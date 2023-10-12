Firecracker Burger

$16.00

Warning! Could be HOT! We start with our burger and pile it high with a mix of grilled green peppers, green chilies, jalapeño peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, topped with our spicy Buffalo sauce and Pepper Jack cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”