Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vegan Cuban Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

9640 sw 72 st

MIAMI, FL 33173

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Cafe con "Leche"

Small Items

"Buttered" Cuban Toast

"Buttered" Cuban Toast

$3.75

Pressed plant-based buttered Vegan Cuban bread.

Revoltillo (Scrambled JUST Egg) 6 oz (GF)

Revoltillo (Scrambled JUST Egg) 6 oz (GF)

$7.15

JUST Egg Revoltillo + Onions + Peppers, Cuban Spices Gluten-Free

Tortilla Española Slice (GF)

Tortilla Española Slice (GF)

$7.15

Homemade Just Egg Tortilla Espanola + Cuban spices + potatoes + onions + peppers. Gluten-Free

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$3.85

Stuffed potato ball + Plant-Based Picadillo + (Non-GMO Soy), Panko breaded: Contains: Soy, Gluten

Organic Hazelnut Overnight Oats W/ Fruits (GF)

Organic Hazelnut Overnight Oats W/ Fruits (GF)

$8.00

16 oz Organic Soaked Oats in Oat Milk + Vegan Nutella + Cacao powder + Organic chia + side of Organic Berries.

Fried "Ham" & Cheeze

Fried "Ham" & Cheeze

$8.95

Gouda Cheeze + Organic Soy "Ham", Panko Breaded. Contains: Organic Soy, Gluten

Fried Yuquitas (GF)

Fried Yuquitas (GF)

$6.25

Fried Yuquitas + side of Garlic Cilantro Sauce.

Fried Boniato (Cuban Sweet Potato) GF

Fried Boniato (Cuban Sweet Potato) GF

$6.25

Fried Boniato aka Cuban Sweet Potato + side of house-made Pink Sauce!

Tostones (Fried Green Plantains) GF

Tostones (Fried Green Plantains) GF

$6.25

3 Fried Green Plantains + side of house-made garlic cilantro sauce!

Organic Fruit Cup

Organic Fruit Cup

$6.00

Organic Strawberries + Organic Blueberries.

Main Plates & Platters

Cuban Torrejas W Organic Berries

Cuban Torrejas W Organic Berries

$12.00

3 Cuban Torrejas aka Cuban french toasts + side of organic berries!

Juntos y Revueltos (Scrambled JUST "Egg" Platter)

Juntos y Revueltos (Scrambled JUST "Egg" Platter)

$13.50

House-made Just Egg Revoltillo, Avocado slices, Buttered Cuban Toast!

Con Todos los Hierros

Con Todos los Hierros

$15.00

2 Croquetas of your choice + plant-based buttered Cuban toast + a tortilla Española slice + side of Garlic Cilantro Sauce!

El Regular aka The Usual

El Regular aka The Usual

$9.50

Classic Cuban Breakfast including a plant-based buttered Cuban toast + Cafe con Oatly, inspired by our most Loyal and Regular customers!

Empanadas

New Guava & Cheeze Empanada (Fried)

New Guava & Cheeze Empanada (Fried)

$5.00

Guava and Vegan Mozzarella Cheeze Empanada. Contains: Gluten

Ham & Cheeze Empanada (Fried)

Ham & Cheeze Empanada (Fried)

$5.00

Organic Soy "Ham", Vegan Mozzarella Cheeze, House-made empanadas. CONTAINS: Organic Soy, Gluten

"Beef" Empanada

"Beef" Empanada

$5.00

"Beef" Empanadas with Non-GMO Soy Beef, Cuban Spices. House-made CONTAINS: Organic Soy, Gluten

Cheeze Empanada (Fried)

Cheeze Empanada (Fried)

$5.00

Fried Vegan Mozzarella Cheeze House-made Empanada. CONTAINS: Organic Soy, Gluten

Chorizo & Cheeze Empanada

Chorizo & Cheeze Empanada

$5.00

"Chorizo" & Cheeze Empanada made with Pea Protein (Beyond), mildly spicy. (Baked) Contains: Gluten

Croquetas

Ham Croqueta

Ham Croqueta

$2.50

Creamy Cashew Cream, Organic (soy-based ham), Cuban Spices, Breaded on Panko. CONTAINS: Organic Soy, Garlic cilantro sauce not included.

Chickpeas Croqueta (GF)

Chickpeas Croqueta (GF)

$2.50Out of stock

Organic Chick Peas, seasoned with Cuban Spices, breaded on Cassava flour. Gluten-Free, Soy Free, Nuts Free. Garlic cilantro sauce not included.

Croqueta Platter

Croqueta Platter

$8.95

Three (3) delicious Croquetas of your choice + Side of our Signature Cilantro Sauce + Soda crackers to make a croqueta sandwich!

Box of 10 Croquetas

Box of 10 Croquetas

Create your Croqueta Dream Box (10) + 3 of our delicious Garlic Cilantro Sauce!

Sandwiches

Cubano Sandwich with Chips

Cubano Sandwich with Chips

$13.00

Our signature Jackfruit pulled Lechon Asado + Organic Plant-Based "Ham" + Creamy Vegan Cheeze + Follow Your Heart Mayo + Organic Sweet Pickles + Mustard on a Vegan Cuban Sourdough Bread pressed/toasted to perfection. CONTAINS: Organic Soy, Gluten

Croqueta Preparada with Chips

Croqueta Preparada with Chips

$13.75

If you wish for Croquetas and a Sandwich you must try this one! Organic Soy "Ham" + Cheeze + Vegan mayo + mustard + two Croquetas pressed on a Vegan Cuban Sourdough Bread. CONTAINS: Organic Soy, Gluten

Media Noche with Chips

Media Noche with Chips

$13.75

This Plant-based Media Noche will bring you a sweet, salty, and deeply satisfying taste! Our signature Jackfruit pulled Lechon Asado + Organic Soy "Ham" + Creamy Cheeze + Follow Your Heart Mayo + Pickles + Mustard, pressed/toasted to perfection! CONTAINS: Organic Soy, Gluten

Pan Con Revoltillo (Scrambled JUST Egg Sandwich)

Pan Con Revoltillo (Scrambled JUST Egg Sandwich)

$12.00

Toasted Vegan Bun with house-made JUST Egg Revoltillo + Avocado Slices + Plantain Chips.

Pan con Croquetas with Chips (Dark Edition)

Pan con Croquetas with Chips (Dark Edition)

$11.50

If you are a croqueta and sandwich lover this is your perfect match! 2 "Ham " Croquetas drizzled with our signature cilantro sauce + Julienne fries on a Vegan Sourdough Bun. CONTAINS: Organic Soy on "Ham" Croquetas, Gluten

Sandwiches Box of 3

Sandwiches Box of 3

$39.00

Select any sandwich to build your VCC Dream Box for you to share + side of Plantain chips! CONTAINS: Organic Soy, Gluten

Box of 2 Frita Sliders

Box of 2 Frita Sliders

$13.95

2 Frita Sliders: Beyond Meat product mixed in-house + Cuban Spices, Cooked on Secret Frita Sauce + Diced Onions + Ketchup + Julienne fries on Vegan Sourdough Slider buns.

Box of 4 Frita Sliders

Box of 4 Frita Sliders

$27.95

4 Frita Sliders: Beyond Meat product mixed in-house + Cuban Spices, Cooked on Secret Frita Sauce + Diced Onions + Ketchup + Julienne fries on Vegan Sourdough Slider buns.

Pastelitos

Guava & Cheeze Pastelito

Guava & Cheeze Pastelito

$3.50

Vegan Puff Pastry filled with Guava paste + Vegan Cream Cheeze + a kiss of agave on top for the final touch.

Cheeze Pastelito

Cheeze Pastelito

$2.85

Vegan Puff Pastry Filled with Vegan Cream Cheeze + Dash of powdered sugar.

Guava Pastelito

Guava Pastelito

$2.85

Vegan Puff Pastry filled with Guava paste + a kiss of agave on top for the final touch of sweetness.

“Meat” Pastelito

“Meat” Pastelito

$3.75

Our Delicious “Meat” Pastelitos filled with Beyond “Picadillo” + a kiss of agave on top for the final touch of sweetness.

Sauces

Garlic Cilantro Sauce (GF)

Garlic Cilantro Sauce (GF)

$1.35
Garlic Cilantro Sauce Jar (GF)

Garlic Cilantro Sauce Jar (GF)

$12.00
Hot Sauce (GF)

Hot Sauce (GF)

$1.25
Pink "Mayo" Citrus Sauce (GF)

Pink "Mayo" Citrus Sauce (GF)

$1.35

Ketchup (GF)

$0.85

Desserts

Abuelitas Flan (GF)

Abuelitas Flan (GF)

$7.50

Personal size cuban flan. Contains: Coconut

Arroz con Leche (GF)

Arroz con Leche (GF)

$7.50

Abuelitas Arroz Con Leche

Guava Bread Pudding

Guava Bread Pudding

$7.50

Delicious Abuelitas Guava Bread Pudding. Made with vegan Cuban bread, moist and fluffy. Contains: Gluten, Soy

Mini Churro Donuts (GF)

Mini Churro Donuts (GF)

$6.50

3 Vegan and gluten-free cinnamon churro donuts (Served Cold) by Pamela Wasabi with a side of "Leche" condensada. (Condensed Coconut Milk) to dip in! Ingredients: Almond flour, coconut sugar, water, coconut oil, brown rice flour, oat flour, maple syrup, chickpea pure, flax meal, baking powder, pink salt, cinnamon, vanilla, xanthan gum. Coated in organic sugar-cane. 

