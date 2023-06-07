- Home
Vega's Mexican kitchen + Bar
No reviews yet
24 Railroad Street
New Milford, CT 06776
Popular Items
Birria Street Tacos
Braised beef on corn tortillas with beef consommé, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans.
Pollo Al Pastor Street Tacos
Guajillo marinated chicken, pineapple, onion, and cilantro
Sopa de tortilla
Mexican style chicken soup, garnished with tortilla strips, onion, and cilantro
Food Menu
appetizers
Guacamole
Freshly made with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion, and lime juice
Cheese dip
Melted cheese with bell peppers, cilantro, jalapeno, and onion. Served with chips.
Queso fundido
Fondue cheese casserole with Mexican chorizo served with flour tortillas
Wings
Cooked crisp and tossed with your choice of sauce: BBQ, tequila lime, buffalo, or mango habanero.
Stuffed jalapeno
Stuffed with cheese and lightly breaded. Served with sour cream.
Sopecitos (3)
Thick handmade corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and your choice of chicken, beef, or chorizo
3 cheese potato croquettes
Mashed potato and 3 cheese(cotija, queso fresco, and mozzarella), panko crusted and deep fried. Served with chipotle mayo
Vegas Platter
Nachos, wings, cheese quesadillas, and stuffed jalapenos served with side of sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jalapenos.
Empanadas (3)
Beef and corn empanadas, crust made from corn flour, deep fried and served with chipotle mayo.
Sloppy nachos
Chips topped with refied beans, cheese, olive, ranchero sauce. Served with jalapeno, sour cream, and guacamole. Add $2 for chicken and $3 for beef.
soups
Texas chili
Fresh ground beef, tender chunks of chuck shoulder, beans, and fresh chili topped with melted cheese
Sopa Azteca
Made with chicken, corn, tomatoes, and spices, topped with avocado, tortilla strips, and sour cream
Sopa de tortilla
Mexican style chicken soup, garnished with tortilla strips, onion, and cilantro
salads
Chopped salad
Mixed greens, red pepper, scallions, cucumber, corn, carrots, tomato, crumbled cheese. Add shrimp for $6, grilled steak for $6, and grilled or blackened chicken for $5.
Cancun salad
Mixed greens, roasted corn, tomato, black beans, diced mango, avocado, and queso blanco. Add shrimp for $6, grilled steak for $6, and grilled or blackened chicken for $5.
Taco salad
Crisp tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Add shrimp for $6, grilled steak for $6, and grilled or blackened chicken for $5.
Chef's Specials
Mole poblano
Chicken breast medallions, cooked in our traditional thick mole sauce. Served with corn tortillas, rice, and beans
Cochinita Pibil
Very popular in Yucatan Peninsula; pork marinated in citrus juice, spices, and achiote seeds, wrapped in banana leaves and slowly baked until tender and juicy. Served with white rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and corn tortillas
Tamales (2)
2 pork tamales with green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Alambre
Mexico City favorite. Pan-seared steak and chicken strips with bacon, bell peppers, onion, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with flour or corn tortillas. Side of guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Vegas Parillada
Carne asada, chicken strips, carnitas, fried plantain, and nopales with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. Add shrimp for 4.00
Roberto's carne asada with enchilada
Grilled steak topped with grilled onion and chimichurri sauce served with cheese enchilada, rice and beans
Chiles Rellenos (2)
Poblano peppers filled with cheese and dipped in batter, deep fried served with our ranchero sauce and green sauce. Served with rice and beans. Add chicken for $1, beef for $2, and shrimp for $2.
Pollo al Ajillo
Tender piece of chicken sauteed in a garlic, tomato, and white wine sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantain.
Pollo Empanizado
Panko breaded chicken breast sliced and served with rice, fries, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo
Camarones al Queso
Shrimp smothered in our delicious creamy cheese sauce. served with rice and sweet plantain.
Camarones a la diabla
Sauteed shrimp with bell peppers, tomato, and onion, cooked in spicy sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pescado Empanizado
Panko breaded fish filet served with rice, fries, lettuce, tamato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo
Ceviche de pescado "Sinaloa Style"
White fish ceviche cooked in fresh lime juice with tomato, onion, cilantro, cucumber, avocado. Served chilled with chips.
Shrimp al Ajillo
Served with white rice and sweet plantain.
Quesabirria
Birria quesadilla with melted mozzarella cheese and served with beef consommé for dipping.
Arroz Picante
Spicy rice, greens, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream. Grilled or blackened chicken +5.00, Steak +6.00, Shrimp +6.00, Vegetables +4.00.
Street Tacos (with rice and beans)
Pollo Al Pastor Street Tacos
Guajillo marinated chicken, pineapple, onion, and cilantro
Carne Asada Street Tacos
Grilled steak, chimichurri and queso fresco
Carnitas Street Tacos
Braised pork "Mexico City" Style. Served with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
Chorizo Street Tacos
Mexican chorizo cooked with onion, topped cilantro and guacamole.
Fried Fish Street Tacos
Beer battered cod fish, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, and our chipotle ranch sauce.
Camaron Street Tacos
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, and chipotle mayo
Tilapia Street Tacos
Seared tilapia, cabbage, cilantro, and mango sauce
Birria Street Tacos
Braised beef on corn tortillas with beef consommé, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans.
Black bean and sweet plantain
Black bean and sweet plantain, topped with queso fresco and guacamole.
Vegas Classics
Anaconda Burrito
Filled with rice, bean, shredded chicken, ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla chips. topped with 3 sauces, green, red, and cheese.
Vegas Burrito
Filled with peppers, onion, bean, tomato, grilled chicken or steak (add $2), topped with our famous chipotle cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Tijuana Burrito (V)
Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans and vegetable, rolled and topped with cheese, salsa verde and sour cream
Veggie Wrap (V)
Spinach tortilla stuffed with French fries, peppers, cheddar cheese, black beans, and guacamole, warmed on flat grill. Garden salad on the side
Angus Burger
8oz Angus Burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, American cheese. Served with French fries.
Flautas
Rolled crispy corn tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef (add $1), topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Trio
choice of chicken, beef, or cheese. choice of one salsa; mole, green, or ranchera.
Chimichangas (2)
Rolled crispy tortillas bursting with cheese, served with sour cream, ranchero sauce, and guacamole. Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, vegetarian. Served with rice and beans.
Max Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with French fries, bacon, sour cream, cheese sauce, guacamole, and choice of chicken, carne asada, or shrimp, warmed on flat grill. Served with garden salad.
Fajitas
Combination. Served with rice and beans.
Kid's menu
Kids Cheese burger
choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.
Kids 1 beef or chicken taco
choice of french fries, apple sauce, or rice.
Kids Cheese quesadilla
choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.
Kids Chicken tenders
choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.
Kids Mac and cheese
choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.
Kids Grilled cheese sandwich
choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.
Kids chicken or beef burrito
choice of French fries, apple sauce, or rice and beans.
KIDS Hot dog
Dessert
Fried Ice Cream
Deep fried vanilla ice cream.
Churros
Deep fried dough pastry sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream.
Flan
Mexican custard with vanilla and caramel flavoring.
Ice Cream
choice of vanilla or chocolate
Sopapillas
Deep fried flour tortillas, covered with cinnamon sugar and honey, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Lava cake
Served with vanilla ice cream.
side orders
side rice and bean
side rice
side beans
side guacamole
side corn tortillas (4)
side flour tortillas (4)
side pico de gallo
side sour cream
side maduros (sweet plantain)
side French fries
Take Out Salsa 8 oz
Take Out Salsa 16 oz
Take Out Salsa 32 oz
Take Out Chips
Take Out Guacamole 16 oz
Take Out Guacamole 32 oz
NA Beverages
Soda
Slushy
Kid's Cup Sodas/Juice/Slushy
KIDS Pepsi
KIDS Diet Pepsi
KIDS 7 up
KIDS Ginger Ale
KIDS Lemonade
KIDS Iced Tea
KIDS Apple Juice
KIDS OJ
KIDS Cranberry Juice
KIDS Slushy Peach
KIDS Slushy Mango
KIDS Slushy Strawberry
KIDS Slushy Raspberry
KIDS Slushy Lime
KIDS Slushy Passion Fruit
KIDS Slushy Coconut
KIDS Slushy Watermelon
Jarritos/Mexican Sodas
water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
24 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776