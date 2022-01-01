Restaurant header imageView gallery

VEDeat

408 Reviews

$$

694 Town Center Dr

Newport News, VA 23606

Order Again

Popular Items

Pancake Plate

Breakfast

Build Your Own Omelete

$13.00

You are the Avacado to my toast

$10.00

Chatamari

$12.00

Egg Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

Daliya

$8.00

Shrimp & Grits

$13.50

Vedeat's Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Egg Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

add cheese

$1.00

add crab

$2.00

extra side for platter

$1.50

add extra veggies

$1.50

Pancake Plate

$13.50

Gypsy Toast plate

$13.50

Stuffed Gypsy Toast plate

$13.50

Single Pancake no sides

$5.00

Pancakes no sides

$8.00

Veggie

$10.00

Indian

$10.00

Meat Lover's

$12.00

Tex-Mex

$12.00

Crab Omlete

$15.00

no meat please

$12.50

Lunch

Beet Sliders

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Spicy Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Regular Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Potato and Rice

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Noodle Burrito

$12.00

Spicy Shrimp

$13.00

chicken/veg lunch special

$13.50

lamb/fish/shrimp lunch special

$14.50

chicken over rice

$14.00

goat kabobs over rice

$16.00

add eggs

$1.50

add h.s. potatoes small

$1.50

add veggies

$1.50

add tofu

$2.00

Dinner

Chicken Keema Matar

$15.00

Rajma chawal

$13.00

Coconut Chicken Curry

$15.00

Vegan Coconut Curry

$13.00

Sweet Potato Curry

$13.00

Mango Chicken

$15.00

Mango Shrimp

$16.00

Kashmiri Chicken

$15.00

lamb and rice

$16.00

Ema Datshi

$13.00

chicken and rice

$15.00

peanut chicken

$15.00

lamb meatballs

$15.00

egg masala

$13.00

crab masala

$18.00

fish molle

$17.00

fried rice

$13.00

chau-chau noodles

$13.00

add chicken

$2.00

add tofu

$2.00

add shrimp

$3.00

add salmon

$3.00

Hearty and Healthy

Chicken Jwano Soup

$10.00

Khichadi

$8.00

Quati

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$8.00

beet soup

$8.00

add avocado

$2.00

add bacon

$2.00

appetizers

chicken lollipop

$12.00

honey chilli fries

$8.00

chicken meatballs

$10.00

lamb sliders

$13.00

chicken tenders apt

$6.00

fish and chips apt

$12.00

chicken sliders apt

$8.00

beets sliders apt

$8.00

Salads

anti-oxidant bowl

$10.00

delight bowl

$10.00

add eggs

$2.00

add salmon

$2.00

add chicken

$2.00

add tofu

$2.00

For Our Juniors

Pancake Plate

$8.00

Peanut Butter and Banana Toast

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chocolate Waffles

$8.00

Egg Platter

$8.00

Sides

Home Style Potatoes

$5.00

Turkey/Pork Bacon

$5.00

Pork/Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Eggs (2) (scrambled or fried)

$3.00

Homemade Yogurt

$4.00

Fresh Fruits

$5.00

grits

$3.00

add cheese

$1.00

fries

$3.00

naan

$3.00

rice

$1.50

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Chiya

$3.00

Golden Milkshake

$5.00

Juices

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Mocha

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Sodas

$3.00

water bottle

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Cocktails/Sparkling drinks

spiked coffee

$8.00

mimosa

$6.00

mimosa pitcher

$24.00

sangria

$7.00

sangria pitcher

$28.00

bloody marry

$7.00

lychee basil mojito

$12.00

long island iced tea

$12.00

margarita

$10.00

mezcalita

$12.00

martini

$10.00

guavatini

$12.00

moscow mule

$12.00

Beers/Wines

taj mahal (small)

$6.00

taj mahal (tall)

$10.00

flying horse

$10.00

stella artois

$5.00

bold rock hard cider

$4.00

ultra organic

$5.00

budlight

$4.00

alewerks IPA

$4.00

el guapio IPA

$4.00

shock top

$4.00

house merlot

$6.00

house chardonay

$6.00

mango muscato

$7.00

reg muscato

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern eatery that serves breakfast,lunch, brunch and dinner in City center Newport News with Vegan and Vegetarian options. Everything is made from scratch and made fresh to order. Here at Vedeat, we focus on the body through diet using fresh and locally available ingredients. So come join us and let our food heal your mind, body and soul.Enjoy our cozy,comfortable and friendly atmosphere with some mimosas, sangrias, bloody marys or drinks of your choice."

Location

694 Town Center Dr, Newport News, VA 23606

Directions

