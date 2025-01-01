- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Veganish Spring Garden
Veganish Spring Garden
1519 Spring Garden st
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Veganish Menu
Beverages
"Boylan" black cherry$4.00
"Boylan" Cream$4.00
"Boylan" ginger ale$4.00
"Boylan" root beer$4.00
Blood Orange San Pelligrino Can$3.00
Carrot ginger lemonade$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Cranberry juice$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Evian Water$4.00
Minute maid orange juice$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Orange San Pelligrino Can$3.00
S.Pellegrino$3.00
Strawberry lemonade$3.00
Veganish black tea$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Burgers
"The Philly Philly"
two impossible patties, long hots& sauteed onions, bbq sauce and chao cheez$18.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
mushroom bacon, cheddar cheez, lettuce, tomato, fried onions, chipotle mayo, on a toasted bun$14.00
Burger
green leaf lettuce, tomato, special sauce, pickles (plant based)$9.00
Chickpea Burger Samosa
spicy curry, apricot chutney, green leaf lettuce, tomato and fries (plant based)$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Nacho Burger
guacamole, cheez sauce, fried tortillas, salsa roja (plant based)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Philly Special
Long hots, caramelized onions, q sauce, vegan cheez (plant based)$12.00
When Smokey Sings
caramelized onions, q sauce, long hots, coleslaw (plant based)$13.00
Fast Snacks
Salads
Southwest Salad
arugula, cilantro lime dressing, roasted corn, pineapple pico de gallo topped with sliced avocado and crispuy tortilla chips$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Kale Farmer
kale, brussels, apple, cranberry, walnut and ranch dress$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Miso Bella Salad
Portabella Mushroom, Shredded Carrot, Corn, Radish slaw. Over a bowl of Arugula.Side of Miso Dressing.$12.50OUT OF STOCK
Sandwiches
Bella Mushroom Sandwhich
arugula, basil pesto, mayo and fried onions (plant based)$10.00
Giant Avocado Toast
toasted sourdough, avacado, pico de gallo, adobo aioli (plant based)$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Vietnamese Hoagie
grilled eggplant, carrot, cilantro, basil pesto, vegan mayo, cucumber, jalapeno and pico de gallo (plant based)$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Chick'n Cheezsteak
seasoned chick'n, long hots & onions, chao cheeze and vegan mayo (plant based)$13.50
Oyster Mushroom Sandwhich
Battered and Fried Oyster Mushroom, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo on Toasted Potato Bread Bun$12.00
Spicy Chick'n Sandwich
crispy cutlet, green leaf lettuce, pickles and chipotle mayo (plant based)$10.00
Seafood
Chesapeake Bay Crab Cake Sandwich
green leaf lettuce, tomato, smoked poblano pepper, poblano mayo mayo (real seafood)$18.00
Cod Po'Boy
Fried Cod (real seafood), Lettuce, Tomato, Slaw, Chipotle Mayo & spicy Agave drizzle$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Creole Shrimp Burger
Pobalano peppers, pobalno mayo green leaf lettuce, tomato (real seafood)$15.00
Jambalaya Shrimp Tacos
peppers onions, pico de gallo, avocado, chipottle dressing (real seafood)$13.00
Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito
caesar dressing, kale, shaved radish, fried capers and chickpeas (real seafood)$12.00
Fiesta Style Shrimp Quesadilla
Vegan mozzarella and cheddar cheese, Cajun shrimp, pico de gallo. Grilled in a flour tortilla. (real seafood)$14.00
Shrimp & Fries$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Shakes
Sides & Sauces
Bbq Cauliflower
fried cauliflower tossed in bbq sauce$12.50
BBQ Sauce$0.75
Blue Cheese Dressing$1.00
Buffalo Cauliflower
fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce$12.50
Buffalo Hot Sauce$0.75
Caesar dressing$0.75
Caramelized Onions$1.00
Cheese Sauce$1.00
Chipotle Mayo$0.75
French Fries$4.00
Fried Brussels$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Mayo$0.50
Miso dressing$0.75
Mushroom Bacon
Plant Based$3.00
Pickles$0.25
Poblano Mayo$0.75
Ranch Dressing$0.75
Side avocado$1.50
Side Of Pico$1.00
Special ISH Sauce$0.75
Spicy Agave Sauce$0.75
Cheddar Slice$1.00
Choa Slice$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoothies
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
Sausage, "Just Egg" and Cheez
vegan field roast spicy sausage, "just egg", chao cheese, folded pita (plant based)$9.00
"Just Egg" and Cheez
"just egg", chao cheez, pico de gallo, folded pita (plant based)$9.00
The Greenie
"just egg", guacamolem, basil pestom, chao cheez, folded pita (plant based)$9.00
Mushroom Bacon, Egg and Cheez
King mushroom bacon, "just egg", chao cheez, folded pita (plant based)$9.00
Bella, "just egg" and Cheez
fried portobello mushroom, "just egg", chao cheez on folded pita$9.00
Breakfast Potatoes$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Coffee$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Iced Coffee$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Coconut Caramel Iced Coffee$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Hash brown$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Catering Menu (all orders must be at least one week in advance and confirmed by phone)
EVENT CATERING: Plant Based Burger Platters
Cheese Burger (30 halves)
Vegan potato bun, impossible patty, chao cheese.$140.00
Mushroom Bacon Burger (30 halves)
Vegan potato bun, impossible patty, chao cheese, mushroom bacon.$180.00
When Smokey Sings (30 halves)
Vegan potato bun, impossible patty, caramelized onions, long hots, bbq sauce., slaw.$190.00
Philly Special (30 halves)
Vegan potato bun, impossible patty, chao cheese, caramelized onions and long hots, bbq sauce.$180.00
Crispy Chickpea Burger (30 halves)$150.00
EVENT CATERING : Real Seafood
Jambalaya Shrimp Mini Tacos (24)
Flour tortillas, marinated Cajun shrimp, chipotle aioli, avocado, pico de gallo.$140.00
Chesapeake Style Crab Cake (30 halves)
Real crab lump and claw meat, poblano mayo, roasted poblano peppers, lettuce, tomato, vegan potato bun$255.00
Creole Shrimp Burger (30 Halves)
Real shrimp patties, potato bun, poblano mayo, poblano peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado$185.00
Fiesta Style Shrimp Quesadilla pieces (30 pieces)
Real shrimp, flour tortillas, vegan chao cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo$180.00
Salmon wrap (30 halves)
Salmon, Chickpeas, capers, kale, radish and Caesar dressing$165.00
EVENT CATERING : Plant Based Hoagie Platters
EVENT CATERING : Family Style Salad Platters
EVENT CATERING : Family Style Picnic Sides
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia, PA 19130