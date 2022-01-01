Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Velchoff's Corner

review star

No reviews yet

105 N 2nd Street, Suite D

Palatka, FL 32177

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BOTTLED BEER

BUD LIGHT

$3.00Out of stock

YUENGLING

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

SEPTEMBER SPECIALS

SMOKED FISH DIP

$13.00

STEAMED OYSTERS

$12.00

POACHED SHRIMP

$13.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

RED WINE

CABERNET

$5.00

MERLOT

$5.00

HOUSE RED

$5.00Out of stock

WHITE WINE

CHARDONNAY

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

SPARKLING

CHAMPAGNE

$5.00

MIMOSA

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

~ A Grand Ole' Time! ~ Velchoff's Corner is located on the beautiful, historic St. John's Riverfront in Downtown Palatka, Florida. We are a southern scratch kitchen featuring a variety of dishes with a cajun flare. So, what's the hold up? We'll see ya soon!

Location

105 N 2nd Street, Suite D, Palatka, FL 32177

Directions

Gallery
Velchoff's Corner image
Velchoff's Corner image
Map
More near Palatka
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palm Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston