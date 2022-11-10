Vegan Plate imageView gallery

Vegan plate 🌱

859 Reviews

$$

1550 W FULLERTON AV

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Spring Rolls
Drunken Noodle
Pad Thai

Appetizer

Edamame

$4.95

Seasoned Fries

$5.95

Garden Rolls

$5.99

Rice noodle, soy chicken, shredded romaine lettuce, bean sprouts and fresh basil, wrapped with rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce. Served 2 pcs. Gluten free available upon request.

Spring Rolls

$7.95

Deep fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrot, mung bean noodles and shiitake mushroom served with sweet and sour sauce. Served 6 pcs.

Shumai

$8.95

Soy protein, shiitake mushroom, carrot, topped with seaweed pearl and wrapped up with wonton skin

Gyoza

$6.25

Sweet Chili Gyoza

$7.95

Deep fried veggie dumplings topped with sweet chili sauce and cilantro. Served 6 pcs.

Curry Gyoza

$8.95

Steamed veggie dumplings, salsa, carrot, red cabbage and cilantro in green curry. Served 6 pcs.

Gluten Free Gyoza

$7.50

Crispy Tofu

$7.95

Deep fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts. Served 6 pcs.

Fried Taro Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Tofu Satay

$8.95

Marinated fried tofu on skewers served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad. Served 5 pcs.

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Marinated fried soy chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad. Served 5 pcs.

Fish Nuggets

$8.95

Lightly battered fried soy fish served with ketchup and sweet chili sauce. served 6 pcs.

Golden Chicken

$8.95

Vegan Tempura

$11.95

Broccoli, Onion ring, Pumpkin, Sweet potato, Zucchini and Soy shrimp lightly battered and deep fried. Served with tempura sauce.

Soup

Miso Soup

$4.50+

Veggie Miso Soup

$6.50

Broccoli, cabbage, napa, soft tofu, carrot, zucchini, seaweed and scallion.

Veggie Soup

$6.50

Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, carrot, zucchini and cilantro.

Seaweed Soup

$13.50

Vegetable broth with seaweed, tofu, green onion, mung bean noodles and napa cabbage.

Tom Kha Kai Soup

$13.95

Fresh mushrooms, soy chicken, tomato, white onion and exotic herbs in hot and sour coconut milk broth. Gluten free available upon request.

Tom Yum Soup

$13.50

Fresh mushrooms, tomato, white onion and exotic herbs in hot and sour lemongrass broth with choice of tofu, veggie or chicken. Gluten free available upon request.

Spicy Seafood Soup

$13.95

Soy fish, soy shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, ginger and basil in hot and sour lemongrass broth.

Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Diced cucumber, red onion and red bell pepper in sweet vinegar.

House Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato and cucumber with choice of peanut or Italian dressing.

Green Power Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, carrot, red cabbage, avocado, cucumber, edamame and red onion topped with walnuts. Served with choice of peanut or Italian dressing.

Papaya Salad

$12.50

Crispy Tofu Salad

$12.95

Crispy tofu, carrot, red onion, green onion, cilantro and cashew nut in spicy lime sauce.

Glass Noodle Salad

$12.95

Mung bean noodles, tomato, mushrooms, carrot, cilantro, red onion and chili paste tossed with spicy lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.

Vegan Sashimi Salad

$14.00

Curry

Red Curry

$15.50

Red chili paste with coconut milk, basil, bell pepper, eggplant and bamboo shoots. Served with brown rice and choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Green Curry

$15.50

Green chili paste with coconut milk, basil, bell pepper, eggplant and bamboo shoots. Served with brown rice and choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Yellow Curry

$15.50

Yellow chili paste with coconut milk, sweet potato, onion, carrot, spice and herbs. Served with brown rice and choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Entree

American Broccoli

$15.50

Stir fried American broccoli. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Cashew Nuts

$15.50

Stir fried roasted cashew nut, bell pepper, celery, carrot and pineapple. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Fresh Ginger

$15.50

Stir fried mushroom, fresh ginger, garlic, green onion, carrot and bell pepper. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Garlic Pepper

$15.50

Sauteed garlic, black pepper, cilantro and garlic sauce on a bed of steamed carrot and broccoli. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Thai Basil

$15.50

Stir fried basil leaves, carrot, fresh chili, garlic, onion and bell pepper. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Pad Woon Zen

$15.50

Stir fried mung bean noodles, tomato, mushrooms, carrot, onion and green onion. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

P.E.T

$15.50

Pumpkin, eggplant and steamed tofu in garlic sauce with bell pepper, basil and chili. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Spicy Eggplant

$15.50

Eggplant, onion, garlic, sweet basil, bell pepper and carrot sauteed with chili paste. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Stir Fried Vegetables

$15.50

Stir fried carrot, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, napa cabbage, zucchini, mushroom and celery with light brown sauce. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Sweet and Sour

$15.50

Stir fried pineapple, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot and scallion with sweet and sour sauce. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Orange

$15.50

Soy chicken lightly battered and marinated with orange sauce and diced fresh orange. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein.

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$15.50

Stir-fried lightly battered soy chicken, bell pepper, carrot, onion, celery, peanut, and dried chili in our special Kung Pao sauce. (Gluten-free option available upon request)

Noodle and Fried Rice

Wonton Noodle Soup

$15.50

Rice noodle or flat noodle, bean sprout, American broccoli and veggie dumpling in vegetable broth, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic crushed. With your choice of protein.

Yakisoba

$15.50

Stir fried wheat noodles with bean sprouts, celery, carrot, cabbage and broccoli. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Drunken Noodle

$15.50

Jungle Noodle

$15.50

Stir fried wheat noodles with fresh chili sauce, garlic, mushroom, sweet basil, tomato, carrot and bell pepper. With your choice of protein.

Pad Thai

$15.50

Pad See-Ew

$15.50

Stir fried flat noodles and broccoli with sweet soy sauce. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Curry Fried Rice

$15.50

Pan fried Brown rice in curry powder with pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato, cashew nut and raisins. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Spicy Fried Rice

$15.50

Pan fried brown rice, garlic, sweet basil, onion, tomato, carrot and bell pepper with ground garlic-chili. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Veggie Fried Rice

$15.50

Pan fried brown rice with onion, carrot, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, napa cabbage, zucchini, mushroom and celery. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.

Chef's Special

Praram's Plate

$14.50

Red Angel Noodle

$15.50

Angel noodle in curry sauce with soy shrimp, salsa, red cabbage, carrot and cilantro.

Tom Yum Goong Ramen

$15.95

Spicy creamy tom yum broth with soy shrimp, mushroom and bean sprouts. Garnished with green onion and cilantro.

Pepper Steak

$15.95Out of stock

Marinated soy pepper steak in black pepper sauce served with salad and fries.

Fish Steak

$15.95

Breaded deep fried soy fish served with french fries and steamed veggie.

3 Flavored Chili Fish

$15.95

Deep fried soy fish on a bed of lettuce topped with sweet chili sauce, carrot, bell pepper, white onion and pineapple.

Chicken Katsu Curry Over Rice

$16.50

Japanese style curry with breaded soy chicken and steamed vegetables over exclusive brown rice.

Combination

(C) Cashew Nut

$16.50

(C) Fresh Ginger

$16.50

(C) Garlic Pepper

$16.50

(C) Thai Basil

$16.50

(C) Spicy Eggplant

$16.50

(C) Stir Fried Vegetables

$16.50Out of stock

(C) Sweet&Sour

$16.50

(C) Pad Thai

$16.50

(C) Red curry

$16.50

(C) Green Curry

$16.50

(C) Yellow Curry

$16.50

(C) Golden Chicken

$16.50

(C) P.E.T

$16.50

(C) Praram’s Plate

$16.50

(C) Drunken Noodle

$16.50

Desserts

Banana Spring Rolls

$4.25

Deep fried Banana, Vegan chocolate chips and Sweet coconut flakes wrapped with spring roll sheet.

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$5.25Out of stock

Tofu Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Mini Tofu Cheesecake

$4.25Out of stock

Coconut Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Thai traditional coconut ice cream bar. Dine-in and pick up Only. This items are not available for delivery order.

Beverage

Green Tea

$3.00

Ginger Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Smoothie

$6.50Out of stock

Can Soda

$1.50

Milk Tea

$4.50

Side item

Brown Rice

$4.00

Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$6.50

Steamed carrot, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, napa cabbage, zucchini, mushroom and celery

Dressing

$2.00

Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

