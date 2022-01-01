Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Caterers

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Bacon Burrito
Mean Green Sausage Burrito
Egg, Spam & Cheese Muffin

Breakfast

Breakfast…the most important meal of the day

**SPECIAL** Chilaquiles Roja

$11.95

**GF** Our Chilaquiles Roja are made with freshly made blue corn tortilla chips mixed with our homemade roja sauce and topped with tofu scramble, cheese, sour cream and some more roja sauce.

What a Hottie Chorizo Burrito

What a Hottie Chorizo Burrito

$11.95

A new breakfast burrito addition. Double red tomato tortillas with our cheese sauce in the middle, layered with fresh spinach, tofu scramble diced seasoned potatoes, caramelized onions and our homemade chorizo. Served with a side of our in-house mango-habanero sauce.

Mean Green Sausage Burrito

Mean Green Sausage Burrito

$11.95

Our “green” burrito is made on a double layered spinach tortilla with cheese in between and stuffed with fresh spinach, hash browns, homemade sausage, sautéed green bell peppers, onions, garlic and jalapeños and a cilantro-lime cream sauce.

Breakfast Bacon Burrito

Breakfast Bacon Burrito

$11.95

A double flour tortilla with a layer of melted cheese in between and stuffed with Mexican rice and a tofu “egg” scramble with bacon and spinach, sauteed bell peppers and onions. Served with an AMAZING spicy chipotle crema sauce.

Veggie Puff Pastry

Veggie Puff Pastry

$9.95

Puff pastry filled with fresh veggies often including fresh zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, mushrooms, onions and garlic and Miyoko’s sun-dried tomato cream cheese.

Sausage/Gravy Puff Pastry

$9.95

A puff pastry filled with fresh spinach and a homemade, creamy sausage gravy. Sprinkled with everything bagel topping.

Egg, Spam & Cheese Muffin

Egg, Spam & Cheese Muffin

$9.95

DELICIOUS OmniFoods grilled spam layered on an English muffin with melted Chao cheese and a Be Leaf brand fried egg.

Egg, Ham & Cheese Bagel

$9.95

Egg, cheese and grilled ham layered on a toasted everything bagel.

Fluffy Bacon, Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

Fluffy Bacon, Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

$9.95

Fluffy and DELICIOUS slice of quiche made with spinach, mushrooms, onion and cheese with a homemade crust. Better than any non-vegan quiche you've ever had.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Two pieces of white toast smeared with mayo and topped with bacon, lettuce and tomato. A classic made vegan!

Sweets & Treats

Sweets & Treats to get in my belly!
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$5.50

Moist, fudgy and rich chocolate brownie topped with chocolate chips.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$5.50

Super moist and delicious coffee cake with a cinnamon brown sugar topping.

Blondie

Blondie

$5.50

This buttery Blondie is a chewy blonde version of a brownie. Made with butter, light brown sugar and white chocolate chips!

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Lightly sweet. Fresh blueberry scones.

Peach Shortbread Bar

Peach Shortbread Bar

$3.25

Simple yet fancy Peach Bar with a buttery shortbread bottom topped with peach and a light crumble and drizzled with a sweet glaze.

BIG Soft Pumpkin-Strawberry Cookie

BIG Soft Pumpkin-Strawberry Cookie

$4.00

Homemade big soft pumpkin cookie with strawberries. DELICIOUS!

BIG Soft Pumpkin-Cranberry Cookie

BIG Soft Pumpkin-Cranberry Cookie

$4.00

Homemade big soft pumpkin-cranberry cookies. DELICIOUS!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Freshly made buttery and delicious chocolate chip cookie.

**GLUTEN-FREE** Homemade Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.50

**GLUTEN-FREE** Absolutely delicious, in-house made, smooth and creamy pumpkin cheesecake with an almond flour crust.

Homemade Blueberry Pie Slice

Homemade Blueberry Pie Slice

$6.00

Homemade pie with fresh blueberries.

Homemade Peach Pie Slice

Homemade Peach Pie Slice

$6.00

Homemade pie with fresh peaches.

Homemade Prickly Pear Cactus Jelly

Homemade Prickly Pear Cactus Jelly

$8.00

In-house made, sweet prickly pear cactus jelly in a 4oz mason jar. Delicious on toast!

Soups

Soups to warm your cold dead heart
Ohio’s Skyline Chili

Ohio’s Skyline Chili

$10.00

** NV RESTAURANT WEEK SPECIAL** Ohio’s Skyline Chili is famous and we’ve veganized it. Spaghetti topped with a uniquely seasoned chili, shredded cheese, onions, sour cream drizzle and chives.

Lemon Orzo Soup

$9.25+

A unique Greek-inspired soup. A tangy lemon undertone with orzo pasta, white beans, artichokes, carrots and celery.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches 'cause we love that vegan meat
**SPECIAL** The "Gobbler" Sub

**SPECIAL** The "Gobbler" Sub

$12.50

A Thanksgiving/seasonal favorite. Seitan marinated for 24-48 house with our in-house made roasted "turkey" marinade and layered with stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo.

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.95

An east coast tradition. Two crabcake patties on thick toasted Texas bread with our homemade tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$12.95

Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill served on a sub roll layered with lettuce.

Chicken Salad Sub

Chicken Salad Sub

$12.50

Chicken salad (made with pea protein) seasoned to perfection with celery, green onions and walnuts on a hoagie roll with lettuce and tomato.

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$12.50

Savory and delicious Cheesesteak sandwich made with thin-sliced seitan and marinated in our own inhouse marinade, trio of sauteed bell peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with our own cheese sauce served on a hoagie roll.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.50

Toasted marbled rye bread with a homemade Russian dressing, seitan marinated in a hand-crafted sauce, topped with sauerkraut and melted cheese.

Housemade Burger

Housemade Burger

$11.75

Our new housemade burger patty made from walnuts and black beans. It comes on a ciabatta bun topped with a delicious garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Buffalo Chickpea Wrap

Buffalo Chickpea Wrap

$11.75

Creamy and spicy homemade buffalo sauce mixed with new FYH blue cheese crumbles and chickpeas and wrapped in a fresh spinach tortilla layered with lettuce and tomato.

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich

$11.75

Tangy and zesty homemade BBQ sauce with baked and pulled jackfruit layered on toasted, buttered, Texas toast and topped with a fresh, creamy hand-crafted coleslaw.

Toona Melt Sandwich

Toona Melt Sandwich

$11.75

The hearty sandwich is made with a chickpea toona salad, lettuce, tomato, slice of melted creamy vegan cheese, on 2 toasted slices of sourdough bread.

Festive Egg-less Egg Salad Sandwich

Festive Egg-less Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Egg-less Egg Salad crafted from firm tofu and seasoned to mimic that non-vegan favorite. Mixed with some relish and a creamy mayo dressing and topped with chives and red bell pepper and served on toasted Texas toast with lettuce and tomato.

Gluten Free Bread Add-On

$2.50

Pasta

Pasta to fill that emotional void
Extra Cheesy Mac & Cheese

Extra Cheesy Mac & Cheese

$9.50+

A unique cheesy blend making this a warm and delicious Macaroni & Cheese.

Main Dishes

Main Dishes that kick ass
Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes

Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes

$10.25+

**GF** A VEGAN version of The Cheesecake Factory’s best selling tamale! Two Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes topped off with Southwestern Sauce and Pico de Gallo.

Chickpea Crab Cakes

Chickpea Crab Cakes

$10.50+

**GF** Fantastic tasting Chickpea Crab Cakes made with Hearts of Palm, Red Bell Peppers and Sweet Corn, seasoned with Old Bay and topped with Sriracha Tartar Sauce and Scallions.

Veggie Salads

Veggie Salads that don't suck
Creamy Broccoli Salad

Creamy Broccoli Salad

$8.00+

**GF** Creamy Broccoli Salad with walnuts, red onions, carrots, cranberries and a creamy sauce with a hint of dijon and topped with homemade candied walnuts.

Side Dishes

Side Dishes 'cause we've all been there
Pack of 6 Deviled Egg-Less Eggs

Pack of 6 Deviled Egg-Less Eggs

$12.00

Incredibly realistic and absolutely delicious, 6-pack of DEVILED EGG-LESS EGGS!

Homemade Potato Chips

Homemade Potato Chips

$2.50Out of stock

Lightly salted, freshly made inhouse potato chips.

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$8.50+

**GF** Loaded Baked Potato Salad with Yukon potatoes, sour cream, cheese, bac'n bits, chives, seasonings and a mayo cream sauce.

Chili Cheese Potato Wedges

Chili Cheese Potato Wedges

$9.00+

**GF** Baked Yukon gold potato wedges layered with handmade chili (using TVP), topped with a creamy handcrafted cheese sauce, homemade sour cream style dressing, chopped white onions and fresh chives.

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$10.50+

**GF** Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.25+

**GF** Chicken salad (made with pea protein) seasoned to perfection with celery, green onions and walnuts.

Festive Egg-less Egg Salad

Festive Egg-less Egg Salad

$9.50+

**GF** Egg-less Egg Salad crafted from firm tofu and seasoned to mimic that non-vegan favorite. Mixed with some relish and a creamy mayo dressing and topped with chives and red bell pepper.

Buffalo Chickpea Salad

Buffalo Chickpea Salad

$9.50+

**GF** Creamy and spicy homemade buffalo sauce mixed with new FYH blue cheese crumbles and chickpeas.

Toona Salad

Toona Salad

$9.50+

**GF** This is a hearty chickpea toona salad made with celery, onion, pepitas, nori, fresh dill and spices. Absolutely delicious.

BBQ Jackfruit

BBQ Jackfruit

$9.50+

**GF** Tangy and zesty homemade BBQ sauce with baked and pulled jackfruit.

Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.00+
Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.75+

Exclusive to us for the Downtown Arts District. Dark Moon Eclipse ground fresh.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso-based coffee drink prepared with choice of steamed "milk".

Ice Tea - Weekly Special

Ice Tea - Weekly Special

$3.00

ORGANIC Rishi white tea blends that alternate weekly: Peach Blossom, Summer Lemon or Blueberry Hibiscus.

ALANI Energy Drink

ALANI Energy Drink

$2.50
BUBLY Flavored Carbonated Water 12oz

BUBLY Flavored Carbonated Water 12oz

$1.00

A can of 12oz carbonated water. Choose from: Strawberry, Cherry, Blackberry, Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

IN-HOUSE 16oz Fresh Red Apple, Beet & Ginger

$9.75

In-house made fresh juice with no added sugar or water - just 100% juice.

IN-HOUSE 16oz Fresh Green Apple, Cucumber & Lime

$9.75

In-house made fresh juice with no added sugar or water - just 100% juice.

IN-HOUSE 16oz Fresh Pineapple, Orange & Lemon

$9.75

In-house made fresh juice with no added sugar or water - just 100% juice.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Cooking plant-based in Sin City's HOTTEST kitchen!

Website

Location

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

Gallery
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
orange star4.5 • 286
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Myron's - The Smith Center
orange starNo Reviews
361 Symphony Park Ave Las Vegas, NV 89106
View restaurantnext
POTs - Las Vegas
orange star5.0 • 1,035
333 West Saint Louis Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Black and Blue Diner
orange starNo Reviews
315 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89107
View restaurantnext
YOURWAY Breakfast + Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
6121 W Lake Mead St Las Vegas, NV 89108
View restaurantnext
NoButcher
orange star4.7 • 499
3565 S. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston