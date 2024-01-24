Vegetarian To Go 2670 E College Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Vegetarian cuisine. We specialize in plant-based dishes, try our VTG BBQ. We do use dairy cheese because we're vegetarian based. All non dairy dishes are 100% Vegan ingredients.
Location
2670 E College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Corner Pub - 2 - NEW - 627 East College Ave
No Reviews
627 East College Ave Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurant