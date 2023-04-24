Velum Fermentation
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Here for Beer
Location
2120 Jane Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side - 2132 E Carson St
No Reviews
2132 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurant
The Colombian Spot - Southside - 2019 E Carson St
No Reviews
2019 E Carson St Carson, PA 15203
View restaurant
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh - 1805 E Carson St
4.2 • 1,532
1805 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurant
Dish Osteria and Bar - 128 S. 17th Street
No Reviews
128 S. 17th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant