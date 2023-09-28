Food Menu

Appetizers

Crispy Fried Pickle Spears

$9.50

Breaded and golden fried dill pickle spears served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Smothered Cheddar Jack Fries

$9.50

Piled with bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese blend, sour cream and chives served with homemade ranch.

Chili Bowl

$9.50

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Chili Cup

$7.50

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Pretzel Bites

$11.50

Served with beer cheese.

Texas Smothered Tater Tots

$10.50

Smothered in Cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

3 mini juicy cheeseburgers served with shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Three crispy fried chicken sliders tossed in our signature mild sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, hand breaded and fried, served with our tangy marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips covered with buffalo chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with chili and melted Cheddar-Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and guacamole.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.50

Crispy eggrolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, Monetary Jack cheese, and jalapeno. Served with homemade ranch dressing

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$13.50

Hand rolled and stuffed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, and onions. Served with home-made beer cheese.

Velocity Tso's Cauliflower

$13.00

Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe, deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce, served with ginger aioli for dipping. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

Tasty and full of buffalo chicken wing goodness! Deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in buffalo sauce, served with a Bleu cheese dip.

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Hand-breaded tenders served with any of our specialty sauces, along with fries and a side of homemade ranch or homemade Bleu cheese.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken & Mac

$14.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

Salads

Velocity House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Half Velocity House Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Petite Caesar Salad

$9.50

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Crisp, fresh iceberg wedge with Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, chopped egg, bacon bits and homemade Bleu cheese dressing.

BLT Chopped Salad

$14.00

Loaded with crisped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh avocado, mixed Cheddar cheese, topped with crisped tortillas and served with Sriracha ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles.

Gyro Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, and pita bread topped with beef and lamb gyro meat served with tzaziki sauce.

Chopped Cobb Salad

$16.50

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, and Bleu cheese crumbles topped with your choice of dressing.

Salmon Chopped Salad

$18.00

Pan seared salmon filet over mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$18.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, crispy chopped bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced avocado, cajun dusted beer marinated steak and choice of dressing.

Wings

10 WINGS

$16.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

15 WINGS

$24.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

20 WINGS

$32.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

30 WINGS

$45.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

50 WINGS

$75.00

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Grilled Chicken Deluxe

$15.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast with bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Chicken Philly

$16.00

Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, melted Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

All American Cheese Steak

$16.00

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted Provolone cheese. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Blackened salmon, smoked applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. Served on Ciabatta

Greek Gyro

$16.00

Thinly sliced beef and lamb in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.

French Dip

$18.00

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in au jus sauce, served on a toasted ciabatta roll with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, served with au jus and horseradish sauce. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Crispy Honey Dijon Chicken

$16.00

Deep fried chicken cutlet with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Velocity Turkey Club

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sour dough bread. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, honey mustard, mixed greens, tomato, Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Tender Wrap

$16.00

Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

California Club

$16.00

Season grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Mambo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Prime Rib

$22.95

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.95

Burgers

Velocity Burger

$13.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger

$14.50

Topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Mushroom Burger

$14.50

Covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and Provolone cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Sunrise Burger

$15.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame-grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Speros Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.00

Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

California Burger

$15.00

Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and hand breaded onion straws. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Firecracker Burger

$16.00

Warning! Could be HOT! We start with our burger and pile it high with a mix of grilled green peppers, green chilies, jalapeño peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, topped with our spicy Buffalo sauce and Pepper Jack cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Capital BLT Burger

$15.00

Flatbreads

Cheese FB

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese with zesty tomato sauce.

Pepperoni FB

$12.50

Spicy pepperoni with zesty tomato sauce and sprinkled with oregano.

Sausage FB

$12.50

Italian seasoned sausage and zesty tomato sauce sprinkled with oregano.

Italian FB

$13.50

Italian seasoned sausage and pepperoni sprinkled with oregano with zesty tomato sauce.

BBQ Chicken FB

$13.50

Diced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and Mozzarella cheese in our famous BBQ sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Tenders

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Boneless Bites

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Wings

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Desserts

Mile High Brownie

$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

One Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.50

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Sides

Tater Tots

$6.00

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Steamed Cauliflower with Cheese

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Extras

Avocado - Extra

$3.00

Bacon - Extra

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles - Extra

$1.00

Carrots - Extra

$1.00

Celery - Extra

$1.00

Cheese - Extra

$1.00

Chili - Extra

$1.50

Dressing - Extra

$0.50

Egg - Extra

$1.25

Guacamole - Extra

$3.00

Jalapenos - Extra

$0.75

Lettuce - Extra

$0.50

Marinara - Extra

$0.50

Meat - Extra

$5.00

Mushrooms - Extra

$1.00

Onion - Extra

$0.50

Pepperoni - Extra

$2.00

Peppers - Extra

$1.50

Pickle - Extra

$0.25

Pico - Extra

$0.50

Salsa - Extra

$0.50

Sausage - Extra

$3.00

Sauteed Onion - Extra

$1.00

Sour Cream - Extra

$0.50

Tomato - Extra

$0.50

Tortillas - Extra

$1.00

Tzatziki - Extra

$0.50

EXTRA WING SAUCE

$0.50

NA Beverage