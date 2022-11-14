Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Breakfast & Brunch

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

2,086 Reviews

$$

1920 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan with Herbs
Naan
Chicken Makhani (GF) *

*Pre-Order must be received by 11/21, 12pm for pick-up only on 11/24 till 1pm.

Whole Tandoori Turkey

Whole Tandoori Turkey

$119.99

Served with Roasted Carrots, Brussel Sprouts, Cranberry Apple Chutney, Mango Chutney, and Butternut Squash Bharta on the side. (Serves 10-14 people) *Pick-up available only on 11/24 from 11pm - 1pm.

Whole Tandoori Chicken (2)

Whole Tandoori Chicken (2)

$89.99

Served with Roasted Carrots, Brussel Sprouts, Butternut Squash Bharta, and Tamarind & Mint Chutney on the side. (Serves 10-14 people) *Pick-up available only on 11/24 from 11pm - 1pm.

For A Large Family Feast

For A Large Family Feast

For a large family feast, choose from our Party Trays To-Go menu. (Serves 10 people) *Pick-up available only on 11/24 from 11pm - 1pm.

Shuruvat (Before the meal)

Before the Meal
Tandoori Grilled Salad (GF)

Tandoori Grilled Salad (GF)

$11.00

Perfectly charred Paneer (Cottage Cheese) blocks, Bell Pepper, Onions, and Pineapple dressed with a sunny, herby Lemon Vinaigrette

Curried Butternut Squash Soup (GF,V)

Curried Butternut Squash Soup (GF,V)

$8.00

Roasted Butternut Squash soup tempered with Ginger, Lemon, and Coconut

Spicy Corn Soup (GF)

Spicy Corn Soup (GF)

$7.00

Roasted sweet Corn & fresh Cilantro garnished with Chili oil

Okra Salad (V, GF)

Okra Salad (V, GF)

$9.00

Julienned Okra flash-fried and tossed in tangy spice mix along with Shallots & Tomatoes

Chotta (Small Plates)

Small Plates
Lassoni Gobi (V, GF.)

Lassoni Gobi (V, GF.)

$10.00

Lightly battered and flash-fried Cauliflower tossed in a Ginger-Garlic sauce

Ragda Patties (V, GF)

Ragda Patties (V, GF)

$9.00

Crispy curried Potato patties (3) served on a bed of curried Chickpeas, topped with chopped Onion, Tomato, Tamarind chutney, and Cilantro

Vegetable Samosas (V)

Vegetable Samosas (V)

$8.00

Curried Potatoes and Peas stuffed fried pastry (2) served with Cilantro-Mint & Tamarind chutney

Crispy Spinach Chaat (GF)

Crispy Spinach Chaat (GF)

$11.00

Chickpea flour coated flash fried baby Spinach; tossed with Shallots, Tomatoes, Sweet Yogurt, and Tamarind & Date chutney (can be made Vegan without Yogurt)

Masala Hummus Platter (V) *

Masala Hummus Platter (V) *

$12.00

House-made curried Hummus, grilled Eggplant curry, and flash-fried Chili Chickpeas, served with Garlic Naan ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

Fish Peri-Peri (GF)

Fish Peri-Peri (GF)

$12.00

Pan-seared Tilapia seasoned with our special Goan spice blend & Peri-Peri Marinade, then cooked in Ginger, Garlic, and Wine Vinegar

Chicken Murmuri Rolls

Chicken Murmuri Rolls

$11.00

Hand-rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded Chicken Onions and roasted Peppers seasoned with Kasoori Methi & Garam Masala

Goan Crab Cake

Goan Crab Cake

$13.00

House-made Crab Cakes (2) flash-fried and served with Tomato Panch-Phoran (Five Spice) chutney

Tandoori (Charcoal Grilled)

Mirch Murg Tikka (GF)

Mirch Murg Tikka (GF)

$19.00

Boneless Chicken morsels (8) marinated in Yogurt, Mint, Chili, and Cilantro

Chicken Tikka Achari (GF)

Chicken Tikka Achari (GF)

$19.00

Boneless Chicken morsels (8) marinated in Yogurt, Fennel, Onion seeds, and Mustard

Tandoori Chicken (GF)

Tandoori Chicken (GF)

$19.00

Half Chicken (red & white meat on the bone) marinated in Yogurt and our special blend of spices, then grilled

Salmon Tandoori (GF)

Salmon Tandoori (GF)

$23.00

Grilled boneless Salmon (8 oz.) marinated with Ginger, Garlic, freshly ground spices and Yogurt

Tandoori Shrimp (GF)

Tandoori Shrimp (GF)

$26.00

Tiger Shrimp (6 pieces) marinated in our special marinade and grilled to perfection; served on a bed of Khichdi (Lentil and Rice )

Lamb Chops (GF)

Lamb Chops (GF)

$32.00

Double-cut Lamb (4 pieces) marinated in Yogurt, Green Chilies, and our special blend of spices (Ginger, Cardamom, Garam Masala); served with Aloo Bharta (Indian style mashed Potato)

Calcutta Pork Ribs (GF)

Calcutta Pork Ribs (GF)

$13.00

Hearty Baby-Back Ribs (4) marinated in a Mango Chili glaze and garnished with Lime & Cilantro

Patiala (Main Meal)

Main Meal
Tofu Green Peas Curry (V, GF) *

Tofu Green Peas Curry (V, GF) *

$17.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Tofu & Peas in an Onion-Tomato, Ginger-Garlic curry sauce with toasted Cashew Nuts and Fenugreek greens ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

Pindi Channa Masala (V, GF)

Pindi Channa Masala (V, GF)

$16.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Curried Chickpeas in a Tomatoes and Onion-based gravy, tossed in a spice mix containing Carom Seed, Cumin, Pomegranate, and Green Mango

Gobhi Mutter (V, GF)

Gobhi Mutter (V, GF)

$18.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Cauliflower, Peas, & Potatoes stir-fried and tossed in a blend of Turmeric, Cilantro, Ginger, Onion and Chili powder

Vegetable Biryani (GF)

Vegetable Biryani (GF)

$22.00

(With Complementary Cucumber Raita) A royal delicacy with seasonal vegetables, Basmati Rice, special Biryani masala, and aromatics steamed together

Paneer Palak (GF)

Paneer Palak (GF)

$18.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Roasted Paneer (Cottage Cheese) in a velvety Spinach curry with Garlic & Ginger, tossed in Garam Masala and Dill spice mix

Paneer Makhani (GF) *

Paneer Makhani (GF) *

$18.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Paneer (Cottage Cheese) cubes cooked in a creamy, rich, buttery Tomato gravy, made with Cashew Nuts, burnt Ginger, Honey, & Fenugreek greens ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

Dal Makhani (GF)

Dal Makhani (GF)

$16.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) A decadent & rich Lentil delicacy seasoned with Onions, Tomatoes, Ginger, Garlic, and Cream

Wild Mushroom Korma (GF) *

Wild Mushroom Korma (GF) *

$19.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Shitake, Creminii, & Oyster Mushroom trio cooked in Yogurt cream sauce simmered with Cardamom, Cumin, and Cilantro ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

Khubani Malai Kofta (GF) *

Khubani Malai Kofta (GF) *

$19.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Hand-made Apricots & Cottage Cheese dumplings (4) served in a Turmeric, Cilantro, Cashew Nuts, Cardamom, & Cream gravy ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

East India Lamb Shank (GF) *

East India Lamb Shank (GF) *

$31.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Slow-braised Lamb shank (on the bone) cooked in a mix of caramelized Onions, green Cardamom, Mace & Cashew Nuts ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

Lamb Vindaloo (GF)

Lamb Vindaloo (GF)

$28.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Tender pieces of boneless Lamb marinated in aged Vinegar and Red Wine, cooked with Onions, smoked Paprika, Fingerling Potatoes and a blend of spices — a Goan specialty

Lamb Roganjosh (GF)

Lamb Roganjosh (GF)

$28.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Boneless Lamb pieces simmered in an aromatic gravy made with Shallots, black Cardamom, Fennel, Garam Masala, and Kashmiri Red Chilies

Goan Shrimp Curry (GF) *

Goan Shrimp Curry (GF) *

$28.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) A silky, aromatic Coconut curry made with Black Tiger Shrimp cooked in a mix of Deghi Chili Pepper, Peri-Peri masala, roasted Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, & Black Cardamom ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

Kerala Tamarind Fish Curry (GF)

Kerala Tamarind Fish Curry (GF)

$23.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Sea Bass mixed with exotic Malabari spices then cooked in a Ginger, Garlic, Chili & Tamarind sauce, with Coconut Milk and tempered with Mustard seeds & Curry leaves

Chicken Biryani (GF) *

Chicken Biryani (GF) *

$26.00

(With Complementary Cucumber Raita) A Veda special—boneless Chicken, Basmati Rice, special Biryani masala, and aromatics steamed together ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

Chicken Makhani (GF) *

Chicken Makhani (GF) *

$22.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Boneless Chicken pieces cooked in a creamy, rich, buttery Tomato gravy, made with Cashew Nuts, burnt Ginger, Honey, & Fenugreek greens ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

Chicken Chettinad (GF) *

Chicken Chettinad (GF) *

$22.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Boneless Chicken morsels in a decadent sauce made from Black Pepper, Ginger, Garlic, Chilis, Curry leaves, Coconut and Cashew Nuts ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

Chicken Lababdar (GF)

Chicken Lababdar (GF)

$22.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Boneless Chicken morsels in a rich sauce made from Caramelized Onions, Tomato, & Ginger, garnished with fresh Cilantro greens

Bhopali Chicken Korma (GF) *

Bhopali Chicken Korma (GF) *

$22.00

(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Boneless young Chicken in an indulgent Cardamom, Almond and Cream sauce ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts

Lamb Biryani (GF)

Lamb Biryani (GF)

$28.00

(With Complementary Cucumber Raita) A royal, savory delicacy with layers of boneless Lamb, Basmati Rice, special Biryani masala, and aromatics steamed together

Shrimp Biryani (GF)

Shrimp Biryani (GF)

$28.00

(With Complementary Cucumber Raita) Shrimp, Basmati Rice, special Biryani masala, and aromatics are cooked together for this decadent dish

Roti (Breads)

Breads
Naan

Naan

$4.00

A leavened, oven-baked flatbread

Garlic Naan with Herbs

Garlic Naan with Herbs

$5.00

Oven-baked flatbread brushed with a Garlic-Herb butter

Onion & Sage Naan

Onion & Sage Naan

$5.00

Oven-baked flatbread topped with Onion and Sage mix

Goat Cheese Naan

Goat Cheese Naan

$7.00

Oven-baked flatbread stuffed with Goat Cheese and Herbs

Chili Cilantro Naan

Chili Cilantro Naan

$5.00

Oven-baked flatbread stuffed with Chili and Cilantro

Roti (V)

$4.00

Whole-wheat flour bread

Laccha Paratha

Laccha Paratha

$5.00

Crispy, flaky, layered whole wheat flatbread

Kashmiri Naan *

Kashmiri Naan *

$6.00

Oven-baked flatbread stuffed with Coconut, Almonds, Raisins, and Cashews ( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts / Cashewnuts / Sesame

Mint Paratha

$5.00

Crispy, flaky, layered, mint-flavored whole wheat flatbread

Amritsari Kulcha

$6.00

Oven-baked flatbread prepared with all purpose flour with Potato & Cauliflower stuffing mixed with Pomegranate powder

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$17.00

Naan, Garlic Naan, Lachha Paratha, and Onion Sage Naan

Accompaniments

Cucumber Raita (GF)

Cucumber Raita (GF)

$3.00

Gluten free.

Mango Chutney

Mango Chutney

$3.00
Basmati Rice (GF, V)

Basmati Rice (GF, V)

$5.00

Gluten free and vegetarian.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.50

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Salted Lassi

$5.00

Mixed Salad

$6.00

Onion and Chili Salad

$4.00

Achar (Pickle)

$2.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte Cake Slice (GF)

Flourless Chocolate Torte Cake Slice (GF)

$7.00Out of stock

A dense and fudgy gluten-free flourless chocolate cake slice

StrawBerry Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

A soft, fluffy, light cake with a silky cream cheese frosting, topped with Strawberry

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$7.00

A classic Indian sweet made with Khoya, Rose-flavored syrup, Cardamom powder

Kheer (GF)

Kheer (GF)

$7.00

A traditional & royal Indian Rice Pudding flavored with Cardamom

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Tea

Out of stock

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00
Imli Sharbat

Imli Sharbat

$5.50
Nimboo Sharbat

Nimboo Sharbat

$5.50

Nimboo Juice, Angostura & Orange Bitters

Mango Lassi (16oz)

Mango Lassi (16oz)

$5.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.50

Aqua Panna Still Water

$5.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer Bottle

$5.50

Fever Tree Tonic Water Bottle

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

A lively, experiential dining destination offering an inventive-twist on traditional Indian cuisine in a vibrant, trend-setting atmosphere. Veda emphasizes the use of handpicked spices and fresh ingredients to create exceptional flavors.

Website

Location

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

