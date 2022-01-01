Restaurant info

Modern eatery that serves breakfast,lunch, brunch and dinner in City center Newport News with Vegan and Vegetarian options. Everything is made from scratch and made fresh to order. Here at Vedeat, we focus on the body through diet using fresh and locally available ingredients. So come join us and let our food heal your mind, body and soul.Enjoy our cozy,comfortable and friendly atmosphere with some mimosas, sangrias, bloody marys or drinks of your choice."