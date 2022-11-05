Restaurant header imageView gallery
Veganish Spring Garden

No reviews yet

1519 Spring Garden st

Philadelphia, PA 19130

French Fries
Southwest Salad
Cheezy Fries

Burgers

"The Philly Philly"

"The Philly Philly"

$18.00

two impossible patties, long hots& sauteed onions, bbq sauce and chao cheez

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

mushroom bacon, cheddar cheez (plant based)

Burger

Burger

$9.00

green leaf lettuce, tomato, special sauce, pickles (plant based)

Chickpea Burger Samosa

Chickpea Burger Samosa

$11.00

spicy curry, apricot chutney, green leaf lettuce, tomato and fries (plant based)

Nacho Burger

Nacho Burger

$13.00

guacamole, cheez sauce, fried tortillas, salsa roja (plant based)

Philly Special

Philly Special

$12.00

Long hots, caramelized onions, q sauce, vegan cheez (plant based)

When Smokey Sings

When Smokey Sings

$13.00

caramelized onions, q sauce, long hots, coleslaw (plant based)

Slider Triplets

Slider Triplets

$9.00Out of stock

Seafood

Chesapeake Bay Crab Cake Sandwich

Chesapeake Bay Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

green leaf lettuce, tomato, smoked poblano pepper, poblano mayo mayo (real seafood)

Fried Cod Fish Wrap

Fried Cod Fish Wrap

$12.00

cherry peppers, coleslaw, avacado pico de gallo and cheez sauce (real seafood)

Creole Shrimp Burger

Creole Shrimp Burger

$15.00

Pobalano peppers, pobalno mayo green leaf lettuce, tomato (real seafood)

Jambalaya Shrimp Tacos

Jambalaya Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

peppers onions, pico de gallo, avocado, chipottle dressing (real seafood)

Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito

Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito

$12.00Out of stock

caesar dressing, kale, shaved radish, fried capers and chickpeas (real seafood)

Fiesta Style Shrimp Quesadilla

Fiesta Style Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.00

Vegan mozzarella and cheddar cheese, Cajun shrimp, pico de gallo. Grilled in a flour tortilla. (real seafood)

Sandwiches

Bella Mushroom Sandwhich

Bella Mushroom Sandwhich

$10.00

arugula, basil pesto, mayo and fried onions (plant based)

Giant Avocado Toast

Giant Avocado Toast

$8.00

toasted sourdough, avacado, pico de gallo, adobo aioli (plant based)

Vietnamese Hoagie

Vietnamese Hoagie

$10.00

grilled eggplant, carrot, cilantro, basil pesto, vegan mayo, cucumber, jalapeno and pico de gallo (plant based)

Spicy Chick'n Sandwich

Spicy Chick'n Sandwich

$10.00

crispy cutlet, green leaf lettuce, pickles and chipotle mayo (plant based)

Chick'n Cheezsteak

Chick'n Cheezsteak

$13.00

seasoned chick'n, long hots & onions, chao cheeze and vegan mayo (plant based)

Light Years Beyond Meatball Sub

Light Years Beyond Meatball Sub

$10.00

Fast Snacks

Crispy Chick'n Tenders (buffalo)

$8.00

Plant Based

Cheezy Fries

Cheezy Fries

$7.00

Plant Based

Crispy Chick'n Tenders (spicy agave)

$8.00

Plant Based

Crispy Chick'n Tenders (bbq)

$8.00

Plant Based

Crispy Chick'n Nuggets 6 Piece

Crispy Chick'n Nuggets 6 Piece

$5.00
Cheezy Spinach Empanadas

Cheezy Spinach Empanadas

$8.00

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.00

arugula, cilantro lime dressing, roasted corn, pineapple pico de gallo topped with sliced avocado and crispuy tortilla chips

Kale Farmer

Kale Farmer

$10.00

kale, brussels, apple, cranberry, walnut and ranch dress

Sides

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce

Bbq Cauliflower

Bbq Cauliflower

$10.00

fried cauliflower tossed in bbq sauce

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$7.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Mayo

Mayo

$0.50
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.75
Buffalo Hot Sauce

Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.75
Spicy Agave Sauce

Spicy Agave Sauce

$0.75
Blue Cheese Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00
Mushroom Bacon

Mushroom Bacon

$1.50

Plant Based

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75
Special ISH Sauce

Special ISH Sauce

$0.75
Pickles

Pickles

$0.25
Caramelized Onions

Caramelized Onions

$1.00
Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.75
Cheezy Spinach Empanadas

Cheezy Spinach Empanadas

$8.00

Shakes

Chocolate Slhake

Chocolate Slhake

$7.00

Plant Based

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Plant Based

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Plant Based

Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$7.00

Smoothies

Green-ish

Green-ish

$7.00

Spinach, kale, banana, apple, pineapple juice, ice Plant Based

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry, banana, pineapple juice, ice Plant Based

Desserts

Strawberry Cupcake

$6.00Out of stock

Plant Based

Brownie Cupcake

$6.00Out of stock

Plant Based

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

Plant Based

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Plant Based

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$4.00

Plant Based

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Plant Based

Tina's World Famous Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tina's World Famous Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

Plant Based

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00

Plant Based

Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

$6.00

Plant Based

Beverages

"Boylan" ginger ale

$4.00
"Boylan" root beer

"Boylan" root beer

$4.00
"Boylan" cola

"Boylan" cola

$4.00
"Boylan" black cherry

"Boylan" black cherry

$4.00
Carrot ginger lemonade

Carrot ginger lemonade

$3.00
Veganish black tea

Veganish black tea

$3.00

Essentia Water

$3.00Out of stock
S.Pellegrino

S.Pellegrino

$3.00
Aqua Panna Still Water 250ml

Aqua Panna Still Water 250ml

$3.00
Blood Orange San Pelligrino Can

Blood Orange San Pelligrino Can

$2.50
Orange San Pelligrino Can

Orange San Pelligrino Can

$2.50
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.00Out of stock

Saratoga sparkling water

$4.50

Flatbreads

Seeded

Seeded

$11.00

Basil pesto, roasted sunflower seeds, smoked cauliflower and avocado (Plant based)

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$12.00

Kennett square mushrooms, tomato jam, white cheddar cheez, roasted garlic and poblano peppers (Plant Based)

Cheezy

Cheezy

$10.00

red sauce, whipped tofu, chao vegan cheez (Plant Based)

Spicy Sausage

$11.00

vegan field roast spicy sausage, mozzarella cheez, long hots, caramelized onion, bbq sauce (Plant Based)

Breakfast

Sausage, "Just Egg" and Cheez

Sausage, "Just Egg" and Cheez

$9.00

vegan field roast spicy sausage, "just egg", chao cheese, folded pita (plant based)

"Just Egg" and Cheez

"Just Egg" and Cheez

$9.00

"just egg", chao cheez, pico de gallo, folded pita (plant based)

The Greenie

The Greenie

$9.00

"just egg", guacamolem, basil pestom, chao cheez, folded pita (plant based)

Mushroom Bacon, Egg and Cheez

Mushroom Bacon, Egg and Cheez

$9.00

King mushroom bacon, "just egg", chao cheez, folded pita (plant based)

Bella, "just egg" and Cheez

Bella, "just egg" and Cheez

$9.00

fried portobello mushroom, "just egg", chao cheez on folded pita

Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock
Coconut Caramel Iced Coffee

Coconut Caramel Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

EVENT CATERING: Plant Based Burger Platters

All catering orders must be confirmed by phone at least one week in advance of your event.
Cheese Burger (30 halves)

Cheese Burger (30 halves)

$140.00

Vegan potato bun, impossible patty, chao cheese.

Mushroom Bacon Burger (30 halves)

$180.00

Vegan potato bun, impossible patty, chao cheese, mushroom bacon.

When Smokey Sings (30 halves)

When Smokey Sings (30 halves)

$190.00

Vegan potato bun, impossible patty, caramelized onions, long hots, bbq sauce., slaw.

Philly Special (30 halves)

$180.00

Vegan potato bun, impossible patty, chao cheese, caramelized onions and long hots, bbq sauce.

Crispy Chickpea Burger (30 halves)

Crispy Chickpea Burger (30 halves)

$150.00

EVENT CATERING : Real Seafood

Jambalaya Shrimp Mini Tacos (24)

$140.00

Flour tortillas, marinated Cajun shrimp, chipotle aioli, avocado, pico de gallo.

Chesapeake Style Crab Cake (30 halves)

$255.00

Real crab lump and claw meat, poblano mayo, roasted poblano peppers, lettuce, tomato, vegan potato bun

Creole Shrimp Burger (30 Halves)

$185.00

Real shrimp patties, potato bun, poblano mayo, poblano peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado

Fiesta Style Shrimp Quesadilla pieces (30 pieces)

Fiesta Style Shrimp Quesadilla pieces (30 pieces)

$180.00

Real shrimp, flour tortillas, vegan chao cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo

Salmon wrap (30 halves)

$165.00

Salmon, Chickpeas, capers, kale, radish and Caesar dressing

EVENT CATERING : Plant Based Hoagie Platters

(30) Vietnamese Hoagie- signature mini hoagies

(30) Vietnamese Hoagie- signature mini hoagies

$120.00

grilled eggplant, carrot, cucumber, cilantro, mayo, basil pesto

Chicken Cheezseak- signature mini hoagies (30)

Chicken Cheezseak- signature mini hoagies (30)

$160.00

plant based chicken, chao cheese, long hots and caramelized onions , hoagie roll

EVENT CATERING : Family Style Salad Platters

Kale Farmer Salad (feeds 15-20 ppl)

Kale Farmer Salad (feeds 15-20 ppl)

$85.00

green kale, Brussels sprouts, gala apple, walnuts, dried cranberries, ranch dressing

Southwest Salad (feeds 15-20 ppl)

Southwest Salad (feeds 15-20 ppl)

$85.00

EVENT CATERING : Family Style Picnic Sides

Fried Brussels Sprouts (feeds 12-15 ppl)

$80.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$120.00

Barbecue Cauliflower

$120.00
