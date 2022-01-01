Food Trucks
Velchoff's Corner
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
~ A Grand Ole' Time! ~ Velchoff's Corner is located on the beautiful, historic St. John's Riverfront in Downtown Palatka, Florida. We are a southern scratch kitchen featuring a variety of dishes with a cajun flare. So, what's the hold up? We'll see ya soon!
105 N 2nd Street, Suite D, Palatka, FL 32177
