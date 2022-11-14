VEG-N
No reviews yet
$$
All hours
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Vegan and Vegetarian American Classics! Order and enjoy!
Location
902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing, MI 48906
Gallery