Guava + Rose Cheezecake (GF)

Guava + Rose Cheezecake (GF)

$9.00

Ingredients: celestial chunk cookie crust, cashew, guava, coconut milk, vanilla syrup, lemon, pink salt, sunflower lecithin, coconut oil, agar, rose syrup. By Pamela Wasabi (Served Frozen)

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.50

Ingredients: divine double chocolate cookie crust, cashew, coconut milk, vanilla syrup, lemon, pink salt, sunflower lecithin, coconut oil, cold-brew, cognac, cacao, agar. vegan | gluten-free | organic ingredients. By Pamela Wasabi

Pumpkin Flan (GF)

Pumpkin Flan (GF)

$7.50

Fall in Love with our delicious Pumpkin Flavor Flan this Fall! 💚 Contains: Coconut

Merch

2 Equis Croqueta T Shirt (Medium)

2 Equis Croqueta T Shirt (Medium)

$22.00Out of stock

Color: Grey, Unisex. Printed local!

Doctor Croqueta T Shirt (Medium)

Doctor Croqueta T Shirt (Medium)

$22.00Out of stock

Color: Grey, Unisex. Printed local!

VCC Logo Tropical Sticker

VCC Logo Tropical Sticker

$3.00

If you are in love with our new logo just like we are these stickers are for you! They are 3” x 3”, scratches and water resistant that will go great on any tumbler or water bottle!

Coffee/Hot Drinks

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Shot of Cuban Espresso.

Colada

Colada

$2.50

4 oz of Cuban Espresso.

Cortadito W/ Oatmilk

Cortadito W/ Oatmilk

$3.50

Shot of Cuban Espresso and steamed Oatmilk.

Cafe Con "Leche" 8 oz

Cafe Con "Leche" 8 oz

$5.95

2 Shots of Cuban Espresso + Steamed Oatmilk.

Iced Cafe con "Leche"

Iced Cafe con "Leche"

$5.95

2 Shots of Cuban Espresso + Oatmilk + Ice.

Hot Chocolate W Oat Milk

Hot Chocolate W Oat Milk

$5.50

Hot Cocoa sweetened with Maple Syrup with steamed Oatmilk + Vegan marshmallows (optional)

Cafe Americano

Cafe Americano

$3.00

1 Shot of Cuban Espresso, poured on Hot water to create a delicious Americano. Add an extra shot to make it Dark!

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.75

Double Shot of Espresso over cold filtered water, served over ice. Make it Dark by adding an extra shot of espresso!

Seasonal Drinks

Iced Pumpkin Spice Cafe Con "Leche"

Iced Pumpkin Spice Cafe Con "Leche"

$6.50
Hot Pumpkin Spice Cafe con "Leche"

Hot Pumpkin Spice Cafe con "Leche"

$6.50

Smoothies & Mylkshakes

Vegan Nutella Mylkshake

Vegan Nutella Mylkshake

$11.95

Vegan Nutella + Vegan Icecream + Oatmilk with Vegan Nutella Drizzle! Contains: Coconut, Cashews, Hazelnuts

Banana Mylkshake (Batido de Platano)

Banana Mylkshake (Batido de Platano)

$8.00

Creamy Banana + Oatmilk and your choice of natural sweetener!

Mamey Smoothie (Batido de Mamey)

Mamey Smoothie (Batido de Mamey)

$8.00

Mamey + Oatmilk + your choice of natural sweetener!

Mango Smoothie (Batido de Mango)

Mango Smoothie (Batido de Mango)

$8.00

Mango + Oatmilk + your choice of natural sweetener!

Strawberry, Banana, Mango & Orange Juice Smoothie

Strawberry, Banana, Mango & Orange Juice Smoothie

$8.00

Banana + Organic Strawberry + Mango & Orange Juice Smoothie!

Drinks

Cup of Water

Jupiña Soda

Jupiña Soda

$2.00

Classic Cuban Pinneaple soda.

Just water

Just water

$2.50
Materva Soda

Materva Soda

$2.00

Classic Cuban Yerba Mate soda.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.50

Delicious & Refreshing Orange Juice with some pulp. Pressed Locally!

Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

Sweetened with Cane sugar.

Sparkling Just Bubbles (16oz)

Sparkling Just Bubbles (16oz)

$4.00

New & Reusable Just Bubbles Sparkling Water (16 oz)

Kombuchas

Ginger Lemon Turmeric Kombucha

Ginger Lemon Turmeric Kombucha

$6.00

Locally made by Brewing Life!

Lychee Kombucha

Lychee Kombucha

$6.00

Locally made by Brewing Life!

Dragonfruit Rosebud Kombucha

Dragonfruit Rosebud Kombucha

$6.00

Locally made by Brewing Life!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan Cuban Food Tastes Better!

Website

Location

9640 sw 72 st, MIAMI, FL 33173

Directions

Gallery
Vegan Cuban Cuisine image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CAO Bakery and Cafe - #11 Sunset
orange starNo Reviews
9755 SW 72nd St Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Sushi Sake - Sunset
orange star4.6 • 820
9565 SW 72nd St Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Pizza Johny's
orange star4.6 • 1,881
9529 SOUTHWEST 72ND STREET Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Sunset Bakery
orange star4.2 • 163
8788 SW 72nd St Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Sports Grill - Sunset
orange star4.3 • 1,666
10005 SW 72nd St Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Sports Grill - Kendall
orange starNo Reviews
9090 SW 97th Avenue Miami, FL 33176
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MIAMI

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MIAMI
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston