  Vegas Subs & Grill - 19850 Fenkell Ave Detroit, MI 48223
Vegas Subs & Grill 19850 Fenkell Ave Detroit, MI 48223

No reviews yet

19850 fenkell avenue

Detroit, MI 48223

Popular Items

Falafel Sub


Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Croissant

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$3.69
Egg & Cheese Muffin w/ Hashbrowns

Egg & Cheese Muffin w/ Hashbrowns

$3.99
Egg & Cheese Bagel

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$3.69
Egg & Cheese Croissant with Hash brown

Egg & Cheese Croissant with Hash brown

$4.79
Egg & Cheese Bagel with Hash brown

Egg & Cheese Bagel with Hash brown

$4.79
Croissant w/ Cream Cheese

Croissant w/ Cream Cheese

$2.79
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.79
Croissant w/ Cream Cheese & Honey

Croissant w/ Cream Cheese & Honey

$2.99
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese & Honey

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese & Honey

$2.99
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$1.99
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Boneless Wings

Regular Wings

Regular Wings

$7.99+
Hot & Spicy Wings

Hot & Spicy Wings

$7.99+
BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$7.99+
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$7.99+

TACO

SOFT BEEF TACO

SOFT BEEF TACO

$2.49
HARD BEEF TACO

HARD BEEF TACO

$2.49
SOFT CHICKEN TACO

SOFT CHICKEN TACO

$2.99
HARD CHICKEN TACO

HARD CHICKEN TACO

$2.99

Subs

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$8.99

Tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cucumber, mayo

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$8.99

Our signature grilled favorite

Mushroom, Steak & Cheese

Mushroom, Steak & Cheese

$8.99

Just add mushrooms

Pepper, Steak & Cheese

Pepper, Steak & Cheese

$8.99

Steak and cheese with grilled green peppers

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Steak & Cheese with melted cheese & green peppers (no lettuce or tomatoes)

Crispy Chicken Sub

Crispy Chicken Sub

$8.99

Crispy chicken, lettuce with mayo.

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, olives, mayo

Falafel Sub

Falafel Sub

$6.99

Tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, tahini sauce

Pita

Fried Chicken pitas

Fried Chicken pitas

$7.99
Chicken shawarma

Chicken shawarma

$5.99
Meat Shawarma

Meat Shawarma

$7.49
chicken Gyro

chicken Gyro

$6.99
Meat Gyro

Meat Gyro

$7.49

Burger & Chicken Fingers

Burgers with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese
Chz Burger

Chz Burger

$5.99
Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$6.99
Loaded Cheese Burger

Loaded Cheese Burger

$6.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$6.99
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$6.99+
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.99+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99+
Mozzarella Sticks (6)OR (3)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)OR (3)

$3.99+
NY Style Meat Over Rice

NY Style Meat Over Rice

$9.99

rice topped with your choice of meat and sauce

fries

fries

$3.99+

FRIED CHICKEN

DRUM STICKS OR THEIGHS

DRUM STICKS OR THEIGHS

$3.49+
CHICKEN BREAST

CHICKEN BREAST

$4.49+

combo Meal

with 10 large shrimps with fries
2PC of Fish

2PC of Fish

$13.99

10 large shrimps with fries

5PC BONELESS WINGS

5PC BONELESS WINGS

$15.99

5 large shrimps with fries

Sides

Chips

$2.29
Chocolate Cookie

Chocolate Cookie

$1.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.50
Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$3.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99
Rice

Rice

$4.99

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, croutons, cheese and your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, beets, red onion, pepperoncini, black olives, greek dressing.

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.49

Water

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cans Soda

$1.49

Apple Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Gatorade

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

19850 fenkell avenue, Detroit, MI 48223

