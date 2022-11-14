Restaurant header imageView gallery

VEG-N

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave.

Lansing, MI 48906

Order Again

Popular Items

Crinkle Cut Fries
Impossible Chili-Cheezy Fries
Sweet Potato Fries

VEG-N-THANKFULL (COLD PICK-UP NOVEMBER 23, 12PM-6PM)

PICK-UP NOVEMBER 23, 12PM-6PM 🌱 BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! We are excited to announce our special menu available by pre-order to help you celebrate a plant-based Thanksgiving without all the hassle this year! 👍 Ditch the turkey 🦃 and support local! ✊

PLANT-BASED FEAST for 2

$95.00

SERVES 2 PEOPLE // A Main (Wellington or Brisket) Three Sides & Dessert

PLANT-BASED FEAST for 4-6

$179.00

SERVES 4-6 PEOPLE // A Main (Wellington or Brisket) Four Sides & Dessert

VEG-N Tofurkey Roast

$48.95+
BBQ Pulled Brisket

BBQ Pulled Brisket

$48.95+
Baked Mac & Cheezy

Baked Mac & Cheezy

$38.95+
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$38.95+

Spiced Peach Cornbread

$32.95+
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$32.95+
Roasted Roots

Roasted Roots

$32.95+

House Salad

$28.75+
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$24.95+
Snicker-Doodle Cookies

Snicker-Doodle Cookies

$15.95+

Bakers Dozen (13) Cookies

Gluten Friendly Pumpkin Spice Cookies

$28.95+

Disposables

No thank you

Add Napkins

Add Wet Naps

Add Silverware

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock
Choco Roll

Choco Roll

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Roll With Pumpkin Spice Glaze

$6.75Out of stock
4 - Roll Pack

4 - Roll Pack

$14.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50
Coconut Brown Sugar Cookie

Coconut Brown Sugar Cookie

$1.50
Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.50

6 - Cookie Pack

$8.50

12 - Cookie Pack

$15.60

24 - Cookie Pack

$29.95
Oreo Donut Bite

Oreo Donut Bite

$3.85+

Pumpkin Spice Oreo Donut Bites

$4.85+Out of stock

Breakfast

MINI Chick-N Griddle

$2.95

VEG-EGG Sandwich

$3.95
Breakfast Coney

Breakfast Coney

$5.95

Tofu Egg, Shredded Cheddar, VEG-Onions, Housemade Impossible Detroit Style Chili & Hunny Mustard, on a Toasted Bun

B-Fast Stack

$7.95

Pulled VEG-Brisket, Tofu Egg, Cheddar, VEG-Onions & Housemade Hunny Mustard, on Toasted Artisan.

Chick-N Griddle Burrito

$9.95

Spicy B-Fast Burrito

$9.95

Black B-N Crumble, Tofu Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & Jalapeño-Ranch.

B-Fast Brisk-ito

B-Fast Brisk-ito

$10.95

Pulled VEG-Brisket, Tofu Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Choice of Fries, VEG-Onions, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & Hunny Mustard

VEG-N B-Fast Burrito

VEG-N B-Fast Burrito

$10.95

Beyond Breakfast Sausage or Black B-N, Tofu Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Choice of Fries, VEG-Onions, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & Hunny Mustard.

Favorites

Coney Carrot-Dog

Coney Carrot-Dog

$5.95

Housemade Carrot-Dog, Shredded Cheddar, VEG-Onions, Mustard & Housemade Impossible Detroit Style Chili

Coney Not-Dog

Coney Not-Dog

$5.95

Plant-Based Hot Dog, Shredded Cheddar, VEG-Onions, Mustard & Housemade Impossible Detroit Style Chili

VEG-Brisket Sandwich

VEG-Brisket Sandwich

$7.95

Pulled VEG-Brisket, Housemade Cheezy, VEG-Onions, VEG-Pickles & BBQ Sauce, on a Toasted Bun

Reuben Beyond Sausage

Reuben Beyond Sausage

$9.95

Beyond Italian Sausage, Provolone, Sauerkraut, VEG-Pickles, & Housemade VEG-Sauce, on a Toasted Bun

Reuben Black B-N Burger

Reuben Black B-N Burger

$8.95

Black B-N, Provolone, Sauerkraut, VEG-Pickles, & Housemade VEG-Sauce, on a Toasted Brioche Bun

BBQ-Hunny Black B-N

BBQ-Hunny Black B-N

$9.95

Black B-N Burger, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, BBQ Sauce & Housemade Hunny Mustard, on Brioche

VEG-Brisket Burrito

$9.95

Pulled VEG-Brisket, Housemade Cheezy, Choice of Fries, VEG-Onions, BBQ Sauce

Crunchy Frito Burrito

Crunchy Frito Burrito

$9.95

Black B-N Crumble, Shredded Cheddar, Fritos, VEG-Onions, VEG-N Cheezy, Impossible Detroit Style Chili & Housemade Hunny Mustard

Mediterranean VEGG-E Wrap

$10.95

Vegg-E Burger, Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, & Roasted Red Pepper Hummus.

VEG-N Burger

VEG-N Burger

$12.45

"Meaty" Burger, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, & Housemade VEG-Sauce, on Brioche

BBQ Good-All Burger

BBQ Good-All Burger

$12.95

"Meaty" Burger, VEG-Brisket, Cheddar, VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, Vegan Mayo, House Cheezy & BBQ-Sauce, on Brioche

Chick-N-Coop

OG Chick-N

OG Chick-N

$6.95

Toasted Bun, Vegan Mayo, Pickles, Chick-N, Cajun VEG-Sauce

Cheezy Chick-N

Cheezy Chick-N

$6.95

Chick-N, VEG-Pickles, Vegan Mayo, & Housemade VEG-Cheezy, on a Toasted Bun

Spicy Chick-N

Spicy Chick-N

$6.95

Chick-N, VEG-Pickles, Vegan Mayo, Sriracha & Housemade VEG-Sauce, on a Toasted Bun

Crispy Chick-N

$6.95

Reaper BBQ Chick-N

$9.85
Jala-Jalapeno Chick-N

Jala-Jalapeno Chick-N

$9.95

Chick-N (soy), Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, & Housemade Jalapeño-Ranch, on Brioche

Buffalo Chick-N Wrap

Buffalo Chick-N Wrap

$10.95

Chick-N, Provolone, Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, Buffalo Sauce & Housemade Ranch.

Un-CAJ-UN Animal

Un-CAJ-UN Animal

$11.95

Chick-N (soy), Cheddar, Fries, VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, VEG-N Cheesy, & Housemade Cajun VEG-Sauce, on Brioche

BBQ-Hunny Chick-N Double Stack

BBQ-Hunny Chick-N Double Stack

$12.95

Double Stack Chick-N (2), Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, BBQ Sauce & Housemade Hunny Mustard, on Brioche

Big Bird Brisk-ito

$12.95

Chick-N, VEG-Brisket, Fries, Shredded Cheddar, VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, Housemade Cheezy & Hunny Mustard

Fresh Salads

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar & Choice of Dressing

CHICK-N RANCH SALAD

CHICK-N RANCH SALAD

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Chick-N Strips, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar, & Housemade Ranch (OR Make it Spicy with our Jalapeno Ranch)

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Black B-N Crumble, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar & Housemade VEG-Sauce (OR Make it Spicy with our Cajun VEG-Sauce)

SWEET & SAVORY SALAD

SWEET & SAVORY SALAD

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Vegg-E Crumble, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar & Housemade Hunny Mustard

FAMILY SALAD

$14.95

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar & Choice of Dressing

Protein Bowls

SOUTHWEST CHICK-N P-BOWL

SOUTHWEST CHICK-N P-BOWL

$13.95

Chick-N Strips, Black B-N Crumble, Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar, & House Cajun-VEG Sauce

BRISKET B-N P-BOWL

BRISKET B-N P-BOWL

$13.95

VEG-Brisket, Black B-N Crumble, Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar & Housemade Hunny Mustard

KETO P-BOWL

$13.95

"Meaty Burger", VEG-Brisket, Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar & Housemade VEG-Sauce

Loaded Fries

VEG-N Cheezy Fries

$6.95

Choice of Fries, Shredded Cheddar, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & Hunny Mustard

Impossible Chili-Cheezy Fries

Impossible Chili-Cheezy Fries

$7.95

Choice of Fries, Shredded Cheddar, Housemade Impossible Detroit Style Chili, VEG-N Cheezy Sauce, & Hunny Mustard

Fire Fries

Fire Fries

$8.95

Choice of Fries, Black B-N Crumble, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeños, Housemade VEG-N Cheesy, Jalapeño-Ranch & Buffalo Sauce

Brisket Basket

Brisket Basket

$8.95

Choice of Fries, Pulled VEG-Brisket, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar, VEG-N Cheezy, Housemade Hunny Mustard & BBQ Sauce

Animal Basket

Animal Basket

$10.95

Choice of Fries, Chick-N, VEG-N Cheezy, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Impossible Detroit Style Chili, Housemade Hunny Mustard & VEG-Sauce

Stoner Basket

Stoner Basket

$14.20Out of stock

Choice of Fries, VEG-egg, Chick-N, Impossible Chili, VEG-Brisket, VEG-Onions, Diced Tomato, Cheddar Shreds, Cheezy, Hunny Mustard, VEG-Sauce & Jalapeno Ranch

Sides

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$5.95

Fritos, Diced Tomatoes, VEG-Onions, Housemade Impossible Detroit Style Chili, Shredded Cheddar, VEG-N Cheezy & VEG-Sauce

Hiking Taco

Hiking Taco

$6.95

Fritos, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Pulled VEG-Brisket, Shredded Cheddar, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & VEG-Sauce

Original Great Lakes Chips

Original Great Lakes Chips

$1.95
Fritos

Fritos

$1.50Out of stock

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar & Choice of Dressing

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.85
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.85

Lil Veggies

PANCAKE MINIS

$3.85+
CHICK-N NUGGETS & DIP

CHICK-N NUGGETS & DIP

$3.95+

Your choice of any of our sauces to dip in.

SIMPLE NOT-DOG

$3.95

Ketchup & Bun

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.95

Cold Drinks

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.50+
MI CHERRY LEMONADE

MI CHERRY LEMONADE

$2.50+
MANGO GUAVA LEMONADE

MANGO GUAVA LEMONADE

$2.50+

COKE-BOTTLED - (CANE SUGAR)

$2.95Out of stock

COKE-CAN - (12oz)

$1.50

DIET COKE-CAN - (12oz)

$1.50

SPRITE-BOTTLED - (CANE SUGAR)

$2.95Out of stock

SPRITE-CAN - (12oz)

$1.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

IONIZED ALKALINE WATER (1L)

$3.50

Coffee

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.45+

Supreme Colombian - Medium Roast - Coffee

COLD BREW ICED COFFEE

COLD BREW ICED COFFEE

$3.95

PUMPKIN SPICE MOCHA

$4.55

PUMPKIN SPICED PEACH

$4.55

Froatzen Ice Cream

Froatzen Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Froatzen Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.75
Froatzen Ice Cream Mini - Vanilla

Froatzen Ice Cream Mini - Vanilla

$2.50

Oat Milk Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich with Vegan Chocolate Wafers

Froatzen Ice Cream Sundae

$4.95

Build Your Own

DOUBLE STACK

$15.95
"MEATY" BURGER

"MEATY" BURGER

$12.00

A "meaty" burger with juicy flavor

CHICK-N (SOY)

CHICK-N (SOY)

$10.00

Vegan

BLACK B-N

$10.00

Vegan

VEGG-E (GF)

VEGG-E (GF)

$10.00

Vegan

BEYOND BREAKFAST SAUSAGE (GF)

$10.00
TOFU EGG

TOFU EGG

$8.00
BEYOND ITALIAN SAUSAGE (GF)

BEYOND ITALIAN SAUSAGE (GF)

$11.00

A "meaty" sausage fully of juicy flavor

NOT-DOG

$7.00

Vegan

CARROT DOG (GF)

CARROT DOG (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Catering

Next Day Orders Must Be Placed Before 12PM - (24 Hour Notice)

Creamy Buffalo Dip

$28.95

Cheezy Chili Dip

$28.95Out of stock

Mixed Dipper Tray

$14.95Out of stock

Cornbread Dippers

$14.95Out of stock

Veggie Dippers

$14.95Out of stock

VEG-Brisket

$44.95

Feeds 6-8. Pulled Brisket made from special house seasoning, jackfruit, & chickpeas. Gluten Friendly.

Coney Carrot-Dog 8-Pack

$44.95

Baked VEG-N-MAC

$34.95

Show up to the cook out with the ultimate ooey gooey goodness. Nobody will know it's vegan! Serves 6-8. NOT Gluten Friendly.

House Salad

$28.95

Cornbread Full Pan

$40.95

Cornbread Half Pan

$24.95

Brioche Buns

$7.50+

Cookie Platter

$29.95

Snickerdoodle Krispies

$29.95

VEG-N Merchandise

Eco Sticker

$1.00

Eco Tote

$16.95

Eco Socks

$16.95

VEG-N Burger Socks (3 Pair Set)

$24.95

VEG-N T-Shirt

$18.95

VEG-N Cuffed Beanie

$14.95Out of stock

VEG-N Knit Beanie with Vegan Leather Patch

$18.95

VEG-N Water Bottle

$16.95

Catnip Cat-Toy Carrot

$6.95

Rope Dog-Toy Carrot

$4.95

VEG-N Potato Gun

$12.95

Small Carrot Pillow

$19.95

Medium Carrot Pillow

$29.95

Large Carrot Pillow

$39.95

XL Carrot

$49.95
Restaurant info

Vegan and Vegetarian American Classics! Order and enjoy!

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing, MI 48906

