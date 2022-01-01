Pampas Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill - 3743 Las Vegas Blvd S
No Reviews
3743 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurant
Flour & Barley - 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25
3.9 • 2,043
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25 Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant