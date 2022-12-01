Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vellee Nordhaus

303 1st Avenue Northeast

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Order Again

Popular Items

KOREAN BURRITO
Vellee Rolls
KOREAN BOWL

MAIN ITEMS

KOREAN BURRITO

KOREAN BURRITO

$13.25

Korean BBQ beef, kimchi, romaine lettuce, seasoned rice and salsa roja

KOREAN BOWL

KOREAN BOWL

$13.25

Korean BBQ beef, kimchi, romaine lettuce, seasoned rice and salsa roja

CHICKEN CURRITO BURRITO

CHICKEN CURRITO BURRITO

$12.00

Spicy Thai curry, chicken, potatoes, romaine lettuce, seasoned rice and zing sauce

CHICKEN CURRITO BOWL

CHICKEN CURRITO BOWL

$12.00

Spicy Thai curry, chicken, potatoes, romaine lettuce, seasoned rice and zing sauce

PORK BURRITO

PORK BURRITO

$12.00

Grilled pork, aioli, Ky slaw, seasoned rice & do chua (house pickle)

PORK BOWL

PORK BOWL

$12.00

Grilled pork, aioli, Ky slaw, seasoned rice & do chua (house pickle)

TOFU BURRITO

TOFU BURRITO

$11.00

Spicy Thai curry, tofu, red bell peppers, straw mushrooms, potatoes, romaine lettuce, seasoned rice and zing sauce

TOFU BOWL

TOFU BOWL

$11.00

Spicy Thai curry, tofu, red bell peppers, straw mushrooms, potatoes, romaine lettuce, seasoned rice and zing sauce

B.P.T. TACOS (CORN TORTILLA)

B.P.T. TACOS (CORN TORTILLA)

$5.00

Grilled pork, aioli, Ky slaw and do chua (house pickle)

B.P.T. (LETTUCE WRAP)

B.P.T. (LETTUCE WRAP)

$6.00

Grilled pork, aioli, Ky slaw and do chua (house pickle)

BARBACOA TACO (CORN TORTILLA)

BARBACOA TACO (CORN TORTILLA)

$5.50

Smokey slow-braised beef, pickled red onions, cilantro, and radish.

BARBACOA TACO (LETTUCE WRAP)

BARBACOA TACO (LETTUCE WRAP)

$6.50

Smokey slow-braised beef, pickled red onions, cilantro, and radish.

FISH TACO (CORN TORTILLA)

FISH TACO (CORN TORTILLA)

$5.50

Crispy fried fish, baja sauce and shredded cabbage topped w/ pico de gallo

FISH TACO (LETTUCE WRAP)

$5.50

Crispy fried cod, baja sauce, shredded cabbage topped with pico de gallo

DUCK TACO (CORN TORTILLA)

$7.00

Duck confit, aioli, duck crackling, pickled red onion, and cilantro.

DUCK TACO (LETTUCE WRAP)

$8.00

Duck confit, aioli, duck crackling, pickled red onion, and cilantro.

BBQ PORK BANH MI

BBQ PORK BANH MI

$10.50

Grilled pork, pate, do chua (house pickle),cucumber, jalapeno & cilantro

TOFU BANH MI

TOFU BANH MI

$9.50

Grilled pork, aioli, Ky slaw and do chua (house pickle)

DUCK BANH MI

DUCK BANH MI

$14.00Out of stock

Duck confit, pate, do chua (house pickle), aioli, cucumber, jalapeno and cilantro

DRAGON MELT

DRAGON MELT

$10.00

Chicken, fresh shallots, cilantro, lime, queso cheese and baja sauce

VEGGIE MELT

VEGGIE MELT

$9.00

Portabella mushrooms, fresh shallots, cilantro, lime, queso cheese and baja sauce

CHEESY MELT

CHEESY MELT

$9.00

Queso cheese, avocado and baja sauce

SIDES

Vellee Rolls

Vellee Rolls

$6.00

Crispy, golden pork eggrolls served w/ sweet and sour sauce (5 eggrolls)

Chips & Pineapple Salsa

Chips & Pineapple Salsa

$5.50

Fresh tortilla chips with a side of pineapple salsa

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$5.50

Fresh tortilla chips with a side of fresh guacamole

Chips

$1.50

Side Guac

$4.00

Side Pineapple Salsa

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re known for our signature bulgogi beef, Vietnamese marinade pork, Thai curry chicken, and banh mi baguettes.

Website

Location

303 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

