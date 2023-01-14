Restaurant header imageView gallery

Veedu Indian Kitchen & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

337 E. Wackerly, Midland, MI 48642

Midland, MI 48642

Soup

Mulligatawny Soup

$6.00

A delicious soup made of lentils simmered with coconut milk and Indian spices

Lemon Coriander Soup

$6.00

Healthy soup with refreshing combination of lemon, coriander and veggies

Starters / Vegetarian

Samosa

$8.00

Dough Triangles Filled With Vegetable or Meat and Fried. Served with Mint & Tamarind Dip

Veedu Salad

$10.00

Gluten friendly. Shredded white & red cabbage, carrots, scallions, roasted cashews topped with toasted sesame seeds, cilantro, & sev, with a cumin-lime vinaigrette

Pakora

$10.00

A medley of Onions or Kale, hand made fresh to order then dipped in Chickpea & Rice Flour batter and then fried.

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

Samosa topped with chickpea curry, chopped onions and chutmeys

Veedu Fries (Indian Poutine)

$8.00

A Desi style french fries

Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

Deep fried Cauliflower sauteed with the chosen sauce

Starters / Tandoor

Paneer Tikka

$16.00

Marinated Indian Cottage Cheese grilled in a Tandoor (Clay Oven)

Chicken Tikka (Boneless)

$16.00

Boneless free range Chicken pieces marinated in yogurt, mace, ginger and other spices grilled in a Tandoor(Clay Oven).

Chicken Tandoori (Bone in)

$14.00

Chicken leg pieces are marinated overnight in yogurt with herbs and spices and cooked on skewers in a Tandoor (clay oven).

Starters / Non vegetarian

Chicken Bites

$14.00

Well marinated Boneless chicken with Indian spices and sauteed with the chosen sauce

Veedu Chicken Fries

$14.00

Secret recipe of a deep fried Chicken and then mixed with special spices.

Veedu Roast

$14.00

Tawa fried the selected protein with fresh herbs, green chilies, Onion slices and homemade spices

Chicken Lollipop

$14.00

Well marinated Chicken Wings deep fried sauteed with our Lollipop sauce

Veedu Chicken Wings

$10.00

Well marinated Chicken Wings deep fried and sauteed with Onion, Bell Pepper and Spices (Indo Chinese Style)

Kerala Fish Fry

$14.00

Deep fried battered cut fish fillets marinated with spices and herbs and sauteed with chef made sauce

Plated Entre`s

Malai Tomatillo

$15.00

Indian Classic Creamy Curry tossed with paneer, spanish tomatillo salsa

Tandoori Cauliflower

$14.00

Cauliflower Tikka with Rice and Butter Sauce

Grilled Alaskan Salmon

$19.00

Fresh alaskan salmon marinated with indian herbs and well grilled

Roasted Chilean Sea Bass

$29.00

Fresh Chilean seabass marinated with indian herbs and well grilled

Tandoori Platters

$22.00

Symphony of grilled chicken and seafoods with rice and butter curry

Indo Chinese

Street style noodles

$12.00

Street style hakka noodles tossed with a choice chosen

Street style fried rice

$12.00

Fried rice cooked tossed with special indian sauce and choice chosen

Schezwan style noodles

$12.00

Hakka noodles tossed with Schezwan sauce and choise of protein chosen

Schezwan style fried rice

$12.00

Fried rice tossed with Schezwan sauce and choise of protein chosen

South Indian

Dosa

$11.00

Thin crepe made from fermented urad dal and rice mix, spreaded with the choice of flavor chosen. Served with sambar and chutney

Vegetable Uthappam

$11.00

Thick crepe made from fermented urad dal and rice mix, spreaded with the choice of flavor chosen. Served with sambar and chutney

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$15.00

Thin crepe made from fermented urad dal and rice mix, topped with slow cooked boneless chicken. Served with sambar and chutney

Kothu Paratha

$12.00

Popular southern Indian food made with chopped Parotta and special spices. Tossed with chosen protein

Malabar Paratha

$12.00

Two Parottas (Layered Flat bread) served with choice of curry for topping

Entre`

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.00

Paneer in rich creamy curry made with spices, onions, tomato, cashews and butter.

Dal Makhani

$14.00

Whole black lentils & red kidney beans are slow cooked with spices, butter & cream

Dal Fry

$13.00

Loosened yellow Lentils cooked with spices, Tomato / spinach, green chili, cumins and onions and tossed on a frying pan.

Potato and Cauliflower Curry

$13.00

Potatoes and cauliflower florets sautéed with fresh tomatoes, cumin seeds, green onions, ginger, and garlic

Malai Kofta (Veggie ball)

$15.00

Fresh handmade dumplings made of cottage cheese, cauliflower, carrots, cashews, raisins, potatoes and herbs cooked in rich curry creamy sauce

Butter Chicken

$16.00

Chunks of chicken grilled in a clay oven and then cooked in a light creamy Tomato sauce and House special "Butter".

Tikka Masala

$15.00

Chunks of meat grilled in a clay oven and then cooked in a light creamy Tomato sauce with Bell Peppers and Onions.

Authentic chettinadu curry

$14.00

Meat cooked with South Indian Karaikudi Masala and herbs

Vindaloo

$16.00

Meat cooked with potatoes and home made sauces

Palak (Spinach)

$16.00

Fresh meat cooked in special creamy spinach sauce

Kashmiri Rogan Josh

$16.00

Kashmiri delicacy of meat in cumin flavored tomato gravy

Salmon Tikka Masala

$18.00

Salmon cooked in a light creamy Tomato sauce with Bell Peppers and Onions

Malabar Fish Curry

$16.00

Fish curry cooked in Kerala style with special recipe and dominated by coconut flaor

Mutter Paneer

$15.00

Paneer and Peas cooked in a spicy and flavorsome curry

Veedu Special Kuruma

$14.00

Onion tomato based mild gravy prepared with fresh coconut milk and fresh herbs

Channa Masala

$14.00

Curry made with chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs

Rice

Jeera Rice

$4.00

Steamed rice with cumin flavor

Vegetable Biryani

$14.00

Basmati Rice cooked with vegetables Dum over slow heat marinated with fresh herbs, spices and home made Biryani Masala.

Veedu Special Biryani

$16.00

Basmati Rice cooked with choice of meat Dum over slow heat marinated with fresh herbs, spices and home made Biryani Masala.

Breads

Naan

$3.00

Bread baked in tandoor grill and topped with choice chosen

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Bread baked in Tandoor grill stuffed with cheese and made to perfection.

Punjabi Roti

$4.00

whole wheat bread baked in tandoor grill

Kulcha

$5.00

Bread baked in tandoor grill with choice of stuffing

Malabar Paratha

$4.00

Parottas (Layered Flat bread)

Desserts

Rice Kheer

$5.00

Traditional Indian Rice pudding cooked with raisins, cashews, nuts and cardamom

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Fresh home made yogurt drink made with mango

Indian Soda

$4.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

337 E. Wackerly, Midland, MI 48642, Midland, MI 48642

Directions

