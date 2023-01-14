Veedu Indian Kitchen & Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
337 E. Wackerly, Midland, MI 48642, Midland, MI 48642
Gallery