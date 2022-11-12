Velca Grill 2151 W Dublin Granville Rd

A map showing the location of Velca Grill 2151 W Dublin Granville RdView gallery

Popular Items

Traditional Albanian Gyros
Rice pudding
Grilled kofte

Antipasto

Grilled vegetables

$7.25

Grilled Eggplant, zucchini, green peppers, red peppers, onion sprinkled with parsley, garlic, and balsamic vinegar.

Homemade Tzatziki with pita

$6.00

Feta cheese in oven

$8.75

Feta cheese, tomato, olives

Toasted Bread

$5.00

Chicken Wings (8 PCs.)

$12.00

Family Platter

$16.00

Spicy feta with pita

$6.95

Mozzarella stick

$6.00

Spicy feta & Tzaziki sauce

$8.75

Homemade meatballs

$8.50

Vegetarian Platter

$8.00

Hummus Pita

$6.00

Soups

Creamy Veggie soup

$4.75

Creamy vegetable soup made with fresh potatoes, carrots, onion, zucchini, peas, celery

Creamy Chicken soup

$4.75

Chicken sautéed in butter, tossed in creamy sauce

Creamy soup with homemade meatballs

$8.75

Salads

Green Salad

$7.50

Green leaf Lettuce mixed with green onions, olives, lemon drizzled with olive oil and vinegar.

Village Salad

$8.00

Fresh tomatoes mixed with cucumbers, onion, olives, feta cheese and sweet peppers.

Cabbage Salad

$6.00

Cabbage lettuce mixed with carrots, parsley, Mayo drizzled with olive oil and vinegar

Caesar Salad

$7.75

Green leaf lettuce mixed in with iceberg lettuce, bacon, croutons served with Caesar dressing

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Pork Strips

$5.00

Add shrimp

$8.00

Add Salmon

$9.00

Entrées

Grilled Steak

$21.00

Freshly seasoned beef, grilled in high flames served with 2 sides of your choice

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Seasoned chicken breast served with 2 sides of your choice

Grilled Pork Strip

$17.00

Seasoned pork steak served with 2 sides of your choice

Grilled kofte

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef with special herbs served with 2 sides of your choice

Kebab (Cevapi)

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef with special herbs served with 2 sides of your choice

N/A

N/A

Grilled Pork Ribs

$16.85

Lamb Chops

$21.00

Grilled Kofte Lunch

$10.75

Kebab (Cevapi) Lunch Size

$10.75

Grilled Pork Strips Lunch Size

$8.95

Seared Beef Liver Topped With Fresh Vegetables

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Breast Lunch

$9.95

Ribeye Steak

$22.95

Pasta

Rigatoni with Chicken & Creamy mushroom

$15.00

Our sauce is made fresh with seasoned mushrooms, tossed in butter, garlic, and heavy cream.

Pene Arrabiata

$13.50

Garlic, tomatoes, hot Pepper, parmesan cheese

Linguini with shrimp

$14.50

Linguini with homemade meatballs

$12.50

Sides

French fries

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Pilaf

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Baked Potatoes

$3.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Tzaziki

$2.75

Side salad

$3.75

Signature spread 4 oz

$3.00

Celery & Blue Cheese

$2.75

Mozzarella sticks 4pcs.

$6.00

Spice Feta

$2.75

Hummus

$2.75

Gyros

Traditional Albanian Gyros

$9.00

Open Plate Gyro

$11.75

Veggie Gyro

$6.50

Pork Shish-kebab With French Fries & Tzatziki

$13.95

Beef Shish Kebab

$16.75

Kids Menu

Mac n Cheese

$3.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

French fries

$3.00

Chicken tenders with French fries

$4.95

Chicken tenders with Mac and Cheese

$4.95

Kids gyro

$5.00

Chicken tenders

$4.00

Spaghetti with homemade meatballs kids meal

$5.00

Desserts

Baklava

$4.50

Rice pudding

$3.95

Tiramisu

$5.00

Limoncello cake

$5.00

Limoncello All Cake

$50.00

Extra

Extra pita

$2.00

Extra tzaziki

$1.00

Hummus with pita

$5.00

Tzaziki

$8.00

*Drinks

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Fanta Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

Water bottle

$1.50

Pelegrino

$3.00

Body Armor

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Fanta

$2.00

Kids Diet Coke

$2.00

Kids Coke

$2.00

Kids Fanta Ginger Ale

$2.00

Kids Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Draft Beer

Draft 1

Bottle Beer

Warsteiner Premium

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Peroni Nastro Azzuro

$4.75

Paulaner

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

Stella

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Samuel adams

$4.50

Blue light

$3.75

Croos light

$3.75

Heineken 00

$5.00

Wine By The Glass

Montes

$7.00

Meiomi

$8.00

De lyde

$6.00

Chloe Merlot

$8.00

Caposaldo Pinot grigio

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Coppola

$8.00

Imagery Chardonnay

$8.00

Montes

$30.00

Imagery Pinot Noir

$8.00

Bel Ormeau

$8.00

7 Deadly Zins

$8.00

Stages Leap

$8.00

Chateau Thomas

$8.00

Haut La Valette

$8.00

59 Prime Pinot Noir

$8.00

Oberon Cabernet (Copy)

$9.00

Louis Jadot Shardoney Bourgogne

$40.00

Caposaldo

$25.00

Retsina

$6.00

Meiomi Bottle

$40.00

Wine By The Bottle

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$40.00

Montes Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$30.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Chloe Merlot

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Coppola

$35.00

Oberon Cabernet

$45.00

59 Prime Pinot Noir

$35.00

Louis Jadot Shardoney Bourgogne

$40.00

Liquor

Russian vodka

$5.00

Sobieski Vodka

$5.00

Ouzo

$5.00

Gardena Rakija

$6.00

Sliivovica

$6.00

Grey goose

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Henessy

$7.00

Belvedere Vodka

$7.00

Wildtrky

$5.00

Fireball

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Smirnoff

$3.00

Maker Marks

$6.50

Patron

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Bar hill Gin

$7.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Woodford reserve Whiskey

$7.00

Coffee

American coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.75

Black tea

$2.75

Green tea matcha

$2.75

Lemon ginger herbal tea

$2.75

Soda bottle

Coca cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lunch Menu

Grilled kofte

$10.75

Kebabs

$10.75

Grilled pork strips

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2151 W Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington, OH 43085

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

