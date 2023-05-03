Vegan Bodeguita 451 W 238th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for your contribution
Location
451 West 238th Street, Bronx, NY 10463
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bronx
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurant