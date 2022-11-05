Restaurant header imageView gallery

Veganhood

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd

New York, NY 10026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Flatbush
Potato salad
Buffalo Chix'n Nuggets (8pc's)

Starters

Saint Nick Chix Saucy Buffalo Chicken

$15.49

3 Meaty, moist and super crispy Vegan fried chicken legs seasoned to perfection like you’ve never tasted before. Dripping in our super saucy buffalo sauce.

Cheese Fries

$8.49

Because you love cheese and you love fries! Try VeganHood’s hand cut rosemary cilantro fries with our famous house-made cheese sauce.

8 Pcs Chix’n Nuggets

$8.49

Golden fried nuggets seasoned to perfection (8pc) served with ketchup

16 Pcs Chix’n Nuggets

$13.99

Golden fried nuggets seasoned to perfection (16pc) served with ketchup

Bed Stuy Saucy Buffalo Shrimp

$15.99

(4) Succulent Vegan Prawns shrimp twice-coated in seasoned flour and deep fried, then coated in our buffalo butter sauce. Perfect for those who crave the heat (4 prawns).

Bed Stuy Fried Shrimp

$14.99

(4) Succulent Vegan Prawns shrimp twice-coated in seasoned flour and deep fried, served with our house-made tarter sauce. (4 prawns).

Buffalo Chix'n Nuggets (16 PC's)

$15.99

16pcs of our crispy golden nuggets drenched in our house made buffalo sauce. Perfect for dipping in blue cheese

Buffalo Chix'n Nuggets (8pc's)

$9.49

8ps of our delicious golden fried nuggets drenched in our house made Buffalo sauce. Perfect for dipping in blue cheese

Nah, Chill

$17.99

tortilla chips topped with impossible grounds, lettuce ,tomato, sour cream and veganhood house cheese sauce and green onions

That’s Corny (5pcs)

$4.89

VeganHood’s mini corn on the cob bites dipped in vegan butter and seasoned with our Cajun house blend. Served with ranch sauce

That’s Corny (10pcs)

$6.99

VeganHood’s mini corn on the cob bites dipped in vegan butter and seasoned with our Cajun house blend. Served with ranch sauce

Saint Nick Chix

$15.00

Mami's Empanadas

$16.00

Enjoy empanadas filled with beyond meat grounds sautéed with onions, peppers and our special blend tomato sauce. Served with hand cut fries and DMX Sauce

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Hand cut Rustic potatoes, seasoned with Vegan Hood special blend of herbs and spices including rosemary and cilantro, then fried to perfection

Entrees

5 Boro Beef-less Broccoli

$22.00Out of stock

Stir fried beef less chunks and broccoli, onions and peppers simmered in our homemade gravy.

What’s Good?! Chix’n & Gravy

$20.99

Seasoned to perfection then battered in our special blend flour, fried chix’n smothered in our house made gravy with onions and peppers

Flatbush

$23.00

Our Vegan Oxtail is the perfect Caribbean dish. Delicious and tender beef less chunks seasoned with our west Indian blend of herbs and spices pan seared with butter beans that is cooked to perfection.

Saint Nick Fried Chix (Fried Chicken)

$18.99

Meaty, moist and super crispy vegan fried chicken legs seasoned to perfection like you’ve never tasted before

Saint Nick Chix Saucy (Buffalo Chicken)

$20.99

Meaty, moist and super crispy vegan fried chicken legs seasoned to perfection like you’ve never tasted before. Dripping in our super saucy buffalo sauce.

Bed Stuy Shrimp Fry (Vegan Shrimp)

$22.00

Succulent vegan prawns shrimp twice-coated in seasoned flour and deep fried. So crunchy! Served with our house made tartar sauce.

Bed Stuy Shrimp Fry Saucy (Vegan Buffalo Shrimp)

$22.49

Succulent vegan prawns shrimp twice-coated in seasoned flour and deep fried, then coated in our buffalo butter sauce. Served with vegan blu cheese Perfect for those who crave the heat. Choose 2 sides

Veggie Gumbo

$19.00Out of stock

A combination of NOLA and African styles of regular gumbo with mirepoix, okra, peppers, tomatoes and vegetable broth. Served with with rice. Option to add vegan shrimp for $6.

Mains With Fries

Saint Nick Saucy Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Enjoy 2 meaty, moist and super crispy vegan fried chicken legs seasoned to perfection like you’ve never tasted before. Dripping in our super saucy buffalo sauce. Served with hand cut fries.

Bed Stuy Buffalo Shrimp

$17.99

4 succulent vegan prawns shrimp twice-coated in seasoned flour and deep fried, then coated in our buffalo butter sauce. Perfect for those who crave the heat served with hand cut fries.

