  • Palatka
  • Velchoff's Corner Cafe & Coffee House - 623 Laurel Street
A map showing the location of Velchoff's Corner Cafe & Coffee House 623 Laurel Street

Velchoff's Corner Cafe & Coffee House 623 Laurel Street

No reviews yet

623 Laurel Street

Palatka, FL 32177

STARTERS

SOUP CUP

$5.00

SOUP BOWL

$7.00

SMOKED FISH

$13.00

PIMENTO

$9.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SCOOTER'S

$13.00

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

EGG SANDWICH

$9.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$10.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

B.L.T.

$8.00

FRENCH DIP

$17.00

SHRIMP ROLL

$15.00

PLATES

BREAKFAST PLATTER

$10.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY 1/2

$6.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY FULL

$10.00

HOE CAKES

$6.00

Coffee

Hot and Iced Coffee

$1.95+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Espresso

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.95

Soda and Bottled Water

Soda

$1.95

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Smoothies

Banana Berry Blend

$5.00

Orange Creamsicle

$5.00

Pineapple Passion

$5.00

Milk Shakes

Milk Shakes

$6.00

Cheesecake Shake

$6.50

Birthday Cake Shake

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake

$6.50

Brownie Sundae'

$6.50

Cupcakes

Cupcake

$2.25

Flavor of the day

$2.50

Cakes

Slice of Cake

$6.00

Whole Cake 8 inch double layer

$35.00

Cookies and Bars

Cookies

$1.25

Brownies

$3.50

Bars

$4.00

Jumbo Muffins

Muffins

$3.00

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

623 Laurel Street, Palatka, FL 32177

Directions

