Burgers
Juice & Smoothies

Vegan Juiceology

review star

No reviews yet

413 North Howard Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

Order Again

Juice

pineapple / celery / mint / lemon
ARUBA

ARUBA

$13.00Out of stock

peach / plum / pear / lime

ATOMIC APPLE

$13.00

apple / ginger root / lemon

BEET LEMONADE

BEET LEMONADE

$13.00

beetroot apple / pineapple / orange / ginger root / lemon

CITRUS FAT BURNER

CITRUS FAT BURNER

$12.00Out of stock

grapefruit / pineapple / orange / lemon / cayenne pepper

COLD CURE TONIC

COLD CURE TONIC

$13.00

carrot / apple / orange / pineapple / ginger root / turmeric root / lemon

ELDERBERRY HIBISCUS TEA

ELDERBERRY HIBISCUS TEA

$16.00Out of stock

elderberry / hibiscus / strawberry / blueberry / blackberry / ginger root / cinnamon / lemon

EMERALD ELIXIR

$13.00Out of stock

kale / green apple / pear / ginger root / lemon

GOOD MORNING GREENS

GOOD MORNING GREENS

$13.00Out of stock

kale / spinach / cucumber / celer / apple / ginger root / lemon

GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH

$12.00

grapefruit / apple / ginger root / mint / lemon

GREEN DETOX

GREEN DETOX

$13.00Out of stock

spinach / cucumber / apple ginger root / parsley / lemon

PINEBERRY

PINEBERRY

$13.00Out of stock

pineapple / strawberry / blueberry / lemon

RED

RED

$11.00Out of stock

seeded watermelon / lemon

RED BASIL

$12.00Out of stock

seeded watermelon / basil / lemon

SLIM BURNER

SLIM BURNER

$12.00Out of stock

grapefruit / apple / orange / ginger root / lemon

SLIM DETOX

SLIM DETOX

$11.00Out of stock

carrot / orange / apple / ginger root / lemon

SPICY PINEAPPLE

SPICY PINEAPPLE

$13.00

pineapple / ginger root / lemon / cayenne pepper

SUMMER RED

SUMMER RED

$13.00Out of stock

seeded watermelon / strawberry / pineapple / mint / lemon

SWEET KALE

SWEET KALE

$13.00

kale / pineapple / apple / lemon

THE HYDRATOR

$13.00

pineapple / celery / mint / lemon

THE REFRESHER

THE REFRESHER

$11.00Out of stock

cucumber / apple / ginger / mint / lemon

TROPICAL BASIL PUNCH

TROPICAL BASIL PUNCH

$13.00Out of stock

pineapple / apple / orange / mango / peach / basil / lemon

TROPICAL GREEN

TROPICAL GREEN

$13.00Out of stock

kale / pineapple / apple / mango / mint / lemon / lime

SWEET POTATO PIE

$13.00

sweet potato / carrot / pear / apple / lemon / cinnamon / nutmeg

Classic Smoothie

BANANA SPLIT SMOOTHIE

$9.00

banana / pineapple / mango / apple juice / dates

BEET LEMONADE SMOOTHIE

$10.00

beet root / pineapple / apple / orange / ginger root / lemon / dates

BERRY GOOD SMOOTHIE

$9.00

banana / blueberry / blackberry / raspberry / strawberry /apple juice / dates

BLUE JAY SMOOTHIE

$9.00

blueberry / banana/ apple juice / dates

GOOD MORNING GREENS SMOOTHIE

$10.00

kale / spinach / cucumber / celery / apple / ginger root / lemon / mango / dates

HANGOVER CURE SMOOTHIE

$10.00

carrot / banana / pineapple / orange / apple / lemon / turmeric root / ginger root / dates

KALE COOLER SMOOTHIE

$10.00

kale / pineapple / apple / lemon / coconut / lime / dates

SURE THING SMOOTHIE

$9.00

strawberry / banana / apple juice / dates

THE CARRIBEAN SMOOTHIE

$10.00

pineapple / mango / peach / strawberry / apple juice / dates

TROPICAL GREEN SMOOTHIE

$10.00

kale / pineapple / apple / mango / mint / lemon / lime

SUMMER RED SMOOTHIE

$10.00

seeded watermelon / strawberry / pineapple / mint / lemon / dates

SUGAR BABY SMOOTHIE

$10.00

seeded sugar baby melon / pineapple / dates

GREEN AVOCADO

$12.00

Protein Smoothie

BANANA PUDDING

$11.00

oat milk / banana / mango / vanilla protein / dates

BLUEBERRY PIE

$11.50

oat milk / banana / blueberry / blackberry / strawberry / vanilla protein / granola / dates

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$11.50

oat milk / raw cocoa / cocoa nibs / banana / hemp seeds / chocolate vegan protein / dates

CHUNKY MONKEY

$11.50

oat milk / raw cocoa / banana / peanut butter / chocolate vegan protein / dates

KALE CREME BRULEE

$11.00

oat milk / kale / banana / vanilla vegan protein / dates

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$11.00

oat milk / strawberry / banana / vanilla vegan protein /dates

Açaí Bowl

AÇAÍ BOWL

AÇAÍ BOWL

$13.00

açaí / banana / strawberry / blueberry / granola / coconut / agave drizzle

Avocado Toast

avocado / sea salt / black pepper / garlic / cumin / cilantro / crushed red pepper / lemon/ vegan butter

Avo Toast - 1 Slice

$7.00

avocado / sea salt / black pepper / garlic / cumin / cilantro / crushed red pepper / lemon/ vegan butter

Avo Toast - 2 Slices

$12.00

avocado / sea salt / black pepper / garlic / cumin / cilantro / crushed red pepper / lemon/ vegan butter

Vegan Burgers

The O.G. & Fries

$20.00

The Shroom O.G. & Fries

$25.00

Hey Hon! & Fries

$20.00

Vegan Burger Only

$14.00

Vegan Burger Combo

$25.00

Extra Burger

$5.00

Side - Fries

$8.00

Extras

Sautéed Onions

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a farm-to-bottle shop and juice company cold-pressing all fresh and natural ingredients for the working on-the-go individual and health-conscious collective. Rooted in seasonal, natural ingredients and sustainable cooperatives, we guarantee that our products are a sought-after solution to the sugar and preservative-filled beverages flooding the market today. We are dedicated to supporting our communities and building a brand legacy that will educate and initiate personal and public health revolutions.

Website

Location

413 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

