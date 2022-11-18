Vector Brewing

Rêve Vert - 500 mL Bottle

$12.00

6% ABV | no IBU | Rêve Vert, or Green Dream, is one of the more unique beers we've brewed, in that it contains no hops at all, only botanicals. Working with our friends from Lockwood Distilling in Richardson, TX, we brewed a light saison and infused it with spent absinthe botanicals throughout the brew, both in the mash and whirlpool. We then let it ferment in stainless with our house mixed culture. With bold, herbal notes including licorice, anise, and fennel throughout, this quirky, cocktail-esque beer will have you dreaming about (or possibly seeing) the green fairy in your sleep.