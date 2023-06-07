Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vega's Mexican kitchen + Bar

24 Railroad Street

New Milford, CT 06776

Popular Items

Birria Street Tacos

$20.95

Braised beef on corn tortillas with beef consommé, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans.

Pollo Al Pastor Street Tacos

$14.95

Guajillo marinated chicken, pineapple, onion, and cilantro

Sopa de tortilla

$6.95

Mexican style chicken soup, garnished with tortilla strips, onion, and cilantro

Food Menu

appetizers

Guacamole

$9.95

Freshly made with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion, and lime juice

Cheese dip

$7.95

Melted cheese with bell peppers, cilantro, jalapeno, and onion. Served with chips.

Queso fundido

$12.95

Fondue cheese casserole with Mexican chorizo served with flour tortillas

Wings

$13.95

Cooked crisp and tossed with your choice of sauce: BBQ, tequila lime, buffalo, or mango habanero.

Stuffed jalapeno

$9.95

Stuffed with cheese and lightly breaded. Served with sour cream.

Sopecitos (3)

$12.95

Thick handmade corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and your choice of chicken, beef, or chorizo

3 cheese potato croquettes

$9.95

Mashed potato and 3 cheese(cotija, queso fresco, and mozzarella), panko crusted and deep fried. Served with chipotle mayo

Vegas Platter

$16.95

Nachos, wings, cheese quesadillas, and stuffed jalapenos served with side of sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jalapenos.

Empanadas (3)

$10.95

Beef and corn empanadas, crust made from corn flour, deep fried and served with chipotle mayo.

Sloppy nachos

$12.95

Chips topped with refied beans, cheese, olive, ranchero sauce. Served with jalapeno, sour cream, and guacamole. Add $2 for chicken and $3 for beef.

soups

Texas chili

$7.95

Fresh ground beef, tender chunks of chuck shoulder, beans, and fresh chili topped with melted cheese

Sopa Azteca

$7.95

Made with chicken, corn, tomatoes, and spices, topped with avocado, tortilla strips, and sour cream

Sopa de tortilla

$6.95

Mexican style chicken soup, garnished with tortilla strips, onion, and cilantro

salads

Chopped salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, red pepper, scallions, cucumber, corn, carrots, tomato, crumbled cheese. Add shrimp for $6, grilled steak for $6, and grilled or blackened chicken for $5.

Cancun salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, roasted corn, tomato, black beans, diced mango, avocado, and queso blanco. Add shrimp for $6, grilled steak for $6, and grilled or blackened chicken for $5.

Taco salad

$10.95

Crisp tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Add shrimp for $6, grilled steak for $6, and grilled or blackened chicken for $5.

Chef's Specials

Mole poblano

$18.95

Chicken breast medallions, cooked in our traditional thick mole sauce. Served with corn tortillas, rice, and beans

Cochinita Pibil

$19.95

Very popular in Yucatan Peninsula; pork marinated in citrus juice, spices, and achiote seeds, wrapped in banana leaves and slowly baked until tender and juicy. Served with white rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and corn tortillas

Tamales (2)

$16.95

2 pork tamales with green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Alambre

$19.95

Mexico City favorite. Pan-seared steak and chicken strips with bacon, bell peppers, onion, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with flour or corn tortillas. Side of guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Vegas Parillada

$29.95

Carne asada, chicken strips, carnitas, fried plantain, and nopales with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. Add shrimp for 4.00

Roberto's carne asada with enchilada

$23.95

Grilled steak topped with grilled onion and chimichurri sauce served with cheese enchilada, rice and beans

Chiles Rellenos (2)

$18.95

Poblano peppers filled with cheese and dipped in batter, deep fried served with our ranchero sauce and green sauce. Served with rice and beans. Add chicken for $1, beef for $2, and shrimp for $2.

Pollo al Ajillo

$16.95

Tender piece of chicken sauteed in a garlic, tomato, and white wine sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantain.

Pollo Empanizado

$18.95

Panko breaded chicken breast sliced and served with rice, fries, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo

Camarones al Queso

$18.95

Shrimp smothered in our delicious creamy cheese sauce. served with rice and sweet plantain.

Camarones a la diabla

$18.95

Sauteed shrimp with bell peppers, tomato, and onion, cooked in spicy sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pescado Empanizado

$17.95

Panko breaded fish filet served with rice, fries, lettuce, tamato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo

Ceviche de pescado "Sinaloa Style"

$19.95

White fish ceviche cooked in fresh lime juice with tomato, onion, cilantro, cucumber, avocado. Served chilled with chips.

Shrimp al Ajillo

$18.95

Served with white rice and sweet plantain.

Quesabirria

$20.95

Birria quesadilla with melted mozzarella cheese and served with beef consommé for dipping.

Arroz Picante

$11.95

Spicy rice, greens, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream. Grilled or blackened chicken +5.00, Steak +6.00, Shrimp +6.00, Vegetables +4.00.

Street Tacos (with rice and beans)

Pollo Al Pastor Street Tacos

$14.95

Guajillo marinated chicken, pineapple, onion, and cilantro

Carne Asada Street Tacos

$16.95

Grilled steak, chimichurri and queso fresco

Carnitas Street Tacos

$16.95

Braised pork "Mexico City" Style. Served with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.

Chorizo Street Tacos

$14.95

Mexican chorizo cooked with onion, topped cilantro and guacamole.

Fried Fish Street Tacos

$15.95

Beer battered cod fish, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, and our chipotle ranch sauce.

Camaron Street Tacos

$16.95

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, and chipotle mayo

Tilapia Street Tacos

$15.95

Seared tilapia, cabbage, cilantro, and mango sauce

Birria Street Tacos

$20.95

Braised beef on corn tortillas with beef consommé, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans.

Black bean and sweet plantain

$14.95

Black bean and sweet plantain, topped with queso fresco and guacamole.

Vegas Classics

Anaconda Burrito

$21.95

Filled with rice, bean, shredded chicken, ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla chips. topped with 3 sauces, green, red, and cheese.

Vegas Burrito

$17.95

Filled with peppers, onion, bean, tomato, grilled chicken or steak (add $2), topped with our famous chipotle cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Tijuana Burrito (V)

$16.95

Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans and vegetable, rolled and topped with cheese, salsa verde and sour cream

Veggie Wrap (V)

$14.95

Spinach tortilla stuffed with French fries, peppers, cheddar cheese, black beans, and guacamole, warmed on flat grill. Garden salad on the side

Angus Burger

$13.95

8oz Angus Burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, American cheese. Served with French fries.

Flautas

$17.95

Rolled crispy corn tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef (add $1), topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Trio

$18.95

choice of chicken, beef, or cheese. choice of one salsa; mole, green, or ranchera.

Chimichangas (2)

$15.95

Rolled crispy tortillas bursting with cheese, served with sour cream, ranchero sauce, and guacamole. Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, vegetarian. Served with rice and beans.

Max Wrap

$15.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with French fries, bacon, sour cream, cheese sauce, guacamole, and choice of chicken, carne asada, or shrimp, warmed on flat grill. Served with garden salad.

Fajitas

Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Vegetable Fajitas

$16.95

Vegetable and cheese Fajitas

$17.95

Beef Fajitas

$18.95

Chicken Fajitas

$17.95

Chicken and beef Fajitas

$19.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.95

chicken, beef, and shrimp Fajitas

$22.95

Combination. Served with rice and beans.

Big Papi

$19.95

Cheese enchilada, beef burrito, chicken chimichanga, beef taco

Speedy Gonzalez

$17.95

Chicken chimichanga, cheese enchilada, and beef taco.

Hay Chihuahua (V)

$16.95

Cheese chile relleno, bean burrito, cheese enchilada

Kid's menu

Served with French fries, rice and beans, or apple sauce.

Kids Cheese burger

$7.95

choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.

Kids 1 beef or chicken taco

$7.95

choice of french fries, apple sauce, or rice.

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$7.95

choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.

Kids Chicken tenders

$7.95

choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.

Kids Mac and cheese

$7.95

choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.

Kids Grilled cheese sandwich

$7.95

choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.

Kids chicken or beef burrito

$7.95

choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.

KIDS Hot dog

$7.95

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

Deep fried vanilla ice cream.

Churros

$7.50

Deep fried dough pastry sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Flan

$6.50

Mexican custard with vanilla and caramel flavoring.

Ice Cream

$4.95

choice of vanilla or chocolate

Sopapillas

$7.50

Deep fried flour tortillas, covered with cinnamon sugar and honey, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Lava cake

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

side orders

side rice and bean

$5.00

side rice

$3.00

side beans

$3.00

side guacamole

$2.50

side corn tortillas (4)

$2.00

side flour tortillas (4)

$2.00

side pico de gallo

$1.50

side sour cream

$1.50

side maduros (sweet plantain)

$5.00

side French fries

$4.50

Take Out Salsa 8 oz

$2.95

Take Out Salsa 16 oz

$4.95

Take Out Salsa 32 oz

$9.45

Take Out Chips

$4.95

Take Out Guacamole 16 oz

$15.95

Take Out Guacamole 32 oz

$22.95

NA Beverages

Soda

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Slushy

strawberry slushy

$4.50

mango slushy

$4.50

peach slushy

$4.50

raspberry slushy

$4.50

lime slushy

$4.50

coconut slushy

$4.50

watermelon

$4.50

passion fruit

$4.50

Kid's Cup Sodas/Juice/Slushy

KIDS Pepsi

$1.95

KIDS Diet Pepsi

$1.95

KIDS 7 up

$1.95

KIDS Ginger Ale

$1.95

KIDS Lemonade

$1.95

KIDS Iced Tea

$1.95

KIDS Apple Juice

$2.00

KIDS OJ

$2.00

KIDS Cranberry Juice

$2.00

KIDS Slushy Peach

$4.50

KIDS Slushy Mango

$4.50

KIDS Slushy Strawberry

$4.50

KIDS Slushy Raspberry

$4.50

KIDS Slushy Lime

$4.50

KIDS Slushy Passion Fruit

$4.50

KIDS Slushy Coconut

$4.50

KIDS Slushy Watermelon

$4.50

Jarritos/Mexican Sodas

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.50

Mango Jarritos

$3.50

Guava Jarritos

$3.50

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.50

Sangria Senorial

$3.50

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

water

water

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
24 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776

