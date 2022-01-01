Vegan
Caterers
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Cooking plant-based in Sin City's HOTTEST kitchen!
Location
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
4.5 • 286
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant