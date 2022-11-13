Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vegano Italiano Food Truck

3235 Washtenaw Avenue

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Midway Melt
Meatball Sub
Cauliflower Wings

Fall Menu

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$7.00+

Fresh cauliflower breaded and deep fried with your choice of sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

Midway Melt

Midway Melt

$12.00

Sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions with melted smoked provolone on a toasted Italian sub.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Italian meatballs baked in our house made red sauce with melted smoked provolone, mozzarella and fresh basil on a toasted Italian Sub.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Vegan cheese blend with shell macaroni topped with house made Italian bread crumbs.

Loaded Mac and Cheese

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Our signature mac and cheese topped with cauliflower wings, green onions and your choice of sauce.

Pre Order Pick UP- Comes with Re Heating Instructions

Plate for One

Plate for One

$30.00

Salad Greens with candied walnuts, dried cherries and sunflower seeds tossed in light olive oil and lemon Rosemary and sage sweet potatoes Chili maple roasted brussels sprouts Baked Mac N Cheese Garlic butter mashed potatoes with gravy Meatloaf with maple glaze Italian bread ***Items come packaged separately with reheating instructions

Salad Greens

Salad Greens

$30.00

Salad greens with dried cherries, candied walnuts, sunflower seeds, olive oil and lemon. Serves 6-8

Chili Maple Brussels Sprouts

Chili Maple Brussels Sprouts

$35.00

Roasted brussles sprouts with in a sweet chili maple glaze and sliced almonds. Serves 6-8

Rosemary & Sage Sweet Potatoes

Rosemary & Sage Sweet Potatoes

$35.00

Baked sweet potatoes with fresh rosemary and sage. Serves 6-8

Baked Mac N Cheese

Baked Mac N Cheese

$45.00

shell macaroni with vegan cheese sauce topped with house made Italian bread crumbs. Serves 6-8

Garlic Butter Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Butter Mashed Potatoes

$35.00

Mashed russet potatoes with garlic, vegan butter and herbs. Serves 6-8

Gravy

Gravy

$15.00

savory gravy with fresh herbs. Serves 6-8

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$50.00

impossible beef as the base, fresh herbs, carrots, celery and shallots topped with a brown sugar maple glaze. Serves 6-8

Tempeh Turkey

Tempeh Turkey

$15.00+

Tempeh marinated and baked in a blend of fresh rosemary, sage, thyme and citrus, topped with our savory in house gravy.

Italian Meatballs

Italian Meatballs

$50.00

Italian meatballs baked in our house made red sauce, topped with parmesan and fresh basil. Comes with Italian bread. Serves 6-8

Rosies Shells and Sauce

Rosies Shells and Sauce

$45.00

shell macaroni with our house made red sauce. Comes with our almond based ricotta, parmesan and fresh basil. Serves 6-8

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$40.00

Toasted Italian bread with our almond based ricotta, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic. Serves 6-8

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
100% Vegan. Serving Italian Vegan Cuisine. We have rotating / seasonal menu featuring calzones. subs, pasta, fried foods and more! Follow us on Facebook and IG for more location and menu information

3235 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Vegano Italiano image
Banner pic
Vegano Italiano image

