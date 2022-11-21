Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Bagels

Vegan Treats Bakery

611 Reviews

$$

1444 Linden St

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Popular Items

Traditional Cannoli
Pumpkin Mousse Pie
Soft Serve Cup of Chocolate and Raspberry

Ice Cream

Soft Serve Cup of Chocolate

$4.95

Soft Serve Cup of Chocolate and Raspberry

$4.95

Soft Serve - Cup of Raspberry

$4.95

French Pastries 3"

Apple Speculoos Cheesecake on a Stick

$11.95

Opera

$11.95

Chicago Style Cheese Cake

$11.95

Confetti Cake

$11.95
Cookie Dough Cake

Cookie Dough Cake

$11.95

Death by Chocolate Cake

$11.95

Carrot Cardamom Cake

$11.95
Peanut Butter Bomb

Peanut Butter Bomb

$11.95

Pumpkin Mousse Pie

$13.95
Peanut Butter Tandy Cake

Peanut Butter Tandy Cake

$11.95

3D Pumpkin Cake

$12.95

Vanilla Caramel Pecan Parfait

$11.95

Gf Mexican Chocoflan

$13.95
GF Carrot Cake

GF Carrot Cake

$12.95

GF Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$12.95

GF Pumpkin Chai Cheesecake

$12.95

Cakes for Sharing

"It's me, I'm the problem" Red Velvet and Chocolate Mousse Cake

"It's me, I'm the problem" Red Velvet and Chocolate Mousse Cake

$135.00

6" Confetti Cake

$34.95

6" Death By Chocolate

$37.95
6” Peanut Butter Tandy

6" Peanut Butter Tandy

$37.95

6" Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake

$49.95

6" Mexican Chocoflan

$34.95Out of stock

Tall 6" Carrot Cardamom Cake

$49.95Out of stock

6" Vanilla Cake with Cookies and Cream

$49.95Out of stock

*Donuts, Buns and Danish

Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$5.95Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Chai Bun with Pumpkin Cream Cheese Icing

$4.95Out of stock

Raspberry Danish

$4.95Out of stock
Blueberry Cake Donut

Blueberry Cake Donut

$3.00Out of stock
Boston Cream Donut

Boston Cream Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Frosted with Chocolate Sprinkles

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Sprinkle Cake Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll Donut

$3.95Out of stock

Glazed Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Jelly Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Mousse Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Smores

$3.00Out of stock

Sprinkle Donut

$3.00Out of stock
Strawberry Crunch Cake Donut

Strawberry Crunch Cake Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Cake Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Danish

$4.95Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Somoa Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

Black Bottom Cream Cheese Cupcake

Black Bottom Cream Cheese Cupcake

$2.75Out of stock
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cupcakes

$2.75
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cupcakes

$2.75
Black Bottom Cupcake

Black Bottom Cupcake

$2.75Out of stock

Halloween Cupcakes

$4.95Out of stock

Mexican Chocolate Sugar Skull Cupcakes

$4.95Out of stock

Brownies & Bars

Cosmic Brownie

$4.50
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Square

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Square

$9.95Out of stock

Cannoli

Traditional Cannoli

Traditional Cannoli

$4.50

Chocolates, Candy & Cake Pops

Cookie Dough Skull

Cookie Dough Skull

$5.95

Jumbo Planchette

$6.95Out of stock
Blackout chocolate scaredy cat with red velvet filling

Blackout chocolate scaredy cat with red velvet filling

$5.95Out of stock
Cinnamon "spookie" dough with black salted caramel boo bar

Cinnamon "spookie" dough with black salted caramel boo bar

$8.00Out of stock
2022 Fatally Yours Halloween Chocolate Box

2022 Fatally Yours Halloween Chocolate Box

$99.95Out of stock

Cookies

Banana Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Zest White Chocolate Chip

$3.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

GF Butterscotch Cookie

$3.95

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

Iced Pumpkin Shortbread Cookie

$3.95

Large Iced Shortbread Pumpkin Cookie

$4.95Out of stock

Whoopie Pies

Traditional Whoopie Pie

$4.25

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$4.25

Cookies & Cream Whoopie Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$4.25

Pies

6" Pumpkin Pie

$19.95Out of stock

Beverages

La Colombe -Draft Oatly Latte

La Colombe -Draft Oatly Latte

$4.00
La Colombe -Pure Black on Tap

La Colombe -Pure Black on Tap

$3.50
La Colombe- Hot Drip Coffee

La Colombe- Hot Drip Coffee

$2.00
La Colombe Hot Tea-Breakfast

La Colombe Hot Tea-Breakfast

$2.00
Liquid Death Mountian Water

Liquid Death Mountian Water

$3.00
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00
Liquid Death-Berry it Alive -Sparkling Water

Liquid Death-Berry it Alive -Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

with Real Agave Nectar

Liquid Death-Mango Chainsaw

Liquid Death-Mango Chainsaw

$3.00Out of stock

with Real Agave Nectar

Liquid Death-Severed Lime-Sparkling Water

Liquid Death-Severed Lime-Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

with Real Agave Nectar

La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Canned Latte

$4.50

LaColombe-Canned Oat Milk Latte

$4.50

LaColombe-Canned Vanilla Oat Latte

$4.50

Boylan Shirley Temple

$3.00

Boylan Birch Beer

$3.00

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan Grape Soda

$3.00

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Joe’s Classic Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Joe's Lime Tea Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Joe's Mango Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Joe's Green Tea

$3.00

Joe’s Lemon Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Joe’s Peach Tea Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Merchandise

$25 Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00
$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00
Tie-dyed Vegan Treats Rabbit Hoodie

Tie-dyed Vegan Treats Rabbit Hoodie

$50.00
Mauve Cat Hoodie

Mauve Cat Hoodie

$50.00

Eagle Hoodie

$50.00

VT Crewneck Sweatshirt

$40.00

Fox Hoodie

$50.00

Gorilla Hoodie

$40.00
Blue Original VT Tee Slim Fit

Blue Original VT Tee Slim Fit

$25.00
Orchid Original VT Tee

Orchid Original VT Tee

$25.00
Kids Baseball Tee

Kids Baseball Tee

$25.00
Kids Hoodie

Kids Hoodie

$25.00
Red VT Hot/Cold Tumbler

Red VT Hot/Cold Tumbler

$25.00
Vegan Treats Tumbler

Vegan Treats Tumbler

$15.00
Insulated Tote

Insulated Tote

$12.95

Large Reuseable Grocery Bag

$4.00
Vegan Treats Roller Ghost Canvas Tote

Vegan Treats Roller Ghost Canvas Tote

$20.00
Ghost Enamel Pin

Ghost Enamel Pin

$5.95
Bear Patch

Bear Patch

$5.00
Reaper Patch

Reaper Patch

$5.00
Vegan Treats Cat Keychain

Vegan Treats Cat Keychain

$5.00
Bunny Patch

Bunny Patch

$5.00

Enamel Pin Set

$9.60Out of stock
Fatally Yours Umbrella

Fatally Yours Umbrella

$25.00
Fatally Yours Pennant

Fatally Yours Pennant

$22.00

Vegan Treat Notebook and Pen Set

$9.95
Vegan Treats Cat Canvas Pouch

Vegan Treats Cat Canvas Pouch

$12.00

Red Original VT Tee

$25.00

Halloween Pin Pack

$6.00
Vegan Treats Stay Gold Fanny Pack

Vegan Treats Stay Gold Fanny Pack

$20.00
Vegan Treats Scaredy Cat Blue and Gold Tee

Vegan Treats Scaredy Cat Blue and Gold Tee

$25.00

Vegan Treats Sticker Pack

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1444 Linden St, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

Gallery
Vegan Treats image
Vegan Treats image
Vegan Treats image
Vegan Treats image

