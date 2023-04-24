Restaurant header imageView gallery

Velum Fermentation

2120 Jane Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15221

BEER

Draft Beer

Fake Out - Snack IPA

$6.00+

We are calling this one a Snack coming in at 4.5% ABV. Hopped with Cascade, Centennial and Chinook, with tasting notes of lemon, hint of grapefruit bitter and pine.

Concrete Bunny - Hazy IPA

$7.00+

6.6% ABV - Hazy IPA hopped with Idaho 7, Cascade and Centennial with tasting notes of citrus, hints of stone fruit and assertive bitterness.

Long Day - Snack Porter

$6.00+

Called a Snack for its 4.1% ABV, this porter has tasting notes of smooth cocoa, roasted malt, earthy bitterness and finishes dry.

Wizard Teeth - Wit

$6.00+

4.0% ABV - Belgian-style wit with hints of sweet orange peel and coriander.

Wrench Dream - PA Lager

$6.00+

4.5% ABV - Lager made with 100% PA grown ingredients that is crisp, has hints of apricot and cereal grain and finishes dry.

Giraffe Nap - West Coast IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

COMING SOON!

Czech Lager

$6.00+Out of stock

COMING SOON!

Wine and Cocktails

Wine

Blanc de Blanc

$7.00

Dry and bubbly sparkling chardonnay from Bella Terra Vineyards

Sangiovese

$8.00

Dry red with hints of raspberry and cherry from B & L Wine Cellars

NA Beverages

Gingerade

$4.00

Refreshing local draft NA cocktail with ginger, lemon, sugar and seltzer. (0% ABV)

Little Hug

$1.00

Nostalgic! Fruit barrel juice for the kids and the kids at heart!

Chips and Sweets

Chips

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.00

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Lay's Classic

$1.00

Lay's Classic BAKED

$1.00

Zapps Voodoo

$1.00

Zapps Hotter 'N Hot Jalapeno

$1.00

Zapps Spicy Cajin Crawtators

$1.00Out of stock

Zapps Regular Flavor

$1.00

Sunchips Harvest Cheddar

$1.00

Candy Bars

Milky Way

$1.00

Skittles

$1.00

Twix

$1.00

Beer TO-GO Cans

Canned Beer

Wrench Dream - PA Lager - 16 oz 4pk

$16.00Out of stock

4.5% ABV - Lager made with 100% PA grown ingredients that is crisp, has hints of apricot and cereal grain and finishes dry. For off-site consumption ONLY.

Concrete Bunny Hazy IPA - 16oz 4pk

$18.00

6.6% ABV - Hazy IPA hopped with Idaho 7, Cascade and Centennial with tasting notes of citrus, hints of stone fruit and assertive bitterness. For off-site consumption ONLY.

Merch

T-Shirt - Black/Green (Gender-Neutral)

$20.00+

T-Shirt - Grey/Orange (Gender-Neutral)

$20.00+

Pint Glass

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Here for Beer

Location

2120 Jane Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15221

Directions

