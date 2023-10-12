Food Menu

Appetizers

Crispy Fried Pickle Spears

$9.50

Breaded and golden fried dill pickle spears served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Smothered Cheddar Jack Fries

$9.50

Piled with bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese blend, sour cream and chives served with homemade ranch.

Chili Bowl

$9.50

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Chili Cup

$7.50

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Pretzel Bites

$11.50

Served with beer cheese.

Texas Smothered Tater Tots

$10.50

Smothered in Cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

3 mini juicy cheeseburgers served with shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Three crispy fried chicken sliders tossed in our signature mild sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, hand breaded and fried, served with our tangy marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips covered with buffalo chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with chili and melted Cheddar-Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and guacamole.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.50

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.50

Crispy eggrolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, Monetary Jack cheese, and jalapeno. Served with homemade ranch dressing

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$13.50

Hand rolled and stuffed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, and onions. Served with home-made beer cheese.

Velocity Tso's Cauliflower

$13.00

Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe, deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce, served with ginger aioli for dipping. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

Tasty and full of buffalo chicken wing goodness! Deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in buffalo sauce, served with a Bleu cheese dip.

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Hand-breaded tenders served with any of our specialty sauces, along with fries and a side of homemade ranch or homemade Bleu cheese.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken & Mac

$14.00

Salads

Velocity House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Half Velocity House Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Petite Caesar Salad

$9.50

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Crisp, fresh iceberg wedge with Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, chopped egg, bacon bits and homemade Bleu cheese dressing.

BLT Chopped Salad

$14.00

Loaded with crisped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh avocado, mixed Cheddar cheese, topped with crisped tortillas and served with Sriracha ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles.

Gyro Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, and pita bread topped with beef and lamb gyro meat served with tzaziki sauce.

Chopped Cobb Salad

$16.50

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, and Bleu cheese crumbles topped with your choice of dressing.

Salmon Chopped Salad

$18.00

Pan seared salmon filet over mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$18.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, crispy chopped bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced avocado, cajun dusted beer marinated steak and choice of dressing.

Wings

10 WINGS

$16.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

15 WINGS

$24.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

20 WINGS

$32.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

30 WINGS

$45.50

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

50 WINGS

$75.00

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Grilled Chicken Deluxe

$15.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast with bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Chicken Philly

$16.00

Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, melted Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

All American Cheese Steak

$16.00

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted Provolone cheese. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Blackened salmon, smoked applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. Served on Ciabatta

Greek Gyro

$16.00

Thinly sliced beef and lamb in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.

French Dip

$18.00

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in au jus sauce, served on a toasted ciabatta roll with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, served with au jus and horseradish sauce. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Crispy Honey Dijon Chicken

$16.00

Deep fried chicken cutlet with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Velocity Turkey Club

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sour dough bread. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, honey mustard, mixed greens, tomato, Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Tender Wrap

$16.00

Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

California Club

$16.00

Season grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Mambo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Burgers

Velocity Burger

$13.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger

$14.50

Topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Mushroom Burger

$14.50

Covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and Provolone cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Sunrise Burger

$15.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame-grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Speros Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.00

Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

California Burger

$15.00

Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and hand breaded onion straws. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Firecracker Burger

$16.00

Warning! Could be HOT! We start with our burger and pile it high with a mix of grilled green peppers, green chilies, jalapeño peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, topped with our spicy Buffalo sauce and Pepper Jack cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Capital BLT Burger

$15.00

Flatbreads

Cheese FB

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese with zesty tomato sauce.

Pepperoni FB

$12.50

Spicy pepperoni with zesty tomato sauce and sprinkled with oregano.

Sausage FB

$12.50

Italian seasoned sausage and zesty tomato sauce sprinkled with oregano.

Italian FB

$13.50

Italian seasoned sausage and pepperoni sprinkled with oregano with zesty tomato sauce.

BBQ Chicken FB

$13.50

Diced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and Mozzarella cheese in our famous BBQ sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Tenders

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Boneless Bites

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Wings

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Desserts

Mile High Brownie

$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

One Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.50

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Sides

Tater Tots

$6.00

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Steamed Cauliflower with Cheese

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Extras

Avocado - Extra

$3.00

Bacon - Extra

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles - Extra

$1.00

Carrots - Extra

$1.00

Celery - Extra

$1.00

Cheese - Extra

$1.00

Chili - Extra

$1.50

Dressing - Extra

$0.50

Egg - Extra

$1.25

Guacamole - Extra

$3.00

Jalapenos - Extra

$0.75

Lettuce - Extra

$0.50

Marinara - Extra

$0.50

Meat - Extra

$5.00

Mushrooms - Extra

$1.00

Onion - Extra

$0.50

Pepperoni - Extra

$2.00

Peppers - Extra

$1.50

Pickle - Extra

$0.25

Pico - Extra

$0.50

Salsa - Extra

$0.50

Sausage - Extra

$3.00

Sauteed Onion - Extra

$1.00

Sour Cream - Extra

$0.50

Tomato - Extra

$0.50

Tortillas - Extra

$1.00

Tzatziki - Extra

$0.50

EXTRA WING SAUCE

$0.50

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Starry

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Water

Soda Water

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Beer

Draft

P-Miller Lite

$7.00

L- Miller Lite

$8.00

P-Bud Light

$7.00

L-Bud Light

$8.00

P- DB Vienna Lager

$7.50

L- DB Vienna Lager

$9.00

P-Yuengling

$7.00

L-Yuengling

$8.50

P-Black Ox

$7.00

L-Black Ox

$7.00

P-Blue Moon

$7.00

L-Blue Moon

$8.50

P- Stella

$7.00

L- Stella

$8.50

P-Bold Rock IPA

$8.00

L-Bold Rock IPA

$9.50

P-Founders All Day IPA

$8.00

L-Founders All Day IPA

$9.50

P-Aslin Volcano

$8.00

L-Aslin Volcano

$9.50

P-Solace Lucy Juicy

$9.50

P-Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.00

L-Sam Adams Seasonal

$9.50

P-Solace Partly Cloudy

$8.50

L-Solace Partly Cloudy

$10.00

P-Vixen Irish Red

$8.00

L-Vixen Irish Red

$9.50

P-Faceplant

$8.50

L-Faceplant

$10.00

P-Aslin IPA Seasonal

$8.50

T-Aslin IPA Seasonal

$10.00

P-Pumpkin Beer

$8.50

L-Pumpkin Beer

$10.00

P-Christmas Ale

$8.50

L-Christmas Ale

$10.00

Mega Bud Light

$11.00

Mega Miller Lite

$11.00

Mega Stella

$13.00

P-Pumpkin Beer

$7.50

P-Velocity Lager

$6.00

P-Satan's Pony

$8.00

Mango Cart

$8.00

Bottle/Can

Miller Lite Bottle

$6.50

Bud Light Bottle

$6.50

Coors Light Bottle

$6.50

Budweiser Bottle

$6.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$6.50

Corona Extra Bottle

$6.50

Corona Light Bottle

$6.50

Two Lane Bottle

$6.50

Guinness Bottle

$7.25

Heineken Bottle

$7.00

White Claw Mango Bottle

$6.50

White Claw Cherry Bottle

$6.50

Buckets/Pitchers

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Import Bucket

$25.00

Pitcher Special

$22.00

Wine

Glass Wine

Canyon Road Chard

$10.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Canyon Road Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Canyon Road Merlot

$10.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$10.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$10.00

Zonin Prosecco Splitz

$9.00

Wycliff Champagne

$9.00

Wycliff Rose

$9.00

Bottled Wine

Canyon Road Chard

$35.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Canyon Road Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Canyon Road Merlot

$35.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$35.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$35.00

Wycliff Champagne

$34.00

Liquor

Signature Cocktails

Ranch Water

$11.00

Stawberry Spritzer

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Seasonal Margarita

$11.00

Velocity Mules

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Seasonal Bourbon Smash

$11.00

Wilberry Lemonade

$11.00

Pomegranate Gin Fiz

$11.00

Caramel Aperol Sprints

$11.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

A-Z Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.50

Appletini

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$8.50

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Green Tea

$8.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Lemonade

$9.00

Irish Trash Can

$10.50

Jagerbomb

$9.50

Jolly Rancher

$8.50

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Beach

$10.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.50

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Margarita

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$8.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Mind Eraser

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Orange Crush

$8.50

Pink Starburst

$8.50

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tic Tac

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.50

Washington Apple

$8.00

White Russian

$8.25

Zombie

$9.00

Gin

Aristocrat

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Hendrick's

$10.50

Tanqueray

$9.50

Rum

Aristocrat

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Black

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.50

Malibu Coconut Rum

$9.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$8.50

Rumchata

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Aristocrat

$6.00

Burnett's

$7.00

Deep Grapefruit

$8.50

Deep Lemon

$8.50

Deep Orange

$8.50

Deep Peach

$8.50

Grey Goose

$11.50

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$8.50

Smirnoff Whip

$8.50

Stoli Raspberry

$9.50

Stolichnaya Orange

$9.50

Tito's

$9.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

E & J Brandy

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Henessy

$11.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Midori Melon Liqueur

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Rumplemintze

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.75

Sour Apple Pucker

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$12.50

Aristocrat Tequila

$6.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.50

Casamigos Blanco