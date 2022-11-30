Main picView gallery

Vegas lounge and bar 723 Broad Ripple Ave

review star

No reviews yet

723 Broad Ripple Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

6 Chicken Wings/Fries

$10.00

10 Chicken Wings/Fries

$15.00

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese

$5.75

Salads

Artesian Salad

$9.75

Ceasar Salad

$7.50

BLT Salad

$7.50

Side Salad

$4.75

Sandwich

Trio of Crab Cake Sliders

$13.75

Catfish Po’ Boy

$15.00

Salmon Burger

$10.75

Vegas Burger

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$7.75

Artesian Sandwich

$8.75

Entrees

Catfish

$13.75

Bourbon Salmon

$17.75

Shrimp N’ Grits

$17.75

Lamb Chops

$35.75

Rib Eye Steak

$29.75

Fish and Grits

$15.75

Meatloaf

$16.75

Fettucine Alfredo

$14.75

Lobster Mac N'Cheese

$17.75

Salisbury Steak

$15.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Baked Potatoes

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mac N’ Cheese

$6.00

Corn

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Bok Choy

$6.00

Vibe plates

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Platter

$15.00

Mimosa

Plate

$15.00

Chicken and Fries

$15.00

Fish and Fries

$15.00

Specials

Weekly Item

Tuesday Specials

Tacos

$3.00

Printed photo

Photo

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

723 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
orange star4.6 • 1,903
6525 N College Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Eating Fresh
orange starNo Reviews
6255 North College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Garden Table
orange starNo Reviews
908 e. Westfield blvd. Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
317 BBQ
orange star5.0 • 44
6320 Guilford Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston