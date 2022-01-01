Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vegan On The Go

5552 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burgers

Cheesburger (Only)

$10.50

405 Cal. Impossible Plant Based Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles on a Signature Kosher does not include fries Potato Bun.

Classic

$13.00

475 Cal. Impossible Plant Based Patty, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Organic Spring Mix on a Signature Kosher Potato Bun W/ your choice of fries &amp; dip.

Non Believer

$14.00

660 Cal. Impossible Plant Based Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Kosher Pickles, Grilled Onions, Organic Spring Mix on a Signature Kosher Potato Bun W/ your choice of fries &amp; dip.

Sebi-Plant

Sebi-Plant

$15.00

645 Cal. Impossible Plant Based Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Fresh Avocado, Organic Spring Mix on a Signature Kosher Potato Bun W/ your choice of fries & dip.

Sweet Baby Vegan

Sweet Baby Vegan

$16.00Out of stock

695 Cal. Impossible Plant Based Patty, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Kosher Pickles, Tomato, Vegan Bacon, Organic Spring Mix on a Kosher Potato Bun W/ your choice of fries & dip.

Green Eggs & BBQ

Green Eggs & BBQ

$16.00

660 Cal. Impossible Plant Based Patty, Just Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Kosher Pickles, Organic Spring Mix on a Kosher Potato Bun W/ your choice of fries & dip.

Crispy Chick-Un Sandwich

Crispy Chick-Un Sandwich

$17.00

Cal. Plant Based Chick-Un Patty, Mayo, Pickles, Organic Spring Mix on a Signature Kosher Potato Bun W/ your choice of fries & dip.

The Bucket List

The Bucket List

$20.00

1140 Cal. Two Impossible Plant Based Patties, Two Slices Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Organic Spring Mix on a Signature Kosher Potato Bun W/ your choice of fries & dip.

Salads, Wraps & Things

VBLT Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Cal. Two Strips of Bacon, Fresh Sliced tomato, Mayo, Organic Spring Mix in A Spinach & Herb Wrap served W/ Blue Corn Tortillas Chips.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.50Out of stock

685 Cal. 6 Vegan Fried Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo, Raw Onions. Diced Tomato, Organic Spring Mix served W/ a side of Blue Corn Tortilla Chips.

Impossible Tacos

Impossible Tacos

$12.50

685 Cal. Impossible Plant Base Grounded, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Raw Onions. Diced Tomato, Organic Spring Mix served W/ a side of Blue Corn Tortilla Chips.

Impossible Wrap

$13.50

1060 Cal. Impossible Plant Base Grounded, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Organic Spring Mix in a Spinach & Herb Wrap served W/ a side of Blue Corn Tortilla Chips.

Impossible Salad

$14.00

Cal. Impossible Plant Base Grounded, Cheddar Cheese, Raw Onions, Diced Tomato, Fresh Avocado on Organic Spring Mix W/ your choice of dip.

Crispy Chick-Un Wrap

Crispy Chick-Un Wrap

$14.50

Cal. Plant Based Chick-Un Patty, Mayo, Tomato, Organic Spring Mix in a Spinach & Herb Wrap served W/ a side of Blue Corn Tortilla Chips.

Crispy Chick-Un Salad

Crispy Chick-Un Salad

$15.50

Cal. Plant Based Chick-Un Patty, Raw Onions, Diced Tomato on Organic Spring Mix W/ your choice of dip.

Shrimp Poe Boy

$17.00Out of stock

Cal. 8 Deep Fried Pieces of Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Organic Spring Mix on a Signature Kosher Potato Hoagie W/ your choice of fries & dip.

Impossible Steak & Cheese

Impossible Steak & Cheese

$19.00

Cal. Impossible Plant Base Grounded, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayo, Grilled Onions on a Signature Kosher Potato Hoagie W/ your choice of fries & dip.

5pc Wings & Fries

5pc Wings & Fries

$11.99

670 / 975 Cal. Dry Buffalo Lemon Pepper BBQ BBQ Lemon Pepper Buffalo Lemon Pepper

10pc Wing & Fries

10pc Wing & Fries

$20.99

670 / 975 Cal. Dry Buffalo Lemon Pepper BBQ BBQ Lemon Pepper Buffalo Lemon Pepper

Shrimp & Fries

Shrimp & Fries

$13.50Out of stock

Cal. 6 Deep Fried Pieces of Shrimp served W/ your choice of fries & dip.

Kids

Impossible Lunch Box

$8.50

Cal. Impossible Plant Based Patty (Slider size), Cheddar Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, served on A Signature Kosher Slider Potato Bun W/ your choice of Fries & dip.

Nuggets & Fries

$8.50Out of stock

Cal. 6 Chick-Un Nuggets Served W/ your choice of Fries & dip

Sides & Sweets

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

365 Cal. Regular Signature Seasoned Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.50

500 Cal. Freshly Fried Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.99

15 Deep Fried Pickles With You Choice of Dip On The Side

Fully Loaded Fries

Fully Loaded Fries

$12.50

Cal. Impossible Plant Base Grounded, Diced Tomato, Raw Onions, Chipotle Mayo Over Seasoned Fries.

Fully Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$15.50

Cal. Impossible Plant Base Grounded, Diced Tomato, Raw Onions, Chipotle Mayo Over Seasoned Fries.

Red Velvet Cookie

$5.25Out of stock

Cal. Signature Cookie Freshly Baked

Blue Velvet Cookie

$5.25Out of stock

Cal. Signature Cookie Freshly Baked

Oreo Crumble Cookie

$5.25Out of stock

Cal. Signature Cookie Freshly Baked

Cake Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Cal. Signature Cake Slice Freshly Baked

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$6.50

Cal. Vanilla Bean, Cal. Strawberry, Cal. Cookies & Crumble *Additional Scoop Is 3.00

Acai Bowl

$13.50Out of stock

Drinks

Alkaline Water

$3.50

24 Oz Alkaline Ph 9.5 Balanced Fresh Water

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.50

24 Oz , Alkaline Based, Fresh lemon, Pure Cane Sugar Infused

Kale-Lemonade

Kale-Lemonade

$4.50

24 Oz , Alkaline Based, Fresh Blended Kale, Fresh lemon, Pure Cane Sugar Infused

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

24 Oz , Alkaline Based, Fresh Blended Strawberry, Fresh lemon, Pure Cane Sugar Infused

Extra Dips

Extra Sauce

$1.00

A Selection Of Your Favorite Dip Sauces

Smoothies

Build Your Own Smoothie

Build Your Own Smoothie

$9.50

Your Choice Of One Liquid, Two Fruuit, & A choice of syrup topping

Tropi-Kale

Tropi-Kale

$9.50

65 Cal. Coconut Milk, Kale, Pineapple, Banana,

Green Machine

Green Machine

$9.50

250 Cal. Orange Juice, Kale, Mango

Sunshine State

Sunshine State

$9.50

270 Cal. Orange Juice, Mango, Pineapple

Kale-Berry Apple

Kale-Berry Apple

$9.50

245 Cal. Orange Juice, Kale, Blueberry, Pineapple

Mango Peach

Mango Peach

$9.50

870 Cal. Almond Milk, Mango, Peach, Agave

Peaches & Cream

Peaches & Cream

$9.50

770 Cal. Almond Milk, Peaches, Banana, Agave

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$9.50

880 Cal. Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Agave

Berry Banana Blast

Berry Banana Blast

$9.50

870 Cal. Almond Milk, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Agave

Gorilla Milk

Gorilla Milk

$9.50

1470 Cal. Almond Milk, Banana, Vanilla, Peanut Butter, Agave

Blue Dream

Blue Dream

$9.50

195 Cal. Almond Milk, Blueberry, Pineapple, Agave

Peanut Butter Banana Oat

Peanut Butter Banana Oat

$9.50

2050 Cal. Coconut Milk, Banana, Oats, Peanut Butter, Agave

Vanilla Bean Milkshake

$10.50

Cal. Coconut Milk, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Strawberry Milkshake

$10.50

Cal. Coconut Milk, Strawberry Ice Cream

Oreo Overload Milkshake

$10.50

Cal. Coconut Milk, Oreos, Cookies & Crumble Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Vegan On The Go Home Of The "Impossible Burger" Where Vegan Isn't An Option Its the Only Option. "A Healthy Option For A Busy Schedule" Burgers, Smoothies, Ice cream & Cookies. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5552 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