Saint Nick Fried Chix

$14.99

Two meaty, moist and super crispy vegan fried chicken legs seasoned to perfection like you’ve never tasted before. (2 fried legs). Served with hand cut fries

Pasta

Bob Marley Rasta Pasta

$28.00

The fusion of Italian and Jamaican flavors inspires it all. Shrimp, green, red and yellow garlic and jerk seasoning sauteed with penne in our house made cream sauce with a splash of lime. peppers,

Bowls

The Garden

$14.49

Fresh buttery quinoa topped with sauteed spinach, bell peppers and oinons

Sides

Potato salad

$7.50

This vegan potato salad is creamy, tangy and makes the perfect side dish. It's made with our homemade DMX sauce, relish, vegan mayo and our own blend of herbs and spices

Stir fried kale

$7.50

Fresh bold green kale, sautéed in olive oil, and sweet peppers with our blend of herbs and spices

Hand cut fries

$6.00

Hand cut Rustic potatoes, seasoned with Vegan Hood special blend of herbs and spices including rosemary and cilantro, then fried to perfection

Rice & Peas

$7.50

Caribbean Rice and Peas is light, flaky and flavorful. Made with coconut milk, thyme and gungo peas

Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Our vegan mac and cheese is incredibly creamy and remarkably cheese- like! You won't believe how delicious dairy-free mac and cheese can be. Using a blend of vegan cheeses

Savory Collard Greens

$7.50

Our smoky greens with vegan bacon simmered to perfection. (soy Bacon)

Kids Corner

Hamburger Kids Meal

$8.99

Hamburger, Kids Fries A juicy soy free beyond meat hamburger topped with A pickle and ketchup, kid-sizes hand cut Fries

Nuggets & Fries Kids Meal

$7.99

4 Crispy nuggets with kid-size hand cut fries

Nuggets & Mac Kids Meal

$9.99

4 Crispy nuggets with kid-size Mac & Cheese

Sweets

Golden Oreo Banana Pudding

$6.00

So heavenly, so rich! Oh and 100% vegan! This golden Oreo banana pudding is whipped to perfection with homemade vanilla pudding and layered with golden Oreos and bananas. Served nice and cold we dare you to share!

Golden Oreo Banana Pudding (Large)

$10.99

So heavenly, so rich! Oh and 100% vegan! This golden Oreo banana pudding is whipped to perfection with homemade vanilla pudding and layered with golden Oreos and bananas. Served nice and cold we dare you to share!

Chocolate Oreo Pudding

$6.00

So chocolatey, So heavenly, so rich! Oh and 100% vegan! Cookies & Cream Chocolate Oreo pudding is whipped to perfection with homemade chocolate pudding and layered with tons of crunchy original Oreos. Sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Served nice and cold we dare you to share!

Chocolate Oreo Pudding (Large)

$10.99Out of stock

So chocolatey, So heavenly, so rich! Oh and 100% vegan! Cookies & Cream Chocolate Oreo pudding is whipped to perfection with homemade chocolate pudding and layered with tons of crunchy original Oreos. Sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Served nice and cold we dare you to share!

Hibiscus Poached Pear

$10.00Out of stock

Pear poached in hibiscus. Served with homemade cream cheese and coconut ice cream.

Dips & Extras

Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Our delicious house made cheese sauce makes a great addition to pour on your burger! Served 4oz.

DMX

$1.00

Our classic special sauce made with a blend of herbs spices, carrots, and shhh... It’s a secret!

Buffalo Cheese Sauce

$4.50

Our delicious house made cheese sauce on another level! We’ve combined it with our house made buffalo sauce, veganhood blend of herbs and spices makes a great addition to pour on your burger! Served 4oz

Sweet & Sour Sauce House Made

$1.00Out of stock

Special blend of sweet pineapples, peaches & apricots.

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

A taste of city island... Have you ever been to the restaurants in the back of city island? If you have then you know about the amazing tartar sauce! Guess what we’ve mastered the taste and it’s all vegan 🤤.

Blue Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

Buffalo sauce (House made)

$1.00

Tzatziki Sauce (House Made)

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Red Onions Raw

$1.00

Red Onions Cooked

$1.00

White Onions Raw

$1.00

White Onions Cooked

$1.00

Mac Zaddy Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Sweet Chilli Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Burgers Specialties

The Tunnel

$16.49

Our amazing vegan chix’n seasoned and breaded to perfection is fried then tossed in our house made buffalo sauce. Placed on a bun and topped with vegan mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and yummy ranch sauce. Oh yeah this chix’n sandwich is so New York

NYC

$16.00

Beyond meat patty. Smoked Gouda cheese, red onions and DMX sauce

Harlem World Burger

$13.99

Chopped burger meat. (beyond meat) American cheese, DMX sauce ketchup, lettuce and tomatoes

Boogie Down Burger

$17.49

Beyond meat patty, provolone cheese, red onions, jalapenos, lettuce and tomatoes

Illmatic Burger

$23.49

Beyond meat patty, pepper jack cheese, 2 prawn shrimp, pickles and mustard

Shaolin Burger

$18.49

Beyond meat patty, American cheese, mac and cheese, white chopped onion, mustard and pickle

Marcy Burger

$20.99

Double beyond meat patties, cheddar cheese, bacon and caramelized onions

Shirts

Vegan Hood TShirts

$29.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy delicious familiar tasty American & Caribbean flavors Veganized not Comprised!

Website

Location

2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
orange star4.1 • 977
303 W 116th St New York, NY 10026
View restaurantnext
Saiguette
orange star4.5 • 534
935 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY
orange star4.1 • 1,491
300 W 114th St New York, NY 10026
View restaurantnext
Freda's Cuisine
orange star4.1 • 1,258
993 Columbus Avenue New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Bob's Your Uncle - NYC - 929 Columbus Ave
orange starNo Reviews
929 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Blvd Bistro of Harlem - 2149 Frederick Douglass Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2149 Frederick Douglass Blvd New York, NY 10026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston