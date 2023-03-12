Vee’s grill & Coney Island 10500 Chicago Dr
10500 Chicago Dr
Zeeland, MI 49464
Popular Items
Breakfast Menu
Egg Breakfasts
Two Eggs w/ Hashbrowns
Two Eggs w/ Sausage
Two Eggs w/ Bacon
Two Eggs w/ Ham
Big Breakfast
breakfast 3 eggs with bacon, sausage links and ham
Two Eggs w/ Chicken Breast
Two Eggs w/ full order of biscuits and sausage gravy
(no hashbrowns no bread)
Two Eggs w/ Sausage Patties
Two Eggs w/ Turkey Sausage
Two Eggs w/ Gyro Meat
Two Eggs w/ Country Fried Steak
Eggs Toast
Muffin
Egg patties only
One Egg toast
Two Eggs meat only
Two Eggs 1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
Off the Griddle
Omelettes
Sausage Cheese Omelette
Bacon Cheese Omelette
Ham Cheese Omelette
Farmers Omelette
Southern Omelette
Greek Omelette
Western Omelette
Meat Lover's Omelette
Detroit Omelette
South of the Border Omelette
Tony's Omelette
Club Omelette
Spinach & Chicken Omelette
Zeeland Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Vee's Omelette
Chicken & Chorizo Omelette
Sausage Patty Cheese Omelette
Turkey Sausage Cheese Omelette
Spinach Feta Omelette
Breakfast Sandwiches
Plain Egg Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
meat and american cheese
2 Breakfast Tacos
meat, scramble egg, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream
Breakfast Pita
meat, scramble egg, cheddar cheese
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, meat, hashbrowns and cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream
Belt Sandwich
(blt with egg)
Oatmeal Corner
Hash Breakfasts
Breakfast side
Full Biscuits & Gravy
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
Cup Sausage Gravy
Side HashBrowns
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Sausage Patties
Side Turkey Sausage
Side CB Hash
1 French Toast
1 Pancake
1 Blue French Toast
1 Egg
Side Gyro
Side Country Fried Steak
Toast
Special bread
Lunch Menu
Apps
Salad
Cobb salad
grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers and egg
Cranberry chicken salad
grilled chicken, cranberries, walnuts, raisins and mandarin oranges
Vee’s salad
crispy chicken strips, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumber & egg
Strawberry chicken salad
grilled chicken, strawberries, walnuts and mandarin oranges
Tuna salad
albacore white tuna, tomatoes, cucumber & egg
Greek salad
onions, olives, beets, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumber and feta
Chef salad
ham, turkey, swiss and american cheese, tomatoes, cucumber & egg
Grilled chicken salad
grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber & egg
Buffalo chicken salad
chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumber & egg
Tony’s salad
turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber & egg
Chicken caesar salad
grilled chicken parmesan cheese, croutons
Marcus salad
corned beef, turkey, swiss, tomatoes & cucumber
House salad
Vee's Favorites
Chicken strips meal
five chicken strips
Shrimp Basket
21 pieces of shrimp
Wing Dings
10 Wings
Crispy chicken wrap
with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes with cheddar cheese
Turkey bacon wrap
turkey bacon wrap with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
Fish dinner
batter dipped cod
Grilled chicken quesadilla
with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
Buffalo chicken wrap
fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and buffalo sauce
Zeeland wrap
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes with pepper jack cheese
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Monster burger
double patty, bacon and american cheese
Mushroom swiss burger
Bacon cheeseburger
Tony's burger
ham, american and swiss cheese
Marcus burger
burger patty topped with a fried egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Pepper jack burger
bacon, mushroom and pepper jack cheese
Chili cheese burger
topped with chili, american cheese, onions and mustard
Julio burger
burger patty mixed with onions and jalapeños topped with cheddar cheese
Bbq burger
burger patty smothered with bbq sauce topped with onion rings and cheddar cheese
Melts
Patty melt
burger patty with grilled onion and swiss cheese on grilled rye
Super melt
burger patty with bacon, grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye
Super turkey melt
bacon, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese on grilled rye
Super chicken melt
grilled onions, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled texas bread
Vees melt
burger patty with grilled onions, bacon, american & swiss cheese on grilled texas bread
Tuna melt
albacore tuna with swiss cheese on grilled rye
Pitas
Vee's pita
grilled chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, tomatoes, american and swiss cheese with your choice of dressing
Gyro supreme
gyro meat or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and cucumber sauce
Chicken gyro supreme
Zeeland pita
grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom with pepper jack cheese
Buffalo chicken pita
fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese with buffalo sauce
Grilled chicken pita
with lettuce, tomatoes
Club pita
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
Chicken strip pita
chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, american & swiss cheese with your choice of dressing
Southwest pita
grilled chicken with grilled onions, peppers and cheddar cheese
Chicken bleu pita
grilled chicken, ham, american & swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
Coneys
Coney island
hot dog with chili, mustard and onions
Coney special
hot dog with ground beef, chili, mustard and onions
Hot dog
Charlotte dog
cole slaw and mustard
Tony's dog
hot dog with jalapenos, tomatoes and mayo
Loose burger
ground beef with chili, mustard and onions
New yorker
sauerkraut and mustard
Deli Corner
Bacon swiss grill
grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a bun
Blt sandwich
bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo
Grilled cheese sandwich
Fish sandwich
fresh cod with lettuce and tomato on a bun
Reuben
corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye
Vee's reuben
corned beef and turkey with swiss cheese, coleslaw on grilled rye
Turkey reuben
swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye
Tony’s reuben
turkey, swiss cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye
Grilled chicken sandwich
with lettuce and tomatoes on a bun
Club sandwich
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese with mayo
Tuna sandwich
tuna salad with lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of bread
Zeeland chics-wich
grilled chicken, bacon and mushroom with pepper jack cheese on a bun
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Photos coming soon!