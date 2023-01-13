Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vegan-Ish Vibes 4608 Bennington Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4608 Bennington Avenue

Suite A

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Veganish Vibes

Brunch-Ish

$17.99

Pancakes French Toast Grits

Red Bean Special

$21.99

Big Philly

$17.99

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

$14.99

Beef & Broccoli

$16.99

Body Armor

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Broccoli & Cheese

$6.00

Broccoli Soup

$9.99

Side Candied Yams

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cauli Wrap

$14.99

Cheese

$1.00

Chick'n & Dumpling

$9.99

Chicken Tender Meal

$16.99

Chick'n & Waffle

$17.99

Chili Bean Special

$12.99

Chili-Cheese Dog (Single)

$10.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

Coconut Curry

$15.99

Side Collard Greens

$5.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Crab Cake Meal

$23.99

Dirty Rice

$6.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.99

Entree of Lasagna

$11.99

Entree Only

$9.99

French Fries

$5.00

French Toast Only

$12.99

Fried Cauli Box

$14.99

Fried Fish Box

$18.99

Fried Okra

$6.00

Fried Oyster Shroom Box

$16.99

Garden Pizza

$24.99

German Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Gumbo

$14.99

Hint Water

$1.99

Merchandise-Hoodie

$40.00

The Hot Boy

$16.99

Issa Vibe Burger

$16.99

Lady of the Haus

$16.99

Lasagna Meal

$17.99

Side Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Meatball Sub

$14.99

Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes

$14.99

Meatloaf with Dressing

$17.99

The Meats Pizza

$26.99

Nachos

$15.99

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Single Taco

$2.99

Shrooms Only

$10.99

Shroom Wrap

$17.99

Pancakes Only

$9.99

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Philly Pasta

$18.99

Plain Dog

$7.00

Side Potato Salad

$6.00

Red Bean Meal No Shrooms

$13.99

Red Bean Meal w/Fish

$22.99

Red Bean Meal w/Tender

$22.99

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Seafood Potato

$18.99

Side Seafood Rice

$7.00

Seamoss Banana Pudding

$9.00

Merchandise-Shirt

$21.00

Side Butterbeans

$5.00

Side Red Beans

$6.00

Sloppy Joes

$11.99

Single Sloppy Joe

$7.00

Side Smothered Okra

$6.00

Spaghetti Meal

$21.99

Steak Tacos

$21.99

Steak Quesadillas

$21.99

Stubborn Soda

$3.99

Merchandise-Sweatshirt

$33.00

Signature Sauce

$1.50

Taco Soup

$12.99

Taco Tuesday Special

$17.99

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$16.99

Vibe Burger

$12.99

Vibe Pasta Meal w/Shrooms

$18.99

Snapple

$3.50

Extra Sauces

$1.00

Pecan Tacos

$18.99

Homemade Banana Pudding

$6.00

Order of Cauliflower Only

$9.99

Steak Nachos

$19.99

Pecan Nachos

$17.99

Beignets

$6.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Upgcharge Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$6.99

Side Jambalaya

$5.99

Crab Cakes Only

$16.99

Walnut Tacos

$18.99

Walnut Nachos

$18.99

Side Baby Lima Beans

$5.00

add taco meat

$6.99

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Meatloaf with Dirty Rice

$16.99

Tuna Salad

$16.99

Crabby Burger

$17.99

Steak & Eggs

$20.99

Cajun Boil Box w/Meat

$21.99

Cajun Boil Box No Meat

$18.99

Extra Syrup

$0.85

Jackfruit Ribs

$21.99

Jackfruit Beef Stew

$17.99

Impossible Ribs

$21.99

Carrot Dog

$12.99

Chik'n Drumstick Box

$17.99

All The Vibes Burger

$19.99

Chick'n Drumsticks Only

$10.99

Extra Nacho Cheese

$2.99

Shrimp Nachos

$18.99

Kids Meal

$5.99

Side Mushroom Orzo

$5.99

Vibe Power Bowl

$12.99

Man of the Haus

$18.99

Vibe Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Grilled Pepper Steak

$17.99

Shrimp PoBoy

$17.99

Fried Shrimp Box

$19.99

Extra Pickles

$0.75

Shrimp on Bun

$15.99

Black Bean Burger

$14.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baton Rouge's Only 100% Vegan Restaurant!

Location

4608 Bennington Avenue, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juban's Restaurant & Bar - 3739 Perkins Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3739 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Southfin Southern Poke - Perkins
orange star4.7 • 638
4321 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant - 4335 PERKINS RD
orange star4.2 • 49
4335 PERKINS RD Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Acme Oyster House - Baton Rouge
orange star4.4 • 1,452
3535 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Solera - Spanish Tapas Restaurant and Bar - 4205 Perkins Road
orange starNo Reviews
4205 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston