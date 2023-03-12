  • Home
Vee’s grill & Coney Island 10500 Chicago Dr

10500 Chicago Dr

Zeeland, MI 49464

Popular Items

Monster burger
Coney special
Mushroom swiss burger

Breakfast Menu

Early Birds

2x2 Breakfast

$7.50

Vees Early Breakfast

$7.50

2 Eggs 1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$7.95

Egg Breakfasts

Two Eggs w/ Hashbrowns

$8.00

Two Eggs w/ Sausage

$9.95

Two Eggs w/ Bacon

$9.95

Two Eggs w/ Ham

$9.95

Big Breakfast

$12.95

breakfast 3 eggs with bacon, sausage links and ham

Two Eggs w/ Chicken Breast

$10.50

Two Eggs w/ full order of biscuits and sausage gravy

$9.95

(no hashbrowns no bread)

Two Eggs w/ Sausage Patties

$10.50

Two Eggs w/ Turkey Sausage

$10.50

Two Eggs w/ Gyro Meat

$10.50

Two Eggs w/ Country Fried Steak

$12.95

Eggs Toast

$5.00

Muffin

$4.50

Egg patties only

$9.50

One Egg toast

$3.50

Two Eggs meat only

$8.95

Two Eggs 1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$8.95

Off the Griddle

Pancakes

$6.50+

French Toast

$6.50+

Blueberry Bread French Toast

$7.95+

Pancakes Supreme

$8.50+

Sweet Cakes

$7.50+

Plain Waffle

$7.00

Sweet Waffle

$8.50

Waffle Supreme

$9.50

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Jeweral's Waffle

$12.95

Omelettes

Sausage Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Bacon Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Ham Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Farmers Omelette

$12.95

Southern Omelette

$12.50

Greek Omelette

$12.50

Western Omelette

$12.50

Meat Lover's Omelette

$12.50

Detroit Omelette

$10.50

South of the Border Omelette

$12.50

Tony's Omelette

$12.95

Club Omelette

$12.50

Spinach & Chicken Omelette

$13.95

Zeeland Omelette

$13.95

Veggie Omelette

$11.95

Vee's Omelette

$13.95

Chicken & Chorizo Omelette

$12.50

Sausage Patty Cheese Omelette

$10.50

Turkey Sausage Cheese Omelette

$10.50

Spinach Feta Omelette

$11.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Plain Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Egg Sandwich

$6.95

meat and american cheese

2 Breakfast Tacos

$8.95

meat, scramble egg, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream

Breakfast Pita

$8.95

meat, scramble egg, cheddar cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

scrambled eggs, meat, hashbrowns and cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Belt Sandwich

$8.95

(blt with egg)

Oatmeal Corner

plain oatmeal

$3.50+

loaded oatmeal

$6.50

strawberries, bananas, raisins and walnuts

granola delight oatmeal

$6.50

bananas, strawberries and granola

cinnamon sugar oatmeal

$6.50

bananas, walnuts and cinnamon sugar

Hash Breakfasts

Corned Beef Hash

$13.50

corned beef, onions, peppers and potatoes with 2 eggs

Country Hash

$13.50

sausage, onions, peppers, potatoes with gravy on top with 2 eggs

Ham Hash

$13.50

ham, onions, peppers and potatoes topped with 2 eggs

Breakfast side

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$8.95

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$7.95

Cup Sausage Gravy

$2.75

Side HashBrowns

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Sausage Patties

$4.75

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.95

Side CB Hash

$9.95

1 French Toast

$3.75

1 Pancake

$3.75

1 Blue French Toast

$3.95

1 Egg

$1.50

Side Gyro

$5.95

Side Country Fried Steak

$8.95

Toast

$2.00

Special bread

$2.75

Lunch Menu

Apps

Mozzarella sticks

$7.00

Chicken strips

$8.50

Fried mushrooms

$6.95

Onion rings

$5.95

Fruit cup

$2.95

Fruit bowl

$4.95

Loaded fries

$7.50

cheddar, ground beef, chili and onions

Loaded tots

$7.50

topped with cheddar, bacon, chili and onions

Wing dings app

$11.95

Salad

Cobb salad

$13.95

grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers and egg

Cranberry chicken salad

$13.95

grilled chicken, cranberries, walnuts, raisins and mandarin oranges

Vee’s salad

$13.95

crispy chicken strips, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumber & egg

Strawberry chicken salad

$13.95

grilled chicken, strawberries, walnuts and mandarin oranges

Tuna salad

$11.25

albacore white tuna, tomatoes, cucumber & egg

Greek salad

$10.95

onions, olives, beets, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumber and feta

Chef salad

$12.95

ham, turkey, swiss and american cheese, tomatoes, cucumber & egg

Grilled chicken salad

$12.95

grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber & egg

Buffalo chicken salad

$13.95

chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumber & egg

Tony’s salad

$12.95

turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber & egg

Chicken caesar salad

$13.95

grilled chicken parmesan cheese, croutons

Marcus salad

$12.95

corned beef, turkey, swiss, tomatoes & cucumber

House salad

$4.95

Vee's Favorites

Chicken strips meal

$13.50

five chicken strips

Shrimp Basket

$13.50

21 pieces of shrimp

Wing Dings

$13.95

10 Wings

Crispy chicken wrap

$12.95

with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes with cheddar cheese

Turkey bacon wrap

$12.95

turkey bacon wrap with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

Fish dinner

$14.95

batter dipped cod

Grilled chicken quesadilla

$13.50

with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

Buffalo chicken wrap

$12.95

fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and buffalo sauce

Zeeland wrap

$12.95

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes with pepper jack cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.95

Cheese Burger

$10.95

Monster burger

$13.95

double patty, bacon and american cheese

Mushroom swiss burger

$11.95

Bacon cheeseburger

$11.95

Tony's burger

$12.95

ham, american and swiss cheese

Marcus burger

$12.95

burger patty topped with a fried egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Pepper jack burger

$11.95

bacon, mushroom and pepper jack cheese

Chili cheese burger

$11.95

topped with chili, american cheese, onions and mustard

Julio burger

$12.95

burger patty mixed with onions and jalapeños topped with cheddar cheese

Bbq burger

$12.95

burger patty smothered with bbq sauce topped with onion rings and cheddar cheese

Melts

Patty melt

$10.95

burger patty with grilled onion and swiss cheese on grilled rye

Super melt

$11.95

burger patty with bacon, grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye

Super turkey melt

$11.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese on grilled rye

Super chicken melt

$12.50

grilled onions, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled texas bread

Vees melt

$12.50

burger patty with grilled onions, bacon, american & swiss cheese on grilled texas bread

Tuna melt

$11.95

albacore tuna with swiss cheese on grilled rye

Pitas

Vee's pita

$13.95

grilled chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, tomatoes, american and swiss cheese with your choice of dressing

Gyro supreme

$12.95

gyro meat or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and cucumber sauce

Chicken gyro supreme

$12.95

Zeeland pita

$13.95

grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom with pepper jack cheese

Buffalo chicken pita

$12.95

fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese with buffalo sauce

Grilled chicken pita

$11.95

with lettuce, tomatoes

Club pita

$12.50

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

Chicken strip pita

$12.95

chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, american & swiss cheese with your choice of dressing

Southwest pita

$12.95

grilled chicken with grilled onions, peppers and cheddar cheese

Chicken bleu pita

$13.95

grilled chicken, ham, american & swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato

Coneys

Coney island

$3.50

hot dog with chili, mustard and onions

Coney special

$3.75

hot dog with ground beef, chili, mustard and onions

Hot dog

$3.00

Charlotte dog

$3.25

cole slaw and mustard

Tony's dog

$3.25

hot dog with jalapenos, tomatoes and mayo

Loose burger

$3.50

ground beef with chili, mustard and onions

New yorker

$3.25

sauerkraut and mustard

Deli Corner

Bacon swiss grill

$12.95

grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a bun

Blt sandwich

$10.50

bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo

Grilled cheese sandwich

$8.50

Fish sandwich

$12.50

fresh cod with lettuce and tomato on a bun

Reuben

$12.95

corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye

Vee's reuben

$12.95

corned beef and turkey with swiss cheese, coleslaw on grilled rye

Turkey reuben

$12.95

swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye

Tony’s reuben

$12.95

turkey, swiss cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye

Grilled chicken sandwich

$11.95

with lettuce and tomatoes on a bun

Club sandwich

$12.95

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese with mayo

Tuna sandwich

$10.95

tuna salad with lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of bread

Zeeland chics-wich

$13.95

grilled chicken, bacon and mushroom with pepper jack cheese on a bun

Sides

chicken breast

$5.95

Chili

$4.75+

chili cheese fries

$4.95

chili fries

$4.50

coleslaw

$2.95

french fries

$4.00

onion rings

$5.95

Soup

$4.00+

tater tots

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Muffin

$4.50

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Soft Drink

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

Kids 1 Egg

$6.45

Kids M+M Pancakes

$6.45

Kids Pancakes

$6.45

Kids French Toast

$6.45

Kids Lunch

Kid Hamburger

$6.45

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.45

Kid Hot Dog

$6.45

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.45
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10500 Chicago Dr, Zeeland, MI 49464

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

