-shirt.

Tin Tacker

Rainbow Tin Tacker

Rainbow Tin Tacker

$32.00

Decorate your garage, patio, beer hall, bedroom ... you get it .... with our Vector Brewing "Stained Glass" tin tacker. It measures approximately 17" wide.

Spirit Night

We support our local schools, clubs, and charities. If it happens to be a spirit night, click on this to let us know to donate a bit of your bill towards today's organization (it won't cost you a thing).

Spirit Night Mention

We support our local schools, clubs, and charities. If it happens to be a spirit night, click on this to let us know to donate a bit of your bill towards today's organization (it won't cost you a thing).

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beer. Wine. Food. Neighbors.

Website

Location

9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas, TX 75238

Directions

Gallery
Vector Brewing image
Banner pic
Vector Brewing image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437 Dallas, TX 75238
View restaurantnext
Cedar & Vine - Lake Highlands
orange star4.4 • 828
9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105 Dallas, TX 75238
View restaurantnext
Hei Hei
orange starNo Reviews
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117 Dallas, TX 75238
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire Smokehouse - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
6750 Abrams Road #110 Dallas, TX 75231
View restaurantnext
El Kiloko Tacos & Seafood - Forest ln
orange starNo Reviews
9794 Forest Ln Dallas, TX 75243
View restaurantnext
BarNone
orange starNo Reviews
718 North Buckner Boulevard, Suite 100 Dallas, TX 75218
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen - Lake Highlands
orange star4.7 • 1,304
8031 Walnut Hill Lane Dallas, TX 75231
View restaurantnext
Cedar & Vine - Lake Highlands
orange star4.4 • 828
9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105 Dallas, TX 75238
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
South Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lower Greenville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
East Dallas
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
North Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Deep Ellum
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston