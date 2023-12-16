- Home
Veg Vihaar 3010 FM 423 #500
No reviews yet
3010 FM 423 #500
Little Elm, TX 75068
Food
Soups
- Cream of Tomato$4.99
A classic soup made with fresh tomatoes and served with bread crumbs and cream
- Hot & Sour Veg$4.99
A spicy and hot soup made with mixed fresh vegetables, spices, and soy sauce
- Hot & Sour Paneer$5.99
A spicy and hot soup made with mixed fresh paneer, spices, and soy sauce
- Sweet Corn Veg$4.99
An Indo-Chinese style soup made with mixed veggies, sweet corn kernels, and pepper
- Sweet Corn Paneer$5.99
An Indo-Chinese style soup made with mixed paneer, sweet corn kernels, and pepper
- Chef Choice Soup of the Day$4.99
Soup made with chef choice ingredients and spices
- Rasam - Plain$4.99
Rasam is a spicy and tangy South Indian soup or stew made using tomatoes, tamarind, and a freshly made spice mixed (rasam powder)
- Rasam - Pineapple$5.99
Rasam is a spicy and tangy South Indian soup or stew made using tomatoes, tamarind, and a freshly made spice mixed (rasam powder)
- Rasam - Beetroot$5.99
Rasam is a spicy and tangy South Indian soup or stew made using tomatoes, tamarind, and a freshly made spice mixed (rasam powder)
Idli Corner
- Plain Idli (3)$6.99
3 pcs. Idli is a classic South Indian dish, often served as breakfast
- Button Idli (10)$6.99
10 pcs. Mini idli is the smaller version of the soft and spongy round-shaped steamed regular rice idli
- Sambar Idli$7.99
3 pcs. It makes a delicious, healthy, comforting and protein-packed meal
- Ghee Podi Idli(3)$7.99
3 pcs. Podi idli is a South Indian breakfast made by tossing steamed idlis in ghee and a spiced condiment known as podi
Dosa Corner
- Plain Dosa$8.99
Plain dosa is a traditional South Indian dish made of a fermented batter of rice and lentils
- Onion Dosa$9.99
Rice and lentil pancake, filled with crispy fried onions
- Masala Dosa$9.99
The bright red masala filling inside the crispy dosa crepe is the highlight of this dish
- Set Dosa$9.99
Set dosa is a popular South Indian dish. These are small, soft, and spongy dosas
- Podi Dosa$9.99
A popular South Indian breakfast variety made with podi sprinkled on top of steamed dosa
- Chocolate Dosa$9.99
A chocolate dosa is a beautifully delicious crepe-like pancake
- Mysore Masala Dosa$10.99
A mysore masala dosa is crisp and golden brown on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside
- Double Ghee Dosa$10.99
The double ghee dosa recipe is a classic South Indian breakfast
- Spring Dosa$10.99
It features a thin, crispy dosa filled with a medley of fresh, crunchy vegetables and a hint of spices
- Cheese Dosa$10.99
Cheese dosa is a mouthwatering South Indian delicacy
- Cheese Chili Dosa$10.99
This dosa features a crispy exterior filled with a spicy, cheesy mixture of bell peppers, green chilies, and cheese
- V V Special Kara Dosa$11.99
Special kara dosa is a tantalizing South Indian delicacy
- Mulbagal Benne Dosa$11.99
Mulbagal benne dosa is a South Indian culinary gem. This dosa variation hails from Karnataka and is renowned for its use of pure white butter
- Paneer Dosa$11.99
Paneer dosa is a delightful fusion of Indian flavors. It features a crispy dosa filled with a scrumptious stuffing of crumbled paneer
- Veg Keema Dosa$11.99
Veg keema dosa is a savory delight that fuses South Indian dosa with rich flavors of spiced, minced vegetables
- Rava Dosa$10.99
Rava dosa is a South Indian specialty, known for its thin, crisp texture
- Rava Onion Dosa$11.99
This thin, crispy dosa is crafted from semolina (rava) batter and generously studded with finely chopped onions
- Rava Masala Dosa$11.99
This dosa is crafted from semolina (rava) batter and comes filled with a flavorful potato masala
- Uthappam Plain$8.99
Uttapam is a South Indian delight. It's a thick, savory pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter
- Uthappam Onion$9.99
Uttapam is a South Indian delight. It's a thick, savory pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter
- Uthappam Masala$9.99
Uttapam is a South Indian delight. It's a thick, savory pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter
Vada Corner
Delights
- Puri with Aloo Bhaji$8.99
This classic Indian dish offers a delightful combination of crispy and fluffy textures, puri and chole a delightful duo
- Puri with Chole$8.99
This classic Indian dish offers a delightful combination of crispy and fluffy textures, puri and chole a delightful duo
- Chole Bhature$10.99
Chole bhature is a beloved North Indian dish. It consists of fluffy, deep-fried bread called "Bhature" paired with a spicy
- V V Special Paneer Bhature$12.99
Special paneer bhature is a delightful twist on the classic North Indian favorite. It features soft and fluffy deep-fried bread called "Bhature"
- Chapati with Kurma and extra side$9.99
Chapati with kurma is a comforting South Indian meal. Soft, unleavened chapati bread is served with a flavorful, aromatic vegetable kurma
- Parotta with Kurma and Extra Side$10.99
Parotta with kurma is a classic South Asian dish. It features flaky, layered parotta bread paired with a delicious, spiced vegetable kurma
Kids Menu
- Mini Idli$4.99
6 pcs. Idli is a classic South Indian dish, often served as breakfast
- Mini Dosa$5.99
Dosa is a traditional South Indian dish made of a fermented batter of rice and lentils
- Chocolate Mini Dosa$5.99
A chocolate dosa is a beautifully delicious crepe-like pancake
- Cheese Mini Dosa$6.99
Cheese dosa is a mouthwatering South Indian delicacy
- Sweet Potato Torts$4.99
Sweet potatoes boiled and served
- Curly Fries$4.99
Potatoes to cut in curly and fries in hot oil
Appetizers
- Veg Samosa (3)$5.99
3 pcs. A crispy pastry shell filled with a delicious blend of spiced potatoes, peas, and other vegetables
- Veg Keema Samosa (4)$6.99
4 pcs. A keema samosa is a triangular shape snack with a fried or baked crispy thin crust
- Corn Samosa (4)$6.99
4 pcs. It is made with flaky pastry dough filled with a mixture of sweet corn, potatoes, spices
- Paneer Samosa (4)$7.99
4 pcs. Paneer samosa is a crispy and ultra-tasty fried snack. The pastry is filled with soft paneer, peas and spices
- Gobi Pakora$11.99
Gobi pakora is a crispy and flavorful Indian appetizer or snack. This cauliflower dish is perfect to serve with your favorite Indian mains
- Gobi Manchurian$11.99
Gobi manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where crispy cauliflower florets are tossed in a manchurian sauce
- Chili Gobi$11.99
Chili gobi features perfect little bites of battered fried cauliflower coated in sweet and spicy Indo-Chinese sauces
- Gobi 777$11.99
This crispy gobi 777 is irresistibly delicious, perfectly cooked with crunchy layers
- Baby Corn Manchurian$11.99
Baby corn manchurian is a spicy, sweet and sour Indian Chinese fusion dish. It can be made dry or with gravy
- Chili Chestnut 65$11.99
Chestnut is an unexplored Chinese starter that is sweet and spicy at the same time
- Veg Manchurian$12.99
Veg manchurian is a tasty Indo-Chinese dish of fried veggie balls in a spicy, sweet and tangy sauce
- Paneer Pakora$13.99
Paneer pakora is a deep-fried popular north Indian snack with a crisp outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside
- Schezwan Paneer$13.99
Schezwan paneer dry is a delicious and crispy dish that is made using paneer, vegetables, spices, and sauces, especially schezwan sauce
- Paneer 777$13.99
This dish is an appetizer or snack made with deep-fried paneer cooked in spicy sauce with onions, cashews & chilies
- Paneer Majestic$13.99
Paneer strips lightly coated with a smooth and silky yellow batter, deep-fried and then tossed in aromatic spicy tadka
Exotic Appetizers
- Veg Kaju Bites$10.99
Veg kaju bites are a delightful snack made from cashews and various spices
- Veg Paneer Roll$11.99
6 pcs. Paneer roll, a tongue-tickling and spicy masala of grated or crumbled paneer wrapped in chapati or paratha
- Aloo Tikki$10.99
4 pcs. Aloo tikki, which literally means potato patty, is a flavorful and crispy Indian street food snack
- Mini Spinach Tikki$10.99
6 pcs. These small, round patties are made from finely chopped spinach, mashed potatoes and aromatic spices
- Jackfruit Cutlet$11.99
6 pcs. Made from tender jackfruit pieces mixed with spices, herbs, and breadcrumbs, then shallow-fried until crispy and golden
- Paneer Tikki$12.99
4 pcs. Made from paneer (Indian cottage cheese) mixed with various spices and herbs
- Tawa Paneer$13.99
Made with a mixture of spices, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, all sautéed on the tawa
Chaat Corner
- Pav Bhaji$8.99
Pav bhaji is a spiced mixture of mashed vegetables in a thick gravy served with bread
- Samosa Chaat$8.99
Made with samosa, chickpea curry, various chutneys, and spices
- Aloo Tikki Chaat$8.99
Mashed potatoes and deep-fried or sautéed
- Veg Keema Pav$9.99
Made with minced vegetables, spices, and herbs along with some butter masala pav
Kebabs
- Mixed Veg Grilled$11.99
Mixed vegetables spices and herbs grilled in tandoor
- Achari Dum Aloo$12.99
8 pcs. Made with spice and fork-tender baby potatoes, this is a quintessential Indian sabzi that features a rich onion-tomato gravy
- Spicy Paneer Tikka$13.99
6 pcs. A classic North Indian dish, a marination mixed of spices and yoghurt dipped paneer grilled in tandoor
- Malai Tikka Paneer$13.99
6 pcs. Marinated chunks of paneer with cream, grilled in a tandoor
- Garlic Paneer Tikka$13.99
6 pcs. Paneer chunks marinated in a mixed of garlic, spices and grilled in tandoor
- Jackfruit V V Special Kebab$13.99
Entrées
- Kadai Paneer$12.99
Paneer cooked with aromatic Indian spices and a rich spicy gravy
- Malai Kofta$12.99
A delicious dish of fried balls of potato and paneer in a rich and creamy mild gravy
- Shahi Paneer$12.99
A sweet curry made with a delicious combination of paneer, cashews, and aromatic
- Dal Makhani$11.99
Garlic-flavored black lentils and kidney beans infused with butter and tomato, pot sealed. Served with cumin rice
- Chana Masala$10.99
Chickpeas simmered with onion, tomatoes and spices, served with cumin rice
- Baingan Bharta$12.99
Made with spicy grilled eggplant mashed sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and spices
- Dry Fruit Kofta$13.99
Made with potatoes that are stuffed with dry fruits and simmered in spicy tomato cream gravy
- Chana Saag$11.99
Made with chickpeas, spinach, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and warm spices
- Chana Aloo Sukhi Sabzi$11.99
Chana aloo masala is a flavorful Indian curry made with chickpeas, potatoes, and spices
- Jammu Rajma Masala$11.99
Made from the finest tassyam spices. Cooking is made simpler with tassyam's rajma masala
- Chettinad Veg$11.99
A flavorful and spicy curry prepared using vegetables, coconut, and different spices
- Chettinad Paneer$12.99
A flavorful and spicy curry prepared using paneer, coconut, and different spices
- Masala Dum Aloo$10.99
Made with potatoes simmered in thick yoghurt, tomato purée, and cashew gravy
- Aloo Gobi Masala$11.99
Cauliflower and potato stir-fry spiced with ginger and ground spices
- Vada Curry$11.99
Crispy masala vada simmered in flavorful onion-tomato-coconut gravy
- Veg Mattar Keema Masala$12.99
Made with soya granules, green peas delicately cooked in thick gravy
- Paneer Korma$12.99
A flavorful Indian curry made with Indian cottage cheese, coconut milk, and spices
- Malai Paneer$12.99
Made with soft paneer cubes, onions, light cream, spices, and herbs
- Paneer Butter Masala$12.99
Rich and a buttery dish of paneer tossed in creamy tomato cashew sauce
- Gongura Paneer Pulusu$12.99
Paneer is cooked with gongura, garlic, onion and strong spices
Exotic Entrées
- Aloo Methi Mattar$11.99
Made with fresh fenugreek leaves, potatoes and green peas combined with mild spices
- Kadhi Pakora$11.99
Kadhi pakora is a tangy curd-based curry in which deep-fried pakoras are dunked to absorb the flavors
- Gutti Vankaya Masala$11.99
Made with small or baby eggplants, peanuts, onions, and spices
- Soya Gongura Pulusu$11.99
Made with soya, onions, green chilies, curry leaves, sorrel leaves, tamarind juice
- Bhindi Do Pyaza$12.99
Crunchy okra cooked with lots of onions, garlic, and aromatic spices
- Paneer Phool Makhana$12.99
Made with paneer, phool makhani onion, and tomato masala with spices
- Saag Paneer$12.99
Garlic and cumin flavored freshly ground spinach sautéed with Indian cottage cheese served with cumin
- Paneer Jalfrezi$13.99
Pillowy-soft paneer, colorful peppers, sweet onions, and tangy tomatoes, cooked in warm curry spices
- Paneer Thoran$13.99
Made with paneer and potato pieces, onions, green chili, ginger coconut, and spices
- Jaipur Paneer Bhurji$13.99
Paneer combined with the tanginess of tomatoes and the freshness of lemon and coriander leaves and spices
- V V Special Paneer Bhurji$13.99
- Methi Chaman$13.99
Fresh methi or fenugreek greens puréed with spinach and cooked with a few spices
- Tomato Kaju Masala$13.99
Roasted cashew nuts (kaju) cooked in a tomato, onion, and spices - based rich and creamy sauce
- Jackfruit Kaju Panasa Pottu Masala Kurma$13.99
Made with jackfruit and kaju, tomatoes and onions, coconut, and spices
Breads
- Plain Naan$2.99
Traditional leavened Indian flatbread cooked over tandoor
- Butter Naan$2.99
Indian bread with butter cooked in clay oven
- Garlic Naan$3.99
Garlic naan bread is Indian leavened flatbread made with all-purpose flour and spiced with garlic
- Bullet Naan$3.99
Indian bread garnished with chilies cooked in clay oven
- Basil Naan$3.99
Basil chili naan is a delicious Indian dish that features freshly baked naan bread with spicy basil and chili seasonings
- Kashmiri Naan$4.99
It is a soft and fluffy bread made with all-purpose flour, yoghurt, and a combination
- Chili Cheese Naan$4.99
Chili cheese naan cheesy Indian bread, stuffed with cheese, green chili, and Indian spices
- Veg Keema Naan$5.99
Made with a spiced mixture of minced vegetables, wrapped in a soft roti or paratha
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
Tandoori roti are flatbreads made with whole wheat flour and cooked in a tandoor, a clay oven
Indo-Chinese
- Veg Fried Rice$11.99
Long grain basmati rice stir-fried in butter along with vegetables
- Veg Basil Fried Rice$12.49
Long grain basmati rice stir-fried in butter along with a spicy blend of vegetables and basil
- Schezwan Veg Fried Rice$12.99
Long grain basmati rice stir-fried in butter along with vegetables and spiced with schezwan sauce
- Spicy Gobi Fried Rice$13.99
Long grain basmati rice stir-fried in butter along with a spicy blend of gobi
- Spicy Paneer Fried Rice$14.49
Long grain basmati rice stir-fried in butter along with a spicy blend of paneer
- Veg Hakka Noodles$11.99
Flavourful noodles tossed with vegetables
- Veg Keema Schezwan Noodles$12.99
A spicy combination of noodles along with vegetables tossed in schezwan sauce
- Spicy Gobi Noodles$13.99
A spicy combination of noodles along with gobi tossed in schezwan sauce
Rice Varieties
- Basmati Rice$3.99
Bowl of steamed basmati rice
- Jeera Rice$5.99
Flavored Indian rice dish made of basmati rice cooked in ghee and cumin seeds and garnished with fresh coriander leaves
- Veg Pulao$5.99
Cooking fragrant basmati rice with vegetables, aromatic whole spices, and herbs
- Curd Rice$5.99
Soft mushy rice mixed with yoghurt and dressed with Indian tadka
Biryani & Pulao
- Veg Biryani$11.99
Long grained basmati rice slow cooked and flavored with fragrant spices, vegetables
- Veg Pulao*$11.99
Long grained basmati rice slow cooked and flavored with fragrant spices, vegetables
- Veg Keema Biryani$12.99
Made with minced vegetable chunks cooked with aromatic spices
- Veg Keema Pulao$12.99
Made with minced vegetable chunks cooked with aromatic spices
- Gutti Vankaya Biryani$12.99
Long-grained basmati rice slow cooked an aromatic blend of spices and tender stuffed brinjal (eggplant) pieces
- Gutti Vankaya Pulao$12.99
Long-grained basmati rice slow cooked an aromatic blend of spices and tender stuffed brinjal (eggplant) pieces
- Paneer Roast Biryani$13.99
Made by marinating paneer in aromatic spices, pan-roasting it to perfection, and then layering it with fragrant, spiced rice
- Paneer Roast Pulao$13.99
Made by marinating paneer in aromatic spices, pan-roasting it to perfection, and then layering it with fragrant, spiced rice
- Panasa Pottu Fry Biryani$13.99
This crispy jackfruit is then layered with fragrant, long-grain basmati rice, cooked with aromatic spices
- Panasa Pottu Fry Pulao$13.99
This crispy jackfruit is then layered with fragrant, long-grain basmati rice, cooked with aromatic spices
- Paneer Gongura Biryani$13.99
Made by layering cooked basmati rice with the gongura and paneer mixture and spices
- Paneer Gongura Pulao$13.99
Made by layering cooked basmati rice with the gongura and paneer mixture and spices
Desserts
- Gulab Jamun$4.99
4 pcs. Spongy milky balls soaked in sugar syrup
- Ras Malai$5.99
4 pcs. Made with milk solids and soaked in sweetened milk rabri
- Mango Malai$5.99
Made using ripe Alphonso mangoes and layered using a thick malai-like topping
- Kala Jamun$5.99
Made with milk solids. These fried balls are dipped in a sugar syrup flavored with cardamom
- Angur Rabri Jamun$5.99
Rich, creamy, and smooth, rabri flavored with grapes
- Carrot Halwa$5.99
Made with only carrots, whole (full-fat) milk, ghee and sugar
- Badam Halwa$6.99
Sweet made with ground almonds, sugar, ghee, cardamoms and saffron
- Madurai Jigarthanda$6.99
Made of milk, almond pisin (gum derived from the bark of sweet almond tree), khoya, sarsaparilla root syrup
- Falooda$6.99
Made with vermicelli, jelly, rose syrup, sabja seeds, milk, and ice cream
Drinks
Beverages
- Masala Tea$2.99
Made by brewing black tea with fragrant spices, sugar, and milk
- Filter Coffee$3.99
Made by mixing hot milk and sugar with the infusion obtained by percolation brewing of finely ground coffee powder
- Hot Badam Milk$3.99
Indian milk beverage flavored with ground almonds, cardamom & saffron and served with a hot cup
- Sweet Lassi$3.99
A creamy, frothy yoghurt-based drink, blended with water, sugar, and seasonings
- Chaas - Buttermilk$3.99
A mixture of fresh curd, salt, and chilled water topped with desi masalas
- Mango Lassi$4.99
A blend of sweet mangoes, yoghurt, and flavored with cardamom
- Chikoo Shake$5.99
Shake made with ripened sapota, milk and coconut sugar
- Badam Milk$5.99
Indian milk beverage flavored with ground almonds, cardamom & saffron
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Indian Vegetarian Food!
3010 FM 423 #500, Little Elm, TX 75068
Photos coming soon!