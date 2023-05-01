  • Home
  • /
  • Honolulu
  • /
  • Vein at Kakaako - SALT AT OUR, 685 Auahi St Building2 Suite121, Honolulu, HI 96813
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vein at Kakaako SALT AT OUR, 685 Auahi St Building2 Suite121, Honolulu, HI 96813

review star

No reviews yet

SALT AT OUR, 685 Auahi St Building2 Suite121, Honolulu, HI 96813

HONOLULU, HI 96813

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

LUNCH PASTA

ITALIAN SAUSAGE "Napolitan"

$17.00

SHOYU BUTTER PASTA

$17.50

LUNCH ENTREE

*VEIN* WAGYU HAMBURGER STEAK

$23.50

JIDORI CHICKEN "NAN BAN" w/ SCAMORZZA

$21.00

WAGYU BEEF "KEEMA" CURRY

$20.00

DINNER SALAD

FRISEE w/ PANCHETTA AND POACHED EGG

$18.00

CAESAR w/ BOTTARGA

$18.50

GREEN LEAF "GREEN GODDESS"

$17.00

VEIN MESCLUN "House Salad"

$16.00

DINNER APPETIZER

SAKE AND POMODORO CLAMS

$24.00

GRILLED SPANISH TAKO w/ CHIMICHURRI

$27.50

WASHUGYU BONE MARROW w/ UNI BUTTER

$30.50

BURRATA AND MELON

$22.50

STEAK CROSTINI

$23.00

MORTADELLA AND MANCHEGO ARANCINI

$19.50

DINNER PASTA/RISOTTO

WAGYU BEEF BOLOGNESE

$30.00

UNI CARBONARA

$38.00

SPAGHETTI alle VONGOLE

$29.00

OLIVE OIL POACHED AHI "PEPPERONATA"

$26.50

RIGATONI "CACCIO E PEPPE"

$23.00

POMODORO AND BURRATA

$22.00

RISOTTO "FUNGHI"

$26.00

DINNER PROTEIN

PORCINI AND SHITAKE RUB RIB EYE

$49.00

LAMB "SCOTTADITO"

$47.50

JIDORI CHICKEN "ALICE"

$30.00

U/10 DIVER SCALLOPS

$36.00

SCF PORK "OSSO BUCCO"

$36.00

FRESH CATCH

$35.00

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

CREME BRULEE

$13.50

GELATO TRIO

$10.00

ONE SCOOP GELATO

$3.50

CELEBRATION DESSERT

SPECIAL DESSERT

$14.00

SIDE ORDER

SIDE BREAD

$2.25

EXTRA PASTA

$5.00

ROASTED POTATO

$7.50

SIDE PROSCIUTTO

$5.50

EXTRA SAUCE

$5.00

1PC BURRATA

$6.00

PARMESAN CHEESE

$3.00

BAR MENU

BAR BURRATA

$11.00

BAR POMO FLAT BREAD

$11.00

BAR FRITTES

$8.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

LUNCH SPECIAL PASTA

$20.00

LUNCH SPECIAL SANDWICH/SALAD

$20.00

LUNCH SPECIAL ENTREE

$20.00

DINNER SPECIAL

DINNER SPECIAL SALAD

$20.00

DINNER SPECIAL APPETIZER

$35.00

DINNER SPECIAL ENTREE

$35.00

DINNER SPECIAL PASTA/RISOTTO

$26.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS PASTA WHITE

$13.00

KIDS PASTA RED

$13.00

KIDS SCOOP

LIQUOR

VODKA

WHEATLY

$10.00

TITOS

$10.00

KETTLE ONE

$11.00

ICHIKO(SHOCHU)

$8.00

SAKE

$10.00

GIN

MALFY

$10.00

GOTHIC

$11.00

HENDRICKS

$11.00

RUM

CANE RUN

$10.00

KOLOA SPICED RUM

$11.00

KOLOA COFFEE RUM

$11.00

TEQUILA

EL TEQUILENO

$9.00

DOBEL 50 CRISTALINO

$30.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$10.00

SIETE LEGUAS REPOSADO

$12.00

MI CAMPO BLANCO

$9.00

MI CAMPO REPOSADO

$10.00

YEYO BLANCO

$12.00

EL SILENCIO MEZCAL

$10.00

FORTALEZA REPOSADO

$14.00

XICARU MEZCAL

$10.00

WHISKEY

JAMESONS

$9.00

ANGELS ENVY

$14.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

ICHIROS CHI-CHI BU

$25.00

SUNTORY TOKI

$12.00

YELLOW SPOT 12YR

$24.00

SCOTCH / BOURBON

ABELOUR 16YR

$22.00

CHIVAS MIZUNARA

$14.00

EAGLE RARE

$16.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$12.00

HIGH WEST

$11.00

HIGH WEST RYE

$11.00

OLD FORESTER

$12.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$10.00

MACALLAN 12YR

$20.00

MICHTERS

$14.00

MICHTERS RYE

$14.00

MID WINTERS NIGHTS DRAM

$14.00

HENESSY VSOP

$12.00

LIQUEURS / CORDIALS

AMARETTO

$9.00

APEROL

$10.00

CAMPARI

$10.00

LEMONCELLO

$10.00

ORANGECELLO

$10.00

COCKTAILS

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Moscow mule

$13.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

YUZU MARGARITA

$12.00

FALL FROM GRACE

$15.00

MAI TAI 44

$12.00

GIN GIN MULE

$13.00

VEIN RITA

$12.00

RASPBERRY BERET

$13.00

LIMONCELLO SPRITZ

$14.00

VEIN APEROL SPRITZ

$14.00

ORANGE BANG

$14.00

VEIN OAXACCA OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

BOULEVARDIER

$14.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

HIGH BALL

$14.00

TOM COLLINS

$12.00

PALOMA

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

BEER

Peroni Draft

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Kona Longboard

$7.00

Kona Bigwave

$7.00

Maui Big Swell IPA

$7.00

Maui Pineapple Mana Wheat

$7.00

WINE

RED WINE

GL HAPPY HOUR RED

$8.00

GL HAHN PINOT NOIR

$17.00

GL JUAN GILL MONASTRELL

$14.00

GL BOLLA CHIANTI

$10.00

GL JAGGERNAUT CABERNET

$14.00

GL BAROSSA VALLEY GSM

$11.00

GL PHANTOM RED BLEND

$14.00

BT HAPPY HOUR RED

$32.00

BT HAHN PINOT NOIR

$65.00

BT JUAN GILL MONASTRELL

$50.00

BT BOLLA CHIANTI

$38.00

BT JAGGERNAUT CABERNET

$50.00

BT BAROSSA VALLEY GSM

$40.00

BT PHANTOM RED BLEND

$50.00

BT ORIN SWIFT 8 YR DESERT

$85.00

BT LOUIS M MARTINI

$95.00

BT STAGS' LEAP CABERNET

$125.00

BT ORIN PAPILLON

$210.00

BT KENZO RINDO

$300.00

WHITE WINE

GL WHITE HAVEN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00

GL ALVERDI PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

GL NOVELLUM CHARDONNAY

$11.00

GL SILENI SAUV BLANC

$9.00

GL BRAVIUM CHARDONNAY

$15.00

BT HAPPY HOUR WHITE

$52.00

BT KENZO ASATSUYU SB

$210.00

BT KENZO ASATSUYU SB 1/2 BTL

$75.00

BT WHITE HAVEN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$48.00

BT ALVERDI PINOT GRIGIO

$35.00

BT NOVELLUM CHARDONNAY

$44.00

SILENI SAUV BLANC

BRAVIUM CHARDONNAY

$60.00

ROSE WINE

GL AVISSI ROSE SPARKLING

$11.00

BT AVISSI ROSE SPARKLING

$44.00

BT KENZO RUI 1/2 BTL

$70.00

CHAMPAGNE

GL HAPPY HOUR SPARKLING

$9.00

GL OSTRO PROSECCO

$14.00

BT HAPPY HOUR SPARKLING

$37.00

BT OSTRO PROSECCO

$50.00

BT CUVEE DEVANT CHAMPAGNE

$120.00

BT VEUVE CLICQUOT CHAMPAGNE

$160.00

CORKAGE FEE

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

NA BEVERAGES

SODA

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO 500ML

$5.50

GINGERBEER

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

SPECIAL MOCKTAIL

$10.00

COFFEE / TEA

VEIN PLANTATION ICED TEA

$5.50

ICED TEA

$5.00

ILLY COFFEE

$5.50

ILLY ESPRESSO

$5.50

HOT TEA

$5.00

ILLY LATTE

JUICE

ORANGE

$5.00

GUAVA

$5.00

PINEAPPLE

$5.00

CRANBERRY

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

FRUIT PUNCH

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

SALT AT OUR, 685 Auahi St Building2 Suite121, Honolulu, HI 96813, HONOLULU, HI 96813

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TJ's Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
600 Kapiolani Boulevard Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Honolulu Coffee Bishop Square
orange starNo Reviews
1001 BISHOP ST HONOLULU, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
J. Dolan's - Chinatown - 1147 Bethel St
orange starNo Reviews
1147 Bethel St Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
The Lei Stand
orange starNo Reviews
1115 Bethel Street Urban Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
The Daley Burger
orange star4.5 • 409
1110 Nuuanu Ave Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
Pizza Mamo
orange starNo Reviews
16 North Hotel Street HONOLULU, HI 96817
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in HONOLULU

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near HONOLULU
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston