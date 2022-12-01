Vellee Nordhaus
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We’re known for our signature bulgogi beef, Vietnamese marinade pork, Thai curry chicken, and banh mi baguettes.
Location
303 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
4.7 • 463
306 East Hennepin Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant
STEPCHLD - 24 University Avenue Northeast
No Reviews
24 University Avenue Northeast Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant