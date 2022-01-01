Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pampas Las Vegas

review star

No reviews yet

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Plate
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Mac N Cheese Bites

Appetizers

Pão de Queijo (Cheese Bread)

$5.99
House Salad

$11.99
Caesar Salad

$11.99
Chacuteria

$19.99
Frango a Passarinho (Chicken Wings)

$10.99
Caprese Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches

Picanha and Chimi Sandwich

$12.99
Rotisserie Chicken and Chimi Sandwich

$12.99
Caprese Sandwich

$12.99
Sandwich Meal Deal

$49.99

Signature Entrees

Signature Picanha (Top Sirloin) Entrée

$21.99
Frango Com Bacon (Bacon Wrapped Chicken) Entree

$21.99
File Com Bacon (Bacon Wrapped Filet) Entree

$21.99
Coxa de Frango (Roasted Chicken Leg) Entrée

$21.99
Entrée Meal Deal

$79.99

A La Carte Meat

Signature Picanha (Top Sirloin)

$21.99
Coxa de Frango (Chicken)

$22.99
Frango Com Bacon (Bacon Wrapped Chicken)

$22.99
Filet de Salmão (Salmon)

$23.99
File Com Bacon (Bacon Wrapped Filet)

$23.99

Peito Bovino (Beef Brisket)

$23.99

Costela (Ribs)

$29.99

Sides

Batatas Gratinadas (Au Gratin Potatoes)

$6.99
Banana da Terra (Fried Plantains)

$6.99
Feijão (Black Beans)

$6.99
Vegetais Sazonais (Seasonal Vegetables)

$6.99
Arroz Com Alho (Rice)

$6.99

French Fries

$6.99

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$11.99
Cheesecake

$11.99
Chocolate Mousse

$11.99
Triamisu

$11.99

Carrot Cake

$11.99

Almond Cake (GF)

$11.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Sierra Mist

$3.00
Water

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99
Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.99
Smoked Chicken Wings

$9.99
Dill Pickle Fries

$7.99
Bacon Jam

$2.99
Extra Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Plates

Half Rack Plate

$18.99
Beef Brisket Plate

$16.99
Pulled Pork Plate

$14.99
Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.99
Vegan Pulled Pork Plate

$16.99
Pick Two Combo Plate

$21.99

BBQ Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99
Vegan Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99
Sandwich Only

$9.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$6.99
Potato Salad

$6.99
Coleslaw

$6.99
Tater Tots

$6.99

A La Carte Meat

Rack of Ribs

$24.99
Beef Brisket - 1lb

$19.99
Pulled Pork - 1lb

$17.99
Pulled Chicken - 1lb

$17.99
Vegan Pulled Pork - 1lb

$19.99

Desserts

Fried Apple Tart

$5.99
Pecan Pie

$5.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Sierra Mist

$3.00
Water

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Ninja Burgers

Level 1 Ninja Burger

$8.99
Level 2 Ninja Burger

$9.99
Advanced Ninja Burger

$10.99
Master Ninja Burger

$15.99
Boss Ninja Burger

$12.99
Cowboy Ninja Burger

$15.99
Surf Ninja Burger

$12.99
Stinky Ninja Burger

$10.99

Ninja Pies

Foot Soldier

$3.99
The Bodyguard

$3.99
Texas Samurai

$5.99
Princess Yumi

$6.99
General's Daughter

$4.99
Tijuana Dojo

$4.99

Ninja Sides

Ninja Tots

$3.99
Ninja Fries

$3.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Sierra Mist

$3.00
Water

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

