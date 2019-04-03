A map showing the location of Vela Doylestown 140 Veterans LaneView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Vela Doylestown 140 Veterans Lane

review star

No reviews yet

140 Veterans Lane

Doylestown, PA 18901

Mains

Salmon

$29.00

Striped Bass

$28.00

Chicken

$22.00

Burger

$17.00

Vegetable Plate

$18.00

Beef Short Ribs

$31.00

Pork Milanese

$28.00

Pasta

Bucatini

$15.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$11.00

Gnocchi

$15.00

Pappardelle

$15.00

Pasta With Butter

$11.00

Pasta With Marinara

$11.00

Rigatoni

$15.00

Pizza

Tomato Pizza

$12.00

Spinach Pizza

$13.00

White Pizza

$13.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Mesclun Greens

$14.00

Little Gem Salad

$14.00

Specials

Branzino

$31.00

Mussels

$16.00

Veal Chop

$40.00

Oysters

$16.00

Mahi

$31.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$15.00

Starters

Shrimp

$14.00

Polenta

$15.00

Eggplant

$12.00

Meatballs

$11.00

Octopus

$15.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Birthday Dessert With Candle

Blueberry Crisp

$8.00

Cappucino Mousse Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Honey Mascarpone Tart

$8.00

Pot de Creme

$8.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

140 Veterans Lane, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

