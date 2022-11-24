Vegan Treats Wholesale imageView gallery

Vegan Treats Wholesale

611 Reviews

$$

1444 Linden St

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

9" Cakes

Brownie Supreme Cake

Brownie Supreme Cake

$40.00

Vanilla cake with filled with chocolate frosting and brownie chunks.

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$40.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$40.00
Confetti Cake

Confetti Cake

$40.00

Vanilla cake with baked in sprinkles, filled with vanilla icing.

Cookies and Cream Cake

Cookies and Cream Cake

$40.00

Chocolate cake filled with cookies and cream icing.

Death By Chocolate Cake

$45.00

Chocolate cake filled with chocolate frosting, encased in chocolate.

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$40.00

Lemon cake filled with lemon mousse and lemon curd.

Peanut Butter Bomb

Peanut Butter Bomb

$34.00

Chocolate bundt cake topped with mounds of peanut butter mousse, encased in chocolate.

Peanut Butter Tandy Cake

Peanut Butter Tandy Cake

$45.00

Layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with peanut butter mousse, encased in chocolate.

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$40.00
Toasted Coconut Cake

Toasted Coconut Cake

$40.00

Coconut cake filled with coconut whipped cream, covered in toasted coconut flakes.

Vanilla Raspberry Mousse Cake

Vanilla Raspberry Mousse Cake

$40.00

Vanilla cake filled with raspberry mousse and raspberry jam.

Vanilla Strawberry Cake

Vanilla Strawberry Cake

$40.00

Vanilla cake filled with whipped cream and strawberry jam.

9" Cheesecakes

Brownie Chunk Cheesecake

$42.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$42.00

Chocolate Cookie Crunch Cheesecake

$42.00

Coffee Cheesecake

$42.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$42.00

NY Style Cheesecake (Plain)

$42.00

NY Style Cheesecake with Blueberry Topping

$42.00

NY Style Cheesecake with Cherry Topping

$42.00

Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake

$42.00

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$42.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$42.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$42.00

Cookies by the Dozen

Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$29.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$29.00

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookies

$29.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$29.00

Peanut Butter Cookies

$29.00

Tahitian Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookies

$29.00

Cannoli by the Dozen

Chocolate Chip Cannoli (Traditional)

$40.00

Chocolate Encased Cannoli

$45.00

Brownies by the Dozen

Caramel Pecan Brownies

$33.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Brownie Bar

$36.00

Cookies & Cream Brownies

$33.00

Cosmic Brownies

$33.00

Double Chocolate Chip Brownies

$33.00

Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

$33.00

Peanut Butter Mousse Brownies

$33.00

Cupcakes by the 1/4 sheet (20)

Black Bottom Cream Cheese Cupcakes

$50.00

Carrot with Cream Cheese Frosting Cupcakes

$50.00

Cookies and Cream Cupcakes

$50.00

Peanut Butter Mousse Cupcakes

$50.00

Red Velvet with Cream Cheese Frosting Cupcakes

$50.00

Vanilla Buttercream Cupcakes

$50.00

Whoopie Pies by the 1/2 dozen (6)

Traditional Whoopie Pies

$22.00

Cookies and Cream Whoopie Pies

$22.00

Peanut Butter Mousse Whoopie Pies

$22.00

Individual Tiramisu by the dozen

Individual Tiramisu

$48.00

GF Cakes

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$53.00

Gluten-free carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Gluten-Free Death By Chocolate Cake

$56.00

Gluten-free chocolate cake filled with chocolate frosting, encased in chocolate.

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Mousse Bomb

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Mousse Bomb

$45.00

Gluten-free chocolate bundt cake topped with mounds of peanut butter mousse, encased in chocolate.

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Tandy Cake

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Tandy Cake

$56.00

Alternating layers of gluten-free chocolate and vanilla cake filled with peanut butter mousse, encased in chocolate.

GF Cheesecakes

Gluten-Free Key Lime Cheesecake

$48.00

Gluten-Free Lemon Cheesecake

$48.00

Gluten-Free NY Style Cheesecake (Plain)

$48.00

Gluten-Free NY Style Blueberry Topped Cheesecake

$48.00

Gluten-Free NY Style Cherry Topped Cheesecake

$48.00

Gluten-Free Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$48.00

GF Cookies

Gluten-Free Butterscotch Cookies

$36.00

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

$36.00

Gluten-Free Cowboy Cookies

$36.00

Gluten-Free Mandarin White Chocolate Chip Cookies

$36.00

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies

$36.00

GF Cannoli

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$54.00

GF Brownies

Gluten-Free Caramel Pecan Brownies

$42.00

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Brownies

$42.00

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Mousse Brownies

$42.00

Gluten-Free Triple Chocolate Brownies

$42.00
Restaurant info

Vegan Treats Wholesale

Location

1444 Linden St, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

Vegan Treats Wholesale image

