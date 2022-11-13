Vegano Italiano Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
100% Vegan. Serving Italian Vegan Cuisine. We have rotating / seasonal menu featuring calzones. subs, pasta, fried foods and more! Follow us on Facebook and IG for more location and menu information
Location
3235 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurant
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town - 39 E Cross St
No Reviews
39 E Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ypsilanti
Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurant
More near Ypsilanti