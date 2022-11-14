Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Veegos Westchase District

2,040 Reviews

$$

10932 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77042

Popular Items

Nachos
Taco Plate
Bowl

Build Your Own

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00
Bowl

Bowl

$10.50
Tostada

Tostada

$6.00
Chips & Guacamole
$7.00

Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

Chips & Salsa
$5.00

$5.00

Kitchen Items

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$13.50
Quesadilla Plate
$12.00

Quesadilla Plate

$12.00
Flauta Plate

Flauta Plate

$11.50

Cauliflower Taco *NEW*
$4.00

$4.00

Fried cauliflower topped with lettuce, cilantro, tomatoes, and house made spicy mayo sauce on your choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Jalapeño Beyond Burger
$15.00

Jalapeño Beyond Burger

$15.00

Beyond burger made with jalapeños inside patty. Plant based, with NO SOY, and NON GMO.

Jackfruit Flauta Plate
$15.00

Jackfruit Flauta Plate

$15.00

(3) Jackfruit flautas deep fried on a bed of lettuce, topped with Cashew Sour Cream, Vegan Shredded Cheese, and your Choice of Salsa. For salsas we have the spicy avocado salsa, or the sweet and mild mole sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Enchilada Plate
$15.00

Enchilada Plate

$15.00
Torta

Torta

$13.00
Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Mole Fries

$8.00
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Sopa de Conchas (Mexican noodle soup)
$3.00+

$3.00+

Kids Menu

Kids Taco Plate
$6.00

$6.00

2 Flour or Corn tortillas with refried beans and melted shredded cheese. Served with a side of rice & beans or substituted for fries

Kids Quesdilla Plate
$6.00

$6.00

Sides/Add-ons

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Corn tortilla chips fried and seasoned in house.

Cashew Sour Cream
$2.00+

$2.00+

Cashew Cheese

$2.00+

Guacamole Scoop
$2.00

$2.00

Shredded Cheese
$0.75

$0.75

Side of Rice
$2.00

$2.00

Side of Beans
$2.00

$2.00

Side of Protein
$2.00+

$2.00+

Fries

$4.00

Tortillas

$0.25+

Roasted Jalapeno
$1.00

$1.00

Salsa 8oz

$3.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$5.00

Cheesecake Sopapillas
$6.50

$6.50

Red Velvet cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Arroz con Leche
$4.00

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin spice bars

$6.50Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Drinks

Aguas Frescas
$3.50

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola
$3.00

$3.00

Premium Alkaline water
$3.00

$3.00

Horchata half gallon

$15.00Out of stock

Michelada

$7.00

A la Carte

Single Corn Taco
$4.00

$4.00

Single Flour Taco
$4.00

$4.00

Single Quesadilla
$8.00

$8.00
Protein By The Pound
$25.00+

Protein By The Pound

$25.00+

CATERING MENU

Vegan Meats (proteins)
$60.00+

$60.00+

Jackfruit Flautas
$36.00+

$36.00+

Flautas (mash potatoes & cheese)
$24.00+

$24.00+

Pozole

$80.00+

1/2 Gallon Horchata

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 Gallon agua fresca

$15.00Out of stock

1 Dozen Cupcakes (pumpkin spice)

$36.00Out of stock

Cheesecake sopapilla tray (8-10 slices)
$40.00

$40.00

Pumpkin Spice Bars (family size)

$30.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake

$30.00Out of stock

SOUPS

Pozole

Pozole

$8.00+

Corn hominy stew with sliced baby bella mushrooms, topped with your choice of veggies and a pinch of Mexican oregano.

Breakfast Tacos

Traditional Mexican breakfast tacos made wit Just Egg.

Egg & Sausage Taco
$3.00

$3.00

Egg & Potato Taco
$3.00

$3.00

Egg A La Mexicana Taco
$3.00

$3.00

Breakfast Burrito
$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Traditional Mexican recipes, plant-based!

Website

Location

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042

Directions

Gallery
Veegos image
Veegos image

